Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

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John McCarthy's avatar
John McCarthy
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Gate always had a superb band with him. Nightly, He would give them an instrumental or 2 so that they could stretch out on their own. The shows I caught had the band sounding like Jeff Beck circa Wired. Not exactly in the blues crowd's breadbasket. There are band leaders whose ego or business sense wouldn't allow it, but Gatemouth Brown was a great musician and a hell of a man.

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