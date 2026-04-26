Country Music Shredders: The Guitarists

Country Weekly, Jan. 18, 2016

My run as editor of CMA Close Up left me with enough country cred to pick up a good amount of work for Country Weekly, which was at the time an omnipresence on supermarket checkout lines across America. Photos dominated much of each issue, showing country stars with their families, cooking in the kitchen (mainly women) or at an outside barbecue (men), or simply smiling at the camera. The text, though, was well crafted. And they were open to pitches from me that had a more musician-oriented focus.

For example, it occurred to me in 2015 that some of the young new country artists weren’t just singers; they also played pretty mean guitar. Why not do a piece that features some of these hotshots, where we could squeeze some shop talk between photos of them shredding onstage?

Editor Lisa Konicki liked the idea; it appealed to her readers from an angle based more on actual artistry than recipes or romances. So I rounded up and spoke to some of the new usual suspects. Then, to make it clear why your typical non-musician lover of country music should find this interesting, I crafted a lead, in which I mentioned some of their current favorites, opening the door to name-dropping more historic pickers. Here’s what I came up with:

“Every country music fan knows this picture: the artist silhouetted against a blaze of backlighting or standing alone in a spotlight as if chosen by Heaven itself to command our attention. And almost always, he or she totes a guitar, a visual connection to America’s balladeer tradition that also promises a night of unforgettable action onstage.

“Is there any other image that so completely captures the essence of modern country music?

“Well, actually, there is. Picture that same artist in that same setting, only this time leaning back while stretching out a screaming high note, or maybe sprinting across the stage while unleashing a fury of lickety-split pickin’.

“To be sure, there’s a lineage of great singers in our genre who also happen to be amazing players, going back to Glen Campbell and Jerry Reed and leading more recently to Vince Gill, Steve Wariner, Brad Paisley and Keith Urban. But these giants were the exceptions among their many peers who used their guitars more like props or to strum rhythms while surrendering solo responsibilities to the likes of Joe Maphis, Jimmy Bryant, Hank Garland, Grady Martin or Speedy West.

“Many of today’s young country headliners go way beyond classic, frozen iconography. They’re all about action and movement -- and more than ever, they’re also about commanding the guitar as much as they do every other part of their performance. Hunter Hayes led the way for this new multifaceted generation, singing, playing (piano and guitar) and doing pretty much everything except manning the merch booth.

“When you play with as much emotion as you sing and as much eloquence as you bring to writing a song, how does that affect the way you look at yourself as an artist? How do you express yourself when playing rather than singing? Are there times you’re tempted to turn off the microphone a while, rear back and just let your passions speak through those six amplified strings?

“The rise of the monster picker doubling as frontman raises all kinds of provocative questions -- and fortunately, many of today’s triple-threat singer/songwriter/instrumentalists are happy to answer them.”

And my transcripts confirm that they were.

****

CHASE BRYANT

Photo by Mikul Robins via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 4.0.

What is your favorite electric guitar for playing solos?

I like the R7 gold-top Les Paul that a Gibson custom shop made me. There’s a pink Telecaster that I play from a company called LSO. One of my best friends in [unintelligible town] built me that guitar. Then there’s a new one, the Mario Martin Jazzmaster and the Taylor McGraff Stratocaster.

Did you think of yourself mainly as a guitar player when you started out?

I always said I was an entertainer, then a singer and then a guitar player and a songwriter. It all kind of worked itself together. All of it was important, but it was how you portray yourself at first.

Which guitar players influenced you?

Lindsey Buckingham, Mike Campbell from Tom Petty’s band, Derek Trucks … A guy in town named Tom Bukovac was a huge influence. Steve Wariner, Vince Gill and guys like that definitely shaped the way I played.

Did you seek out Tom’s name on sessions he played?

I came to town when I was younger. My uncles had a studio here in town. I remember seeing him around. There was a passion about his playing that I really liked -- very smooth and he had great guitar tones too.

Did your singing and playing influence each other?

Sometimes you make a phrase with a guitar that you don’t necessarily do vocally. There’s a bell tone that comes out of it and a lightbulb goes off and you go, “I should sing that!” A lot of times it influences the way I sing. It’s weird. Sometimes the guitar influences the singing and sometimes the singing influences the guitar. It depends on what day of the week it is and what mood I’m in.

Is there a difference between the expressions you put out through singing and guitar?

My favorite solos are the ones you remember when you walk away. I don’t think they come from people who were trying to be stand-out guitar players. They come from stand-out emotions, from things that people saw and lived, things that made you want to cry or smile or whatever. I want to play guitar solos that move people because they take them somewhere. Don’t try to be a stand-out guitar player in any sense, whether it’s an up-tempo song or a down-tempo or a mid-tempo. Be the guy whose emotions stand out because that’s what’s real in the end.

There’s a big range between a B. B. King who speaks with just a couple of notes and an Eddie Van Halen who speaks with a billion notes. It just depends on who you are.

I was never the fastest player. I was never the guy who played the most notes. There’s a thousand ways to make one note sound good, but it can sound great only one way.

Do you have your own tone?

Yeah, I think so. A ‘66 Bandmaster or any type of Marshall amplifier, with humbuckers, a big, long analog delay and a Nobels ODR-1 (overdrive) pedal: That’s the Chase Bryant sound. I like the amp really hot and then I give it just a little hair with the Nobels. And I love long, lush, ambient delays. My sound came from a lot of vintage gear. I even enjoy certain picks and I prefer white tortoise-shell over anything else. I think it sounds better heavy.

Has playing left-handed ever been an issue for you?

Well, I play a right-handed guitar left-handed. I’m playing upside down and backwards, so my guitar is strung right-handed. For me, the fact that I’m playing upside down and the high strings are on top gives me a whole other sound. I think I have more of that California sound because I’ve got one guy playing down from the low string and I’m playing down from a high string. It almost gives you a separated, chorus-like 12-string effect. That’s why I was always inspired by those records because when I play it down it gives the guitar a unique character. That’s why I say I sometimes don’t sound very good through anybody else’s rig.

Does that help with your visual presentation onstage too?

I think it does. I’ve got a bunch of guys playing this way and I’m playing that way. It definitely has its own persona.

What is your favorite solo of all those you’ve recorded?

“Wish I Was a Plane” will be on my new record. There’s an outtro solo as well as a solo in the song. When I wrote the song, it was definitely emotional, going through breakups and stuff like that. You’re talking about wishing you were on this plane she was on, kind of holding her. It’s a one-take solo, the whole thing. We were cutting it as a demo. I remember getting to the end and ramping it back up. I also feel like you should stay low until you’ve got to run for the touchdown. Stay behind your blockers and then take off. You almost feel like the plane is about to take off. It’s running down the runway. I play the same solo live every time. I don’t change it. My head goes back and my head goes back and my hands go back to that solo every time. I almost forget it every night but I always remember it every time I play it.

But you also have opportunities to stretch out onstage.

Oh, absolutely. I go for days on “Take It On Back.” But “Wish I Was a Plane” is definitely my favorite solo.

Is there such a thing as modern country guitar?

Chet Atkins was a great chicken-picker but he got into more of that jazz fusion type of guitar. And then Steve Wariner could really play the country thing. Keith Urban was really doing the rock ‘n’ roll thing. I feel like there’s been an evolution of guitar in country music. There’s a door that just revolves and revolves and throws in new sounds. It’s all relevant as to what country music is, but it’s a little more rock ‘n’ roll influenced. But who’s to say that some of the greatest of all times weren’t? We all draw influences from different genres. I did love rock ‘n’ roll guitar with country lyrics; that’s where I live.

Who are some of your favorite young players -- maybe even members of someone’s band?

Steve Wariner’s son Ryan is unbelievable. Ryan Wariner is a really great player.

Will you ever do an instrumental project?

I think about that every day. Sometimes I sit around and write things. It’ll definitely be a little left-of-center, a little more ambient, a little more Daniel Lanois. I really like ambient tones on guitars. Sometimes I like making those sounds where you don’t know how you did it and you could never recreate it. I would love to get some of those things out of me that I can’t write lyrics to. There’s an unknown territory in me that I can’t really let out because it’s not necessarily what I do. But it would be really cool to let people know what’s going on in my head musically.

LINDSAY ELL

Lindsay Ell on the Blake Shelton Friends and Heroes Tour, September 2021. Photo by Jessica Crans / Creative Commons Attribution - 4.0.

What guitars do you like for soloing?

Lately I’ve been playing a lot of Les Paul guitars with (Gibson) P-90 pickups. If you want me to get all guitar nerd on you, I can in a heartbeat [laughs]. Les Pauls have a darker sound, so I use them with a brighter pickup. I play through a Dream Weaver 3rd Power amp. It’s a good mix. I can get a bunch of different sounds depending on where I’m going, if I’m playing a solo, if I want to dig into it a little bit more. It sort of adapts to how I play.

Did you think of yourself at first as primarily a singer or a guitar player?

I’ve been singing ever since I could talk, so that was autopilot from the beginning. I started playing piano when I was six years old. A couple years later, I thought it was a lot cooler to play Shania Twain songs on the guitar. From that point forward, it became another limb off my body, honestly. We were inseparable. I didn’t have a social life at all growing up because I’d just sit in my bedroom and play guitar all day. Nothing made me happier. At a really young age, I was playing a lot of Tommy Emanuel finger-style stuff and listening to a lot of Chet Atkins. When I was about 13, I was working with a guy by the name of Randy Bachman. He got me listening to blues and jazz and Stevie Ray Vaughan and Hendrix and Robben Ford and Derek Trucks and all these guitar players that are now so much a part of who I am as a guitar player.

Did you take lessons?

I took about four years of official lessons. They gave me a theory base. Shortly after that, I found that the best lesson you have is to surround yourself with incredible players -- and what better place to do it than in Nashville? From that point forward, I hired a band with musicians who could play circles around me. It pushes you. It makes you a better person.

When I was about 18 years old, we got asked to go on tour with Buddy Guy. So I was flipping out! This little white country-girl blonde guitar player opening up for Buddy Guy? People were like, “What is going on?” But it was really cool because he completely welcomed us with open arms. He let me play all the songs I was writing. I definitely have more of a bluesy style, like Keith Urban does when he approaches solos.

You and Chris Carmack have a very strong blues base. How does this genre support your approach to country?

As a songwriter, I started out in country. Faith and Shania were my influences when I was a little girl. When I started getting into guitar playing, there was just something in the blues that was so much about feel.

The best thing I love about being able to play lead guitar is that when you walk in front of an audience, you can write a song and sing it. You could dance. You could perform. But that extra element of holding a guitar and being able to play a solo is that fifth dimension, where you can talk to an audience in different ways. Keith Urban is a prime example. His live show is so breathtaking because he can hold you in the palm of his hand with an acoustic guitar. Then he can stand up there and wail, with all these lights and stuff. That dynamic inspired me from when I was a little girl. It is like this feel of the blues that other genres just don’t get to. When you really dive down into what started the Stones and Aerosmith and Merle Haggard, all of these country and rock legends that have stood the test of time, a lot of them were founded on the blues.

Except for the chicken pickers …

The chicken pickers, with the technical parts of it, lean more country. But some of the chord progressions are still rooted in four-bar blues. So it was a really good place for me to start when I was learning about lead guitar and where you can go and how you can say what you want to say. I take that with me now. Moving to Nashville was such an eye-opening experience because you walk down Broadway and you see these incredible musicians playing for mere tips. You watch them for half an hour and you’re like, “That’s how you play guitar.” I love this town for challenging me to be a better musician, a better songwriter and better artist.

How do your singing and guitar playing affect each other?

When you look back to old Hendrix records, he would have a lot of riffs he would play and he’d sing on top of them. I’m using that as a model. When we’re in the studio, trying to find hooks and stuff like that, I do sing a lot off of what a play. Or when I’m writing a guitar solo, sometimes I’ll play that section over and over again and I’ll sing different melodies until I find something cool. So the two are interchangeable all the time.

Are there certain types of expression that playing handles better than singing and vice versa?

That’s why I look up to artists like Keith and John Mayer and Brad Paisley. You can sing a lyric and have a lot of dynamics in your voice. But there are so many more dynamics in a guitar, especially in electric guitar because you can play the softest little notes up the neck and bend and wail and all the endless effects that us guitar nerds spend countless dollars and hours researching. There’s just so much you can do with those six strings! With all of those tools in your closet, you can choose moments in each song to tap into. It gives you double of what every singer has.

Do you have your own tone?

I’m developing that tone. To a certain extent, I’ll always be developing that tone. It’s such a process and a journey to find that thing. When you hear Santana’s guitar, you go, “That’s him.” I’ve been playing Les Pauls through a lot of hand-built boutique amps. I’m just so into 3rd Power amps right now. That’s my tone right now. But more than anything, it’s the way you play, the way you approach notes, the way you phrase in a solo, that is distinguishable.

Can you hear your tone in your head?

I do hear it in my head! I just haven’t been able to express it yet. I guess that’s a good sign. I’ve come really close. I rip apart my pedal board every other day, like, “That was cool, but we’ll change this, we’ll change that.” The journey is really exciting. Everything affects your tone -- the batteries, how long your cables are. And of course when we play live and use wireless units, everything affects your tone. Hopefully, after I release my first album -- I feel like I’ve been doing it ever since I was 6 years old -- that’ll be a good starting point as far as being the initial mark on my tone.

Are you recording it now?

I’ve been writing like crazy the past couple of years, playing a lot of shows. We’ve gotten to play fifty dates worldwide with the Band Perry. We just got back from Europe with Mr. Luke Bryan. Last year, I got to hop onstage with Keith himself and trade licks with him! The past couple of years have been really inspiring from a live standpoint. But we’re in the studio right now.

Do you have a favorite solo of yours?

We had a couple of singles last year. My first single was called “Tripping On Us.” I remember sitting in the studio and approaching that guitar solo. The studio is so different from the stage. Onstage, you can take risks as a guitar player and go places you wouldn’t necessarily go in the studio. It’s all in-the-moment, feeling the energy of the crowd and giving them what you feel they want. You leave it all out onstage. But the studio, you’re putting it down in concrete. It’s gonna be that way forever, so you’d better choose your notes wisely.

So I recorded this solo for “Tripping On Us.” My producers at the time, New Voice Entertainment, were so receptive to everything I wanted to do. I said, “Hey, I know I may not be able to go in there and play a guitar solo in one take. It may take me a couple. But I’m gonna get the tone that I want.” They were so graceful to let me follow my muse, so to speak. We ended up getting a finished product that we all stepped back from and said, “That’s really cool.” For me, it’s about finding that collaboration in the studio with a producer who can be a guide but also let you go over your creative path.

When you recorded that solo, were you winging it or had you sketched it out beforehand?

We kind of winged it, you know? As a player, you always have spots where something can go. The minute I hear a song, whether it’s mine or one on the radio, I have an initial instinct of, “If I was playing this song in 30 seconds, this is what I would do.” So I had ideas, but as far as working out a solo, we did it right there on the spot. It just comes into play.

Do you replicate this solo live?

For most of my songs, I try to keep solos similar to the recording because I know that when fans fall in love with the song, they want to see the same thing live. So if I change anything, it’s a modulation of the original idea. But I’m also a stickler for extended intros and outtros. Those are the spots in my live show where I can add onto the record, where a three-minute song can stretch to five minutes really easily [laughs]. It allows me to go places with the audiences and feel the crowd out, so every show is a little bit different.

So in a particular show, you’ll turn to your band and signal that you might want to take another chorus.

Absolutely -- and my band sometimes hates me for it [laughs] because they’re like, “Where is she going?” “I don’t know!” But when you feel it, you have to go there. And they’re all so great that they can follow me.

Do you think you might ever want to do an instrumental project?

I’ve thought about that a lot. It really depends on how the first two records go. I know I want to release at least a couple where I’m just a singer/songwriter being able to say, “Yeah, I play guitar too” and show that live. But I do feel like doing an instrumental project would be very interesting that not a lot of country musicians have done -- or also doing collaborations with very, very interesting [unintelligible]. First and foremost, before doing a whole instrumental is maybe seeing if a guitar player wouldn’t want to do something with me. Maybe we do an instrumental song together.

Would his name be Keith?

I mean, I would not say no to that [laughs].

Brad Paisley does record instrumental tracks.

That’s a good point. I’ve definitely thought of doing intros and outtros to little songs on albums.

Is there such a thing as a clear style of modern country guitar?

The guitar players who are out there have distinct styles. To choose one as country … Obviously, chicken-pickin’ is very distinct to country music. I do that a little bit, but I’m definitely more in the Keith Urban/bluesy feel, which can be applicable to rock or blues or a lot of other genres. I love the artists that I love because they have their own thing, just like songwriters. Certain songwriters will write a song a certain way. Guitar players will play guitar a certain way. If there was one style for country music, it would not be as exciting. It gives it a quality like, “What are we going to hear next?” Or, “I know this is going to be a Keith-ish guitar solo, but I wonder where he’s going to go?” Or “I know Brad can play the crap out of that thing, but where’s he going to go?” It leaves that excitement and unpredictability that I think is good for fans.

Who are some up-and-coming guitar players you especially admire?

He’s more on the rock side of things, but the person that comes to mind in Nashville is a guy by the name of Tyler Bryant. He’s been a friend of mine for a while. I remember seeing him play at the Tin Roof, just standing in the first row, being like, “I can’t believe this is happening!” For me to say that a guitar player is great, I mean, I have a pretty big ego [laughs]! I actually got to see Tyler open for Jeff Beck. He brought me back to the dressing room, and Jeff and Tyler and I got to talk a little bit and play guitar. Tyler is awesome.

As far as a studio musician, Rob McNelley and Derek Wells are two of my favorite guitar players in town. I’ve seen them play in countless bands -- people with solo projects or in the studio where they get one or two shots at a solo and it’s perfect every time. You’re just like, “Man, how can you be that melodic so instantly?” Those three players inspire me a lot. Any time they’re playing, I want to see them play.

CHARLIE WORSHAM

At Best Buy Theater, New York City, September 2014. Photo by Lisa Gansky via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 2.0.

What is your favorite electric guitar for soloing?

It’s whichever one is closest to my hands [laughs]. When I was a kid, we had many family trips to Nashville. I’d been playing banjo and acoustic guitar for a few years, working on my playing. But I always wanted an electric. I went into Gruhn Guitars, back when it was downtown. I’d saved up [voice cuts out] to buy a guitar. There was a Telecaster that I fell in love with and could almost afford, for $600. I had my banjo with me, so I went out on the sidewalk and played for tips for two hours. I got $100 from tips, went back in and bought the Telecaster. That was my first electric.

I had always loved Stratocasters. Every guitar player goes through a Stevie Ray Vaughan phase, and if we’re really honest with ourselves, we never leave that phase. You just get heavy and light in it. But I always wanted a Stratocaster. I’d seen Vince Gill play Teles and Strats but I especially loved his Strat playing on ballads. So I got a Stratocaster from the same Gruhn Guitars downtown. It was my main guitar all the way through college for practicing and playing gigs.

Do your playing and your singing influence each other?

They do, probably more than anything in that I sing [unintelligible] and I also began writing songs [unintelligible]. At first I just played. When I was in high school I was in a cover band that played bars. The other guys in the band were grown. They had families. This was their weekend fun, “boys night out” kind of thing. For me, it was my high school job. We’d play four 45-minute sets in a night [voice breaks up a lot]. They influence one another especially because with my favorite guitar players, their style is so lyrical, the way that they phrase. I think about someone like Derek Trucks. His playing is so vocal. I don’t know how conscious that influence is, but I know it’s there.

Because you respect the lyric and sing the melody, does that dampen any tendency to unleash fireworks and show off?

I hope that I never get too flashy. I just think that all music is to sympathize with the emotions that people feel. If you get too far away from that … I know about ten people who were fellow students at Berklee who might still be interested in that [laughs]. The official guitar term is “wanking,” but you know what I mean [laughs]. It’s the awkward middle-school years of guitar playing [laughs].

What other players helped you find your unique style and sound?

I cannot stress Vince Gill enough. By the time I started reading liner notes, I was aware of Brent Mason on those great radio songs he played on. If you go back and listen to Alan Jackson’s “I’ve Been Loving You Baby,” I don’t even think it breaks three minutes and thirty seconds and about half of the songs is soloing. Brent and Paul Franklin go back and forth.

Oddly enough, just yesterday I caught the Dylan, Cash and the Nashville Cats exhibit at the Hall of Fame. It is hands-down my favorite exhibit of any I’ve ever been to, not just at the Hall of Fame but at any museum. With most exhibits at museums, you’ve got to interest the kids. You want the cool memorabilia behind the glass. I’m a sucker for that. But most of this exhibit is a series of sound booths and each sound booth focuses on a different session player. You hit these buttons and you hear the session players. You start reading through who was playing on them and they’re the same guys that are in the booths [unintelligible].

Moving to Nashville, I was able to do that artist path full-time. A lot of times, I paid my bills by playing on demo sessions or whatever. So many of the influences that a guy like me would have are people the average fan wouldn’t know because they’re behind the curtain. Whether it’s the great music that’s happening right now or the music in that exhibit where Norbert Putnam and David Briggs did all these cool hits at Quadraphonic, rockers came down to Nashville because they had the Nashville Cats, man. There’s a level of restraint and discipline that, whether you’re me or you just want to be one of those guys that most people don’t know but play on the record, it’s so important. But for me as an artist, today it’s even more important to show restraint.

I would urge anyone who is reading this article to go and listen to the extended version of the Brothers Osborne’s “Stay a Little Longer.” John Osborne plays some hot licks in that solo, but he shows incredible restraint. He takes his time and he builds to a point. It’s an emotional journey. I just think that’s the mark of a great player.

That’s John’s favorite solo too. In his comments to me, he talked about “writing the solo.” Is this something you do as well, or do you wing it in the studio?

It’s kind of a mix of both for me. I have a bad habit of overthinking, so what ends up happening sometimes if I do try to craft a solo and write it and orchestrate it, that’s how it sounds. The first record I tried to pick electric guitar parts from is B. B. King’s. B. B. King may be one of the most deceptively simple-sounding guitarists of all time. You listen to his records and you think, “Oh, that’s nothing.” But his real mastery of the instrument lies in his phrasing and emotion. He can take those two or three notes and pull so much out of each one. It takes a lot more than you think to do what he did on records. I don’t know this to be true, but my guess is that he shoots from the hip a little bit and feels his way through it. I tend to have better luck feeling my way through it too. Sometimes that means we do 47 takes on a solo. And sometimes it’s the 48th take where I go, “Okay, now I know what feels good and I can sway it in a way that’s now been written.” But it came to me in a spontaneous way.

When you record that solo, do you replicate it live?

You owe it to your fans to play the solo as you recorded it. I think immediately about the guitar solo in “Sweet Home Alabama.” I think it was Ed King playing that solo. If I were going to see Lynyrd Skynyrd and they got to that part of the song and they started noodling, I would be so upset because I’m geared to see that solo as it happens and play air guitar to it.

What is your favorite solo that you’ve recorded so far?

Oh, man! For me, there’s a song off my record called “Trouble Is.” I’m really proud of that solo. It’s a shorter solo. I don’t remember how I got to it. I probably just rolled tape a bunch of times. There’s an initial lick and I probably had pieces of it that in subsequent takes I would hold onto. It’s a constant process of holding onto some things and letting go of other things, knowing where the juicy bits are, keeping them and continuing to dig in the other places until you have something.

I got to play a solo on someone else’s record. I can’t remember what it was, but I wanted to redo the solo and they wouldn’t let me. Oh, it was not a solo. It was “Keep On” off of Eric Church’s Chief. I wish I’d had the restraint to play the solo that I think Jay ended up putting on after that session. But they let me play the fills and the intro lick. They only gave me a couple takes. At the end of the second take, I was like, “I think I’m really ready to do one now.” And they were like, “No, man, that’s it. We’re done.” Listening back, I think he made the right call.

Do you feel you have a unique tone?

It’s critical. It’s also sort of like the Holy Grail. If I ever feel like I’ve found my sound, it’s game over [laughs]. Just this year, I feel like I’ve finally started to grasp the basics of my sound, but I still think I’m a ways off. I think about Brian May’s guitar. You just know it’s a Queen song before you hear anything but Brian’s guitar because you know that sound. It’s the circumstances in which they acquired that sound, whether that was the only gear at hand … Jack Pearson, for example: If you ever catch him at Station Inn, to my knowledge he plays through a pretty crappy Crate amp and some kind of a Japanese Strat knockoff. But you can put him up against ten other guitarists with their dream rigs, and Jack would kick all their asses [laughs]. Or you take Vince Gill, any great guitar like that, and you put any guitar in their hands and it’s gonna sound like them because it comes down to what’s in their fingers.

Is there such a thing as modern country guitar playing?

It depends on what record you’re listening to. I keep thinking about John and TJ. John is a good friend and I know that he spent hundreds of hours practicing to get to where is as a player now. To a certain extent, if you’re going to pioneer something as special as country guitar, you have to know where it’s been. I don’t know that you could just randomly pick a country album off the shelf today and it would necessarily speak to that, but the blurred lines mean a bigger audience. And if somebody gets into really heavy rock record that doesn’t seem to have much to do with country but eventually they pick up a Jerry Reed CD and they go, “Oh, shit, wow.” Great!

II will say this: The Nashville session players have continued to do an incredible job of maintaining an unparalleled level and quality of playing. I would bet the Nashville session players against any other group of musicians in the world. I know they would kick their asses. I have so much respect for that. I don’t know that what we excel at is what’s hot right now. But I do know it will survive and thrive, thanks to the session cats.

Have you thought about doing an instrumental project?

Sure! For me, it would go beyond electric. It might be more acoustic-driven, just because of my background. But I’ve got a new playlist going on Spotify. It’s called “Unplugged” and a lot of it is instrumental music. Béla Fleck did a record called Tales From the Acoustic Planet, Volume 2, and there’s a song from that on my playlist. It’s just Bela and Earl Scruggs. Marty Stuart did the same thing on his album, The Pilgrim. He played mandolin and Earl played banjo, just the two of them playing together I mentioned Jerry Reed earlier. Buck Owens and the Buckaroos had entire volumes of instrumental music. I don’t know what that’ll look like for me, but I’m way into it.

Do you have a name for your guitar?

You know, I haven’t. I play a yellow Stratocaster a lot. It’s actually John Osborne’s first electric guitar. I bought it from him. It’s still his. It always will be. But I don’t have a name for it, other than John’s Guitar [laughs]. But I feel the name has to find the guitar, not the other way around. I don’t know if that’ll happen.

JOHN OSBORNE / THE BROTHERS OSBORNE

With The Brothers Osborne, The Brothers Osborne on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2023, at the White House. Photo by Carlos M. Vazquez II / Public Domain.

What is your favorite electric guitar for playing solos?

If I had to have one guitar and one guitar only, it would be a Fender Telecaster, preferably prior to 1958. I bought it from Nashville Used Music about thirteen years ago. It pretty much hasn’t left my sight then.

HDid your playing and your brother’s singing influence each other as you grew up?

In a way, yeah. Sometimes the two of us will just sit down and start strumming guitars. We’ll start playing riffs or melodies or solos and the other person can immediately pick up on that. We don’t even have to think or talk about it; it just happens. There is that kind of synchronicity when we play together.

Can you point to a song that evolved that way, through your bouncing ideas back and forth?

It does happen. Not every song is created equally, but there’s a song on our EP called “Shoot from the Hip.” I would mumble a line and he would mumble a line back. A lot of times our co-writers get really frustrated with us because they can’t understand a word we’re saying. And then before you know it, a verse has been written. I couldn’t tell you one word we said; we speak in code, you know? But it’s cool. We also play out with each other a lot. I’ll play a lick and he’ll sing something, or he’ll sing something and I’ll immediately start playing a lick. I’m the guitar player but surprisingly TJ comes up with a lot of the riffs -- the hooky, melodic parts that I’ll play.

Which guitar players influenced you?

Oh, man, it’s all over the map. Early, early on, I wanted to play grunge. I grew my hair long and wore baggy clothes. Then I heard Stevie Ray Vaughan for the first time and that pretty much changed my life. If I had to pick the guitar players that were monumental to me, it would run the gamut. It’s not just rock, country, bluegrass and all that stuff. It would be Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Brent Mason, Bryan Sutton …

The lines between country, blues and rock hardly exist, when it comes to what influences today’s great players. Is there such a thing as modern country guitar, or is it all too blurry?

There is, actually. It’s old rock guitar [laughs]. If you listen to new country guitar, it sounds like a lot like Sixties rock. It’s pretty much spawned directly from that style of music, because country now is more like rock used to be. That guitar style has progressed with it, but you definitely don’t hear the likes of Roy Nichols or Don Rich in anyone’s guitar playing right now. I think there’s a bit of a hunger for that now.

Do you have a favorite solo of yours? And how did that solo come about?

I’d have to say it was the solo on “Stay a Little Longer” because it was a chance for me as a guitar player to write and arrange a full solo. I have a love/hate relationship with guitar solos. In blues music, there’s a lot of improv going on. It’s really fun and it’s part of the genre. But in country music, solos can be obligatory. I never want a solo to be obligatory. If the solo is four, eight or 32 measures long, it better be singable and hummable. It should be a mini-song within a song; that’s what a solo should be.

Do you reproduce your recorded solos live or do you stretch out a bit?

It depends. I typically don’t like to stray too far from the original solo. I’ll ad-lib here and there to keep it fresh and exciting for me, so it doesn’t sound stale. But my solos are very intentional. They’re there for a reason. I don’t want to change that. And I know the people that are at our shows want to hear it as well. So I’d say that about 90 percent of the solo stays the same.

At your Ryman debut, you played a long and very intense solo that had people on their feet. There’s no way that solo was written in advance.

We definitely have those moments where I’ll step out there and go for it. Those are really fun, especially for me. At the end of the day, as long as the singers and musicians are having fun, then the listeners are going to be having fun too. If the band is bored, the listeners are going to know that. So you want to keep it exciting for yourself.

Do you have a name for your guitar?

Oh, man, I don’t! I really should have a name for it. But I did just buy an old Precision bass on Craig’s List. It’s got a gold pick guard and the bass is white, so someone called it “White Gold” and someone else called it “Michelle Pfeiffer” from the Bruno Mars lyric [laughs].

Do you strive to develop your own unique sound?

That’s very important. I think it should be important for everybody. However, it’s very difficult in this day and age because I’m pulling from a lot of different musicians. And other musicians are doing that too. If you listen, you can hear one note from Stevie Ray Vaughan and you know it’s him. But then you’ll also listen to Albert King and go, “Wait a minute. That sounds like Stevie Ray Vaughan!” It takes a long time to develop an identity because there are lots of subtle differences between you and your predecessors. You have to kind of teach the listener who you are as a musician. For me, that’s slowly happening. It’s not an easy thing to do, by any stretch.

Have you thought about recording an instrumental track or album?

I’ve thought about it. I’ve actually thought about it a lot. I just have never felt inspired to do it. I don’t want to do it just to do it. I want to feel excited about it and in the moment. I’m a songwriter. I love songs. I love listening to songs despite what the guitar is doing. I’d rather listen to a song with an instrumental section in it as opposed to just an instrumental song. But we’re doing a compilation record with a lot of my friends. We have so many friends within the industry. I’m sure there are lots of artists and different genres [unintelligible] a couple rock tunes, a couple of old country tunes, a couple of Western swing tunes, a couple of bluegrass tunes and putting them all on the record. I’ve thought about doing that. But at the end of the day, I love songs. People love songs. The guitar should accentuate the song, not the other way around.

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