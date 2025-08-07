In Finland, June 1966. Photo by Antero Tenhunen / Yleisradio via Wikimedia Commons.

I’m posting this transcript not because it’s the greatest interview I’ve ever done, which it isn’t. Rather, it’s a good example of what happens when you don’t succeed in guiding the narrative while a tight time limit ticks ever closer.

Some artists are skilled at diminishing the interviewer’s role to something closer to spectator. I think this has something to do with their personalities but probably more so to their media experience. When I spoke with Donovan by phone, he came across as genial and relaxed, as one would expect from his image as a gentle hippie bard. In old photos, he always seemed to be around flowers, whether in a garden or in kind of a British lei. He sang softly, rendering his words and melodies into hypnotic reveries.

That’s the Donovan I remember from back in the Sixties, whispering about tears and sunsets on “Catch the Wind,” fairytale archetypes on dappled mares in “Jennifer Juniper,” his antideluvian baby on “Atlantis,” an imposing mountain on, big surprise, “There Is a Mountain.” The world he conjured lacked violence. Its worst crises involved wistful yearning more than wars. There were no illegal aliens or Jeffrey Epsteins, only neo-Arthurian ladies and magical bananas.

None of that, apparently, conflicts with Donovan’s ability to seize the reins from his hapless interrogator and wind down the clock until the story says what he wants it to. The evidence is in this transcript, with its run-on paragraphs, which he improvised without leaving a moment for response. For instance, at one point, in the midst of a long monolog, he notes, “All of the big, enormous rock productions of the rock ’n’ roll songs you like, were composed on acoustic guitars.” Then, rather than allow the journalist (me) to even interject, “Is that true?”, he asserts, “It’s true!” And the monolog continues down its intended path. (I did manage to interject a question about Maybelle Carter, thankfully, which triggered another, admittedly illuminating, disquisition.)

To be clear, I am not saying anything negative about Donovan. From our brief conversation, he seemed like a good guy. Luckily the thoughts he shared sufficed for me to weave a good story together, one that suited the readership of Acoustic Guitar, thus serving their interest as well as his.

In Finland, June 1966. Photo by Antero Tenhunen / Yleisradio via Wikimedia Commons.

***

Congratulations on your upcoming fiftieth anniversary tour of America!

Yes, who would have thought? When people ask if I thought this would happen, I say that Gypsy Dave and I, when we hitchhiked away at seventeen years of age, we didn’t think about what was going to happen next Tuesday, let alone what was going to happen fifty years later. But it’s a wonderful thing. Of course, it came right on top of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 followed by the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014. And right on top of that came the fiftieth. I didn’t even see it coming but I realized that I should prepare myself to go out and thank the fans. People don’t think that’s the real reason; they think it’s a cliché. But it’s a true thing.

A fiftieth anniversary is a wonderful thing if you’ve had a career that’s really been rich and full of content. But as an artist, for a poet, a painter, a filmmaker, a singer, a dancer and someone who has celebrated a whole life of achievements, it’s great to have what’s called the complete works. I guess that’s what I’m feeling. I’m presenting a body of work. It goes back over an enormous amount of time. But to present the body of work, to encourage the new songwriters and also to gather all this stuff together, it means to draw a line and say “this is the body of work so far.” That’s what I’m doing.

You were recording “Catch the Wind” here in Nashville at seventeen or eighteen years of age!

Most people in pop music begin it as a career when they want to join a band and have a lot of fun and make music. Well, I began in the bohemian world — jazz, blues, folk, poetry, art, literature, philosophy, social change. They call it folk but it’s really more than folk. It’s a social situation in the early twentieth century. I heard all the folk songs by the time I was ten, so I came whizzing out of what we would call Bohemia, wanting to do it as sixteen or seventeen with Gypsy Dave.

The idea was this: We wanted to invade popular culture with meaningful lyrics and the Bohemian ideas of social change for a modern world that was clearly mentally ill — two wars and a Depression, the nuclear bomb and the systematic destruction of the ecosystem following the Industrial Revolution and the absolute destruction of social life and incredible fear and anxiety and suffering around the world. I came from a background that wants to sing about that. The Scots and the Irish have suffered their various oppressions for seven hundred years. I come from that tradition. At the same time, I wanted to be a voice. Hundreds of thousands and millions of people after the Second World War were starting to say, “What the hell is going on?”

“I began as a poet and a peacemaker.”

So I began as a poet and a peacemaker. But that didn’t take away from the fun of it all. Gypsy Dave and I drew ourselves in to the nearest Bohemian community to learn the jazz and the blues, to read all the books and meet all the young musicians that were gathering together in ’64.

What drew you specifically to acoustic guitar where so many other British musicians were playing electric?

It’s too simple to say that the Beatles listened only to pop music and Donovan listened only to folk music. The Beatles actually were in a folk group, a skiffle group called the Quarrymen. They were singing folk songs. They also came from the Irish tradition in Liverpool, so they heard all the Irish songs, the songs of revolution and freedom and all that.

It sounds like I was a folk singer to begin with, but my father played Billie Holiday for me when I was twelve. Even when I was seven or eight, I was listening to Frank Sinatra. My mother loved Frank Sinatra. It was the big-band generation. Then at ten, eleven and twelve, I discovered the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly. I was courting a young girl named Elaine after school with Buddy Holly EPs, four songs at a time. Clearly I listened to pop music as well. When I started hanging out with the bohemian kids in the cafes and the older bohemians that had all the albums, I started listening seriously.

Now, my father had read me the poetry. I heard all the ballads from my mother and her five sisters. So I knew that popular music came from the roots of folk music. I knew that jazz and blues influenced Irish and Scottish — and the Italian and Jewish — melodies, and the Latin-American rhythms and the African rhythms. All that was very important but I focused clearly on the singer/songwriters; those would be Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger in America and Darroll Adams, a sidekick of Jack Elliott and Woody Guthrie. And Woody Guthrie was from a Scottish tradition. I didn’t realize that the Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly came from that tradition as well.

But the pop sounds of Buddy Holly blew me away. Here was a guy who was writing, recording and recording his songs with a three-piece. Then I was hearing the sounds of recordings, the actual effects that were being used, the way guitars were being used. So when Gypsy Dave and I met, we wanted to head to the nearest recording studio as fast as possible.

An Unorthodox Education

You began teaching yourself guitar at age fourteen. Did you have any lessons as well?

It was all by ear. I can’t write a note of music. I was singing a cappella. Most of the family in Scotland sang a cappella. Nobody plays piano or guitar. In the 1700s there was a preacher called John Knox. He said that instruments are of the Devil. He banned musical instruments. But that didn’t stop the Scots and the Irish from singing a cappella. So I learned it all a cappella.

Now, I had this one uncle, Uncle Bill. Billy Connolly knew about him. He said, “Your Uncle Bill played guitar. He was considered quite the bohemian in Glasgow at the time.” I remember Bill sang American and Scottish folk songs. So there was one guy who played guitar — but he never taught me anything. I was a drummer first. My dad played his big-band records, the big stuff. Gene Krupa and Art Blakey were part of the movies of the Forties. These drummers were amazing.

So we moved from Glasgow to the south of England, into Hatfield, which was one of those new estates that were built after the war when all the big cities were bombed. In that two-up, two-down estate, I forced my working-class parents to get a Gretsch kit for me. I didn’t want to join a band. I just said to my dad, “Who’s that drummer?” He said, “That’s Gene Krupa.” I said, “Right, I’m going to learn this. Get me a kit of drums!” He said, “It’s too expensive.” But he managed to get the kit of drums on the never/never — a hire purchase — but I didn’t have a band. So I put on the records, and the neighbors in these cheap little new houses were going crazy because I was learning paradiddles and rips and backbeats, listening to Gene Krupa at the Carnegie Hall.

But my pals around the corner in school, [sounds like: Mick Sharman] had a guitar and Ronnie Dippy, who I wrote about in “Epistle to Dippy,” played sax. So there was a sax, a guitar player and I was using a wire brush. We would do Hank Williams and “Summertime” and all that. So I was a drummer first. And nobody taught me the drums either. I taught myself.

It’s interesting about drums and songwriting and performance. When George Harrison went to India to study with Ravi Shankar, George told me that Ravi Shankar sat him down, showed him the sitar and said, “You have to sit cross-legged. It’s very difficult, George. But the most difficult thing I have to tell you is that I can’t teach you sitar.” George said, “Why not, Ravi?” He said, “Because you have to learn tabla first.” You can’t actually study sitar until you know all of the intricate, complex rhythms of Indian music. There’s not much point in learning the sitar if you don’t know all of the parts you’re going to play in rhythm.

I had actually studied drums before I picked up the guitar. Jimmy Page said, “The great thing about working with Donovan is that his time is perfect. His rhythmic structures on his finger-style rhythm guitar are a joy to play with.” Page loved playing with me. I never got a chance with Hendrix, even though I knew him. I’m sure Eric [Clapton] and I would have had a wonderful time.

“A musician who is proficient at sixteen or seventeen was here before. He was a musician in another life.”

But I didn’t learn a note [on guitar]. So why am I so proficient? Am I like a magnet and I just attracted all this music? Then it became clear: When you study the Irish and Scots traditions, they say that a musician who is proficient at sixteen and seventeen was here before. He was a musician in another life. That’s why he knows it all this time. So I wasn’t educated as a musician but it didn’t take me long to learn all the styles.

When I met classical and jazz players that had been taught music, they said they were at a bit of a disadvantage because they couldn’t really improvise.

When I listen to your earlier recordings, like “Colors” or “Universal Soldiers,” I hear a Maybelle Carter influence.

Oh, yeah, of course. The clawhammer is what we called it. Of course, it was Maybelle Carter’s style. When I moved seriously into the folk/blues world, it was in St. Albans. All the pickers there were slightly older than me, so they had all the styles and I needed to know them. One of them was the clawhammer. When I picked it up, I didn’t know it was Maybelle Carter’s style. I know it now, but I didn’t know at the time that Mother Maybelle had adopted banjo picking, where you use your thumb for the bass patter. By the way, Jack Elliott played that style incredibly well.

It took me three days to learn this because nobody would show it to me. In those days, there were no books. You went to a folk club, you sat on the floor and you looked at the guys, like Bert Jansch, John Redbourn and Jack Elliott when he was playing the Doc Watson flat-pick style. How do you learn that style? It’s difficult because you’re looking at the guy in a pub. You’re only two feet from the guy but you’d have to be behind him to see what he’s doing. And some guys, when they saw I was looking, they’d turn their hands away and say, silently, “Fuck off.” They’d give me the finger because they knew I was looking! Everybody was very cagey about what they knew.

It’s like when somebody says, “Do you know how to roll a joint?” You’d say no and he’d say, “Then you’d better go and learn somewhere else ’cause I ain’t gonna teach you.” There was all this stuff of, “You ain’t gonna learn from me. I had to learn the hard way, so you learn the hard way.”

Performing for Finnish Broadcasting Company program Ohimennen , June 1966. Photo by Antero Tenhunen via Wikimedia Commons.

The flat-picking guitar style is a little easier because you’ve got the pick in your hand but you’re only using two fingers and your other hand. With the finger-picking and the clawhammer and the blue styles of Blind Gary Davis, you’re gonna use all your fingers so you’re gonna have to know what that pattern is.

So I couldn’t get it in the clubs. But then one day this tall guy Mac MacLeod walked into St. Albans. It was a Sunday in the park, where the Roman ruins were by the cathedral and the graveyard. All the young people were sitting on the lawn, like on a campus. They were all playing cheap guitars. This guy sat down: He had a long coat, a long beard, long hair and he was a very good-looking guy. I heard he was called Dirty Hugh. He opened up his guitar case and there it was: a Martin Dreadnought. Nobody in St. Albans had seen a Martin Dreadnought! He took it out and started playing flawless clawhammer style.

I went up to him and said, “I’m Donovan.” He said, “I’m Dirty Hugh.” And he was dirty! He was good-looking but he never washed! The smell that was coming off him was incredible! He was sleeping rough on the road and hitch-hiking around the country. I said, “Will you teach me the clawhammer?” He said, “I can see you really want to learn this, so yeah. Meet me tomorrow morning in that graveyard over there. And bring a bottle of wine.”

The reason he wanted to meet in the graveyard was that the police weren’t moving anybody on. So I showed up at 10 in the morning. For three days we sat in the graveyard. He said, “It’s a pattern and it begins like this: thumb on the fifth string.” He said, “At one point you won’t know what to do because your brain won’t be able to tell you what to do. But I’m going to show you very slowly.” He showed me the six parts of the clawhammer. After the third day I got it. Years later I taught it to John [Lennon] in India when he asked me, “How do you do that?”

So I had the clawhammer from Dirty Hugh, but he said to me, “You’ve got it. But it sounds like a mechanical toy. After a while you will develop the three fingers and thumb. You’ll probably develop it into two fingers and a thumb; the third one will be standing by and you’ll make your own patterns according to each art that you’re doing.” This was a true teacher.

Then he said, “I have to go to work.” I said to myself, “Work? What does this guy do? He just hitch-hikes around the country.” He wasn’t even performing live; he wasn’t a performing artist. Somehow he just got by. So I followed him out of the park into St. Albans, a thousand-year-old city, up the cobbled hill toward the coffee house by the town clock. As we passed a little bookshop he went inside. When the door opened there was a bell — ding! A little old lady at the end of this tiny bookshop said, "Can I help you?” He said, “Just looking!” I followed Dirty Hugh up and down these shelves. He stopped at the art books — Picasso, Matisse, Klee in these beautiful books. I wondered why he was wearing this big, long coat in the summer. He opened the coat and inside were poachers’ pockets — poachers would shoot pheasants and put the birds inside the coat. He was taking art books off the shelves and putting them into the poachers’ pockets. Then he walked up to the little old lady and he said, “Thank you very much.” Then he turned around and walked out.

On The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour , March 1969. Photo via CBS Television.

We walked up the hill and sat down in Christopher’s Coffee House. He ordered two coffees and two apple pies. Now, I knew he didn’t have any money. Five minutes later, the door burst open and out from the art school across the road came all the art students. They were all sixteen and wonderful and full of energy — and they would be my fans in a few years time! They burst into the coffee house. The place was packed. And he started talking to them: “What did you study today?” They said, “We studied this one and that one.” And he said, “I just happen to have a Picasso book with me!” He took out the book, sold the book, paid for the cakes, hitch-hiked away … and I never saw Dirty Hugh again.

I finally did meet John Cash and his wife and Rosanne and the royal family of America. But before that, I took the clawhammer style and did enormously amazing things with it because I mixed the troubadour style and I slapped the guitar. We mustn’t forget Bert Jansch and John Redbourn and those guys in Britain. We knew what the Americans were doing with the finger style. But we didn’t know at the time that they were all Scots and Irish.

When you come to the States later this year, what guitars will you bring? What are your essential guitars?

I didn’t realize it at the time, but the red cherry J-45, the one I bought in ’65, a cheap Gibson guitar, came after the very first one — the first one was the Zenith, when I did that first album. I realized later that Paul McCartney had one in the skiffle group, the Quarrymen. It was a cheap, arch-bridge guitar that looked like the guitar the country blues performers in America used. It had a cheap, bright sound. I gave it away. But when I bought that J-45 for three hundred bucks on Sunset Boulevard, I performed and recorded everything from late ’65 all the way through to 1970, when it was stolen at a university gymnasium gig. I had already had Tony Zemaitis make me the Purple Moon, so I had my first custom guitar. And I carried the J-45 everywhere with me, sentimentally but also as a second guitar.

And then one day a young man walked in during the sound check in the afternoon. We sound-checked in those days while the football players were practicing. And the kid walked out with the J-45! I never saw it again until recently. But that was it. The guitar was gone. Peter of Gibson in L.A., the artist liaison, looks after all the artists. He said, “That guitar that was stolen? Why don’t we make one for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame award?” And he did. I’ve been carrying a brand new Donovan custom J-45. It’s taken a while to play it in. I’m only able to do a couple of songs on it.

In August 2007. Photo by Thiago Piccoli via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

But my mainstay, which will be coming to America, will be Kelly, made by Danny Ferrington in 1996. And my new J-45 will be traveling with me. But that’s it! Sitting cross-legged on a riser, on sheepskins, with no band, telling stories and playing the songs how they were written.

Sometimes people say, “What about all the stuff you made with bands?” Well, I said, “The fiftieth anniversary is so personal to me. You know all the sounds. I can’t possibly carry the ten musicians that would perform those sounds.” But then I say, “But listen! Don’t you know that all of the big, enormous rock productions of the rock ’n’ roll songs you like, were composed on acoustic guitars?” It’s true! The riffs were made on the acoustic. You can’t sit at home with a full band after dinner and start writing songs. It’s a wonderful thing, isn’t it? All of these songs were written on that simple, little wooden guitar.

You mentioned that your J-45 has been recovered?

Somebody says I’ll be receiving it in the next few weeks. Now, whoever has it, how would I know? It’s very interesting because I took off the scratch plate to get a better sound. Inside there’s a little drawing of some kind. So that J-45 may be making an appearance.

The Endless Quest

Are you still writing?

I can’t stop. Linda, my muse, my sunshine Supergirl, often gets worried about it. She says, “Is that a new song?” I said, “Yeah, I guess.” And she said, “You’ll never get around to recording it!” I said, “Yes I will. I’ll make a demo.” She said, “You don’t make demos! When you go into the studio, you make recordings! How is anybody going to hear them?” And I said, “The Internet!”

I have to be inspired, of course. I read a spiritual book recently, The Three Kinds of Love. I picked up guitar and the phrase, “three kinds of love,” sounded quite good. One is instinctive. A child starts to fall. You reach out to help it. You can’t help yourself. The second kind of love is emotional love: I love you but if you don’t love me I’m gonna die. That love never lasts. The third kind is conscious love: I want you to fulfill your dream, not my dream. You being happy makes me happy.

So this inspires me. You know I’ve done this during this life and probably many lives, but all I have to do is look at the phrase, pick up the guitar and a guitar pick or strum the guitar — and guess what happens? The tempo that comes out fits the feeling in the song. Immediately it became a Latin groove. Every songwriter and guitar has got to learn the Latin groove. It’s sexy. It’s like a folk song. [Donovan articulates a sensuous strumming pattern and sings: “There are three kinds of love. Not many people know this.”] So I can’t help it when I see a phrase coming out. And Linda looks at me and says, “Not another song [laughter].”

In October 2020. Photo by Raph_PH via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

####