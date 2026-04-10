Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

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Elisa's avatar
Elisa
5d

Discovered and claimed Bill Evans as my very own idol about a year ago. I have read and read and read all kinds of books and articles about him, have watched all the videos on youtube, and here is this article this morning. There is just no accounting for what happens when his playing meets my ears. Whatever kind of guy he was. Whatever foolishness and danger he got up to. I quite literally have assembled a small B.E. altar in my living room. I listen to him every day, sometimes all day. I am bathed in and surrounded by and surrendered to his music. Entirely grateful that a year ago I stumbled upon “What Is There To Say” and had my whole listening life re-born. 💝

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mmmm's avatar
mmmm
6d

Thank you

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