Chuck Israels, 2014. Photo from Soulpatch Music via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 4.0.

In 2008, eight years after I’d completed the liner essay for the Bill Evans box set Consecration, I was asked to write a similar commentary on another ambitious Evans retrospective. This time it was a DVD, titled Bill Evans: Live, ’64-’75, with footage of performances in Denmark, France and Sweden. Before my acceptance, which I believed was inevitable, I received an advance, which impressed me primarily for two reasons, as I recall. One, anything that featured my favorite pianist was gold, as long as the sound and visuals were acceptable. (For this project, both were way better than that.) And two, they documented his development during an especially intriguing part of his career, including his evolution from skinny ties and nerdy jackets to a “swinger” look – beard, bushy hair, no tie.

This DVD was the latest in the “Jazz Icons” series being issued by Reelin’ In The Years Productions, a title apparently conceived to reflect hipness, about as successfully as Bill’s late-career stage fashions. No matter: Since 1992 the company has released a vast catalog of concert films in multiple genres, as well as interviews, classic sports events and profiles of historic figures. Like Bill, it possesses an unrivalled legacy.

Having said that, I am a little embarrassed to add that my memories of the Evans DVD are a little sketchy. I definitely recall one television appearance, probably in Sweden, that opened with tight closeups of Bill and his trio, each staring blankly into space, before the music began. It was kind of weird, but hey, this was the late Sixties, when weirdness and credibility were nearly synonymous.

I do remember thinking that it would be good to temper whatever pontifications I could manage by interviewing any surviving member of the trios featured in ‘64-’75. After a bit of detective work, I tracked down bassist Chuck Israels, who is represented on two tracks from shows in Sweden, along with drummer Larry Bunker, doing “My Foolish Heart” and “Israel”. As usual, I took lots of notes while playing through those tracks, looking for examples of synchronicity among the trio that we might explore. But the sweep of the DVD was much broader, so it was also important that I ask for more general insights, culled from his unique access to this exceptional artist. Much of what Chuck had to say surprised me, especially at the end of our conversation, when I switched our focus from Bill’s music to Bill as a person.

[Note: My liners for this project will follow shortly. Watch this space!]

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You play “My Foolish Heart” and “Israel” on this DVD, the first as a ballad and the second more up-tempo. How different were the experiences of playing with Bill in these two tempos?

That’s an observation that has some validity. There is more room and more time [with ballads] and therefore you can insert things. I guess one of the important things to notice is that just because the tempo is slow, that doesn’t mean all the notes are long and slow, especially with Bill’s vocabulary of rhythmic inventiveness. Nothing ever got boring. Playing slow was never a bore with Bill.

With “Israel,” at a faster clip, the performance seemed more traditionally structured, with a drum break, a bass solo chorus, and so forth. “My Foolish Heart,” on the other hand, was a more collective effort.

You may perceive it that way, but everything had its conventions. The convention of playing a piece at that tempo was that it was going to be Bill’s piece and we were going to fit our parts around that. Another important thing is that nobody ever talked about this.

Bill was quoted as saying that the trio hardly ever rehearsed.

There were no rehearsals, but that doesn’t mean that things weren’t organized. Bill was organized. He hired people who were able to adapt immediately to his way of organizing things. To imagine that the organization was somehow a kind of “group think” is an illusion. It’s not, really. It’s Bill’s organization. And thank goodness for that, because without that organization, this music would be a lot less strong.

He was obviously the leader, yet some of his conceptions freed the bass and drums from their more conventional roles, particularly in ballad settings.

Well, it did in all settings. There was room for more creativity in those roles than there was in a lot of other trios up to that point. But that’s not to say the roles were abandoned. I wouldn’t mind saying that there is a great deal of misinterpretation of that, which results in people believing that what was going on was that three guys were simply playing solos at the same time. Nothing could be further from the truth. I hear, particularly in Europe, examples of that all over the place. I’ve even played in circumstances with people that drive me absolutely up the wall because they believe that they are playing creatively and that it’s about them. “Oh, I must play everything I know and everything I want to play.” What they’re playing is, “Pay attention to me! Listen to how clever and interesting I am!” And they aren’t very clever or interesting; they’re just busy. They’re playing themselves and not the piece.

In this respect, Bill might be considered to have been misinterpreted even by those who claim him as their key influence.

People can have a superficial impression. What they see as the salient characteristics, they can exaggerate and make into a kind of caricature. I encounter that as a pretty deep misunderstanding of what was going on.

Bill Evans at Montreal Jazz festival, July 1978. Photo by Brian McMillen via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 3.0.

Bill was innovative in so many ways that people conclude that he wasn’t respectful of or grounded in traditions that preceded him, in classical and other kinds of music as well as jazz.

People ask me how I felt being in that trio after Scotty LaFaro, as if I were paying attention to Scott. Well, Scott was a contemporary of mine. I had deep affection and respect for him personally and as a musician. But I was trying to play like Oscar Pettiford. This is kind of a superficial statement, but in a way I was trying to play in a way I thought that Oscar Pettiford might play if he were playing in this kind of music.

In what respects was he your model?

The rhythmic pulse, the melodic integrity, the clarity and understandability of everything that Oscar played … He was a model of clarity. There was nothing extra. It was almost Mozartean in the way his bass lines and melodies unfolded. There was a simplicity and directness about his playing that was attractive to me.

On “Israel,” the pulse is evident. You play a traditional rhythm bed behind his solos. But there’s also plenty of room for you to move away from the pulse and do a counter-melody or leave space. This affirmation of tradition, with the freedom to stretch that tradition, is a key to how this trio worked.

Of course, that’s exactly right. We never forgot that stuff. We were jazz musicians, not rebels or rulebreakers or iconoclasts. There was none of that romantic idea: Here come these guys, and they’re going to break down all these traditions and do a real new thing. That wasn’t in our minds at all. We just played the music the way we heard it, that’s all.

“[Bill] was the most creative musician, in terms of rhythm, that I ever worked with.”

When you began playing with Bill, how did you adjust to his rhythm feel and harmonic language?

First, the rhythm feel, because that’s the most overlooked aspect of his playing. It is grossly misunderstood and unnoticed. He was the most creative musician, in terms of rhythm, that I ever worked with. His rhythms were mind-bogglingly beautiful. He was able to subdivide a perfectly swinging, regular pulse into all kinds of subdivisions and move from one subdivision to the other unerringly. And as soon as he changed subdivisions, it felt as if that’s where he had been playing for the past ten minutes. In some natural and instinctual way, my musical abilities prepared me for that. I was immediately comfortable with that and drawn to it – really, attracted to that. I wanted to play like that. I wanted to swing, but I wanted to be able to play dotted quarter-notes or half-notes or quarter-note triplets or any rhythmic value that might create an interesting counterpoint to what was going on around me, and still have everyone else feel that the quarter-note pulse, the basic pulse, was there and enclosed in my playing and their playing. The idea that we abandoned the pulse at any time is 100 percent diametrically opposed to what we were thinking and feeling. We never, ever abandoned the pulse. That’s what held it together.

Can you apply the idea of pulse to the very slow and spacious tempo of “My Foolish Heart”?

It’s there. You have to adjust the internal pulse that you’re feeling at any time to the abstract idea of the physical movement. You have to be able to walk to it or dance to it in some way. If the tempo gets really fast, and you can’t imagine yourself hopping at the quarter-note pulse, then you have to divide the pulse in half and relate to the half-notes. When ballads come along, and the pulse of harmonic motion gets separated by an amount of time that’s large enough that you imagine, if you would be walking, that one leg would be suspended up in the air and waiting to hit the ground, that’s too slow. So you think in eighth-notes.

What about placement of notes? While the pulse is there, it’s sometimes inferred more than articulated, and the positioning of space becomes crucial, so that the tune floats as much as it swings.

I suppose that can be part of the subjective impression. But I assure you, we knew where every beat was.

Yes, but some of those beats were not articulated. You might allow a rest where a pulse might be imagined, so that Bill’s phrasing can breathe more freely and you can follow with a counter-melodic statement in response.

That’s probably quite true, but it’s an instinctive decision. It isn’t calculated.

What about Bill’s harmonic language? How did that liberate or challenge your conception?

I came to that trio with a great deal of rhythmic preparation and a lot less harmonic preparation, so I learned that from Bill. In some ways, there was less harmonic freedom for the bass player than with other trios, but that doesn’t mean it was less satisfying. The harmonic details were in place. There were more chords per measure, because the chord that prepared the chord that was to come was often chosen carefully by Bill. Each dominant chord was held back until the last possible moment, because by the time you get to the dominant chord there’s no place to go other than to resolve each. Each one is approached by one or more preparatory chords – extensions and slight harmonic diversions. But each one points in the direction where the harmony is moving. And when you create music like that, you work backwards in selecting harmonies, to figure out ways you can start in a place that seems unrelated and wind your way to the related place. When you hear that going forward, your sense is of kind of an inevitable progression toward the moment of most interesting tension and then the resolution to the next phrase. In that way, we play God. We play with the future.

“Bill was a basically kind person. … But he was also screwed up.”

What personal recollections can you share about working with Bill?

Well, Bill was a basically kind person and one of the most intelligent people I ever knew. But he was also screwed up. If you start talking about it, inevitably you get interested in how screwed up he was, which was interesting but, after all, it’s the music. It has no bearing on the music except as time went on and it began to vitiate some of the power of the music. I even began to feel that during the period I was with him. It’s pretty hard to maintain an addict’s life and everything else remains normal. Bill believed he could do that, but he was delusional about that.

I saw him perform during his last West Coast gig, just a few weeks before his death. It was distressing to see how he looked.

He was in terrible shape. He was a perfectly good guy, and he was always kind to me except once. That was when I questioned his distribution of money on a gig that I had actually set up, so I knew perfectly well what the total money was. I was given 10 percent of it, and I called Bill on it. And he basically said, “Screw you. Go get your own band. You don’t know what my needs are. You have no business questioning this.” I probably wouldn’t have had the nerve to question it except that I had actually gotten this gig for us, so I knew what was going on. It was an extra gig. All the money was extra. You would have thought that maybe I’d get 25 percent of it. It’s kind of what I expected.

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