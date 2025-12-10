Keyboard Magazine, June 1982

Reading essays I’d written more than forty years ago is like looking at your dorkiest high school photos. Yes, I admitted to myself as I skimmed this long intro to some interviews I’d done with “new wave” keyboard players, that’s me. I did write this.

Now, it’s not badly written, at least I don’t think so. And factually it’s all correct, or so I choose to believe. But the piece feels a little earnest to me now. I drop names constantly, apparently believing that I could establish my authority through sheer number. Sadly, most of those names have become unfamiliar or, worse, irrelevant to the narrative.

This impression was unavoidable, I think, because of the perspective all of us on the Keyboard staff shared. We were all musicians: Editor Tom Darter was classically trained as a pianist and composer. Dominic Milano, later promoted to editor, had been a student of Tom’s at the Roosevelt Conservatory of Music. Both of them were familiar with emerging synthesizer technology, as was Jim Aikin. Though not a strong keyboardist himself, Jim was (and is) a gifted cellist with a prodigious understanding of electronic music. I was the non-electronic guy but I did play piano and Hammond B-3 fairly well.

Together, we were a formidable team, eager to report on the emergence of synthesizers, samplers and other exotica with which a young generation of virtuosi jostled against guitar heroes for their place in the spotlight. These guys were our idols as well as the focus of our magazine: Keith Emerson, Rick Wakeman, Tony Banks, Patrick Moraz, Jon Lord, et al., each one unique but united in having strong technical chops at the center of their appeal.

Then a different keyboard aesthetic began to emerge, in which virtuosity was not just irrelevant but, as one critic insisted in The Village Voice, somehow fascistic. Kraftwerk took this notion to an extreme in their shows, at one point leaving the stage while their synthesizers played on their own. It didn’t take long for me to realize they were doing some exciting stuff, but my initial reaction was negative: Do they even know how to play scales?

Kraftwerk at CityWang Theatre. Boston, October 2015. Photo via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

This was more or less my state of mind as I got to work on this story. By the time I turned it in, I had a sense that something significant was happening in this movement – and, as much as I loved Keith Emerson as a musician and a person, maybe that prog rock thing was losing its mojo after all.

****

THE NEW WAVE HAS CRESTED.

About five years ago it began surging across the then watery musical landscape, stinging audiences that had been lulled by MOR and disco with its sharp cold spray. Suddenly the established stars of rock looked a little older, prematurely graying in their late 20s before the onslaught of groups like Blondie, Devo, Talking Heads, and Elvis Costello.

Hard to believe it all happened half a decade back. For keyboard-playing fans of progressive rock, still scuffling for bits of news about Keith Emerson and reprogramming nostalgic orchestral synthesizer effects, the following news may be even more unsettling: New wave is dead. Already, Elvis Costello is singing duets with George Jones, Blondie is dabbling in conceptual albums, and in their footsteps new younger players are experimenting, exploring, grabbing for a place at the cutting edge of modern rock.

In a way, it’s all predictable. Rock is a constantly regenerating phenomenon. When one generation of artists gets a little too flabby, or starts straying a bit too far from the basics of the music, it gets elbowed aside by impatient newcomers, eager to get back to the sound, beat, and the stance of rock at its simplest. A mellow Elvis Presley, tamed by the Army, led to the Beatles, whose successive cuteness and artsiness stimulated the psychedelic movement, in whose burned-out ashes the anti-romantic seeds of punk were sewn.

But while styles change, while the cycle spins on, the tools stay roughly the same. Rock means guitars, drums, and, thankfully, keyboards of one sort or another. The current revival of essential rock involves, if anything, a greater use of keyboards than any similar return to rock roots. But in almost every other aspect, a refugee from the Sixties or even the mid-Seventies would find huge differences between the rock of their day and what is happening now This means, in turn, that the use and function of keyboards, especially synthesizers, has undergone some breathtaking changes in the journey from Tomita to Deutsch-Amerikanische Freundschaft.

What many post-new wave bands have in common with earlier stripped-down rock groups is an interest in playing more for dancers than for listeners. Where older acts as diverse as the Who and Styx tend to appear before sedentary, sometimes demurely seated, crowds in stadiums and arenas, performances by Orchestral Manoeuvers In The Dark, Depeche Mode, and their brethren usually work best in the more traditional rock setting-hot sticky clubs jammed wall to wall with bodies leaping about to an irresistible 4/4 rhythm.

Paul Humphreys & Andy McCluskey, Orchestral Manoueveres in the Dark, 1985. A&M Records publicity photo / public domain.0

These new bands pursue a familiar formula: heavy on the second and fourth beats, with compelling counter-rhythms from the bass and as little adornment as possible. In short, the tried-and-true rock & roll blueprint. In fact, their subservience to the beat is more complete than was the case with Little Richard, Creedence Clearwater, and other oldies, because of the disco influence. Most disco records center around the drums, in some cases almost exclusively the bass drum, with orchestras, guitars, and everything else except vocals mixed down to nearly a subconscious level. Although the ideology of the music hasn’t much relevance to the young synth rockers, they are children of a radio era that has pummeled the airwaves, street corners, and brain cells with disco’s merciless pulse.

Inevitably, this has had its impact; even the most nihilistic lyrics shout out in post-new wave ensembles over a bedrock beat. But though the messages differ, with disco composers seldom searching beyond sex and neo-wavers often dipping into anger and alienation for inspiration, the impact on dancers is nearly identical. Both Donna Summer and Soft Cell’s Marc Almond have an ability to project a kind of detached desperation through their vocals, but much of that projection is due to the hypnotic power of the unsyncopated repetitive electronic riffs over which they sing.

To further the effect, many new bands have turned from live drummers to rhythm machines, which allow for unvarying sequences of identical percussion sounds and eliminate any possibilities of trance-breaking irregularities in the less dependable hands of human drummers. Some groups, like Orchestral Manoeuvers, do use drummers onstage, though even then the impact of electronic rhythm units can be heard in the steady beat the drummers are assigned. But more frequently, in the work of Soft Cell, the Human League. Throbbing Gristle, Tuxedomoon, and the now defunct Suicide, digital boxes have replaced trap sets.

Sound familiar? This is the approach pioneered by the German techno-rockers Kraftwerk. Their straight beat, minimalist textures, and use of pointy razor-edged synthesizer sounds awakened many young keyboardists to the fact that keyboard electronics did not necessarily have to follow the color-washed soft-focus footsteps of Tomita or Jean-Michel Jarre. Any consideration of the new style must acknowledge Kraftwerk, especially in their fusion of disco and techno, as the movement’s musical godfathers.

Of course there are other branches in the music’s family tree. Spiritually, the lineage stretches back to the early Fifties. In its pure state, rock & roll has always been iconoclastic, with generally anti-establishment connotations. Little Richard’s manic antics were beyond the comprehension of the adult world in the Eisenhower era; the fact that white kids listened to black music let alone music played by a black man wearing mascara and suggestively writhing all over a piano keyboard, caused more dinner table anxiety than the prospect of nuclear war.

As society loosened up in the Sixties, rock performers had to probe further into the dark corners of parental fear for equivalent effect. The faint hint of androgyny in the Beatles, the delinquent scruffiness of the Rolling Stones, the flamboyant communism of the Haight-Ashbury bands, all measured this escalating assault on grown-up standards. But when the heavy artillery rolled out by groups like the Doors, the Fugs, the Velvet Underground, the New York Dolls, and the MC5, groups that cultivated vaguely occult, sleazy, anarchistic, and/or sexually bizarre facades, anti-establishment posturing began to become fine art. The music had finally hit America’s funny bone. Shock rock was born.

The ramifications are still felt today. In traditional showbiz, performers smile, laugh, and dance for the audience. Because of the shock rock ethic, these entertainment techniques are frequently abandoned by bands who get their energy by mobilizing their audience’s instincts for rebellion. The problem is that it can get difficult to draw the line between image and reality; no doubt many old-time vaudevillians were genuinely happy people, and as the Sid Vicious and Joy Division legacies demonstrate, many shock rockers seem to be genuinely strange as well.

But it would be a mistake to dismiss the new bands as pure shock rockers. A close listen to the best of their work reveals a growing musical sensibility, a feeling for orchestration and linear compositions, and an overall discipline frequently absent in the best of some highly regarded progressive rock artists. The singers may appear to wrestle with the ideas of pitch and melody, but this is a stylistic issue just as early jazz singers dismayed oldsters with their neo-African melisma, so might today’s Barry Manilow fans be distressed by the emotional yowls of Jim Morrison’s and Johnny Rotten’s vocal progeny.

David Bell of Soft Cell, c. 1983. Sire Records publicity photo.

More to the point for us is the keyboard work. One characteristic of many new bands is how they build tension between the singing and the synthesis. Like Morrison in “The End,” Soft Cell’s Marc Almond conjures chilling images in a tortured wailing delivery, but where the doors supported Morrison’s excursions with their own improvisations, David Ball lays down meticulous patterns designed to highlight through contrast, rather than to complement, the singer. A similar approach underscores the more anarchic efforts of Throbbing Gristle and New Order; the distance between cathartic vocals and restrained though rigid electronic accompaniment can create a powerful effect.

If follows, then, that technical virtuosity is not an especially relevant attribute in this style. Since much of the impact of neo wave synthesis stems from machine-like repetition - a technique also employed by the equivalent anti-romantics in classical music, the minimalists - the keyboard flourishes of the Keith Emerson school would be definitely out of place in this context. Solos in the traditional sense, improvisations realized on the keyboard, are a rarity; at most you might find occasional four-bar single-line passages, more fills than solos, such as at the end of the Units’ “Bugboy.”

Instead, the focus shifts to the arrangement. The organ drone and underplayed fills of Ray Manzarek in the Doors and John Cale in the Velvet Underground’s “Heroin” are the real rock antecedents of the new synthesists. Like Manzarek and Cale, both technically adept keyboardists, they are more interested in integrating into the whole than in standing out front. This attitude is also reflected in the early work of Jimmie Destri with Blondie and Steve Naive with Elvis Costello’s Attractions, the most prominent figures in the new wave revival of Farfisa and Vox organ sounds. But aside from a few adherents here and there, among them Joe “King” Carrasco, the Insect Surfers, and Tex-Mex nostalgists like Augie Meyer of the Sir Douglas Quintet, most new keyboardists who want old-timey electric organ effects find it easier to store them into their synthesizers as one of an array of possible programs.

The fact is that the neo-wavers are just as concerned as Tony Banks or Patrick Moraz with orchestrated sound, but they tend to work from the background. Even when Wakeman is only laying down synthesized strings, he does so with such panache that there is no mistaking his identity. His younger counterparts prefer sublimating themselves to the beat, inserting short riffs or patterns of subtly contrasting colors. Case in point: the tiny tonal variations in the riff that constitutes DAF’s “Liebe Auf Dem Ersten Blick,” from Gold und Liebe. If you want to listen, you must listen carefully to appreciate synthesist Robert Gorl’s meticulous touch.

If you want to dance instead, you can do that too. And so the cycle is once again completed. For listeners who are used to sitting back and letting orchestral synthesized chords or a string of lightning-bolt licks wash over them, neo wave synthesis may be an acquired taste. But once again something different is happening to rock, and as the first swing back to basics in the synthesizer era, there is as much in it for the head as there is for the feet.

Partly because of the relatively low-key roles they lean toward, there are no superstars, no Hendrixes or Emersons, among the young synthesists. Their bands have followings, but sometimes the most devoted fans have trouble remembering the names of the players whose records they consume. This is true especially in the States, since many pioneering neo wave groups are English, and some of the most important of these have never played any American engagements.

For this reason, Keyboard indulged itself in a series of trans-Atlantic phone interviews with some of the leading lights in this still fresh movement. We also talked to the keyboardists in three American bands whose work ties in with that of the European pioneers. While no two of the artists in the following assembled interviews should be considered clones of one another or anyone else, they all share at least one thing in common: an interest in using the synthesizer in rock as it’s never been used before, in part to get back to where the music in its essence belongs.

Depeche Mode, c. 1982 (l-r); Martin Gore, Dave Gahan, Alan Wilder & Andy Fletcher. Sire Records publicity photo.

Some of the people we spoke with – Martin Gore of Depeche Mode, Layne Rico and Scott Simon of Our Daughters Wedding – are close to the mainstream of pop music, using rhythm machines and sequencers to pound out a disco-derived dance beat. Others – Scott Ryser and Rachel Webber of the Units, David Ball of Soft Cell – also adhere to a steady rhythm, but with darker overtones more clearly reminiscent of punk and new wave, while Richard Barbieri of the English group Japan, Chas Gray and Stan Ridgeway of Wall of Voodoo, and Peter Principle of Tuxedomoon all shy from the tyranny of the sequencer and pursue freer forms in their own ways.

This goes to show that even at this early stage of its development, the new rock synthesizer vanguard is branching beyond stereotypes and finding room to create in ways unforeseen by the rock trendsetters a decade ago.

####