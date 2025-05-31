Publicity photo, 1975.

Back in 1969, I took finally emerged from my post Mom & Dad years as a freshman at USC. It was exhilarating and terrifying to be west of the Mississippi for the first time, in a crumbling old dormitory called Touton Hall (“Rootin’, Tootin’ Touton”). With no car, I was confined within the campus borders, beyond which lay Watts in all four directions. My roommate, who I suppose could have been a worse match than he turned out to be, fled on Friday nights into the far reaches of L.A., leaving me alone and somewhat relieved. But whether breakfasting forlornly at the iHop or sitting around the fire pit at Hamburger Mary’s, weekends were unfailingly grim.

During these idle hours, I began to develop an identity for myself. I let my hair spill down past my collar, cultivated a Lincolnesque beard, bought a work shirt and torn jeans to show solidarity with the Workers of the World, got a hookah and black-light posters and spent whatever I could save from Dad’s money on LPs. Most of them melt into the goo of memory, but one stands out clearly.

It was probably the cover photo that moved me to purchase Melanie’s Candles in the Rain. Her eyes were closed, as if hypnotized by my conversational brilliance. The focus was soft and the lighting, from some nearby candles, made it easy to imagine her sitting with me at the dorm, my hookah bubbling nearby. Remember, I was eighteen years old, a naif in a wilderness of academic obligation and erotic imagination.

But I was also a musician, at least in larval form. So the first seconds on the first track yanked my attention away from romantic daydreams and into the immediacy of her vocals. “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)” began as an explosion, a geyser of soul and virtuosity. Her voice soared above even the Edwin Hawkins Singers, a mighty force on their own but here nudged into an accompanimental role. Then half a minute into the song, they ceded the stage to Melanie, who showed that she could sing softly too, her whisper drawing me closer to the speaker. And so it went, back and forth between extremes. It was an ecstatic performance, unlike anything I’d heard from Dad’s Andy Williams and Jack Jones albums.

It would have been easier to predict that I would thrash Jimmy Connors at Wimbledon than assume I would someday count Melanie and her family among my closest acquaintances. But that’s what happened (although I haven’t quite given up winning that Gentleman’s Trophy).

I mention this because, as I wrote in my intro to my Van Cliburn project, I didn’t get into music journalism to make friends; I just loved music and, nearly as much, writing about it. It seems odd to me that anyone would expect doing an interview to improve the odds of getting to know whoever it is you’re interviewing. My conviction about this strengthened as I got better at my job. If anything, my relationship with the people I questioned was somewhat adversarial: I knew that they had something to say, and by God I would be the one to wrest it from them and get it into print before anyone else.

Now that I seem to be retired from all that, I can listen to radio conversations with the kind of smug insight that comes with having been there and done that myself. Just yesterday, while driving around Nashville on errands, I heard someone on WPLN, the local NPR station, bouncing questions off of some newbie country singer whose name I didn’t hear, but even if I had I wouldn’t have any idea of who he was. What I did recognize was the game being played. The host feigned eager curiosity about his guest; the guest feigned enthusiasm about being invited to spiel on the air. I’d bet my shot at Wimbledon that neither was exposing anything real about themselves. Both knew that the best results came from holding onto their roles.

This doesn’t mean that I didn’t secretly hope that some of the folks I interrogated would invite me over for a genuine getting-to-know-you hang. For example, once she moved from California to Nashville, Sheryl Crow and I crossed paths several times in interviews for CMA Close Up and USA Today, plus one bio. I felt comfortable with her, joking about this and that, grumbling about politics, whatever. The more this went on, the more I hoped that maybe she’d ask me over for dinner sometime. She might even seat me next to Vince Gill, who might also be a buddy of mine before dessert was served.

There were others too, but only one person among them all – Melanie Safka – actually did become a personal friend. More than that, her family – husband/manager Peter Schkeryk, son Beau-Jarred and English-born housekeeper Dorothy – became close to mine. Why them? I have a few theories about that.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, 2005. Photo © Pat Swayne via Creative Common.

I’ll begin bluntly: Melanie and Peter (not sure about Beau or his two sisters) were converts to Scientology, or were at least rumored to be. Let me clarify: They never said anything to me about it. Neither their beliefs nor mine were an impediment to our relationship. However, members of various cults have tried to inveigle me – on Hollywood Boulevard and Washington DC’s Dupont Circle, in a classroom and in more than one airport – to join their zombie bands. All of these proselytizers were obviously trained on projecting a vibe of instant friendship with their targets. I got a taste of this “love bombing” when I first met Peter. He had hired me to write a Melanie PR bio and bought my ticket to, of course, Clearwater, Florida, home base for them as well as the Scientology empire. Peter was a slick dealmaker; he had talked the people in charge at Woodstock into letting her onto the main stage back in ‘69 even though she hadn’t yet released an album in the U.S.

Not so much with Melanie. I was a little surprised when Peter introduced us; she was considerably heavier than when she dazzled Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show. But she radiated bonhomie, embracing me, inviting me to dinner at their place a couple of blocks from the Gulf of, yes, Mexico. For several days we did do interviews but mostly we talked, sipped wine, marvelled at Beau-Jarred’s astounding proficiency on guitar and laughed a lot. She was earthy, worldly, welcoming. My old crush reconfigured into an appreciation for her as a person, as much as an artist.

A few years later, in Nashville, my phone rang. It was the Safka caravan, stopped at a diner while on tour somewhere in Virginia. Peter, who alternately giggled, professed his love for me and asked for favors, confided that they were having second thoughts about returning to Clearwater. ““We were thinking that maybe we should move out to Nashville to be closer to you because you’re so special to us. We miss you! What do you think?”

Not expecting to be put on the spot about a decision this momentous, I stuttered briefly about what a nice place Music City is. Almost immediately Peter interrupted. “Okay! You’ve convinced us! We’re moving to Nashville! Now, can you help us by looking around at real estate? We’d like to know about the neighborhoods: Which ones are declining? Which ones are increasing in value? …”

I was scribbling notes as he itemized my assignment. Before I could speak again, I heard the giggle. “Bob, you’re so great! Thank you so much!” Click.

Maybe a month later, there they were, the Schekeryk family, including Dorothy. Once they’d settled into their new place overlooking the Cumberland River out in Old Hickory, they became fixtures in my everyday life. Soon they felt like family to my wife and son. We spent Thanksgivings together, took little day trips, hosted each other for dinners. On Melanie’s birthday I took them to a favorite Indian restaurant, where Peter assumed command of the festivities. “We need a cake,” he declared. “Do you have a cake here? No? Well, you’ve got to go out and get one. Go!” One of the waiters scampered off into the night and, sure enough, came back with a cake, complete with candles. This was pure Peter.

Eventually I saw past his veneer. There were stories floating around about his dubious business arrangements. On the Velvet Rope music industry chatroom, I read about how he had hired some musicians to back Melanie on a European tour, then flew back home with her while leaving them stranded. Some of those stories are probably true. But what’s missing from the picture is that everything Peter did, not just professionally but as a husband and father, was driven by his boundless love for his wife. He lived entirely for her. I couldn’t excuse some of the stunts he supposedly pulled, but I couldn’t fault his motivation.

I could tell plenty of stories here about the Schekeryks – so many that I once advised Bill Flangan, my predecessor as editor of Musician magazine, to push his new colleagues at VH1 to feature them on their reality show Behind the Music. But I won’t; after all, they were family. Instead, I’ll share a bit about how this chapter ended.

In October 2010, someone called with the news that Peter had died of a heart attack. I called Melanie, Beau-Jarred and Beau’s sister Leilah to offer condolences. They in turn passed along the details.

Melanie and Beau had finished their duo gig at a venue in Framingham, Massachusetts. As always, Peter sat in the auditorium, his love and pride as evident as an angel’s halo. Afterwards, his wife and son headed back to their hotel while Peter visited a nearby liquor store. Just as he was paying for his purchase, he fell forward, clutching his chest. The clerk reported that Peter’s final word was “Melanie.”

More than a decade later, I pulled into the House of Kabob in South Nashville for some late dinner. Inside, I heard Beau’s familiar, enthusiastic voice: “Bob! Whoa! What are you doing here? It’s great to see you!” We hugged, exchanged a few words. Then Beau said, “Hey, I’m here with my mom! Come and say hi!” Sure enough, there was Melanie, a few steps away. Her appearance shocked me. Her weight had ballooned alarmingly, I’d say well beyond 300 pounds. When she greeted me, her voice – that voice – sounded weak and weary. When she left with Beau, she rose slowly, gripping a walker. Each step was taken painfully. It was heartbreaking.

A few weeks later, in January 2024, Melanie too passed.

Today, I can look through my catalog of articles and interview transcripts. None of them conjure unpleasant memories. Most were “business as usual”: Shake hands, exchange pleasantries, turn on the recorder, another handshake and head back to the office. If I’m honest with myself, only one was a seed from which years of affection grew. Considering that Melanie and her family were that sole exception, I’d say that the best part of what I’d imagined back in ‘69 actually did come to be.

