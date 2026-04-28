Doug Kershaw at Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, 2009. Photo by David Simpson via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 2.0 Generic.

Having persuaded Country Weekly to let me profile some of the then hottest young guitar players in country music (see my most recent posting), I figured, why not make the same pitch to Strings Magazine but substitute “fiddler” for “guitarist” and see what happens?

Luckily, they liked the idea, so I got to work. This meant talking with publicists, musicians and my fellow journalists, assembling names, searching for their websites and any other info I could find and setting things up. It happened that the annual Country Radio Seminar was about to begin here in Nashville, which meant the town would be crawling with young artists looking for some exposure. I persuaded the publicist for the three-day event, Christy Walker, to provide me with a pass.

And off we went.

The final article focused on five rising stars, three of whom I’ve arbitrarily decided to include. As in the Country Weekly piece, I drew up a list of questions to pose to each of them, along with a few tailored to their specific experiences. For example, Cassandra Sotos was playing with country rapper Big Smo at the time, which cued me to ask about how she tailored violin parts for non-melodic vocals. When their comments opened an unanticipated path for our conversation, I took it.

Here are the transcriptions of what resulted, shortened a bit but otherwise verbatim.

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Cassandra Sotos. Photo courtesy of CassandraSotos.com.

Unlike most Music City fiddlers, Cassandra “Cat” Sotos established herself initially on the East Coast, in venues that ranged from the Apollo Theatre to the Bitter End. She was relatively new in town when we met on the porch at Sam and Zoe’s coffee house in South Nashville.

How did you get started on violin?

I was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania …

Mr. Rogers’ hometown!

Oh, my gosh, I was a huge Mr. Rogers fan! I got a birthday present from Mr. Rogers. It’s like, your parents send a postcard in and say, ‘Hi, my child’s birthday is on August 29.’ And Mr. Rogers sent me a birthday card! It was a good highlight.

How did you get started on violin?

When I was 3, my parents took me to a day camp that was put on by the Pittsburgh Symphony, called Fiddlesticks. There was arts and crafts and kids activities. One part of it was the players from each section of the symphony came and showed you each instrument and played for you. And I chose the violin. The first time I saw the violin, I said, ‘I love that.’ I went home and told my parents, ‘I want to play the violin.’ And I continued to tell them that quite frequently until I was able to finally find a teacher in the Pittsburgh area. And I started lessons when I was 4.

I started with the Suzuki Method for the first two years. Then I started taking more traditional classical lessons. But my life changed when I went to Mark O’Connor’s fiddle camp when I was 8. I went to Mark O’Connor’s concert in Pittsburgh because I was getting a little restless. I ended up meeting him backstage in the signing line. That really opened me to all of the other possibilities that lay before the violin.

I spent most of my younger years playing a lot of bluegrass and country. From then, right after I went to camp, I started playing really old-time music. I started playing in square dance bands. Then when I was a teenager I started playing broader country, what was on the radio, Top 40, classic country. So my alternate to classical started out with fiddling classic country.

How did you wind up in Nashville?

I actually went to attend the Penn State University for industrial engineering and took a little hiatus from performing. I started full-time throughout my high school years. I even took my senior year of high school off to play country music. Then I went to Penn State for four years. And after that, I moved to New York City for five years. I did have a few jobs here and there in New York City, but I moved with the intention to start building my music career. I worked in consulting for a couple of years while I was playing full-time.

What kinds of gigs did you play in New York?

It was an interesting mix of corporate gigs. I also had the opportunity to play in a number of original bands there. That was really great. I played in a few country bands there, believe it or not. But one of the highlights of my career was that I got to play in an original band with [Guns n’ Roses guitarist] Bumblefoot. It was an acoustic rock band but I did play my electric violin for them.

How did you begin playing electrid?

It actually started because at one of Mark O’Connor’s camps I met Mr. Mark Wood, who has been quite the influence in my career. So I have a Wood violin, a seven-string Viper. Shortly after I got my Mark Wood I started working with Wood Violins, doing artist demonstrations. I started doing demos for them at NAMM and I played with the Mark Wood Experience Band. Sara Caswell, who I also met at Mark’s camp, taught jazz improvisation and then improvisation in general at Mark O’Connor’s camp. Probably the first one I actually applied for real, not just a little note here and there in between a vocal line with whatever she needs. She called on me in front of a group of people to stand up and play a solo in a class. From that point on, it’s like somebody has to push you over the edge so that you know you can do something. And that was her.

Why did you decide to come to Nashville?

It was definitely a career thing. For the past couple of years, I had been trying to figure out if I could manage to learn the scene and the people in Nashville while not living here by maybe living in New York but also having an apartment here. Then last summer I was playing some shows and I ended up meeting some people who do live here and are on the scene. I asked them questions about whether I really need to move to Nashville to get in the scene. And the resounding answer was, “Yes, you must be here. You must be present.” So I came to the decision that I should move to Nashville about a year ago. I had been thinking about it for a while, but I finally accepted the decision that I would need to do it. One foot in and one foot out wasn’t going to work.

You would have had to give up some stuff in New York.

Yeah, so that was difficult for me. I love New York City. There are two kinds of people in the world: people who hate New York City and never want to go back and people who think it’s the capital of the universe. I’m one of those people who think it’s the capital of the universe. Unfortunately, the original music scene in New York is declining. There’s a lot of music there but opportunities to advance are very few and far between for original music. … I saw a lot of my peers here in Nashville doing all kinds of different things, running about the country with all kinds of opportunities that I didn’t see any of my peers in New York doing. So once I tracked down some people that I’d met last summer and they said, “Yes, you really need to go,” I decided to go.

Of course there are lots of people vying for opportunities here too. Did you do anything before coming here to try and stand yourself out from these folks?

What helped me the most when I came here was that I didn’t really have any real friends. I had a few acquaintances that lived here who I asked to graciously be my friends when I came down. But I didn’t have any family or longtime friends here. Not only did I need music connections, but as a person I really needed friends. So my demeanor and my intentions were dead-set on meeting new people and making friendships because I really had nobody here.

How would it have been a disadvantage to have friends here?

Maybe it would have been a disadvantage in that I wouldn’t have been out so much, trying to meet new people. What I’m really trying to say is that when I would go out to networking events, I wasn’t just trying to crawl my way up in my career. I was actually trying to meet other humans and make friends, which is a very different perspective to have.

You put out a different energy.

Right. I’ve had nothing but positive experiences with the people in Nashville. I know that part of it is that there are lots of nice folks here. There’s a lot of great energy from everybody. But a large part of it was that I wasn’t begging for a gig. I was looking to meet people.

Even people not in music?

Right, if you’re open personally. I opened myself up to everything that was around.

And that actually did help you make useful connections.

Everything I’ve gotten here in Nashville so far has been through networking and word of mouth because of somebody I met on the first night I went out here or that first week or whatever.

How did those connections work specifically?

A friend from out of town was here in Nashville and introduced me to some of her friends so I would know a few people. That’s how I got the first original gig that I got here, with an indie band called [unintelligible] Fever. Every time I played with them, I would meet another person or another five people. Eventually, it was a growing network of all the people that you meet here. A couple of friends invited me to play in a writers’ round. I met one of the writers who introduced me to somebody who needed a violin on a track. The person who needed a violin on a track introduced me a person I play with on Broadway sometimes. It all evolved from there.

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And now you’ve got a gig with Big Smo.

Well, once again, the power of word-of-mouth in Nashville happened. Somebody that I don’t even really know saw me playing downtown. Fortunately, he knew the drummer in our band and was able to reach out to him to get my phone number. He was able to make the connection. It’s like what everybody says: You meet somebody who knows somebody. No matter where you are, somebody might see you playing. That’s how it happened. I got the call to audition on a Tuesday and I auditioned on Wednesday.

Did you have time to check out his music in advance? Or was there even any music to check out?

Smo has a TV show on A&E, so he has been releasing music for a long time now. The live show is what’s evolving very rapidly. That evening I got the call to audition the next afternoon and I did get some songs to work on that night.

Did those songs have fiddle on them?

One of them did. I took my acoustic violin to the audition because that’s what they asked for. But I also brought my electric violin because I knew that they would be interested based on what I’d heard and knowing that there’s not a lot of fiddle in his recordings. There’s really almost none.That was really interesting and challenging for me. I went to the audition with my acoustic violin and we ended up playing electric violin instead. Everything that I’ve done has been either something creative and new for each song or a replication of another instrument or another sequence from the recording. It wasn’t like there’s a country song on the radio and you hear the fiddle part a couple of times and then you’re able to play it. It’s actually an intellectually challenging pursuit to create a new part of the …

You’re doing the opposite of many young fiddle players: Rather than add a little traditional country seasoning, you’re exploring new things.

It’s almost completely new.

Can you pick out a track where you replicate another instrument and blueprint how that happened?

On one of the songs, “Rednecks Got It Right,” there’s a lap steel part. We don’t have a steel player but we do have me. In addition to all of the other parts I’m creating for that song, I pick up the steel part. It doesn’t sound exactly like what it is on the recording but I emulate that totally. There’s a melodic string of notes in the intro that I play on violin with a little bit of a fuzzy tone that makes it somewhere between an electric violin and a steel. I’ll use different techniques to make it sound in a similar way but I slide with my left hand and the way that I attack and execute it makes it sound similar. It’s not exactly the same but it creates that effect and makes it present as an important part of the mix.

Do you apply electronics to your tone to make it sound more steel-like?

I use an overdrive pedal to make it sound similar.

So you got this gig knowing you were going to be doing something different from what other violinists do in this genre. Did you have to unlearn certain things, maybe country fiddle patterns, to go for a new kind of thing?

I don’t feel that I had to unlearn anything. But I didn’t realize it would be like this when I went to the audition. I quickly figured out that I would have to let go of what I thought it was going to be like and go with the flow and be open to whatever it was that came out and trust my instincts about all the things I’d learned over the past 10 years of playing or whatever. I didn’t feel like I had to restrict anything. In fact, I had to not restrict anything at all. I had to be very observant and aware of everybody in the band and everything else that was going on. and not be afraid to make mistakes while exploring where I fit into the mix.

Of course, Smo is exploring as well.

Definitely. Our musical director is an amazing guy, very helpful and supportive. I was aiming specifically to get a gig like this, a touring major-label thing. I was trying to do as much as I could, but you typically are asked to just know everything. Be spot-on. I tried to do that as much as I could but in this situation it just wasn’t possible because everything was so new. They were very conscious that they were still figuring everything out. The expectations were that we would figure this out together. I love that.

In addition to the rock feel you mentioned, there’s a strong hip-hop element in Smo’s music. How did you become phrasing within or synthesizing those grooves?

That’s a very interesting question. If you have a good sense of feeling the music that’s around you, as most musicians do, if you’re able to absorb what’s going on around you and let it come back out, that’s what you have to do. You have to let go and get into the music. It’s not similar to country but for me it is very similar to rock. One of the really cool things about this gig, which I enjoy so much, is that in many ways I am allowed to be myself. I’m encouraged to be myself. They want me to play the correct thing and some things that I take right off the record. But for the most part, I’m encouraged to do my thing the way that I would do it. So I don’t worry about whether I’m playing this or that part right because they hired me to be here. I’m going to try to add to it what feels right to me.

Country and rock both emphasize the backbeat. Hip-hop is more of a straight eighth-note feel. When you solo, do your phrases come out differently because of that?

The answer to the question is not to think about it that way [laughs]. If you’re at the level where you’re doing things like this, you can sit back and trust yourself. Don’t think about it too hard. That’s also an issue with string players in general. So many people think, “I play classical music. I couldn’t play country.” Don’t think about it too hard! Just try it and enjoy it, you know?

Smo raps rather than sings melodies. Does that impact what you do?

That has been one of the more difficult things. In the past, I’ve followed along musically based on what’s in the words. And it has been more difficult for me to learn the words to these songs. Any song that I’m learning, I learn the words too. If it’s a long story, I’ll follow along musically. That has been different. But I’m getting past that and learning the words to the songs and taking cues from his lyrics. You do learn to respond to the other melodic things that are happening on the stage.

…

Have you played any mud gigs with Smo?

No, I’ve never played a mud bog. I’m fairly new to the gig and since I’ve joined there have been no mud bogs. But they told me a lot of really crazy stories about it.

Would you jump into a big pile of mud at the end of a show?

Absolutely [laughs]. I’m all about the full experience. The best thing about being a musician is all the different places you get to go and all the different people you get to meet. If you’re not willing to experience all of the things that are presented to you in the world, then you’re really not living through it. So the easy, without-hesitation answer to that question is yes, I would jump right into the mud.

Even though this is [cued as?] a hip-hop act, I really think of myself as a country/rock violinist. The cool thing about the gig is that is really still what I’m doing even though it’s in the context of hip-hop. I don’t consider myself a hip-hop violinist in a hip-hop group. I’m still myself.

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Natalie Stovall at Aberdeen (Maryland) Proving Ground, August 2019. Photo by Yvonne Johnson/ABD News via Creative Commons 2.0 Generic.

It was easy to track down Natalie Stovall at the Country Music Seminar. She was there not as a backup musician but as leader of the Drive, for whom she sang, played fiddle and spread sunny vibes wherever they were playing. Having learned they would be rehearsing in one of the Renaissance Hotel’s banquet rooms at a certain time, I headed there. Within minutes, I had the lead that would wind up before her section of the article.

“Sometiems the fiddle player isn’t just the fiddle player. In Natalie Stovall’s case, she’s also a fast-rising star. With her band, Natalie Stovall and the Drive, she alternates incendiary vocals with blazing breaks on her electric violin. Fans embrace her as a pint-sized dynamo who knows how to animate traditional fiddle techniques with a slashing rock-guitar energy.”

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You started studying violin at 4. How long did you study?

I started out with Suzuki when I was 4. I continued in Suzuki until I was 16 because it became apparent to me that I should really pay attention to technique. I wasn’t the best Suzuki student the whole time [laughs]. My teacher would get very frustrated with me. But when I was 8, she brought in a fiddle piece. I think it was “Boil Them Cabbage Down.” That fiddle piece changed my life. As soon as I started playing that, I was like, “That’s what I want to do.” I enjoyed classical but I would always get in trouble for smiling onstage. When you’re playing Vivaldi, you’ve got to be very serious about it. So I continued with my Suzuki training but I also went and found a fiddle teacher when I was 8.

What did you learn from that teacher?

My teacher, Marty Plotz, taught me a lot of more traditional fiddle tunes. He taught me some of the showstoppers, like “Orange Blossom Special” and “Listen to the Mockingbird.” He had actually learned some of the pieces from a Mark O’Connor tape. I was his only student. My favorite one was called “I Don’t Love Nobody.”

What does a trained violinist learn from the first fiddle lesson?

It’s funny because it was very different from classical. In fiddle music, it started opening up a world to me when I could play two strings at once and -- it sounds terrible -- I could be a little sloppier with it. You can be more playful with fiddle. That really attracted me to it because it wasn’t as rigid, even though Marty didn’t necessarily push me to improvise. That revelation didn’t come to me until way later.

Improvisation isn’t really a part of playing those old tunes.

It’s not! In that sense, it was still kind of like classical, where you really learn the tune. He encouraged me to play it my own way. There was always that aspect of “learn it the way I teach it to you. You can put your own flourishes on it.” But it still never clicked in my mind until I had my first band: Why am I learning these solos exactly like the player played them? I can play them however I want to! It’s funny looking back on that now, what a process that was for me and how late in my journey as a player that started to come into play for me.

So the fiddle was fun because it wasn’t as much about the proper way to hold the violin, the chin and belly button -- that didn’t matter anymore. I always struggled with being a very tense player. I would lock my bow arm really fast. It was weird for me to understand that if you just breathe and relax, that’s when you can play faster than lightning [laughs].

Didn’t they teach that to you in Suzuki?

I didn’t have to play as quickly in Suzuki. You don’t do all the double bowing and stuff in Suzuki. That didn’t really come into the lectures from my teacher, even though I got a whole lot of them [laughs]. I got my wrist slapped a lot in Suzuki.

What can you say to classical players who would like to learn to improvise?

One of the best ways to do it is to write a song that you love. I don’t care what genre it is. I don’t care if it’s jazz … Well, it would be harder to do it with classical because your mind is so ingrained in it. But take any song that you like and play it and play along to it. Play over the vocal, play under the vocal, play around the vocal. Maybe there’s no vocal! Play all over it. That’s a good way to get your ear engaged because the whole point is to play what’s right for the song, you know?

Also, when you’re playing to a song, melodic elements will happen that inspire melodic elements that you’re playing, instead of just sitting there and saying “I’m gonna improvise!” and start playing. That’s a lot harder.

Did you have to unlearn certain aspects of classical violin to get into fiddle tunes?

A little bit, but the fortunate thing is that as a lead singer of a band, a lot of my technique that I use now was born out of necessity. I didn’t have a choice. I’m thankful for my technique because it does help me play a little more properly. But because I’ll sing and then I’ll play something really quick, I can’t look to the left; I’ve got to keep my mouth to the microphone.

Did you play fiddle competitions?

I did. I didn’t do a ton of it. It actually became very apparent to me that I wasn’t even in the realm of where I should be, once I started playing in competitions, because the kids that won the competitions were so unbelievable. As a very young child, 8 or 10 years old, I won some junior competitions, but they were some of the smaller ones, like the Mule Day Fiddle Contest in Columbia, Tennessee. I don’t think I ever went outside of Tennessee. I wish I had, just for the experience, because that would have really expanded my understanding of how the instrument can be used. I had a tunnel-vision view into it for a while.

Rock ‘n’ roll was also important in your background. Did you notice bands that had violinists in them, like Kansas or It’s a Beautiful Day?

I was always excited when I heard a fiddle in the band, especially in a setting that’s not country. That was always kind of cool. But I don’t think it seeped into my consciousness like, “Ooh, that would be a cool thing to pursue!” My rock ‘n’ roll influences were very guitar-heavy, like Aerosmith. Michael Jackson was always one of my influences; the guitar players he had were always really rock guys. And he always had some really hot female guitar player; I just thought that was the coolest thing.

You should have been in his band.

Oh, my gosh, stop! Don’t even go there [laughs]! Well, Prince always has those really hot women too.

It’s not a big jump from the guitar soloists to the fiddle, in terms of phrasing. When did you start bringing some of that into your playing?

It really wasn’t until college, with the first band I put together that was my own, where I wasn’t playing for someone else. In college, I was singing background and playing fiddle with lots of bands at Berklee in Boston. My drummer still to this day looked at me and said, “Why don’t you have your own band?” And I thought, “Well, duh! Why don’t I have my own band?” So we put a band together. It wasn’t until that band in college that I started utilizing the fiddle a lot more. I didn’t really think about it that much, but I wanted to put this song in a set and play fiddle on it. It happened very organically over time. I actually stopped playing for the most part for a while at Berklee. I’d done a couple of auditions, and one of the judges told me that if I didn’t play fiddle I would make it into the show. I was singing but then I’d always play a solo. He said my fiddle playing was strong enough and that’s what was keeping me back from the show. And my confidence was shattered. I just thought, “Oh, my gosh, I’m a terrible player. I should not be playing fiddle! What am I doing?”

Then when I put the band together, it took me a while. It was a heartbreaking process. Now I’m glad that I went through it. But I started playing again. I was doing a lot of country. We did do some rock stuff, but there would be fiddle solos in the country stuff. I would be, “I can play that!” So I started working on it and playing it in the band. Then James and I moved to Nashville after college. I started looking for players here in town. And this band became the Drive. I got these phenomenal guitar players in the band. I would start playing some of these rock riffs with them. I was like, “Whoa, gosh, that is the sound!”

Actually, there was another show in Nashville that some industry people came to. This guy told me that until I played “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” he thought my fiddle was a prop. And it pissed me off! It made me so mad! I thought, “You know what? The next time you come to a show, I’ll make sure you know that my fiddle is not a prop!” I had played during the set, but I don’t know if he couldn’t hear it. I’ve never tried to force fiddle into a song. If the song calls for a fiddle or violin, I would play it. But my writing didn’t always call for fiddle stuff. I think that’s where the issue was for him because if you think fiddle players and lead singers, you think Charlie Daniels: You want to hear it all the time. That’s where my crazy little rock medley, that we call “Fiddle-Palooza,” was born. I was like, “I’m going to take all these guitar songs and lead guitar riffs and play the fiddle! I’m gonna play rock riffs on the fiddle and it’s gonna be so much fun!” And it became such a blast. Then I realized through that that I loved the sound of the fiddle with a lead guitar. We utilize that in different ways in the music that I write now. Sometimes it’s together or in harmony. Sometimes they kind of weave in and out of each other. Sometimes it’s just a fiddle solo and a guitar solo. But it’s really fun.

You play solid-body electric. Do you still play the traditional hollow-body?

In the show right now I don’t. I have one of the HD-5s for my electric fiddle. We found the sound that I like with these amplifiers. I can’t get the traditional fiddle to sound the way I want it to for the show. I don’t have a sound guy on the road with me. That’s part of the problem. So when we would record shows, I found that the hollow-body would sound so thin. I just felt like I didn’t have enough control over that. So once I found my Mark Wood fiddle that I play all the time now, it was so much easier.

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When you started playing solid-body, did that stir up any odd reactions from country audiences?

It’s never been an issue. The only thing that is different is that sometimes people will come up to me and say, “I love your shiny guitar [laughs]!” Honestly, one of the things that bugs me about electric fiddles is that I want it to look like a fiddle. The Mark Wood that I chose is the best-sounding, and I chose that body type because it looked more like a fiddle than some of the others. It would be fun to have the Flying V, but I don’t want the cutouts. I want it to look like a fiddle for the audience. It’s also my instrument! That’s what I play. It feels like an alien spaceship to me. I understand the reason you play those, because you can get them to sound great, but …

…

How is the role of the fiddle changing in country music?

I don’t think about it that much. When I’m writing music, I try to follow whatever is in my heart and what I’m creating at the moment. I try my hardest not to think about those things. I don’t want to think about is this a country song? Is this a rock song? I don’t know! It’s a song, and then later it’s up to other people to figure that out. I want to focus on getting that piece of art out in the best form possible. The beautiful thing right now is that there are hardly any boundaries anymore. I’m a Columbia, Tennessee, girl who plays the fiddle and has giant hair. It’s never not going to be country, not because it’s forced but that’s just who I am. That traditional country element is always going to be in there for me. But I also love pop music and rock music. so those influences definitely seep in. It’s really fun and exciting to be able to utilize the fiddle in a way that people haven’t heard before. It’s been fun for me. Sometimes I surprise myself with the way you can use the fiddle. We’re in the studio now with a song. There’s a fiddle loop that happens in the back along with the percussion track. It’s so cool because I don’t know that I’ve ever really heard that before. Then in the bridge, I did 20-something passes of violin and it sounds like a symphony is there.

DId you play all those parts from an arrangement or make up harmonies with each pass?

I kind of made it up as I went. I tried some things that at first I thought were going to be ridiculous and stupid. Then they came out being awesome. It’s such a good lesson: Just go for it! That’s what the studio is for! You can try out all kinds of crazy things. It’s silly, you know [laughs]?

How do you feel about how the fiddle is being used in modern country music?

There are times where it felt very forced to me. It’s like, “Do you really need that instrument?” And it’s not just fiddle. Sometimes it’s banjo, sometimes it’s steel, sometimes it’s slide guitar. It sounds like they’re reaching for a country element. But there are always exceptions to the rule. For the most part, though, I love the sound of the fiddle. I love it in a pop track, you know? Maybe that is the traditional side of me. Alabama said it best: You’ve got to have wood in the band!

A lot of what I’m doing lately is I’m trying to go back and learn solos and learn approaches of different fiddle players. Listening to the Steel Drivers record, Tammy’s fiddle solos are just unbelievable! She does things that, since I can’t see her hands, I’m not sure how she’s achieving the slide to get to the next thing. That’s been really fun to me lately, just trying to delve into things like, “I would never be able to come up with that solo because technically I don’t know how to play it. If I can learn that, then maybe I might have more tools in the tool kit for my own playing.” I’m trying to do a little more of that lately. That’s been on my mind. Practicing has never been my strong suit, unless there is chocolate involved [laughs]. Mama used to bribe me with chocolate or by taking me to the park because she knew that if people would listen to me play, I’d play all day. I’d play the same song a bazillion times if I thought I had an audience.

Jeneé Fleenor at her hometown, Springdale, Arkansas. Photo courtesy of JeneeFleenor.com.

Jeneé Fleenor made history as the first woman to win the Country Music Association’s Musician of the Year Awards in 2019, a feat she repeated for four more consecutive years. We spoke during her stint with Blake Shelton, which inspired some questions about his reputation as a prankster while on the road.

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You came to Belmont [University] right after graduating from high school, with dreams of becoming a studio musician.

When I was 11 and first set foot in a studio, that’s when I realized that I wanted to come to Nashville and pursue being a studio musician although [unintelligible].

That’s a very clear ambition. You weren’t thinking about getting into a band.

My hero is Mark O’Connor. He was a lot of my inspiration. I love digging into so many different styles of music partly because of him. My mom was from Louisiana so they would get me teachers: contest fiddling, Cajun music, Texas-style, old-time. I knew that having such a broad musical training would help me be a studio musician. I knew Mark could play different styles. So I learned to play blues. I learned to play rock stuff. I loved to experiment. That just appealed to me.

…

Your first country-star gig was with Terri Clark. Did you audition for that opportunity?

In a way; I was the only person auditioning, I found out after the fact. I don’t know if you should say this in the magazine, but Martin Norgard was my teacher at Belmont [University] — an unbelievable jazz player. That’s what I was digging into when I was at Belmont. He actually was playing with Terri and got [unintelligible]. I was the next person that called. I knew he had the gig so I went back to him and he was totally fine. He’s like, “I don’t play country music.” It’s kind of a funny story. So the Terri gig lasted for six or seven years and it was great, absolutely wonderful.

That was your introduction to bigger venues.

Yeah, like arena tours and stuff like that. With the three main gigs I’ve had, it’s the only one where I had to play only fiddle. Now I play a lot of guitar and mandolin. If I didn’t play guitar, I wouldn’t have gotten the Blake gig and probably not the Martina gig either. I was really scared when I got the Martina [McBride] gig. I didn’t have to do the heavy lifting on acoustic with Martina; there was still a lot of strings and fiddle. But it sure made me a better musician and songwriter. When they called me for the Blake job, they asked, “Can you play acoustic?” “Hell, yeah, I can.”

How much do you change with each gig? Do you play distinctively differently?

With an artist gig, you’ve got to play the signature licks that are on the records. Some musicians don’t like doing that, so playing with an artist might not be their thing. In all those scenarios, you play the signature hook and the little fills [trails off] …

Do you play maybe grittier with Blake?

There’s definitely a grittier sound with Blake. With Martina, I would actually accompany a string part. I’d go in and learn them to fill out the pre-recorded string parts.

You’re very mobile onstage.

I like to entertain.

How natural was that? Did it begin when you started playing on big stages?

When I was young, I was really stiff. I don’t know if it was just the classical world: You stand there, you play, you take a bow. But I remember watching Wanda Vick on TV. She was smiling. Jana Jae actually came to my elementary school. It was cool seeing women fiddle players as well, but they were very entertaining. Then just watching these country acts and other fiddle players, you want the people to enjoy it. So probably from playing “Orange Blossom” a thousand times with Terri Clark [laughs]. … Terri was so kind. Almost every show, unless it was a thirty-minute show, she’d let me play “Orange Blossom Special.” It was five minutes of me entertaining these big crowds.

There’s a YouTube video where you just play an improvised, unaccompanied spot …

That was with Martina. Everybody was looking at my husband while I was doing that solo the very first time. It was actually in my home state of Arkansas, my very first show with Martina. It was on this list: During this costume change that Martina was doing, they said, “It’s three or four minutes of you doing whatever you want to do to entertain these people.”

You could have done comedy!

Yeah [laughs]. Oh my gosh, I was like a kid in a candy store in one way and in another way I was as nervous as a cat. But I looked forward to it every night.

Did you begin each night from the same starting point?

Yeah, because the beginning and the end were kind of the same and the band came in at the end. But in the middle, when we were up in Canada, I would play a jig or a reel, or down South I’d do more of a Charlie Daniels thing. It depended on where we were. I’d really interact with the crowd. And then I’d fall through the floor.

You’d sink down on this platform …

And Martina would come up on a moon. Man, it was so fun.

…

You’ve been in Nashville since 2001. Have you noticed an upswing in the number of female fiddlers out here?

There are more than there used to be. In a country band, if there is a woman, it’s probably going to be the fiddle player. I don’t know why that is. I know Blake wanted a female harmony singer. But it’s hard to find females who play instruments and sing harmonies. Sometimes that’s the case too.

…

What violin do you play?

I still play the very first-sized violin that I got when I was 11 years old. It’s my baby. Everyone in every band I’ve been in knows not to touch it [laughs]. It’s probably over 100 years old. It’s a copy of a Guarneri. That’s really about all I know.

What kind of strings and bow do you like?

I like D’Addarios because they’re free [laughs]. I endorse them — but I also do like them. I do like Thomastiks but D’Addario has been really good to me. I actually don’t know what kind of bow I use! I use the same one — it might be Meinel. At a Terri Clark concert in Canada, I went to tighten my bow and it split at the top. And I cried! Luckily, I had a spare. but I had to get it fixed. They actually did an intricate weaving design at the top. It’s actually kind of pretty — but we did it so it doesn’t fall apart [laughs].

Do you have an electric violin?

I have one. I don’t really mess around with it too much. I think I just love my fiddle; I know it so well. It’s kind of fun to do stuff that sounds like electric guitar. Some people actually hire me for that. It’s kind of distorted. It’s just a technique I came up with. I’ve heard other people do it; it’s not like I’m the only one that does it. But I pull my bow really fast and I don’t hold the string down very hard. It’s almost like a harmonic.

You won a CMA SRO Award.

I was overwhelmed. I found out I was nominated in October. The SROs are announced after the CMAs, but everyone kept asking, “Did you win?” “I don’t know! I’m just honored to be nominated.” I actually got a message that I did win and they wanted me to do a little video to send in. I was so sad I couldn’t be there but I was in L.A., playing on “The Voice.” Jay De Marcus, one of Rascal Flatts, presented the award. I play on Rascal Flatts records so I saw him not long after. They were like, “We’re not surprised you’re gone because you’re the Touring Musician of the Year, so it wouldn’t be appropriate if you were here!” But I was very, very honored.

Did you get “The Voice” gig through Blake?

Toward the end of the season, they’ll ship me in from Nashville. I’ve done that for the past four or five seasons. It was Blake. I love that guy, man. He’s the best. You have all the other instruments for the pop and rock stuff; he was like, “You need to get the country stuff out here.”

What else do you play with that band?

I play mandolin or fiddle on the show. I played mandolin on “Summer Breeze” with Sawyer and Noelle. I didn’t grow up hearing some of that music — I think that was the first time I’d ever heard that song. And I got to play on a Bonnie Raitt song last season: “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” which is one of my favorite songs. I couldn’t believe I got to play fiddle on that. They trust me now and they let me do whatever I wanted to do. It’s a joy to get to play with those fabulous musicians.

What advice can you offer to young players thinking of moving to Nashville?

The first step is, you have to move here. If you’re going to be in it, you’ve got to be here. People call me from time to time and say, “Hey, I want to write.” And I’m like, “Do you live here?” They’re like, “No, I want something to happen before I move there.” I’m like, “You’ve got to first make the move.” And that’s hard. I’m glad I did it as young as I did. But there’s still work.

…

There are so many subsets to country fiddle. When you grew up, though, you were mainly into Bob Wills.

That and I was around a lot of old-time fiddlers. There’s an Arkansas Old-Time Fiddlers Association. I was the youngest by 50 years, probably! I learned a lot from those old fiddle players. They’d tell my mom, “She’s playing that too fast! She’s not doing this part right.” We’d work on it.

Have you ever been involved in any on-the-road pranks with Blake?

Blake actually does not like doing end-of-the-tour pranks, which is kind of funny because he’s such a big prankster. Now, when it’s not the end of the tour, he’s always coming up to me or anybody and sticking his dad-gum finger in your ear or your nose. It drives me crazy [laughs]! And he knows it drives me crazy.

I remember one time we were doing soundcheck. Sometimes we’ll take two hours on tour and just play old country songs, which we all love. It was one of those days. We had a lot of time for soundcheck, and he’s like, “Hey, Jenee! Play the shaker on this one!” It was weird because I always play fiddle when we do old country on soundcheck. So I picked up the shaker and I’m shaking it and he is busting out laughing. I look and he’s put his dad-gum chewed-up gum on it! I was like, “You sicko!” In return, before the show, I put a few pieces of chewed-up gum in the red solo cup he keeps onstage.

With Martina, we did do end-of-tour pranks. Trace Adkins was on tour with her. We stuffed big badonk-a-donks in our pants to look like big butts, and during Trace’s “Badonk-a-Donk” we went onstage.

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