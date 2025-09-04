Prologue

Having graduated from high school, I spent part of an idle summer at the local library in Silver Spring, Maryland, before flying west for my freshman year at USC. Inside, I stopped at the magazine rack. There, amid the usual titles — Time, Life, Nat Geo — something unfamiliar caught my eye. A few pages into Guitar Player, I realized this was unlike anything I’d ever seen: a publication devoted specifically and exclusively to one community of musicians. After flipping through the issue, I put it back and headed toward the books, thinking, “Huh. What an interesting idea. It would be cool if there was something like this for keyboard players.”

Eventually, there was.

1975

I was living now in Washington, DC., where I’d talked my way into a job as assistant editor of Nutrition Action, a political screed that targeted the evils of processed food and the food industry in general. For two years there I railed against Red Dye No. 2, nitrosamines and Agriculture Secretary Earl Butz, not really understanding what I was talking about most of the time. In many ways it was a great gig, but after a couple of years I was getting restless.

Right around then I heard from my brother Andy that his former music theory teacher at Roosevelt University had just been hired to launch a magazine called Contemporary Keyboard. Sure, I’d had the idea first, back there in Silver Spring, but publisher Jim Crockett had the smarts to turn a good idea into a product unlike any other in music journalism — except, of course, for Guitar Player, which he’d also launched, in the late Sixties.

Through my brother I got in touch with his former teacher Tom Darter. He confirmed that he had already hired two staff editors, the exceptionally talented Jim Aikin and Dominic Milano, but would likely be looking for a third soon. Until then, and by way of audition, he invited me to pitch him on possible freelance assignments.

A day or so later, having scanned the local entertainment calendar, I called with my first idea. At the time, Virgil Fox was a unique phenomenon in the keyboard world: a classical organ virtuoso whose schedule mixed a regular gig at New York’s Riverside Church with a barnstorming concert tour he called “Heavy Organ,” which combined the works of Bach, played on an electronic organ that traditional pipe organists considered heretical, with a garish psychedelic light show and Fox’s own hucksterism. Dressed in a crimson jacket that sparkled under stage lights, he preached the wonders of J.S. Bach like a carnival barker luring spectators into a fun-house ride.

Virgil Fox at Carnegie Hall. Photo courtesy of Rodgers Instruments.

He was also spending a week in Washington, which apparently included a lot of down time. Given his love of the spotlight, he gambled that he would accept an interview with a 25-year-old food activist for an unknown bimonthly based in California. So Tom approved the idea and with almost no effort at all I arranged a time for Virgil and me to meet and talk.

I was just getting ready to head over to his hotel when my phone rang. An unmistakable voice boomed into my ear: “Is this Bobbo?” it demanded. I admitted it was. “This is Virgil. I am so sorry, my friend, but something has come up that conflicts with our appointment.” No problem, I replied. Another time was set for the next day.

I was once again preparing to head out the door when the next call came in. This time the voice asked for “Robby-Bobby” before again apologizing and begging to reschedule again. I nervously agreed to try once again. This time, on I believe it was his last day in town, it worked.

The interview essentially did itself. Virgil was so much the performer, so loquacious, full of life and knowledge, that my job involved posing maybe three or four questions, to which he would reply with florid, dramatic gestures for minutes on end while I occasionally interjected, “Oh, really?” “What happened then?” “Why?” Or “Why not?”

Tom liked it and ran it in, I think it was, the December 1975 / January 1976 issue. And he asked me for more. So in between events that included attending a Congressional meeting and disrupting a press conferences at the Agriculture Department, I set up another interview, this time in New York at a small press conference for Billy Preston. Whatever confidence I’d built after the Virgil story dissipated when I showed up at the hotel suite where Preston, at the peak of his stardom as a rock keyboardist and performer, held court.

Billy Preston onstage in 1971. Photo by Heinrich Klaffs via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 2.0.

First, I had to pipe up whenever I could between questions from the other attendees, all of whom were, as I recall, rock-chick hipsters, more interested in who he was dating than what kind of Hammond organ he owned. Worse than that, despite his well-crafted smile, Preston responded to questions monosyllabically, offering absolutely nothing beyond the fewest possible words. (Decades later, while reading Keith Richards’ autobiography, I may have found the reason for his reticence. Though presented as a dashing young bachelor before the teen-pop correspondents in that scrum, Preston was a closeted gay man, with much to lose had he risked being candid.)

Tom ran this story too, though it could only fill a two-page spread, much shorter than the ideal cover story. Still, I wasn’t too optimistic after that debacle, so I began exploring another escape from Nutrition Action. Having earned a journalism degree, I figured I’d apply for a masters at Columbia University, by far the top graduate school for journalism. Its alumni populated the most prestigious positions in the field. I sent my cover letter and CV, my clips and recommendations, then forgot about it.

Several weeks later a letter arrived from the school, announcing that they had not only accepted my application but offered me a scholarship for which I hadn’t even applied! Even better, a friend of mine who lived in a rent-controlled flat facing Washington Square informed me that he would be moving out at the same time that the academic year began; if I wanted it, I could have it, just a subway ride uptown to Morningside Heights.

I walked home in a pleasant daze, imagining my imminent life as the next Dan Rather among Village hipsters. The phone was ringing when I reached the front door. I recognized Tom Darter’s voice as he asked, “Is this Bob? Are you sitting down?” Yes, I lied. Then he said, “We’d like you to join the staff here at the magazine. What do you say?”

Now two visions of a promising future were battling in my head. He allowed me a day to think it over but urged me to not put off my decision. By the time I called Tom the next morning, I’d made up my mind: Had I opted for Columbia, I would have hoped to find exactly the kind of job that was waiting for me in Cupertino. Why not just take the job without making my dad spend thousands of dollars on my Masters degree?

Now and then, I consider the choices I’ve made at key moments of my youth. Certainly this was a big one. Even now, I’m not positive that I made the right decision back then. But I do know for a fact it wasn’t the wrong one.

On the job at Keyboard Magazine, c. 1980.

###