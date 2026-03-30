Bill Evans press photo, 1961. Photo by Steve Schapiro for Riverside Records/ public domain.

No other pianist moves me as much as Bill Evans, though I don’t think that’s apparent in my playing. Especially on up-tempo tunes, my debt to Dave McKenna is clear, and maybe also a less masterful homage to Oscar Peterson. Still, there’s a lot of Bill in everything I try to play, regardless of tempo. Swing, in the styles of McKenna, Peterson and stride, is extroverted; it sets feet tapping and dancers whirling. Bill’s presence is subtler; it perfumes the music, creating a more reflective experience.

So when publicist Terri Hinte called me one day back in 2000 to ask if I’d be willing to write liner notes for an upcoming four-CD set of his last recordings, it felt like more than a regular gig. To me, it was kind of a way of paying him back for all that he had meant to me and so many other musicians and listeners.

Beyond that, my liners to Consecration would have to be longer and more analytical than any I’d written previously. Typically, copy generated for an album project could run as short as just a few paragraphs, in which case the challenge is to find one central point that’s perceptive yet can be expressed succinctly. More ambitious projects demand a greater depth and breadth. This meant positioning the record in a broad stylistic or historic context.

The RIAA began issuing Grammy Awards for “Best Album Notes” in 1964, with Leonard Feather and Stanley Dance sharing the first prize for a Duke Ellington retrospective. Since then, most of the recipients were jazz specialists, including several multiple winners: twice for Ashley Kahn, Orrin Keepnews and Loren Schoenberg, three times for Phil Schaap and seven for the all-time champion, Dan Morgenstern. Why was this award given most frequently to jazz scholars and critics? I think it was for the same reason that classical and folk music were the runners-up, with rock barely represented and hip-hop completely absent. Pop music is all about the moment. Whether it’s a guitar riff that won’t quit or a lyric that speaks to contemporary listeners, this is fast-food music: sometimes really tasty, some easy to forget, most of it created to make a short-term impact. Very little of it lasts, except as oldies revisited by nostalgic grown-ups.

Jazz, classical and folk seldom hit with as fast and hard as more pop-oriented music. They resonate best when accompanied by reflections from an authority who cherishes it, who can trace its lineage from mentor to student and explain its relevance today. It’s not an assignment to take lightly.

Luckily, I was pretty familiar with the Evans catalog. I’d seen him play live, very sadly on one of his last gigs, just weeks before his death in September 1980. My memories of that gig at the Bach Dynamite and Dancing Society in Half Moon Bay, along with the recordings, interviews and articles I’d already read, were the foundation for some further research. Of course I studied Consecration with great attention, taking notes on whatever insights it inspired. And I set up a few interviews. One was with Todd Barkan, the owner of Keystone Korner, which hosted these performances. I spoke as well with Joe LaBarbera, Bill’s drummer on these dates. (The bassist, Marc Johnson, wasn’t available.)

All of this led to the following liners for Consecration, published as a separate booklet in Milestone’s Consecration package.

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Just a few weeks before playing his penultimate gig, at San Francisco’s Keystone Korner, and only a week or so more than that before his own death, Bill Evans spoke to an interviewer on Norwegian television about the art of jazz trio performance.

What appealed most to him about the format was that, in his words, “Primarily, I’m more in control of the music. I can shape the music and I state the theme. I keep the flow going. The way we work, there’s no talking. It’s all done musically – indications. And it becomes a totally musical experience for the group and also the audience.”

In those twilight days of his career, Evans had achieved a rare status among his peers and informed fans. His harmonic innovations had inspired a generation of pianists. His emotional expressiveness achieved heights of unprecedented eloquence in a variety of settings, from solo through orchestral. Still, the trio was his home base, the place most congenial to his genius, where he would exert his most profound influence.

Before Evans and a handful of other innovators made their appearances, the jazz trio could be envisioned as a stool with three legs, one longer than the other two. That leg inevitably belonged to the pianist, with the other musicians positioned in the background. Whether in highly arranged settings, such as those created by Nat “King” Cole with guitarist Oscar Moore and bassist Johnny Miller, or in the more jam-oriented threesomes led by Art Tatum, Oscar Peterson and Erroll Garner, the jazz trio was generally a configuration of leader and sidemen, a star illuminated by someone else’s accompaniment.

Evans changed all that. His early trio efforts, with bassist Sam Jones and drummer Philly Joe Jones, followed the traditional formula, but after recruiting Scott LaFaro and Paul Motian in 1959, he began developing a new, more egalitarian model, in which each musician approached the standard repertoire, or original material written along fairly conventional lines, with unprecedented freedom. LaFaro’s bass, Motian’s drumming and Evans’s excursions blossomed alongside each other, separate but free in perfect synchronicity. It wasn’t about laying down a beat to back up chorus after chorus of the soloist’s blowing; rather, it was about simultaneous discovery, about finding insight into a tune through a more abstract communion. No longer would jazz trio performance demand that two players shrink their options in order to give more range to the third. Thanks to Evans, it was now about each musician respecting the others, seeking new perspectives and above all listening.

Contrast and the illusion of random performance are at the heart of it – contrast in the press of free improvisation against the form of written pieces, and illusion in the ability to hear what each musician plays as an independent invention, though tuned precisely to what the other players were doing at the same time. Consider: a soloist playing against the tick-tock of a backbeat drum pattern tries to concoct ways of dealing with the pressure that builds through repetition. But when the drummer and bass player are whirling through the changes of a tune on their own, each taking the same turns and hitting the same straightaway yet in independent approaches, then the options open to the pianist become infinitely more … exciting.

These were the ideas that guided Evans in all of his trio work, which culminated in this last combination of musicians. There was probably nobody in the world tuned into this emerging discipline than Evans, bassist Marc Johnson and drummer Joe LaBarbera as they pulled into San Francisco in August 1980 for their first, and sadly their last, appearance at Keystone Korner, by far the most vital jazz club on the West Coast and one of the great venues of its time. LaBarbera, who had joined the group in 1979, had already explored similar ideas with his fellow students at the Berklee School of Music and during a week-long gig with guitarist Jim Hall in New York.

Joe LaBarbera with the Phil Woods Sextet, 1978. Photo by Tom Marcello via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike.

“The Bill Evans approach had taken a strong hold on the jazz world,” says LaBarbera, who is active these days on the jazz and session circuit in Los Angeles. “Everybody was trying to emulate it in some way or another. It was similar to what Coltrane and Miles were doing: There was a very high level of communication in the interplay between the musicians. In all those situations you’re not trying to be the standout soloist; you’re trying to make music.”

Marc Johnson, like LaBarbera, was fully open to this aesthetic – so much so that Evans passed over Michael Moore, Rufus Reid and other established bassists in order to bring him into the mix. Johnson was a relative unknown as he flew to New York from a tour with the Woody Herman band to audition for Evans in 1978. “Bill heard and felt something in Marc’s playing that he realized was going to develop and become very, very strong,” LaBarbera says. “That’s why he chose him.”

For Johnson, who was unavailable to interview for these notes, working with Evans posed a special challenge, given the enormous legacy left by Scott LaFaro, who had died tragically young in an auto accident in 1961. Though Evans was always generous in his support for players who would subsequently pass through his group, a shadow seemed to linger for some time over the bass chair.

“Scott LaFaro set such a high standard for bass players to follow,” LaBarbera admits. “He and Bill came up with this concept together. He was just as involved with it as Bill was – that’s from Bill, not from me. Bill would always say that. But what Bill recognized in Marc was not a repetition or an imitation of what Scott LaFaro did. He sensed the same involvement and the same energy, but in a completely different style of playing. That’s what Bill was after. He didn’t want people to be a carbon copy of the last group. He wanted it to change, because that helped him evolve too.”

Structure and balance, each enhancing and temporizing the other, were the keys to all the classic Evans trios, and none exemplified this better than the last one. Turn Out the Stars: The Final Village Vanguard Recordings, for example, cut in June 1980, documents levels of fluidity and intensity that stand up to anything in the pianist’s catalog. It was clear to all who heard them on disc and in person that Evans was entering a period of renewed vigor after what many considered a fallow period in the Seventies.

“Once he was on the bandstand and started playing, the man would transcend his physical limitations, even though I don’t know how.” — Joe LaBarbera

But his friends and acquaintances knew that Evans was at the same time succumbing to physical problems that stemmed from years of substance abuse. Even as the band readied itself for the West Coast trip and their sold-out debut at the Keystone, LaBarbera understood that time was running out for his friend and mentor.

“There were very mixed feelings on this gig for all of us,” he remembers. “Marc and I were fully aware that Bill was in bad shape. Bill was fully aware that Bill was in bad shape. In fact, he was taking the opportunity to call up a lot of his old friends and say goodbye, so he knew full well how much time he had left. That part of it was tough, the fact that Bill’s health was so poor. But once he was on the bandstand and started playing, the man would transcend his physical limitations, even though I don’t know how.”

None of this was news to Todd Barkan, owner of the Keystone and currently active as both a record producer and as the Artistic Administrator for Jazz at Lincoln Center. “I was aware of what was going on,” he says. “He had not been well for a number of years. I think he was in a very good space emotionally, though. Perhaps he sensed that it was the end of his life, and with a feeling of imminent closure, he was able to put all that into the creation of his music.”

Todd Barkan at Keystone Korner with drummer Art Blakey, December 1979. Photo by Brian McMillen via Creative Commons.

From the first set on opening night, August 31, 1980, the Evans trio played at a level that was by all accounts uncommon even for them. “I thought they played extremely well,” Barkan says. “In fact, that was some of the greatest music played at Keystone Korner in its eleven years of existence. That’s saying a lot because of the great music that was played there.”

Barkan recorded most of that music, with the purpose of historical archiving. Though he plans to donate many of these tapes eventually to an organization such as the Smithsonian or the Center for Jazz Studies at Rutgers, he considered it imperative to release the final Evans sessions, given their excellence as well as their importance. The first tapes were heard on The Last Waltz, the eight-disc set unveiled by Milestone in 2000. The remainder of the material, drawn largely from first sets throughout the eight-night engagement, fits into the eight additional discs of Consecration.

From the opening moments of “Re: Person I Knew” on Disc 1, the brilliance of the trio can’t be missed. Like most enduring revolutions, it is quiet, without fireworks or self-referential bravado. At the same time, much of what he plays throughout Consecration belies our image of Evans – the bespectacled introvert, his jacket tweedy, his quizzical posture at the keyboard a metaphor for the circular ambiguities of his music. He was actually a lover of dramatic gestures: the roaring crescendo, the rumbling ten-fingered tremolo, the dizzying key change. Listen to “Like Someone in Love,” which modulates not just once but with every verse, or “Days of Wine and Roses,” whose shift up a minor third from the first to the second verse has become part of the tradition with that song.

It’s this aspect of his personality that drew Evans to trio performance. Think about it: In a big band setting, billowing dynamics and flamboyant key shifts would feel both tacky and taxing. And when played on unaccompanied piano, such devices can seem like attempts to elevate a flagging performance. It was more characteristic in these settings for Evans to center, rather than scatter, his energies, with rubato phrasing unchained from the pulse of the rhythm section, or with pedal tones in the left hand acting as an anchor during a free improvisation.

The symbiosis of music and intellect, evident on all Evans recordings, is especially compelling in these sets. The intellectual side is clear on every voice movement, every alternate chord. More elusively, it can be discerned in his ability to reference traditional forms without surrendering to or mimicking them. Evans understood bebop as well as anyone, as demonstrated by his nimble single-line solo on “Someday My Prince Will Come” from Disc 3. Yet in his selection of material with strong melodic content, and especially in his telepathic give-and-take with Johnson and LaBarbera, he personalizes the style. As with all of the trio’s work, this was a fundamentally collective achievement, yet one that undeniably began with Evans’s vision.

“The way Bill played set the stage,” LaBarbera explains. “It was up to Marc and me to adapt and make what we were playing part of that, as opposed to getting in his way. Bill was very rhythmically free, more so than almost anybody I’ve ever worked with. He had no trouble taking whatever I would throw his way and, at the same time, take whatever Marc was throwing at him and juggling it around to make it work for what he was playing. It was marvelous to hear that happening on the stage.”

Solo moments on Consecration also document that the dynamic of the trio began with Evans. Not only that, these episodes prove that he routinely and repeatedly belied his cerebral image, with a plangent quality that could border on sentimentality. His treatments of “Your Story” throughout Consecration make this clear: It’s largely a solo performance, with LaBarbera and Johynson coming in toward the end purely to help fan the heat of the final crescendo. As a composition, “Your Story” is fundamentally harmonic: Evans even makes light of the central motif, a truncated triplet figure, by referring on mic to this work as “The Diddly-Ah Song.” Yet the substance is far from simplistic: The repositioning of the motif through a stream of chord changes and reharmonizations invests that little “diddly-ah” with a fantastic range of feeling, from dolorous and introspective to assertive and triumphant.

Of course, it’s the playing that animates the writing. On the various versions of “Your Story,” Evans’s is almost unbearably compelling. Beyond his extensions of the harmonies written into the tune, what’s most striking is the fluctuation of his tempo. In place of steady pulse, he’ll race forward, his left hand rumbling through a muscular tremolo, and then back off, slow down, his thick chords wisping into mists and then silence. In its approximation of breath, in its escalation and release of tension, “Your Story” conveys a riveting, even organic impression, tender and painful at the same time. It’s almost a voyeuristic experience, close somehow to reading a private journal over a writer’s shoulder.

One of Evans’s favorite vehicles was “My Romance,” whose solo treatment on his debut album New Jazz Conversations marked him early on as a player without direct antecedent.This may have seemed conspicuous in the Last Waltz set, until one remembers that Evans tended to save the tune as a closer for his first sets. So it is on all but two of the Consecration discs, a pattern that allows us a revealing insight into his creative process.

For many players of less restive imagination, performance too frequently of any given title usually leads to a rote interpretation: voicing, tempo, variation on the theme and related matters become as predictable as the form of the material itself. Real players recognize the danger of confusing that which is improvised with that which is written, yet some degree of repetition is inescapable.

What surprises about Evans in his readings of “My Romance” is the amount of variety he could summon each time he approached the tune. Take the performance from the opening night, on Disc 1. The preceding selection is his own composition, “The Two Lonely People”; like much of what he wrote, this is first and foremost an exercise in chord movement, focused by a combination of complementary melody and ingenious placement of each IIm-VI sequence. The track begins and ends with solo piano; throughout the rest of it the trio washes across the surface of Evans’s explorations, which pour forth without interrupting or distracting.

The performance ends on a wistful note, with gently pedaled figures that trickle across the outline of the last chords. These lead to a reflective solo opening of “My Romance,” whose form can be glimpsed through the harmonic fog and the wandering key centers, yet whose feel connects to the last breaths of “The Two Lonely People.” Eventually Evans kicks it up with some prickly, oddly syncopated chords, which define the meter along abstract lines and forecast the trio’s sprightly entrance.

The key here is how Evans linked the two songs, with only applause and a moment or two of silence separating them. Even in these gaps, he shows reluctance to recognize borders where one thing ends and something superficially unrelated follows.

Everything Evans played sounds like Evans, yet within that world he found infinite possibilities.

Everything that Evans played was in fact connected, to what he had played before and to his own unmistakable language. Lesser artists have boasted that they don’t impose limits upon their work. What escapes their attention is that limits are essential; it’s how you work within and beyond them that matters. Everything Evans played sounds like Evans, yet within that world he found infinite possibilities.

But back to “My Romance.” As you listen to each rendition, similarities do become apparent: The song always begins with a chord that sounds lifted from the opening of “Spring Is Here,” which leads to an unaccompanied rumination, a transitional chorded passage, a verse from the entire trio, some solos from Marc and Joe (whose drum inventions invariably and uncannily convey the melodic content of the verse through variations on its rhythm) and, with the piano’s return, a high-velocity finale that builds to a big finish. That’s the craft of arrangement; what happens within this structure is where the art lies.

On the third night, for example, the Evans intro seems driven by some kind of urgency. His tempo is free but it feels impatient, as if he’s looking for something that he’s having trouble finding. To my ears, he finds it toward the end of the first verse, where the lyric would be “no month of May.” Playing in a-flat, he guides his line to the third of the I chord, instead of an octave above the root, as written; here he stops and, while holding onto that note, comes up with a breathtaking substitution: a C chord, instead of the written D-flat, a half-step higher. For just a second everything hangs motionless, and then Evans thickens his harmonies, gradually quickens his pace and alters the melody further, with a figure that echoes “The Touch of Your Lips.” This, in turn, becomes a motif that allows him to conceive more unexpected chord placements and powerful staggered bass movement in the left hand. Listening to this current of improvisation is like roaring through whitewater: Though the scenery is familiar, you’re exhilarated as you’re rushed through it all.

Then, on night five, he reduces the same tune to a series of simple repeated figures; by scaling back the melodic content, he pushes the rhythm harder, gradually escalating it into swirling little figures that continue to fragment the theme as the trio comes in. There are places in this particular performance, including right before Johnson begins his bass solo, where the piano playing gets about as funky as Evans ever allowed.

What matters more even than the components of any individual performance is the encompassing view presented by Consecration. It’s a paradoxical picture that depicts an artist in triumph at the very end of his career. From first note to night, Evans was in full command. You could run down every aspect of his powers and find no sign of compromise or diminution. Todd Barkan has described the impression made by this music as “like what you see before a light bulb goes out – that extra-bright incandescence.” The nights of Consecration are like some force of nature or divinity that lights up the same spectacular sky each night, but always with the constellations scattered into new configurations.

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