Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

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John McCarthy's avatar
John McCarthy
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Old story: Hank Garland was looking for a good vibes player for his first record and asked Chet Atkins for a recommendation. Atkins put him in touch with a 17yo from Indiana named Gary Burton. GB played on the album and got a scholarship to Berklee bc of it. This story reminds me that those Nashville cats were, in their way, jazzcats and that allowed them to be able to play anything needed. Big ears. I love that about the old timers and I'm rooting for the new kids.

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