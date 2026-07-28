Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barbara W's avatar
Barbara W
5d

Great, thanks.

Reply
Share
Daniel Sallberg's avatar
Daniel Sallberg
6d

love

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Doerschuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture