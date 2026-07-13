Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

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Dawn Silver's avatar
Dawn Silver
4d

His work is so impressive and speaks volumes about how he creatively shapes the decades he lived in. Wow!

You did such a magnificent job collecting and writing this. Brava!

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