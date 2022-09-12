Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

A veteran music journalist shares transcripts of his favorite interviews, reflections on encounters with the stars and tips on how to get the most out of your celebrity interviews.

People

Robert Doerschuk

Longtime music journalist & pianist. Former editor, Musician Magazine & CMA Close Up. Two physical books published. Two ASCAP Deems Taylor Awards. More or less retired but still has plenty of stories to share.
© 2023 Robert Doerschuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing