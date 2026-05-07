Photo by Bart Everson via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Since my proposals to write about the young guitarists and fiddlers of country music were successful (as my two previous posts document), I figured, why not squeeze a few more dollars out of the idea in an area I knew well? Having spent seventeen years on staff at Keyboard Magazine, I knew I could persuade the powers that were there to green-light the same idea, with the focus of course on keyboard players.

The challenge in this case was that guitarists and fiddlers were free to jump around in front of the band – in fact, it was kind of requirement to visually as well as musically gin up the intensity of the show – keyboard players were generally stuck in the background, anchored to their pianos, organs, synths and so on. This posed an immediate problem: Compared with their more histrionic comrades in the front line, they were seldom photographed. Which means I can’t offer anything here other than transcriptions of what we said to each other.

Then there was the question of instrumentation. Whenever you talk to a keyboard player, at some point you drift into a technical exchange that (hopefully) meant a lot to the subscribers of Keyboard but was likely to cause every other reader to sink into a stupor or skim ahead for when the conversation turned into something more accessible to normal human beings.

To be honest, of all the editors and freelancers I came to know at Keyboard, I was the most likely to zone out when having to read, edit, or elicit these sorts of spec-laden recitations. Luckily I was able to ask the right questions, lapse into a trance as the answers began, then jump back in with an appropriate follow-up or a change in focus.

Thus I could add an appropriate amount of techno-babble to these interviews, which I conducted during the annual four-day Country Music Association festival in Nashville. Most of it I’m filtering out, since there was much more substance in more general reflections on the music itself and the question of finding a good gig in this somewhat insular world. So, again with apologies for the absence of illustrations, here’s the essence of what they had to say.

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ANDY SHERIDAN (with Hunter Hayes)

I grew up in Washington Courthouse, a little cornfield town in southern Ohio. Both of my parents played keyboards. My dad played classical organ. I started playing piano when I was really young. My mom gave lessons to local kids. She snuck me onto the piano bench and started showing me some stuff when I was around 3. I continued taking classical lessons up until my college years at Belmont. In high school I played in the jazz band, the concert band. I accompanied the high school choir. When I moved down to Nashville I studied commercial music at Belmont. I always loved the piano but that’s when I really started falling in love with it. I guess I just didn’t realize all the things you could do with a piano. I’ve been in Nashville since about 2008.

Did you also play in bands after moving to Nashville?

Well, part of the reason I moved to Nashville was for an opportunity to play professionally. I didn’t have a preference; I wasn’t looking for one thing or the other. I was open to the idea of playing with whoever in whatever genre presented itself. I loved playing rock B-3, R&B/gospel piano, so I was open to the idea of everything. It ended up being country. My first gig was with Phil Vassar when I was still at Belmont.

What did you pick up from Phil as a keyboard player?

That was incredible. Having that as my first gig here was my introduction into country playing. Phil is a monster, monster piano player. I feel like I did learn a lot from him. Playing keys for a keyboard player is sort of a weird position. He’s a great writer too, so a lot of his playing comes from a writing standpoint in making things sound good together because he’s also a great piano player. That was a great opportunity to get thrown right into the mix of country/pop playing. I’d had no experience with that prior to playing with Phil other than playing around at Belmont and in town a little bit. He turned me on to Bruce Hornsby and that sort of sound. I like to think that some of my influences come from guys like Bruce.

How did you get the gig with Hunter?

I knew his bass player and his drummer from playing shows around town, doing sessions and things like that. We ran in the same circle. About two years ago the bass player called me and said they were possibly going to add a keyboard player — I guess a utility player. In this situation it was mostly keyboard but some acoustic guitar and background vocals. I played the audition. My first gig was playing with Stevie Wonder and Hunter on the ACMs. They considered that part of my audition process!

So you auditioned in front of millions of people.

Yeah, exactly. No pressure!

Hunter plays every instrument in the band well himself. Does that help you?

Honestly, it was a little intimidating, going in. That was obviously part of Hunter’s initial claim to fame: He played everything on his debut record. Knowing that definitely made me a little more nervous. But at least in the first year when we were playing off of that record, it definitely helped because if I had any questions about what was played on the record, you could just ask the guy that played everything on it. It ended up being a help for sure. He’s so talented, man. He plays everything very well, especially anything with strings on it. But he plays piano really well too. It was really cool to learn the way he played parts on the record. It definitely helped me fit into that role pretty quickly.

You have a piano part on one track from his second album, but Hunter plays everything else.

Well, on that record he started using what is now the touring band on pretty much everything. The drummer, bass player and guitar player pretty much played on every track — and obviously Hunter did as well. They brought me in to do the piano part on a couple of tunes. One of them made it onto the record.

…

“My friend told me when I moved here to stick a bunch of irons in the fire. Whichever ones get hot first, pull them out and run with them.”

Is it enough in Nashville to just be a really good keyboard player? Is it better to play fairly well on keys but also be able to play other instruments?

That’s a great question. I’m still sort of pondering it myself. I often refer to myself as a jack-of-all-trades in Nashville. Initially, my draw toward the utility position was that I love playing guitar too. I love singing. I love different instruments; it wasn’t just one love for me. I guess my position came from a love of different instruments. And obviously it worked out. But every guy I know on the road in the country world is playing at least one other instrument that wouldn’t be keys … or they’re singing. So if you do have a love for singing or playing guitar or whatever, explore those avenues a little bit. My friend told me when I moved here to stick a bunch of irons in the fire. Whichever ones get hot first, pull them out and run with them. That was good for me to not try to become the best at everything — the best keyboard player or B-3 player — but to be as well-rounded and versatile as possible. The more you know about different things, the more opportunities will present themselves.

So what makes for a really good country keyboard player?

That’s a good question too. In my situation, Hunter did play a lot of keys on his first record and I played some keys on the second record. But there’s so much other information on the records than that. There are so many guitar parts, acoustic parts, mandolin parts, banjo parts — so many things that don’t necessarily represent the [sounds like: pod]. I’m not necessarily trying to cover those exact parts, but maybe sonically I can take that same space that a chunky rhythm guitar would have, just to provide a little bounce with maybe a darker piano sound or a B-3 sound. A B-3 takes up so much of the mix. It contributes more than any other member of the keyboard family in this setting. On a lot of records that are coming out now, the piano is used as a rhythm instrument that fills sonic holes. So picking parts or rhythms or sub-rhythms or even specific frequencies that you can take care of, that’s where you can start. Maybe I’ll double certain parts on a piano line or a synth line or a B-3 line. It’s an interesting position for sure. It’s sort of changing and morphing into something. I don’t know that I had any expectations coming into this as a “professional” keyboard player, but it’s taking a life of its own as we go. And it’s fun. Some days I feel like the keyboard player is getting left behind in a lot of bands, but those players who are willing to adapt the way they play and figure out some new things, those guys are becoming valuable assets of the band because of the weight the keys can take up.

Do you get to stretch out in Hunter’s show at all?

Oh, yeah. It’s so much fun to play with him, man, because of that reason. There are several spots in the show where get to just jam as a band. Every night I look toward those spots in the show where we can explore a little bit and play off of each other and off of Hunter for sure because he loves that aspect of live music as well. We’re not just copping every note off the record. There are plenty of times where we’re just going for it. I can’t speak for him but I feel like he’s got just as much desire to play and to jam and shred live as he does writing and recording. He loves all these aspects of being an artist.

I’m the musical director for the band, so part of my responsibility is to make sure we don’t get too far away from where we intended to go — but let’s have some fun too. As long as the boss is happy with it, we’re happy with it. I’m so thankful for this gig!

Lyrics are often more important in country songs than in pop songs. Does that affect your approach as a player?

Since I’ve been in the country genre pretty much the whole time I’ve been in Nashville, I’ve cut my teeth around that sort of playing, knowing that the main reason we’re playing the show is that these songs have done really well on radio and sold a lot of copies. When people come to the show, they want to hear these songs. So I don’t want to deviate too far from that or get in the way of a lyric. I can’t really speak that much to rock ’n’ roll because I don’t have that much experience in it. But the similarity between the two is that it’s about the energy you bring to the song. In the country world, the lyrics and the melodies are super important. You want people to sing along and really feel it. So our priority is to make sure the song is well represented whereas in a rock band you’re dialing up all the knobs on the amp and playing as loud as you can. Hunter has a great way of writing tunes that connect with people, so I want to make sure those songs connect live.

Do you have any projects of your own on the side?

I run a production company. I have a studio in Cool Springs. I’m trying to do as much producing as I can, working with independent artists, making demos, doing a little bit of writing. I still play out a little bit, on showcases for friends.

REGGIE SMITH (with Lee Brice)

You’re from Birmingham.

Birmingham, Alabama, originally; I was born and raised there. I’m 36. I’ve been in Nashville for 25 years with a couple of gaps: going to college and other places. I grew up in Birmingham and then moved here in junior high. I’m one of those rare birds as far as my musician friends. I know just one or two other guys that actually grew up here.

When did you start playing in bands?

The school that I went to in Brentwood had a great arts and music program, a great music teacher — Mrs. Wright. I haven’t seen her in twenty years but I’ll still give her a shout-out. She started a program when I was a freshman, called “Instrumental Music.” A bunch of guys that she saw had something a little bit different to offer musically than just being in the theater program. It was basically a chance to be a band. I think there were three guitar players. There were eight or nine of us. It was a very small class. Within reason, she let us forge our own path. We had to play several school functions every year, but besides that she was like, “Just be creative and have fun.”

Did you take piano lessons?

My mom made me take piano starting at around the age of six. I didn’t like it for a long time. I think I was in tenth grade when she said, ‘Okay, you can stop taking piano lessons.’ I stopped for about six months and then I said, “What am I doing?” And I started taking again. My younger brother started playing piano. I could not allow him to be better than me at anything. Once again, I had a great teacher who realized I had more of an ear than an eye for music. When I got to Nashville I had a guy for two or three years who taught me some really good theory, some pop theory, improv and how to listen. By the time I was thirteen, I was fully immersed in playing with bands and discovering rock bands and keyboard players. I was very ensconced in the country scene because my drummer’s dad is a guy named Paul [sounds like: Line or Lion], who was one of the top-tier guys. John Hobbes, the first guy who showed me anything about a B-3, was awesome. He actually held up a session: They were like, “Hey, John, we’ve got to do this.” “Let me show the kid one more thing!” Actually, right down the street at Quad, that’s where it was.

So you were playing both rock and country stuff then.

I was more exposed to the country stuff, but the country stuff I listened to was a little bit older. I loved Roger Miller and all the Highwaymen stuff and Red-Headed Stranger. I didn’t know much about pop country pretty much until I was asked to play it in my early twenties. I was doing some showcases around town.

You were accompanying other people?

Yeah, with new artists that were trying to get somewhere. They had limited cash. I would take their limited cash to go and play. There’s so much crossover between rock sounds and pop/country sounds these days. It’s not a transition as much as it’s a little bit of a mindset change.

The guys you mentioned — Roger Miller, the Highwaymen — weren’t associated that much with keyboard parts.

Well, all my friends listened to rock & roll, so to me the Band — Richard Manuel, Garth Hudson — was pretty country. I thought some of the stuff off of Led Zeppelin IV was kind of country when I was younger [laughs]. Pop country wasn’t on my radar until my very late teens or early twenties.

How did you connect with Lee Brice?

Like a lot of things in Nashville, it was right place/right time and knowing the right person. The bandleader then, who was also the bass player, was a friend of mine. Lee was just getting started. He needed a keyboard player. I had just moved back from Portland, Oregon, after trying to get as far away from Nashville as I could. I decided this is a great town and I could still do the things I wanted to do, but there’s a way to make a living doing this. I got a lot of respect for a lot of country artists, but Lee is at the very top of the list. You don’t even have to print that but I really do mean it. I don’t care if he sees that or not. He’s got credibility. He appreciates all the guys in the band doing what they do. Obviously we have parameters but he’s kept everybody around for as long as he has because he likes what they do and it adds something to that live show.

Do you stretch out and toss solos around onstage?

It depends on if it’s our show or if we’re opening up for someone. I will have been with Lee for eight years July 4. That’s getting kind of rare with country bands. There’s a lot of turnover. I think it’s a testament to what Lee does and also to all the other guys in the band and even the crew. I can’t think of anyone who has ever quit. People stick around. We’ve had the same guys in for a long time. Our guitar player has been here longer than I have. We’ve never lost anyone. We’ve added people

.

What was your audition like?

I met Lee about thirty minutes before we went onstage in Fort Wayne, Indiana, opening up for Luke Bryan in a park for maybe two thousand people on July 4. It was a van-and-trailer kind of gig. We pulled up to the venue. The guys in the band all scattered and were going to do their own thing. I was standing in my clown shoes, rocking back and forth next to the little RV trailer they provided. This guy comes up with his hat down low and his sunglasses on and a bottle of Jack Daniels. He looked a little lost too. I didn’t even recognize him from his photos but I finally put two and two together. I was like, “Are you Lee?” He said, “Yeah, man!” I said, “Hey, I’m Reg. I’m playing keys with you today.” At that point I had no idea if this was going to be a one-time thing or a two-time thing. I definitely didn’t think about it being an eight-year thing at that point. He said, “Well, that’s pretty cool! Come on, let’s do a shot!” And I was like, “Okay!” When in Rome …

You did listen to his songs.

Oh, yeah. And we got together at SIR, just the band without him and went over the songs for maybe an hour and a half. We had thirty-minute sets. We played everything through three times. In Nashville, any more than that, you’re basically overdoing it [laughs]. So there was no audition per se, which is kind of rare. He trusted the guys who were already there and they said, “Yeah, he can cut the mustard.” That was eight years ago. Five or six years ago, I became the bandleader.

What did you mean by “clown shoes”?

Oh, man! That’s a Lewis Black thing. He talked about being at the correspondents’ dinner in Washington, D.C., with all these senators. And he was like, “Here’s the comedian, just rocking back and forth in his clown shoes!” I felt very out of place, like I could trip over myself at any time.

“My favorite keyboard players have always been guys that have been very much in the service of the song.”

When you play modern country music with Lee, do you do anything different than when you’re playing a rock gig?

It’s not that I don’t love hearing somebody absolutely tear it up and display chops that I can only dream of having. But my favorite keyboard players have always been guys that have been very much in the service of the song. The common thread is still that pop line between country and rock. Maybe there’s a little bit of a different mindset. The rock band was a band. There’s a little bit more democracy. There is a bit more democracy with Lee than with some other country artists, but still it’s his name up there and we are in service of the songs that he wrote or had somebody write for him. As far as live, there really isn’t any difference, at least as far as what I’m trying to get to the audience.

The lyric is generally more important in country music than in a lot of rock & roll. And Lee does write some very narrative songs. Does that affect how you play?

Now that you mention it, I would say it absolutely has to. When I’m playing the piano part of “I Drive Your Truck” I can’t run over his lyrics by doing a cute little trill that feels right here. You can’t do that. You can also make the case that especially with a lot of my favorite rock bands the lyrics are deeper so you almost have to search even further for the narrative. In country it’s very apparent, so you have to figure out a way to help create that pocket.

If there’s a key lyric to the song, you might pull back or do something that will allow the lyric to surface.

Right. Once again, you’re making me think about things I’ve probably never thought about. I do all the high harmonies on his stuff, so I even have to be conscious about that. Even where I’m positioned onstage, I’m at kind of a 45-degree angle. I’m dead-even downstage with him. He’s in my line of sight at all times. He has to be because he’s a very talented singer and he can go off the chart a little bit and it sounds great — unless I interfere. So I have to really watch him. I would imagine that affects some of the ways I play because I can realize that even in a split second he’s doing this vocal thing that I have to follow. So it probably does affect the way I play a little bit.

What would be an example of a song where you have to keep that kind of vigilance?

I mentioned “I Drive Your Truck.” There are several points in the song where I can tell when he’s got that adrenalin pumping and he’s going to keep going up the ladder. Then I can tell when he’s a little bit more placid and singing within the confines of what’s on the record. That goes for the entire band. It’s a palpable energy onstage that he’s able to get across to us. I don’t miss it. It’s in your face. If you miss it, you’re not paying attention.

There’s a song called “Good Man” that was never released as a single. He’s got a few little vocal trills in that that I’ve gotten used to hearing in that split second. Once again, it adjusts my playing ever so slightly.

Can you go beyond the standard piano and organ sounds with Lee?

A couple of times I used some string sounds. What I use is pretty straight out of the pipe and vintage. I have a B-3 and a Leslie. Murph at Nashville Pro Hammond is the guy in Nashville for all things Hammond. I was borderline tears when I called him on Sunday, like, “Man, I know it’s Father’s Day, but my shit is busted.” Two and a half years ago was the first time I was able to take out a B-3. That was as much Lee’s decision as mine. It’s very much a part of the sound in the studio and live. Unfortunately, on Saturday everything that could go wrong went wrong. The only thing it didn’t do was catch on fire. But Murph was kind enough to bump me to the front of the line because we’re leaving tonight at seven o’clock. He’s going to show me everything he did and then hand me a big bill and send me on my way.

What exactly was the problem?

The bearings on the upper motor … Within a two- or three-week period, the percussion went out. The 6550 tube in the Leslie actually fried the input on the amp, so he had to replace that. It blew a fuse. And when they were moving the riser, the microphone got whipped around and hit a key on the lower manual, so it was sticking up in the air. It’s been on the road for two-and-a-half years. It’s been played in probably 400 shows.

Did you ever play a fake Hammond?

I did for a while. Actually, my backup rig is a Hammond XK3 with a Leslie 3300. It sounds great and I use it for a lot of demo sessions and recording stuff at home. But there’s something different about playing the real Hammond. I play differently on it. It’s a pain in the ass. It’s like driving an old car around. It’s gonna break down on you. You’d better carry spare parts around. You’d better carry at least two tubes for every single tube in that thing and then have a really good guy on speed-dial, like I do with Murph. He has saved me so many times. It’s a beautiful thing when you know the providence of your instrument. There was a little old lady up in Indianapolis who played gospel music. There are no recordings of her, but the guy down the street bought it from her and I bought it from him. He said, “Man, she was absolutely amazing.” It was her home practice organ. Of course, now it looks like a pit bull has chewed on it.

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What other instruments do you have onstage?

I’ve got a Yamaha S90 on the top that I’ve had for thirteen years now. It’s been in the shop one time because a screw busted loose, wandered down to the power supply and shorted it out. An hour and a half and a $2.50 part later, it was back. Some of my friends who play keys would argue with the action but I’m so used to it now. I know how it feels. Actually, I’ll be really sad on the day that thing finally … But we’ve got a great crew and they take care of our stuff. As long as that keeps happening, I’ll get some more time out of it. It’s got a fairly decent Wurlitzer sound, which I used very sparingly, and a slightly altered, sweeping synth pad that I’ll use some modulation on. It’s somewhere between a tape strings and a little bit of a choir sound — kind of a pad synth sound.

What song would you use that for?

I use it on the breakdown of a song called “Drinking Glass.” It’s probably three-quarters of the way towards being the sound they have on the record. I’m playing that and the Hammond at the same time. I never stop messing with the drawbars to create kind of an ethereal sound. The boss has never complained.

What organists’ sounds have influenced you?

Obviously, Garth Hudson. The very first B-3 player I remember hearing, besides the Allman Brothers and Benmont Tench, who is one of my favorites. But the Black Crows’ “Shake Your Money Maker” was right around the time I was really getting into rock ’n’ roll. Eddie Harsch started playing with them on the Southern Harmony and Musical Companion record. I got to see them downtown when I was fourteen years old. Just watching him up there, with that long stringy hair, looking like Skeletor, I was like, “That’s what I want to do.” Like a lot of keyboard players, I’ve always secretly wanted to be a guitar player. But from the time I started playing in bands, there was never anybody that could play keys, so it was always me. Of course, now I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

Are you a utility player, not just a keyboard player?

Absolutely. I play electric on a couple of songs. I sing background. I co-write with Lee. The more you can bring to the table, the more currency you’re going to have. Nobody can do this better than John Bollinger, our pedal steel and utility guy: “Oh, you need that? I got it, no problem.” It makes me think about playing differently.

Is there a little keyboard in every one of Lee’s songs?

There are two songs that do have keyboards but there were three guitar parts, which were a little more prominent than the keyboard track, which is tucked into the mix. So it made more sense for me to play guitar on those. I have friends who only play keys and don’t even sing background vocals. So it can be done. There are so many components of being on the road that are so important, beyond being a great player. Obviously, you have to be a great player; that goes without saying. But you’re talking about sticking a whole bunch of guys in a very small, 48-long metal tube and sending them all over the country. You’re gonna spend more time with these guys than with your wife or girlfriend. You have to be a good hang. Also, you’d better be challenging and be able to be challenged by the other musicians you play with.

Why do you still need to be a great player in country music, when almost always the major solos go to the guitarist, the steel player and the fiddler?

There’s still finesse and pocket and taste and, especially when you’re playing for a solo artist who may go off the map a little bit, you’ve got to be able to follow them. You can go on and on about the keyboard players that can do amazing things that nobody else can do. But I love being a texture player. I mentioned Benmont Tench. I just love really, really good songs. Shoot me, but I love arena rock. I love Aerosmith. I love Zeppelin. I love being able to be very dynamic and subtle in such a way that maybe nobody notices unless you’re suddenly not in the mix. That doesn’t mean we don’t get to cut loose. We’ve got some moments where we get to do some fun stuff. I think we’re probably one of the only pop/country bands that includes a drum solo every night. For a little while, my intro theme was “Hip Hug-her” by Booker T. I mentioned that to Lee and he was like, “Yeah, man, that would be really cool!” He actually knew what that was!

How would you advise keyboard players to approach their first audition?

Pay attention to your tone. Pay attention to your drawbars. Even my little bio on our website — “Lee Brice and the Love Cannons” — says I started searching for the perfect tone on the B-3 when I was fourteen years old. And I’ll never find it. So never stop moving those drawbars. Always think texturally. Think dynamically. Listen to the players around you — that’s especially important for keyboard players. The guitar player is always going to be [he imitates a heroic, flashy soloist]. That’s gonna happen. That’s the way rock music is built. That’s the way pop country is built these days. So as a keyboard player, really listen. The drummer is your best friend. The more you can help him make the pocket as deep as possible, the better it is.

JEFFREY HARPER

With Scotty McCreery

… I was a piano major for a couple of years at Belmont University but ended up switching over to a commercial guitar major.

What is the difference between “commercial guitar” and “guitar”?

“Commercial guitar” means, basically, “jazz guitar” and a little bit of contemporary stuff. They’ll teach you country and rock a little bit. But for the most part, it means jazz.

Would you say guitar is still your main instrument?

You know, it depends on the day. I’m probably a little more proficient in guitar than I am on piano, but it’s a close race. I’m not very proficient in either [laughs].

Was country music always your favorite?

No. Growing up, it was more classic rock. My parents raised me on the Beatles. They’re still my No. 1 go-to of all time. But then I started branching out. For years, all I did was play classical piano. When I sit down at my grand piano, that’s mainly what I still play.

Which composers do you especially love?

My favorite of all time is probably Debussy — the Impressionist era. I like Chopin for romantic and Beethoven obviously for classical. Bach’s counterpoint stuff is always a great go-to for working on my sight-reading chops; that keeps me on my toes. You just have to divide your brain up into two parts and not think about it [laughs].

Did you play country gigs before joining Scotty’s band?

I used to play for a group called Love and Theft. I played utility keys and guitar for Justin Moore and Katie Armiger. I played in wedding cover bands throughout college. I did the downtown Broadway things for several years, doing four-hour shifts each night. A lot of those were with the Chris Weaver Band; the guy kind of sounds like Joe Cocker and moves like Joe Cocker.

How important was Lower Broadway as a training ground?

I can’t say enough about it, for so many different reasons. Number one, it keeps your chops up because you’re playing four hours a night. It’s basically practice. So often people will get up onstage and you have to go off your ear, just listening to the changes. On top of that, it’s great for networking. I saw probably eight people down there just now that I met down on Lower Broad. It’s also kind of a rite of passage. It ain’t the prettiest gig in the world but it really makes you appreciate what you do have. It’s also great when we have a couple of months off. I’m still in that scene where I can call them up and start filling in. There’s probably about a hundred songs; if you know those, you should be pretty good. Every once in a while one will get thrown your way that you’ll have to learn for a different gig. But for the most part, there are Broadway standards. Often I’ve played with artists I’ve never played with before. They’ll call a song and I’ll say, “What key? And are we doing the Broadway ending?” Like if you’re doing “Don’t Stop Believing,” it goes [he demonstrates an a cappella vocal on the title and a V-I final cadence.] That’s how everybody ends that song.

How did you connect with Scotty?

I went to school with a guy named Matt Reviere. He and I were best friends throughout college at Belmont. He was playing in a band with our current tour manager who got the call to be Scotty’s tour manager. He was also a drummer but he said he wanted to put down his sticks and just tour-manage. But he got Matt to be the bandleader for Scotty. Matt called me up and got me onboard. Then a couple of years ago Matt left to play with the Band Perry, which gave me the promotion. I miss hanging out with my bud, but I’m happy for the promotion.

Is it a challenge to come up with keyboard parts that honor the country tradition but still keep the sound modern?

Well, with Scotty I play organ on a couple of songs, but for the most part it’s just piano. I might have a little synth pad underneath, filling out some space. However, a lot of people do play horn parts on keys or do loops and stuff like that. But as long as you throw some good old bright piano in there, you can’t go wrong.

What can you do in progressive rock that you can’t do in country music?

Take a synth solo [laughs]. But in a lot of ways, especially if you’re playing for an artist gig, there’s your time to shine if you have a solo. Outside of that, keep it simple and don’t get in the way. On top of that, you cannot go wrong playing exactly what’s on the record. When I learn the record, I know that’s what they spent time recording and doing. You can hardly ever go wrong playing exactly what the guys in the studio did. They’re better than I’ll ever be anyway [laughs].

Is there a difference between jamming with rock and country bands?

I’m constantly listening to what the other guys are playing and making sure I’ll be out of their range. If the bass is walking real low, I’m not going to be doing low stuff on the keys. But country music is really close to rock ’n’ roll, especially nowadays. Country is getting really pop and rock is getting really pop. Scotty definitely has some more traditional stuff. Some of it is slow, swinging country, where I’m playing a very traditional country riff on piano. Other than that, it’s about the same.

You played a classic tune with Scottty just a few minutes ago.

Yeah, we did a little medley: “Mama Tried” by Merle Haggard, “Folsom Prison” by Johnny Cash and “Mountain Music” by Alabama.

Do you play or think differently on those classic country tunes?

Once again, with pop stuff, there are more extensions, lots of 9th chords. With the classic stuff, there are more open fifths. They’re not afraid to land on a triad, whereas on pop music they try to keep it neutral: I, V and sometimes a II down low. So I’ll go back a little more to roots. Sometimes it’s a little stiffer. Sometimes it’s a little sloppier. It depends on what the song is.

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Talk about the community of musicians here in Nashville?

I’m sure there are ways to burn bridges [laughs]. But it really is a tight-knit community. I can go downtown tonight and I guarantee that I’ll know a handful of the bands down there. It’s not just country. There’s a decent punk scene here and some jam-band stuff. Nashville is getting really big. The people here are really great. I was introduced to a lot of it through people I’d met at Belmont. Some of those people I met downtown are some of my closest friends.

Is there much of a session world still happening here?

There definitely is. Oftentimes the younger guys are out on the road. As they get older, they want to start settling down and they’ll start getting into session work. But there is a lot of crossover. Kenny Greenberg, who is a great guitar player, is playing with Kenny Chesney these days. A lot of the session guys are doing both. Some guys are strictly sessions. Some guys are strictly live. It runs the gamut.

Any general advice for keyboardists on their first Nashville session?

It’s better to underplay than to overplay. A quick way to lose a gig is to try and show people how many notes you can play or how many extensions you can tack onto the top of a chord. Safer is better. Now, if you’re putting out your own original music. You can do whatever you want.

What about when you sit in for the first time on Lower Broadway?

Try and be as tasteful as you can. If it’s during the solos, do your thing. But even then, keep it as tasty as you can. More notes is not necessarily better. Back in high school, my goal was to be the fastest guy in town. Then I realized pretty quickly that people don’t always want that. Being able to do it is great. It’s wonderful to have technique up your sleeve. But that doesn’t mean you should always do it.

What’s next?

We’re heading to Virginia in about four hours. We’re in Virginia with Rascal Flatts tomorrow and then two more shows with Rascal Flatts — I’m not sure exactly where they are. Oftentimes I don’t know where I’m going. We have a day off in New York on Monday, a radio show Tuesday in New York and then back to Nashville on Wednesday. We have two days off and then we’re back on the road for a few more days. Normally, I’m in town Sunday through Wednesday afternoon and then out of town Thursday through Saturday night.

LEE TURNER (with Darius Rucker)

I moved to Nashville nineteen years ago from Milwaukee. I studied music education. I was a trumpet performance major. I made money playing keyboards since I was sixteen. I was playing in bars with different bands. I taught music for half a year in middle school and high school and then decided to give the artist thing a chance. Within two and a half weeks I had a gig with an artist named Kevin Sharp. He was on Asylum Records; unfortunately he just passed away last year. So within two and a half years I had a gig. That rolled into Wade Hayes, [sounds like: the Kinleys], Sammy Cochran, Jennifer Hanson, Ty Herndon … Then I got hooked up with Nashville Star; I was in the house band for five years. It was on USA and then the last year it was on NBC. That opened up a lot of doors to play with a lot of different people. I got to play with Big & Rich, Cowboy Troy, Jewel, Randy Owen from Alabama, Hank Williams Jr., Wynonna …

Who haven’t you played with?

It was unbelievable. When you get paid show pay, you’ve got to work. So I just networked.

When did you connect with Darius?

That was eight years ago. I showed up for the audition and got it. We didn’t know whether it would take off or not. We did 155 shows the first year and then on and on. Now, with his popularity higher, his prices are a little higher, so we work less.

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Do you double on other instruments?

I also play acoustic guitar.

A lot of people I’ve spoken with are utility players. So can you be a full-time keyboard player and work in country music out of Nashville?

I think you can, but you’re gonna limit yourself. You need to be a strong background singer and have the option of either playing acoustic guitar or picking up another instrument that’s needed. When I got the Darius gig, they asked, “You play acoustic guitar, right?” I said, “Absolutely!” I learned guitar fundamentals back in college. I just woodshedded. I’ve played probably fifty/fifty TV shows with Darius as keyboardist because the hit single that’s out might not necessarily have all the keyboard parts and acoustic is more important. So for me, I don’t think I’d have the gig I have …

So you never came to town cold and worked on Lower Broadway.

I got connected really quick. The only thing I did do was open blues jams during the week. There used to be one every Monday down on Murfreesboro Road. There used to be one down here. It’s a Mexican place now but it used to be a bar. I used to drive down there, sit in, play blues and get to know players. I remember seeing [drummer] Pat McDonald play someplace on Sixteenth Avenue. I did all the jam sessions. But I never played on Broadway. I was lucky enough to get a gig.

Those jam sessions are kind of equivalent to songwriters-in-the-round, for musicians.

Yes. You can showcase yourself really quick.

How did you get your first major gig in Nashville?

It was about networking. I knew one guy. He worked for a magazine called Music City News. We would go to CD release parties. Asylum Records had this showcase and party for Kevin Sharp. I loved Kevin’s music. I got an opportunity to talk with him and I said, “I’d love to play with you on the road. This is why I’m here.” He put me in contact with his manager. They had auditions two weeks later. That’s how it happened. So networking is the best way. People need to know you’re willing and able to do the work.

So many young players come to Nashville right after getting out of music school or even high school. You had a secure teaching gig underway. Was it a difficult decision to give that up and come out here?

Kids are great. Teaching is great. It just wasn’t the right time. I played Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday mornings in church. That’s how I made my money. I love playing live. I love performing. I didn’t want to be that band director that said, “I wish I had gone and done this.” So I went and did it. In the back of my mind, I always thought I could fall back on it, but I knew I didn’t want to. Sometimes I pick up some private students.

Did you get your audition for Darius in part because you already had a long track record of playing with other guys?

I knew the guy who was putting the auditions together. We had played together in two previous bands. We played with Cowboy Troy and Bo Brice, one of the American Idol contestants. But the actual audition came down to talent because management was there and they didn’t know who I was. They didn’t care who I was. It was literally, “How does this guy play? How does he fit in?”

Was Darius there?

No, he wasn’t.

How did you prepare for the audition?

We had three songs that were going to be on his first album. They were sent to us two days before. Those were the three I needed to know for the audition. There was no reading involved.

You had the way that Darius sang in your ear. Did that influence how you played?

Honestly, not really. I loved his voice. I thought he sounded great on the new country tunes. But we really didn’t know how it was going to go or whether country music would accept him or how credible they would think he is. So I just went in with a really loose attitude and enjoyed myself.

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Aside from networking, what advice would you give to young keyboard players who are thinking about coming to Nashville?

You need to know the material you’re walking into. People make the mistake of not learning the songs. Or they want to put their own spin on it. Learn them exactly as they are on the record; down the road, they’ll tell you if they want to change it a little. Be confident in your playing. Be a nice person, someone that people want to hang out with because you have to live with these people on the road. That’s a big part of it too.

Are keyboards still an anomaly in modern country music? Is it a challenge to fit it in and keep that vibe?

When I grew up, reading Keyboard magazine, I was huge into Howard Jones and Richard Marx, and on top of that Paul Shaffer. There were many more synth-type sounds going on back then. Country music, for live anyway, is organ and piano, with a little bit of Wurlitzer mixed in and maybe a pad or a string sound, and you have all your bases covered. If you start thinking of country songs with the piano as your base, maybe adding an organ on the choruses to thicken it up and bring the chorus to another level, that helps the live sound at least for country music — an organic sound.

What instruments do you take on the road with Darius?

When I found out that I got the Darius gig, Jason Parkin, who we call “db,” the production manager, called me and asked if I would mind using Hootie’s B-3 and Leslie. Would I mind? I have a B-3 at home but I wouldn’t take it out on the road because it’s so valuable and I don’t want to scratch it up. At that time I think I had a [Yamaha] MOTIF and the Hammond B-34. Then the Nords came out and I got a Nord Stage 2 — that’s my go-to piano/Wurlitzer/pad/strings, all in one box. This last year, db says to me, “What can we do to make your keyboard rig bigger?” That never happens!

Why did he want to make it bigger?

Because we’re doing bigger shows.

So it’s about how it looks.

Well, it’s the look and the sound. They come from rock & roll. It’s that mentality. If it costs a couple more bucks, that’s fine. It’s going to make the show better. So we went to Murph Wanca, who owns Nashville Pro Hammond — he does our Hammond stuff — and asked him to put a Wurlitzer together for the road. So now I travel with a B-3, a Wurlitzer and the Nord Stage 2.

Do the fiddle and steel affect the kinds of sounds you use or how you play?

Instrumentation definitely does dictate how I play. When you add those instruments, I play more open — meaning less. Less is more.

More fifths and fourths?

Exactly. I’ll leave out anything that clutters up the sound. You’re mindful of the other players because you do have those parts. Just like how you stay out of the way of the vocalist, you stay out of the way of the other instruments. We listen and adjust and try not to step on each other.

Do you have any solo spots?

On the song “Let Her Cry,” which was a big Hootie hit, we’ve added this breakdown in the middle, kind of a Coldplay-ish piano part, in a back-and-forth with Darius on vocals. Everybody drops out but Darius and me. And he changes it every night. I play with him. It’s out of time. I watch the side of his mouth. I watch his hip movement, his hand movement, where he puts the downbeat. He challenges me every night. Then we do the song “Eastbound and Down,” where each band member gets to do a solo and show his chops.

Darius sounds like a great guy to work for.

He’s a smart man. He’s sold over 33 million records. He knows how to make it work on the road and make it fun. But he’s also introducing us to new songs all the time, some cover he wants to do the night of.

Being in a country band on the road these days, people are more aware of their physical condition, taking care of their bodies, exercising, eating right, staying healthy. Right now we’re on tour with A Thousand Horses, the Brothers Osborne and Brett Eldredge. Every day you can see all the guys working out, lifting weights.

Talk about the country artist’s relationship with fans.

Fans have always been able to reach out and meet us after the show. It kind of depends on the artist, but in country music the artists and the bands are more accessible than in rock. Nowadays, with social media, it’s even more accessible because they’re going to look you up on Twitter and Instagram and Facebook. This lady came up to me in Boston and said, “I just followed you on Twitter!” We snapped a selfie and now it’s up there! I have no idea who she was.

Don’t forget where the music came from, especially if you’re younger. You can study the music that’s around right now and play the music that’s right now. But do your homework and your history and figure out where it came from and who the players were and be able to recall those styles and play in the style of those artists or that keyboard player.

The first time we went out, Darius said, “We want to be the nicest guys out on the road. Enjoy your job. If you’re not happy out here, you can go home.” It was that simple.

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