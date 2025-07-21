Photo via Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Shortly after moving to the Bay Area in 1977, I became a regular listener to KGO Radio, 810 on the AM dial. Why? Two reasons: I love conversation, which is talk radio’s raison d’être. By chatting with other people, one could stay open to new ideas, maybe be persuaded to reconsider some of one’s preconceptions. At least that’s the way it was back then.

The second reason was that the range of opinions on KGO was vast. The hosts reflected all points of the political spectrum: Jim Eason and Bill Wattenburg on the right, Ray Taliaferro and Bernie Ward on the left, Ronn Owens and Art Finley in the middle and late-night legend Al “Jazzbeaux” Collins on a hipster cloud, floating above it all.

These wonder years of radio ended years ago. Causes of death include repeal of the FCC’s Fairness Doctrine, which required those stations that broadcast discussions of public issues to present all sides equally. With its repeal during the Reagan years, in 1987, broadcasters began stampeding toward the right, on the belief that advertisers could profit more from a homogenous rather than a diversified audience. Thus, when I came to Nashville in the late Nineties, the landscape had changed to the extent that during midday weekday time slot I found three stations airing talk programs, hosted by convicted Watergate conspirator G. Gordon Liddy, anti-abortion activist Ralph Reed and the unavoidable Rush Limbaugh.

Though dismayed by this development, I was also fascinated by these characters. Actually, this was true while I was still in Northern California: When I learned that former National Review publisher William Rusher had relocated to San Francisco, I pitched Focus, the city’s top monthly magazine, on a feature. It intrigued me that a leading architect of conservative thought had decided to make his home in the Alamo of American progressivism. Focus agreed, I spent a stimulating few hours at Rusher’s home on Nob Hill and filed the story before deadline.

Focus sent me an interesting reply. Essentially, it was, “Great job. Now, can you find someone on the left to counter his point of view?” Amused, I wrote back, “Let me ask you this. If I’d written a story for you on, say, Daniel Ellsberg, would you have asked me to interview a Watergate burglar for balance?” A few minutes later, they replied, “Point taken.” And my article as it had been written.

Years later, when I asked the now defunct Nashville Rage if they’d like me to do a piece on local talk icon Phil Valentine, they gave me the green light without any demand that I balance it with, say, an Al Franken profile, in part because there were no comparable liberals in Nashville radio. He had just published his first book, Right from the Heart: The ABCs of Reality in America, so that was my intended hook. But right after he greeted me with a smile and a handshake at his studio on Music Row, I knew that we would roam far beyond that, into broader questions of political philosophy. (I’ve edited most of the book-centric content from this transcript, to keep the focus on issues of even greater pertinence today.)

One last thought: Valentine was a harbinger of the current political climate. He would eventually build a national audience via syndication over Westwood One. There is a sad irony in the fact that after emphatically opposing the COVID-19 mask mandate, decrying the vaccination campaign as a Communist plot and proclaiming that his chances of dying from the disease were less than one percent, this gentleman I had the pleasure of meeting passed away from COVID in 2021, at age 61.

Is this your first book?

Yes, it is.

Why did it take this long to write one?

Actually, I've written two novels, which I've been shopping around for five or six years. I've gotten close to getting signed on that. But I figured if I was going to do a first book that people would not expect a novel from me; they'd expect something that had to do with the show. I had put out, on my website, the ABCs of Reality in America, which are really the chapter headings of all of this. When I put this out, so many people responded to it; they said they were copying it off and putting it in their cubicles and their offices, and they wanted to know if I would expand a little on some of the subjects. So I started thinking that maybe this would be a good idea for a book. I started that about a year ago, just really fleshing it out. I figured that if I did ten pages per chapter it'd be about a 260-page book. I was probably half through in January, when Cumberland House contacted me about writing a book about Ronald Reagan. I told them I didn't think I was qualified, although I'm a big fan of Ronald Reagan, and I thought there were a lot more people who could do a better job with that … "but I do happen to have this book, if you're interested in it." They said, "Let's take a look at it." I brought it by, and they read through what I had and loved it, and they said, "Let's do it." So we took off from there. I finished the rest of it in about another month, and we were off the races.

When did you find time to do the research and writing?

Yeah, ask my wife about that. It took a lot of time away from the family; she wasn't too thrilled about that. But I'd just steal away time after the kids had gone to sleep and before I had to go to bed, or early in the morning before I get into the rigors of show prep and the rest of it. I'd start pounding it out. These are subjects I've talked about for years. I've kept a database since 1998 on my computer, so I was able to refer back to a lot of the stories I remember -- I'd remember this story about political correctness or whatever, and I'd find it and pull that out, so that made it a lot easier.

Did you have any assistance or staff helping you out?

It was just me.

Did writing a book, with all the research and protracted time, differ significantly from doing the radio show?

Yeah, because especially around the end I would find myself spending two or three hours on a paragraph, trying to get the wording right. It wasn't writer's block; it was just making sure I was saying it right and doing the research for it. For some of the stuff I didn't find in my database, I would go to the library or go on the Internet and try to find it, and I wanted to make sure that I said things exactly the way I wanted them said. People have said that the book reads like I'm talking to them on the radio, which is exactly what I wanted. I didn't want some book that was full of fifty-cent words and the rest of it, although the vocabulary is pretty substantial. I didn't want something where I was trying to impress people with a way that I didn't talk normally.

In listing your “ABCs for America,” were any letters especially hard to find topics?

Yes. Try finding a title for "X"; that was pretty tough. So I started looking through the dictionary, and when I came upon "xenophobia" I went, "Wow, that's perfect," because that's one of the things we talk about. I put that down as the root of protectionism. And "Z" was for "zero tolerance." I had to change some things; once I got in I had to move some things around. It's not exactly as it was with the original ABCs of reality that were on the website, but it's pretty much intact.

Does one of these alphabetized points take priority?

The "Y" chapter would be it. If you take responsibility for your own actions, that solves a multitude of [unintelligible]. If people were to look to themselves instead of the government for the solution to every problem, that would go a long way in solving the welfare problem and a lot of the problems we talk about in there: the crime problem, everything else. We've gotten to a point now where many people look at the government as a first resort, and it should be the last resort.

There are lots of political books out there. Why does the world need this one as well? Was there a niche that hadn't yet been filled?

Definitely. I read a lot of books and conservative stuff. I felt that all the issues were sort of entangled, intertwined; you would read about partial birth abortion in the same chapter where you're reading about guns and everything else. I felt that we needed a simpler way to be able to go through and look at the issues and find issues that may interest you. If it's guns, you go to the "guns" chapter. If it's welfare, you go to the "welfare" chapter. If it's separation of church, you go to the "B" chapter about "belief in God" as the cornerstone of our republic. That just makes it easier to, once you've read the book, go back and find the things you're looking for. I've read so many books where he says so-and-so about a certain subject, but then I can't find it in there because I don't know where it was. There's no question about where things are here; you can find it very easily. It also works as a desk reference after you've read it all the way through.

Your book does make it obvious on the T of C. Clarity is obviously one of the key points here.

Oh, absolutely, because I wanted something that people could refer back to over and over again, with the sources there and everything else.

The No-Fairness Doctrine

What role does talk radio play in determining public policy?

Sometimes it plays a major role, sometimes it doesn't. In 1994 you can clearly attribute at least part of the takeover of Congress by the Republicans to Rush Limbaugh primarily and other people in talk radio. Many people have said that the reason we don't have an income tax here in Tennessee is because of talk radio and the way we jumped on that and stayed on it. Every time there was a chance they were going to vote on that thing, we had people down there, honking horns and having a big time at the State Capitol. I think there's a place for that. Rush Limbaugh tends to shy away from activism radio, but I think there's a place for that if you feel passionate about something. I don't want to make a habit of it, but if there's something big enough to where I think the people need to know about it … There's always room for the other side, but it is predominantly dominated by conservatives. I think that's because the conservatives have been locked out of media for a long time. They feel like the liberals have always had the major networks and the major news outlets, and this is their outlet.

In the old days talk radio seemed to be more interested in facilitating dialog than propagating a particular point of view.

What year was that?

I would say that was in the mid Seventies up to the mid Nineties. It was a forum, a place where people traded opinions. Talk radio has moved more toward advocacy.

Definitely, and on both sides. That happened in 1987, when they did away with the Fairness Doctrine. It used to be that if you did a show in talk radio, you had to have both sides represented. You had to give equal time to everybody. I think that made for boring talk radio. We used to do that around here. It was just boring. You couldn't have a Rush Limbaugh. You couldn't have a Tom Leikus, who's on the other side. I think it's much better now that we open this up and let the market decide, and the market has decided they want more conservatives. There are places like San Francisco and Los Angeles where liberal talk show hosts do well. We tried several liberal talk show hosts on this radio station, and they've just never gotten the ratings, so you have to cater to the market. The Fairness Doctrine sort of stifled that. Now you can put a show out there and let it stand on its own merits.

Was it an effort for you to work under the Fairness Doctrine?

I never had to work under it, because it changed in '87. After I heard Rush Limbaugh, I said, "Now, this guy's having fun." I was into politics, but I didn't follow it that closely. I don't know that I even remembered that the Fairness Doctrine was repealed; I just know that was what was able to launch Rush Limbaugh. People wondered why there was no Rush Limbaugh before, and the reason was that there couldn't be, by law, before. If you had Rush Limbaugh, you had to have somebody on the other side. They found that it wasn't economically plausible to do that because they could not make money off the liberal host in many places, so they would prefer not to have either one.

What does the advocacy climate that's been reinforced by talk radio say about books such as Right From the Heart? Are you preaching to a choir that already agrees with you, or are you seeking exposure even to readers who might disagree with you?

Yes, I do, as a matter of fact. Frank Ritter at The Tennessean told me he was blown away by it. He's been a liberal pretty much all his life, but he said that he'd read the book and couldn't find anything to disagree with in it. It's funny, because you put this out there in plain black and white, and I would challenge any liberal out there to disagree with it. I was on Hannity and Colmes last week, and Allen Colmes tried to pick some things, but they were very minor points. Sean told me afterwards that he thought the book really affected Allen because he sees that, my goodness, this is ammunition for the right and it's deadly with the left, because it's hard to argue with the stuff in there.

So books like these play a role in facilitating some kind of discussion that would lead to some kind public policy.

Hopefully, that's the case. What I plan to do is to heal as many liberals as I can. People ask me to put what this book is all about into concise terms. You know, it's twenty-six chapters, every letter of the alphabet, so I call it a twenty-six-step rehab program for liberals. Hopefully they'll read through it and see it my way. Now, Al Franken hopes that I'll read his book and see it his way. I have every intention, as soon as I get through the stack I've got, of reading Al's book. I'm not close-minded; I don't want to just read conservative books. You know, Ronald Reagan was famous for reading Communist magazines and everything else he could get his hands on from the other side, so that he understood where they were coming from, and that just strengthened his resolve about what he believed. That may be the same with some liberals, but I think there are going to be some minds changed, like there was with Frank Ritter. I think it was very courageous for him to come out in a newspaper like The Tennessean and admit that his mind had been changed and that he was open enough to have his mind changed. I'm going to read Al Franken's book. If he's made some points -- and I doubt he will -- I will concede those points. It's not a matter of everybody always compromising; somebody's got to win at some point on these things, and I hope that the ideas I've put forth in this book are the ones that win.

Franken does some characterizations in his book that seem not to be designed to heal breaches with the opposition, but these fit into Ann Coulter calling liberals traitors …

There's polarizing on both sides.

“I have dialogs with liberals, but it’s hard to reason with the ones who are just foaming at the mouth.”

Franken makes fun of the way people look, but there are even passages in your book where, for example, Rob Reiner is "boiling over with rage" and "screaming." Maybe he actually was …

Yeah, he was.

… but that reminded me of how Franken wrote about Sean Hannity yelling and screaming at him. These are colorful passages, but are they ultimately constructive?

I think it depends on why you put it out. I put it out about Rob Reiner specifically because he was calling the show to filibuster and get his point across. When you try to reason with him -- this is the way I've seen it with people that are so polarized on the left, and there are some on the right who do this too -- he just gets absolutely furious and you cannot have a dialog with him. We had a pretty good dialog with Alan Colmes, and I have dialogs with liberals, but it's hard to reason with the ones who are just foaming at the mouth when they call in. I like to have a nice, sane discussion with people. I don't like to get into screaming matches with folks on the radio, if I can help it. I want there to be a dialog. Sometimes I learn from them, sometimes they learn from me. This, to me, has more of a tenor of, "These are my beliefs," not so much in your face, but "this is what I believe. These are my facts. This is my backup. This is my evidence." And you move onto the next one, instead of calling people big, fat idiots.

Out Standing On Air

How do you develop an original voice on a talk show?

If you think about that too much, you screw up and end up trying to be like somebody else. I just try to be me. When I started doing talk radio, I used "Sweetheart of the Radio," "Conservative with a Heart," and that kind of stuff. And now I see the President took that up; he's a "compassionate conservative," so I think I was a little bit ahead of the curve there. But that's who I am. I'm passionate and compassionate, as far as my conservative beliefs. I have a lot of heart for people who are downtrodden and not making it in life. I just have a different idea of how they can get out of it, other than the government. That's the premise of this whole thing. The underlying theme of this comes to the "Y" chapter, which is that you and you alone are responsible for your own destiny. People need to take that not as a cold-hearted, conservative viewpoint, but that you have it within yourself to be all that you can be.

“Liberalism is giving out fish; conservatism is giving out fishing poles.”

You teach them to fish instead of giving them the fish …

... which is in the book too. If you want to sum up the difference between conservatism and liberalism, it is that Chinese proverb, that you give a man a fish and he eats for a day; you teach a man to fish and he eats for a lifetime. Liberalism is giving out fish; conservatism is giving out fishing poles.

If you do become nationally syndicated, would you stay in Nashville?

There's been a lot of discussion about that. I don't know how much I can say about it, but I'm at a crossroad, as far as contractual obligations. I intend to stay here. I'm talking to different people. We certainly got a lot of interest after Hannity and Colmes, but I've been to a Top Five market in Philadelphia. We had a successful run there, and I was ready to come home. This is what I consider home. I've been here since 1985. Everything I could possibly want is in Nashville. My family is happy here. I don't have any desire to leave. That's not to say that I would never leave, but I want to stay here, and that's what we're planning on doing. I'd like to syndicate out of here.

That's what Dave Ramsey does.

Dave's done a remarkable job with self-syndication. We're with Clear Channel, and Clear Channel has expressed an interest in getting behind the show as far as syndication is concerned. That's another thing we'll be talking about. But there's Rush Limbaugh, who was out of New York; he's really out of Florida now. Sean Hannity is out of New York. Michael Savage is out of San Francisco. I think there is room for, and it's time for, a radio talk show that comes from the heartland of America, that doesn't have the perspective of the East Coast or the West Coast but has the perspective of everybody else. It has the perspective of all those red places on the map after the 2000 election, of the people that are actually out there, making this country work. That's the perspective I bring to the national stage for a syndicated talk show, and nobody else has that perspective. Everybody is jaded either by the West Coast or the East Coast. Nobody is doing a strong national talk show out of the heartland of America. That's what I plan to do.

Heartland Perspectives

All the major talk show people are on either coast.

That's the perspective they have. You can't blame them. You know what you know. Sean is New York-centric.

But these are minor considerations as compared to the political agreements you may have with Sean and Rush. You're talking more about …

… the attitude. The attitude of the show will be much more … I won't say 'laid back,' because we have a very fast-paced show. But as far as where we're coming from, we appeal to folks who have a slower pace and a different outlook, who understand that the world doesn't revolve around New York and Los Angeles. That's why I think we're going to get some interest, because there are a lot more radio stations in between …

And your delivery is not at all hurried. Everyone, left and right, in New York is screaming and yelling.

I was just up there for this. It took us thirty minutes to hail a cab, especially at rush hour. I had to do a radio interview. I checked out of the hotel, and they wouldn't let me use an office to do this radio interview, so I couldn't use a landline, and this was for Joe [sounds like: Fara], who took over Ollie North's show, so I wanted to make sure I did this right. So I'm looking for a quiet place. It was thirty minutes before the interview, and I'm the hotel lobby. People are everywhere. So I got in a cab and I said, "Take me to Central Park." He's arguing with me about which part of Central Park I wanted to go to. I said, "Just take me to the closest place." When I started seeing trees, I said, "Are we in Central Park?" He said, "This is Central Park." So I got out and rolled my luggage into the middle of Central Park and did the interview. I started thinking, as I'm doing this forty-five minute interview from the middle of Central Park, just trying to find a quiet place in New York, that this is my yard; this is what my life is like all the time. Then I've got to go back out there in the rat race, with people shootin' you the rod, cussin' at you, and everything. New York is a great place to visit, and God bless 'em, but I love Nashville; I love this pace a lot better.

