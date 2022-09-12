Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
KEITH JARRETT
Keyboard Magazine, Sept. 1986
Aug 14
•
Robert Doerschuk
31
Share this post
KEITH JARRETT
robertdoerschuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
8
July 2023
Hank Williams Jr.
USA Today, Jan. 13, 2016
Jul 31
•
Robert Doerschuk
1
Share this post
Hank Williams Jr.
robertdoerschuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
David Crosby
USA Today
Jul 25
•
Robert Doerschuk
Share this post
David Crosby
robertdoerschuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
1
Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth
A Veteran Music Journalist's Adventures, Insights & Interviews
Jul 25
•
Robert Doerschuk
Share this post
Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth
robertdoerschuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
September 2022
Coming soon
This is Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth, a newsletter about Musician Interview Transcripts & Commentary.
Sep 12, 2022
•
Robert Doerschuk
Share this post
Coming soon
robertdoerschuk.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
Other
© 2023 Robert Doerschuk
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts