Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

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Peter Saint-Andre's avatar
Peter Saint-Andre
Mar 30

Beautifully written. I especially appreciated your point about enduring revolutions, one of which Bill Evans fomented throughout his career.

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SirJo Cocchi's avatar
SirJo Cocchi
2d

Fantastic notes. I haven't listen to Bill Evans as much as other pianists, but now I'm eager to do so.

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