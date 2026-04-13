Bill Evans in Finland, 1964. Photo by Seppo Heinonen / Lehtikuva. Public domain.

My recently posted interview transcript with Chuck Israels, edited and condensed, ran at the tail end of this essay for the Bill Evans DVD Live: ’64-’75, released in 2008. What follows here are the liner notes that preceded that Q&A encounter.

There’s one thing I want to say before we get to that. Most of my work as a music journalist didn’t demand the kind of preparation that you have to undertake for liners or lengthier articles. Typically, the assignment was to focus on one album release by poring over the music, taking notes, shaping an interview outline that left plenty of room for spontaneous detours, then putting the piece together in such a way that the points you want to make will be clear to the reader.

Those who bother to read longer essays – and it’s still a mystery to me how many of them do make the effort – also need clarity, of course. But they expect as well a more granular analysis, whether on the artistry of someone like Bill Evans or the more ambitious pieces in my catalog, such as my deep dive into keyboard music in the Soviet Union and Japan and my behind-the-scenes reportage from one of the Van Cliburn piano competitions.

I’d already put a lot of study, thought and introspection into the liners I wrote for Bill’s Consecration box set in 2000 as well as for my chapter on his music in my book 88: The Giants of Jazz Piano. Of course there is always more that one can say about this transcendent artist; the question was whether I had enough gas left in the tank to go beyond what I’d already said.

The fact that I was writing for a DVD project allowed me to take a new perspective. This time the visuals were just as important as the performances. It brings to mind a conversation I had with the distinguished pianist Abram Chasins, a perennial juror at the Cliburn competitions, about why pianists had to audition with a video rather than just the audio. “Isn’t their playing enough to assess whether they’ve got what it takes to become a participant?” I asked. Chasins replied that, as far as the Cliburn was concerned, that was just half the story. Paraphrasing from memory of our conversation, he explained that their criteria included an estimation of how far they could go in their careers. Were there technical limitations that might inhibit their progress, for example?

Unlike would-be contestants vying for a spot at the Cliburn. Bill had nothing to prove to anyone. But, as I’m sure Abrams would agree, as witnesses to his mastery, we have much to learn.

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Enough time has passed since the death of Bill Evans that most of us who have been touched by his music have never had the privilege of watching him perform. This is not to say that experiencing him solely through recordings cannot change the modern listener’s life. Sound is, of course, the essential component to this art – and one can argue further that adding the visual component can compromise as much as complement its appreciation.

It doesn’t follow, though, that images distract inevitably from the challenge and pleasure of developing a deeper insight into performance. This is particularly true, I believe, in classical music and jazz, though for somewhat different reasons. Examples abound, online and on disc, of classical masters in communion with a written composition. The most memorable of these aren’t about fireworks; technique, in the hands of a great instrumentalist, isn’t the focus of a performance but rather a tool to employ in achieving something more ephemeral and enduring. (As broadcast on television shortly after its recording in 1986, a reading of Schumann’s Träumerei by Vladimir Horowitz, played as an encore at his Moscow recital, makes this especially clear.)

Jazz is about communion as well, though its target is not the composition so much as the player’s efforts to find insights into it. Important as the tune can be, the essence of jazz is how that theme is treated. This approach is taken in much of classical composition too; in jazz improvisation, though, the clock is ticking, as the drama ensues as musicians test their abilities to do in real time what composers can do at their leisure. It is, arguably, more centered on the self than in classical music, where the best players are those who most successfully interpret the composer’s intentions. But in that sense it is also more analogous to life, to the decisions we make on the spot to get through our days as best we can.

Evans is an ideal subject to examine with this in mind. From the first impressions he made in New York during the mid 1950s as a young player, he displayed an unusual musical literacy. He read music fluently, at the level of a concert virtuoso, and he was already integrating elements of Debussy, Milhaud, Stravinsky and other modern composers into his working vocabulary. He took a gig in 1956 with an ensemble led by the innovative composer George Russell and made his recording debut as a leader that same year, with the New Jazz Conceptions. The lineup on that album was as prophetic as the title, in that it presented Evans in his favorite setting, with a trio. His ascendance was completed in 1958 when Miles Davis invited him to join the group that would cut the historic Kind of Blue session.

After leaving Davis, Evans embarked on a career that would carry him through multiple projects, including solo piano to orchestral albums, but always return to the foundation of the trio, from a remarkable initial combination that ended tragically with bassist Scott LaFaro’s death in an automobile accident up to a final threesome that featured bassist Marc Johnson and drummer Joe LaBarbera. In each setting, even while struggling with or surrendering to his drug dependency, he displayed a poetic imagination unlike any other musician in jazz or, for that matter, any contemporary genre.

But to understand Evans more fully in the context of this DVD, begin with what he was not – a superficially exciting entertainer. Yet his presence onstage was undeniable. More than that, it translated well onto film and even into photos. More than most of his peers, Evans looked as he sounded: intelligent, sensitive, maybe wounded but also wise. He was nearly motionless on the bench, his shoulders hunched, his head bent in concentration, almost as if he were listening to the keys themselves speak. In his early days, with narrow tie, short hair, and thick-framed glasses, he epitomized the poetic over the heroic, someone for whom details are at least as important as the grander ideas they assemble to describe. A discerning listener might anticipate something close to the way Evans played simply by studying this picture.

Evans with saxophonist Herb Geller and bassist Eddie Gomez at NDR Jazz Workshop, Hamburg, Germany, 1972. Photo by Heinrich Klaffs via Wikimedia Commons.

Later, Evans let his hair grow shaggy, he grew a beard, and he dressed a little more daringly. It was an oddly unsettled look. While some of his peers emulated the sartorial affectations of rock stars or even, in the case of his former mentor Miles Davis, street hustlers, Evans only edged in that direction. Rather than ditch the jackets, he wore them in flashier colors and patterns. He took off the tie, but he kept the old-school specs. The message was that he was sailing further out but not ready to let the shore slip from sight.

It was his artistic temperament that anchored him. From his childhood, when he encountered the power of harmony through the Orthodox services his family attended, through his last years, he built his music on tradition. Form, whether in the counterpoint of Bach or the verse/chorus structure of a popular song, was his fundamental and essential reference. Without it, his innovations would have no meaning; the feelings they stirred would draw more from cacophony than craftsmanship, mistaking noise for coherence.

This wasn’t just about music, by the way. For Evans, light and darkness, however they might be defined, pulled at the world; more was at stake than whatever people were hearing on the radio, in concert halls or clubs. “I’m scared, because art portends the future,” he told an interviewer from Jazz magazine. “When I hear chaos in contemporary jazz, I worry about the future because it appears that perhaps we really are headed for chaos.”

But, as we know now, it was more personal than that. Through much of his life, Evans maintained a drug habit that dragged him through his long, sad decline. It’s actually amazing that he played as beautifully as he did as long as he did, while also never exhausting the worried affection of his friends. Still, those who knew him well could see and hear the erosion in his body and work.

Certainly I was nowhere near this circle of loving acquaintance, but as a music journalist and a pianist I had felt a connection to Evans long before the opportunity finally arose for me to see him onstage. There would never be another; this was the last gig he would ever play on the West Coast, on a Sunday afternoon in 1980, just weeks before he would pass away in New York.

Yet still the picture lives in my memory: With the sun sinking toward the horizon line, the Pacific Ocean pounding across the street on the beach at Half Moon Bay, Evans and his trio played a set at the Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society. They sounded terrific but what stuck with me most was what I saw: Evans in a state of dishevelment, looking unkempt and fragile, his hands swollen and sickly yellow.

The visual, then, can uncover parts to the story that the music might not expose on its own, especially when we observe creativity rather than something as simple as a show transpiring. So it is throughout this DVD, on which we can also chart the transitions made by Evans through the stages of his career and the lineups he led on these particular nights.

Those same hands, more slender, fill the opening shot, its fingers straight and stretched on the keyboard. The camera pulls back, and we see the young pianist, looking down and slightly to the right, during this taping in a Copenhagen television studio. As “My Foolish Heart” begins, his head dips lower, his face expressionless or obscured by shadow. Similarly, Chuck Israels leans into his bass, while Larry Bunker sits more erect, whisking his brushes against the snare, suggesting texture more than spelling out the meter.

The music is hushed. Each participant seems to play in a private sphere, yet they are clearly and acutely aware of what the others are doing.

The piece ends, the group sits quietly, and then Evans conducts a silent measure with his left hand. On cue, they jump into the Johnny Carisi tune “Israel.” But even at this quicker clip, the minor modality and the tenor of their playing draw from deep wells of emotion. Evans takes the first chorus, maintaining his hooked posture, but now the camera finds his face and exposes a different kind of concentration, with a grimace that suggests the pain of using the rhythm to push his explorations forward. The camera does an extraordinary job of recording the fluidity in the playing of both Israels and Bunker during an extended section of trading eight-bar solos, with Evans sitting out.

With track three, we shift to Belgium, a little more than a year later, this time with Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen on bass and Alan Dawson on drums. The presence of a live audience appears to have no effect on Evans, who again looms over the keys, his expression this time suggesting a kind of trance. His first few choruses on “Detour Ahead” are harmonically dense, with Pedersen brilliantly mirroring the piano; when Evans allows a breath between phrases, the bass fills it with a short walking pattern that hints at the groove without spelling it out before pulling back to make space for Evans to return. The applause at the end coaxes only the slightest hint of a smile from the pianist, who then kicks off an eight-bar intro to “Melancholy Baby.”

And now Lee Konitz strolls onto the stage, playing his way to the microphone through the head of the tune and then dissecting the theme, as much through silences as substance, while Evans draws the listener deeper into the experience by sitting out entirely. After two choruses, the piano sneaks back into the mix with a few chords that set up its own solo. More than Konitz, Evans alternately dances toward and away from the theme, doing a bluesy interpolation rooted on the tonic and then drifting seconds later into a filmy bitonal line, holding back for a moment, and coming in once more somewhere in the vicinity of the tune. Dawson’s solo adheres more to the straight-rhythm conventions of early bebop, though we are treated to an exhibition of the drummer’s impressive ambidexterity.

We travel from here to Copenhagen, for a jazz festival appearance with Eddie Gomez and Marty Morrell in 1970. Evans opens “Emily” on his own, with the wistful romanticism and harmonic profundity that had long been his trademark. But the differences between his previous trios and this one become immediately evident, in the presence of Gomez. His emphatic note repetitions and hard-swinging lines push Evans into a more rhythmic framework during his opening choruses, and when Gomez takes his solo verse, with drums and piano accompanying rather than disappearing, he plays with an assurance and assertion that were rare in the Evans trio catalog since the days of Scott LaFaro.

The camera work on the next track is especially revealing. During the first few bars of “Alfie,” recorded in 1970 at the Copenhagen Jazz Festival, we see Evans’ hands holding down long chords yet moving back and forth on the keys, as a violinist would do to add vibrato on a string. This brings to mind two other great pianists whose efforts to transcend their instruments manifested in odd physical ways. The incomparable Bach interpreter Glenn Gould sometimes played passages with one hand while shaping their contours in space with the other, his eyes closed as he envisioned the tactility of whatever he envisioned in his imagination. Keith Jarrett, in some respects a stylistic descendant of Evans and a bridge as well to the classical world represented by Gould, fought a more grueling battle in his solo recitals, crouching or rising to his feet in what played out as a test of wills waged against the piano. Unfortunately, both of these artists marred our perceptions of their work by vocalizing, Gould with an ecstatic moan that at least adhered to the melody he was addressing, and Jarrett with a falsetto shriek that often adulterated the beauty of his playing.

For Evans, the channel between imagining and manifesting an idea seemed clearer. In contrast to Jarrett’s contortions, certainly distinct from the hammy showmanship of Fats Waller and the take-charge authority of Oscar Peterson, Evans seemed often to channel his brilliance as if it arrived from some other source. He played from a point of acceptance rather than exertion or exhibitionism – and with that came the implication that the struggles that informed his genius had been absorbed into his creative process, never surfacing as a distraction but always woven integrally into its intricate fabric.

“Alfie” is followed by “Someday My Prince Will Come,” written as a waltz and immortalized in that form by Miles Davis. Evans, though, possessed a sense of humor that surfaced often in his work, whether in punning or anagrammatic titles or, as in this case, by presenting the tune in a conventional 4/4. (In the rock arena, this brings to mind the amusing arrangement of Paul Desmond’s “Take 5” by Emerson, Lake and Palmer as a four-beat gallop.) Not surprisingly, it works well, with all three musicians stretching out in their blowing sections, playing so smoothly that one hardly notices that they’ve slipped back into 3/4 until they revert once more to 4 for the final chorus.

Evans replicates this arrangement in the next segment of the DVD, taken from an appearance on the Swedish television show Nightmoods. As the program opens to the strains of “If You Could See Me Now,” a pastiche of urban scenes fades into view: automobile headlights, street lights, and the glisten of rain on pavement, all of it artfully unfocused as if to suggest an atmosphere of trendy alienation.

In this setting, “’Round Midnight” is a good call for the Evans trio’s second tune. Despite many differences in their approaches, Evans and the composer of this now standard ballad, Thelonious Monk, developed intensely personal styles, both of which were exhilaratingly innovative though rooted squarely on tradition. Monk drew from the stride piano school, paring the pioneering practices of James P. Johnson to their basics, often using just two notes – a minor ninth interval, perhaps – to imply a richer harmonic impression. Evans was drawn more toward European harmonic concepts, from modal scales through Impressionism and touching on Bartók, all of which he transplanted and layered over a framework of blues and jazz.

More than much of the standard material that formed the Evans set list, “’Round Midnight” was a fully conceived composition, in that sense more akin to Billy Strayhorn’s “Lush Life” than to the Broadway staples that Evans loved to play. For jazz musicians, this meant that both songs posed unusual interpretive challenges, since the chords were intrinsic as written. Where Evans might stretch “My Romance,” say, along the lines of his own distinctive harmonic language, any interpretation of the Monk tune had to begin with how he had spelled out his chords. Maybe this is why we see Evans in a state of unusually intense concentration throughout this performance. His forehead furrowed, his body engaged fully with the music, he achieves with this tune what very few other pianists have realized: a version that acknowledges the composer yet comes to life through with the personality and inventive method of the performer.

Throughout the Nightmoods section, we return repeatedly to the motif of the lonely urban vista. When the trio burns through the first half of “A Sleeping Bee,” disjointed shots flash past on the screen: couples wander past storefronts, traffic lights blaze, and we are compelled to stare at a crumpled beer can until the colors blur and we’re back with the band. Perhaps more appropriately, their rendering of the Evans work “Re: Person I Knew,” much of which is based on the movement of whole-tone chords, is interrupted occasionally by a blurry stream of lights, as if shot by someone spinning in circles on roller skates. As hip as all this must have been at the time, the views of Evans, Eddie Gomez, and Marty Morrell in action have much more staying power.

Bassist Eddie Gomez, drummer Eliot Zigmund and Evans, 1977. Publicity photo for Fantasy Records. Public domain.

For this reason, the first moments of the DVD’s last segment are especially moving. These show the Evans trio in 1975, with Gomez on bass and Elliot Zigmund on drums, positioned at their instruments in a recording studio, facing one another. The camera moves from one to the next, each man still aside from a blink or a breath. Signs of time’s passage are clear, particularly with Evans, in a deep crimson shirt and jacket, wearing the beard he would keep for the rest of his short life. Obviously, someone thought this would be a novel way to set the stage for this taping, but it’s easy now to read an apprehension of mortality and eternity into this tableau.

It is, of course, both of these things. First the performance: Typical of Evans, the first tune begins with solo piano, starting from three chords reminiscent of Satie and leading through some whole-tone moments, played with exquisite rubato, a rush and a pause from one phrase to the next, which leads the band into “Sareen Jurer.” Though written by Earl Zindars, whose “How My Heart Sings” was a staple in the Evans catalog, the minor tonalities and surging changes intersected well with the pianist’s compositional signatures.

This performance also exemplifies the trio dynamic that Evans had cultivated since the years of his trio with bassist Scott LaFaro and drummer Paul Motian, in its enhancement of the composition through interactive creation. This is not free jazz by any stretch: Each instrument has its time in the spotlight. Yet these moments aren’t solos in the swing or bebop senses; they develop as what seem to be continuing extemporizations but are in fact based on the highest applications of musicianship, inventive facility, deep understandings of the dynamic of performance, and an ability to listen discerningly and respond quickly and constructively. Everyone plays within the structure. Everyone responds to what else is going on at that moment while also anticipating the next section of the piece, all the way to its end. It is ultimately a marriage of contradictory elements, most notably discipline and freedom, playing out in perfect organic symmetry.

These same skills apply to “Up with the Lark.” In playing the theme at the top, everyone emphasizes the rise and fall of the theme, whether through Zigmund’s freewheeling brushwork or the dominant note repeated by Gomez during the move toward the last statement of the theme before the blowing begins. And then Evans digs in. The sophistication of his harmonic concepts often overshadowed his ability to develop variations on a melodic idea, but not here: Never pushing too hard, he concocts an extraordinarily eloquent solo, using his left hand only to sketch out a few chords as a roadmap for a single line whose integrity and coherence add a compositional feel to the thrill that comes from watching its conception.

There are important lessons to draw, then, through these highlights from the Bill Evans audio/visual catalog. They might not apply to the needs of the modern “consumer” of music as much as the younger musicians or listeners for whom the beauty of music can go beyond one dimension. But more than consumption is required to savor all that the experience can offer. For an audience to more fully appreciate what an artist has to offer, a higher alertness and a willingness to draw in all the details are critical. Ideally, that would include everything available at the moment of performance: the weather outside, the temperature in the venue, the feel of the seats, the background offered in the program notes.

But when these fade into history, whatever remains can continue to illuminate. The music alone is enough. And when tied to the kind of footage that’s been preserved on this DVD, we can draw closer still, to that heart that sang so well and those great gifts that changed jazz, always for the better.

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