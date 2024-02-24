In the early 1970s, when I was living in Austin as a UT student, I knew of Billy Joe Shaver as a promising young talent in the city’s emerging outlaw country community. I don’t have any memory of meeting him or hearing him play at the time, but I certainly knew who he was. As decades passed, my admiration for him grew, thanks initially to the decision by Waylon Jennings to feature a number of Shaver’s amazing songs on Honky Tonk Heroes.

So when American Songwriter assigned me to profile Shaver many years later, I was primed to finally have our first conversation. To prepare for it, I crammed on his output, his own albums as well as covers by other artists. I read other interviews and appreciations by his peers. Quickly it became clear that since I’d left Austin, faith had become the cornerstone of Shaver’s creativity. He approached the subject repeatedly, from different perspectives and always with eloquent rusticity. Not being much of a believer myself, I was intrigued to explore his process.

We met at Cash’s Cabin, the recording studio Johnny Cash had built on his land near Hendersonville, Tennessee. Shaver greeted me like an old friend, his face weathered and his smile luminous. We spent some time together just talking on the porch outside the studio, which overlooked a small, tree-covered valley. By the time we’d settled down inside and started rolling tape, I felt like I already knew him well but that there was still much more to learn.

This transcript skips over our initial conversation about his latest album and focuses on how and why his Christian belief has become essential to him, personally and musically.

***

You’ve had a wild life in a lot of ways. You’ve been a fighter, a drinker …

I still am [laughs]!

… but you were a believer as well through all of that.

Yes, and thank God I was or else I would never have made it. Matter of fact, I had a fight on October 13 [2006]. I got married, and this big old cowboy challenged me to Indian wrestling. He broke my doggone neck, man! I knew it was broke. We were just horsing around, but I didn’t really get set, and he done slammed me, man. And we’d been drinking that bubbly stuff. I’ve always believed in the words of Jesus: It’s not what goes into a man’s mouth that defiles him, it’s what comes out. So you drink up, watch what you say, and take a cab home.

But through the years, has the nature of your faith changed? And can we hear that in your music?

I would say it has changed somewhat. Apparently, God had His hand on me all the way through, or I would never have made it. When I got born again, when I wrote “Old Chunk of Coal,” I went out on a cliff out there at the narrows of the Harpeth, close to Kingston Springs, and wrote half that song. I was in such bad shape, I was about to die. I’d been doing everything in the world, driving my family crazy. I wrote half of it coming down from that mountain at about four in the morning. This is the longest story you’d ever want to hear. You don’t want to hear it; it’s too long.

Anyway, I was coming down the trail. There was no moon or anything – in other words, it was a cloudy night. You couldn’t hardly see your hand in front of your face. But I made it up and I made it down. And as I was coming down, I sang the first half of that song and got it into my heart. And I asked God to forgive me for what I’d done. It was terrible. I was the king of the sinners. But He forgave me, and I went and got my family and loaded them up – boy, they were mad – and said, “We’ve got to leave this town,” because I have so many friends that were into the same things I was into that it would have been impossible for me to have cleaned up around here. I didn’t even know about rehab and stuff like that. All I knew was that if I prayed hard long enough, Jesus Christ would help me.

I went down to Houston and went cold turkey. I quit smoking, drinking, doping, the whole smear. I dropped down from about 230 pounds to 150. I couldn’t keep food down. Finally, one morning, I said, “Brenda” … I’d married her three times … “I think I’m all right now.” And I’d just finished the second half of that song. I said, “Won’t you fix me some eggs?” And she said, “You’re just going to throw them up.” I said, “No, I’m not.” Sure enough, I didn’t. From then on, I started building back up.

Willie Nelson and Billy Joe Shaver outside Austin’s Armadillo World Headquarters, 1972. Photo by Burton Wilson, provided by the Austin Museum of Popular Culture.

It’s so strange: Right at that time, when I got back on my feet and got my strength back, my son and I were playing – we had this little band and we were playing around Houston – and Willie [Nelson] calls me. It seems like he always comes through. How he got my number, I don’t know. But he called me and said, “What don’t you come on and get in front of me and Emmylou [Harris]?” Him and Emmylou was doing a big tour. Emmylou and Willie were good enough to let me do it. I wasn’t even on his ticket, but I got to get out in front of a bunch of people and get back in gear. It was like throwing me into the deep water, but I felt like a kid being reborn. I didn’t realize you can do the same things over again [laughs]. And I slowly slipped back. “Slowly I turned …” I’d catch myself. I’d get up quicker. I was a little tougher, actually.

That “Chunk of Coal” song talks about what you’re going to become in the future. It’s something toward which you aspire.

God gave me that because He knew I had to have that to keep going.

This makes your songs different from a lot of what we hear out there. We hear lots of songs that say, “I’m saved now. Hooray for me.” But your songs say that even though you have a relationship with God, you’re still working on it. It’s never really completed.

Oh, yeah, when the dirt is going into my mouth, I’ll still be working on it.

That makes your songs especially human.

Well, thank you. I never thought of it that way. I was just blessed to give.

The Christian music industry didn’t really exist in the Sixties, at least not as it does now.

Well, it did, to a certain extent. The Oak Ridge Boys actually pulled out of it and went to regular music. Boy, they were dynamite. They hit the scene real hard. I believe the main reason was that the money was just not there for gospel people back then. They were having a tough time to get down the road and things like that. It looks like they’re doing really good, and I’m glad they are. They worked hard on it, went through hell and back, I guess.

But Christian music now is all about string sections, big key changes …

Yeah, that’s going on a lot.

“If you write anything about God, that’s fine with me. I don’t think you can go wrong.”

From your experience of writing from a position of faith, what do you think of the state of Christian music?

Well, I’m coming from a different direction than most of them are. But as far as I’m concerned, if you write anything about God, that’s fine with me. I don’t think you can go wrong. A lot of times they say, “The guy got into church just to be seen.” Yeah, but he got in the church, and that’s fine with me. I have nothing against anybody that’s at least trying. As long as they keep trying. They try any different way. Some of them aren’t sincere, but if they keep on, like my grandma used to say: “Straighten up and act right.” I’d say, “Well, I’d be acting.” She said, “Well, you act long enough and you’ll get it done for real [laughs].” And that’s fine.

You were raised with gospel hymns. What can modern songwriters learn from that kind of material?

You just can’t damage a song like “Amazing Grace.” There’s no way you can make that thing sound bad. There are several of them: [Shaver sings some lyrics from Stuart Hamblen’s “I Won’t Go Huntin’ With You, Jake”: “I’ll go chasing women/So put them hounds back in that pen/And quit your silly grinnin’.”] Now, that’s what I call real, because he came from one end of the thing to the other end. What a wonderful song!

You’ve made that journey too.

Well, I ain’t wrote one that good [laughs]. That’s a good one, man. It’d be pretty hard to top that and “Amazing Grace.” And you can build on something like “Rock of Ages,” if you just listen to the sincerity of it. A lot of the old African-American gospel is like that. They were new and young into Christianity, so they were deadly honest. That’s some good stuff.

Roots & Foundations

I’ve read your book, so let’s fill in a couple of spaces here and there. You wrote about how music has been a part of your life since you were a young boy, when you heard black kids singing as they picked cotton.

I picked cotton too. My grandmother raised me. We lived across the railroad tracks from an African-American settlement of cotton pickers. I’d go across that railroad track from the time I was about six or seven years old. I’d crawl across it every day and listen to them. My grandmother, sometimes during the middle of the day, would have to come and find me. I’d hide from her, get a whipping and everything. But they loved me in there because I’d get in there and sing with them. One house had a standup piano. They’d sing, and somebody would always have a bottleneck [for slide guitar]. Most of it was gospel.

It was gospel, as opposed to blues.

Well, there was blues too. Actually, this sounds weird, but back then they were doing Jimmie Rodgers songs because they thought Jimmie Rodgers was black! And I did too! I didn’t know. He sounded like he was, anyway. But for some strange reason, he was on the radio. I think they finally came around to it, but they kept singing Jimmie Rodgers' songs, to this day, because he was so bluesy and cool.

So you listened to him too.

Oh, yeah, he was a big-time influence. It would be flattering myself, but I’d say if he were alive, he would have wrote “Honky-Tonk Heroes,” I believe.

He wrote “T.B. Blues,” which was an amazing song because he knew he was bidding farewell.

He was tough. I read things where he would lie on a cot, and then when he got his strength back up, he’d go in and record some more.

Billy Joe Shaver onstage at Farm Aid, Randall’s Island, New York City, Sept. 9, 2007. Photo ©ZUMA Press Inc. / Alamy stock photo.

Did you listen much to Robert Johnson?

Oh, yeah. I’m pretty sure Robert Johnson died the same day I was born: August 16, 1939. [Johnson actually died one year earlier, on August 16, 1938.]. Let me tell you something, man; that was a terrible thing. I look in the paper and I see some of these old country people down in Texas. I see this place where these fellers, some of them I might have known, were real buttheads, you know? I’ll see where they died and were cremated the next day [laughs]. So I’m wondering, maybe they got the deal? I don’t know.

You wrote poetry as a child, but when did you begin thinking you could write songs?

My kinfolks would ask me to sing stuff. I didn’t even have an instrument. I didn’t play guitar. My grandmother gave me a Gene Autry guitar when I was seven years old. She passed away when I was twelve. But I’d sing and sell newspapers on the corner there in Cooke County when I was nine or ten. I had to work and bring in something, because my grandmother was raising me on her old-age pension. She was real old. She’d cook lye soap and sell it. She’d quilt for these quilting bees. Any way you could make money, she would do that. I’d do errands and anything I could do. When I wasn’t going to school, I’d get sent to one uncle or another. They were all farmers, and I’d get to work there, doing whatever I could. I was pretty young and usually lollygagging a little bit, singing all the time.

You were singing songs you heard, rather than songs you wrote.

I’d hear pieces of them. We didn’t even have a radio. We finally got one, but I would hear pieces and parts of songs across the tracks, and then way down the road was what we called a general store. Next door was a barber shop, and they had a radio on at night. I’d hear it blaring and pick up whatever I could from that and make up the rest of it. Then my kinfolks would say, “Well, why don’t you write a song about this or that?” I said okay, and I’d just whip ‘em right out. I never did write ‘em down; I just sing on the corner and sell papers and tap my foot – no instruments. And I sold lots of papers.

One of your first songs was “Honey Bee.”

Yeah, I started that when I was just a kid. Of course, I finished it way later. I never thought much about it, but I did love the melody because some kinfolks of mine come from Louisiana. They’d come down every three or four years, bring these doggone peanuts in a tote sack soaked with salt water and sugar cane. I’d suck on that sugar cane until I got blisters on my lips and eat them peanuts until I about popped. They always wanted me to write something about the Louisiana style, so I wrote that to appease them. It turned out that I finally decided to finish it. I never thought much about it until one night I just remembered it. I don’t even remember when that was.

You were eight years old when you started it.

But it was nowhere near finished. It was just pieces and parts. The girl that influenced me to write it was there. I never saw her again.

But even then, you wrote from things you actually saw.

It just was easier. I never did like reading books that much. There was one particular poet I loved, though: I loved Robert Service, mainly because he wrote stuff that happened to him.

Yet you developed a poetic way with words. Some of your lines read like poetry, and yet they also sound like conversation.

You know, I’m just blessed to have that. Also, I’d say I’m quite proud and satisfied with that because it’s just real sincere.

A lot of songwriters talk about people who influenced them, but you weren’t even aware of who these writers were. You were just writing from the world you were experiencing.

I was just going with it. Back then, nobody was popular. The only one that was popular back then was Jesus Christ. That was about it. The rest of it was mostly folk songs. My mother and I both listened to Mexican music on the radio. I said, “Mama, why are you listening to that?” She said, “Well, it’s happy.” I said, “But you can’t understand it, can you?” And she said, “No, I don’t understand it, but I like to listen to it because it’s happy.” And I said, “You know, I listen to it too.” She said, “Well, why do you listen to it?” I said, “I don’t know what it says either, but it’s usually happy. Even if they’re singing about something sad, they’re happy.” I call them Mexi-cans, not Mexi-can’ts [laughs].”

When you started becoming aware of writers, like Jimmie Rodgers, they made an impact. And that last line of “Good Old U.S.A.,” “the U.S.A. is here for you and me,” tells me you must have listened to Woody Guthrie.

Well, everybody who was anybody had to. There was a feller who come through one time when I was quite young. He played a good guitar and he sang those very songs. My grandmother rented out a room upstairs. A real good-looking lady lived up there, and he’d come and visit her every now and again, and I’d get to listen to him when he sang those songs. In other words, a lot of loners were traveling around and making money. You couldn’t make much, because there wasn’t much money out there.

They were singing their way from here to there.

From here to there, yes, because they had that traveling fever in them. I still got it. If it wasn’t for music, I wouldn’t be able to travel like I do. I couldn’t afford it.

Your family was poor …

Billy Joe Shaver prepares for show at Suede in Dallas, Texas, June 28, 2007. Photo © David Teagle / ZUMA Press)

Everybody was poor back then.

… so these people were like the radios that nobody could afford.

Yeah, they’d bring songs around. You’d pick up on what you could and remember what you could. My influence was like a chain of links that just kept moving.

When did you start playing guitar?

I messed with it when I was eleven. When my grandmother passed, I went to live with my mother. I recall playing a little bit then. I put my guitar up one day and went to school. I come back, and my guitar is gone. A Mexican man had been out there. I get along with the Mexican people, it’s ridiculous. But he was digging out a big stump in the back of the yard. My mother had married this Bohemian feller. He wasn’t rich or nothing, but he had a job. He was a mechanic.

By “Bohemian,” do you mean he was actually from Bohemia?

Well, he was Czechoslovakian. I don’t know why I say “Bohemian.” Anyway, he gave my guitar to the son of this Mexican man. That broke my heart. I decided I’d just stick with the poetry because back then, if you wrote poetry, you had to hide it or people would think you’re a sissy. Even playing music was kind of sissified. And they definitely thought movie actors were sissies.

And you’ve done all that stuff.

I’ve done it lately, but not in my young years. I had enough trouble as it was.

When you started playing guitar, did that change the way you set words to music?

No, because I never let that guitar get in my way. I knew I wasn’t that good a player. I probably could have been, but I loved the words more. I knew that if I stayed with the melodies that came with these words, if I got hooked up with this guitar … They didn’t have tape recorders back then, so I’d get so tangled up with the playing that I might become a better player than I was a writer, and I didn’t want that. I always wanted to be a writer.

That’s interesting too, because I love the sound of your music, but the word side is much more developed. Your melodies and songs are often fairly simple.

Absolutely, most of them are two or three chords. Some of them are two chords – or even one. The words are a little bit complicated, but they work. The words are more important to me than anything.

Do you feel the music coming out more complicated than it should be sometimes, so you have to rein it back in?

Well, first, when I’m writing a song, I won’t use my guitar. They have tape recorders now, which is a wonderful thing. I can put it down on tape, and then I have to go to work, trying to figure out what them chords are. Sometimes they’re simple, but the way I push and pull things around is different because I use what I can, what I know, and I push and pull and hold. That’s what makes my songs a little bit different.

Do you begin writing songs, then, on a piece of paper?

Not necessarily, they come in different ways. I’m blessed that they do because that keeps it exciting for me. I enjoy writing a lot.

So it doesn’t usually start with the music.

Not usually, but sometimes it does. Sometimes a wonderful melody will come to me, a simple little thing.

What would be an example of a song that began that way?

I’m just trying to think what it would be. That’s pretty hard. I just don’t think too much about blessings I’ve received.

Let’s look at the birth of a song. Do you get to it through working at it?

No, it comes. I’m blessed that it does.

It can happen as you’re walking down the street.

Yes, it could. I’m not a slave to it anymore, like I used to be when I started writing and people were paying attention to it. I got not so much serious but I got to where I’d write it down instead of keeping it in my head.

This was after you’d met Bobby Bare.

Actually, I started doing that before I met Bobby. I made sure I wrote it down. I didn’t put it on tape, but I made sure the words went down. Then tape recorders came at a wonderful time for me because they’ve helped me so much. I’ve got tons of tapes, little mini-cassettes and songs. I seldom ever go back. I’ll make tapes, but I won’t go back. Then again, I guess that stuff rolls around inside of me for years. Sometimes I’ll write a song in four or five minutes, just like that. But there’s no telling how long it’s been inside of me. It’s kind of like a computer or something.

You’ve never had writer’s block.

No, even Willie got it, but I never had that. I don’t know what that is, because I’m real good at recall. I can recall things that happened to me when I was just a kid. So I never run out of material.

First Steps & Fast Trains

What is the first song you wrote that demonstrates where you found your voice?

The first song I wrote that I really was proud of was “Georgia on a Fast Train.” That’s a very good country song – as good a country song as I’ve ever heard. I rank it right up there with the best. It never has been a single. Willie was going to single it once but then he decided not to.

How did it come out differently than the ones that had come before?

I came up with a statement, something like, “I’m not stupid. I’ve been to Georgia on a fast train. I wasn’t born yesterday.” It had such a great melody with it … I don’t know how in the world I managed that melody. Commander Cody and the Los Planet Airmen were the first ones to record that thing, back in ’69 or the early Seventies. And they spanked that puppy so hard that everyone else had to too. If your show is dragging, you can stick that right in a set of songs and pump it right up. It’s a good one to have.

“The best time to write a great song is right after you write a great song.”

Some of your songs sound like they were written right after something happened in your life. I had a feeling that “Manual Labor” came just after you’d stopped working hard on something.

You’re right. I found through the years that the best time to write a great song is right after you write a great song. Your confidence and your adrenaline are up. You’re proud of yourself, I guess – not so much pride as a feeling of accomplishment – because you’re the first one to hear that song. No one else has heard it. And you can go right into doing something else. When I write one that I know, in my heart, is great – I’m talking about the best I can do, not the best opposed to other people – I’m not one to bust my ass getting it on the record. As soon as that’s done, I love it for a while and then I jump into something else and let that first song go because I knew I didn’t have to worry about it. It was full-grown. There were years when nobody paid me any attention at all. One reason was that I was kind of shy. I wouldn’t get out and push my songs. But I always felt I was a success because I was still writing. As long as I was writing, not lying around and doing nothing, I figured I was a success.

Was there a time when you woke up one day and said, “I’m a songwriter. This is what I’m supposed to do.”

I always knew I could do this. She wasn’t my English teacher, but I knew a twelfth-grade English teacher who told me, “You’re one of the greats. They’ll be playing your music in schools. You can always fall back on that.” Of course, I thought she was just trying to get me to stay in school, because I was going to split and go into the Navy. But I kept in touch with her. I actually did a video of her, right before she passed. She was real proud of me. I wish I’d have done more for her. She was qualified to tell me I was good. A lot of people can do, “Oh, that’s good!” And a lot of people say, “You’re a poet.” But you can’t call yourself a poet. Other people have to call you a poet. If you’re a cowboy, other people will say, “He’s a good cowboy.” But you can’t go around, saying you’re a great cowboy, because you don’t know. Other people have to say, “Yeah, he’s a good one.”

You can never give yourself a nickname.

I know, man! That’s so true. That’s funny. I never thought of that.

Nothing Is Taboo

Certain themes come up in your songs repeatedly, as in “Manual Labor,” “Hard Working Man,” and “Salt of the Earth.” Are there subjects that you consider too personal to write about?

No, I decided I wouldn’t draw any lines. My wife left me two times on account of that [laughs]. I wrote a song called “Ragged Old Truck,” and she flipped. She quit coming to shows. She quit loving me, man, over that song. One of the first songs I wrote on her, way back, was “Lying in Bed.” That was one of the first ones I recorded. I recorded myself. I was running around on my wife at the time. I went and played it for my girlfriend; she quit me. I went back and played it for my wife; she quit me.

That’s the power of music.

That’s the power of an idiot [laughs]. Man, I was dumb. But for some reason, everybody knew that whatever I was writing was about what was going on with me. I got blue eyes, so I just can’t lie. If I lie, they catch me, so there ain’t no sense in lying.

“Don’t ever play Russian roulette with an automatic. And don’t ever try and borrow money when you’re drunk.”

What was there in “Ragged Old Truck” that brought that kind of reaction?

I bought this old truck. It was one of them crank-up kinds. You had to watch your thumb or you’d get it busted, trying to get it cranked up. We lived outside of town because we couldn’t afford to live in Nashville. I wasn’t doing all that good when I wrote it. A lot of these things have a date when they were published, but they were written years before. Anyway, I bought this truck. I was sure I could fix it, because I’m a pretty good mechanic. But I just could not fix it. I spent what money we had on it. Brenda found out, and she just had a fit. So she loaded up and left, boy, before I knew it, in the only car that ran. She had some mad money, so she went back to Waco, and here I was, out there in that old truck, and I couldn’t get it started. So I squared off at it, busted my knuckles up real bad, and finally I decided I was going to shoot myself. I didn’t really like being married. Just like the book says, I threw my ring away. Sometimes it’d take me three or four days to find another one like it so I could go home. I was a classic guy. A lot of us were like that back then. I didn’t know how blessed I was. Anyway, I got into town. After I got that truck running, I tried to shoot myself, but it went right over the top of my head and put some holes in the wall. I laid down there, with my favorite clothes on, and decided I’d get the truck running. Sure enough, I did. So I went to town and borrowed money … I was going to tell you, don’t ever play Russian roulette with an automatic.

I wouldn’t do it, period.

And don’t ever try and borrow money when you’re drunk. And I wasn’t drunk, so I borrowed a whole bunch and had me a ball. I did everything but farm animals. I’m telling you, I had a wonderful time. I don’t know how many days passed before I said, “Well, I’d better get on back to the house.” I limped out there, that old truck was barely running, took a shower and got out. I had a hat on and my boots on, for some reason or another. I was still a little mixed up. And I wrote this song – a great song, I thought. About that time, Brenda comes in. I’m walking around in just a hat, boots, and guitar. She says, “What the hell is going on with you?” I said, “Hey, look, honey, I wrote the biggest hit song! We’re going to move into town! Everything great is going to happen!” She said, “Well, I’ve got to hear this.” I got about a third of the way through it, and she said, “You sorry, no-good, son of a bitch. You can’t get nothing right. You should have shot yourself.” She got back in the car and left again. She never came to another one of my shows after that. She just quit loving me, I guess … I don’t think she did completely, but I don’t know.

Keep It Honest

Since life and songs are so closely related in your life, you’d never have any regrets about writing a song.

I can’t allow that to happen to me. I made a deal with myself a long time ago that I was going to be honest.

Well, what would be dishonest in your songwriting?

I’d be writing country/rap, which would be called “crap” [laughs]. Well, some of that’s true, I’m sure, but some of it’s just big old egos, going to town. I don’t think that’s good. Some of it’s really great – poetry off the streets. But some of these guys are coming out of college. They have nice homes and everything. They’re not streetwise. Now, I can tell the real ones. Regardless of that, it seems like it still sells. And that happens in every kind of music. But some of the African-American guys out there are coming right up off the street; they’ve really got something to say. They’re laying it out as poetry, and that’s good.

Do you remember any in particular?

No, I don’t hold onto that. When I hear a good line, I appreciate it. But I don’t take it home, because a lot of it is pretty foul. The thing that bothers me is that they can do that but we can’t. We wouldn’t do that.

But doesn’t that reflect their world honestly?

Right, what else are you going to write?

What advice would you give to young writers today? What would that writer have to do to rise from being merely good to becoming a real artist?

I always figured honesty was the best policy, but I also believe that simplicity don’t need to be greased [?]. That’s something I taught myself. I stuck with it. I know my limitations, in other words. Other people can go on and do those other things. I’m not exactly stuck here. Every once in a while I’ll come up with some fiction things. “Jessie’s Chicken Ranch” was all fiction.

That’s why that tune was so unusual in your catalog.

You know, I went there when I was a young boy. I had to go because I wanted to see what it was all about. It was a house there in La Grange. It looked like the House of Usher, a pretty good-sized house. It had a porch and looked like an old country house. But you go inside, and there’s a jukebox there. I still have one of those coins with a rooster on it. It says, “Good for Aunt Jessie’s Chicken Ranch.” You’d buy these coins, and the girls would come in and circle around and sit down. You’d pick one out, and you had to give them a coin, and you’d go back there in the back. That house had been there since the 1800s. I don’t know if it was something I touched or felt that caused me to write that song, but it just seemed to write itself.

You’ve written beautiful songs about the Texas Hill Country, but you’ve also written some songs about New York City, the least likely place one might imagine. How different is it to write about New York?

Well, I love New York. It just popped my eyes open. I never saw anything like it. And that was back before Giuliani cleaned it up. I liked it better back then. I’m sure it wasn’t very safe. It’s still not that safe – nowhere is – but you can actually walk out there in Central Park now at night and not worry too much about getting knocked in the head. Broadway and 42nd was the hottest spot on earth, with XXX movies everywhere and people up and down the street selling dope and all kinds of things. A guy might come around and say, “Hey, man, I’ve got the shit that killed Bruce Lee [laughs].”

So you were just as open to all of that as you were to the beauty of the Texas landscape.

Oh, yeah, I wasn’t scared of nothin’. I was too dumb to be scared, I guess. When you’re from Texas, you’re usually dead by the time you’ve figured out you should have been scared [laughs].

###