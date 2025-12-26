Hurricane Katrina aftermath, Aug. 30, 2005. Photo by Jocelyn Augustino / FEMA Photo Library.

I’ve only been to New Orleans once, sad to say. It might have been in 2004 that Ben Jaffe, the creative director at Preservation Hall, invited me to drive down from Nashville to do bios on the members of his band. I stayed with my family in the venue’s guest house, half a block away on Bourbon Street. And while I did complete the assignment, I don’t look back on my four days there as work. It wasn’t exactly a paid vacation either. Maybe it was more like taking a few steps toward a musical nirvana about which I’d only read in dog-eared library books.

It amazed me to weave back to the guest house through waves of revelers around midnight, stepping through a battleground of crushed plastic cups and puddles of beer past nightclubs that weren’t even thinking about last call. Then at six the next morning, thirsty for some orange juice, I opened the gate in the wall that surrounded my peaceful digs and walked to a bodega across from the Hall. On my way there and back, I noticed two things that I hadn’t expected: Several of the bars were still open and pumping out live zydeco, or Cajun music, or traditional jazz. And all that trash in the street had disappeared, courtesy of a police force accustomed to a nightly cleanup.

My drive back home was bittersweet. A brief taste of New Orleans is intoxicating but unsatisfying, as it leaves visitors hungry for a lengthier feast of beignets, crawdads, chicory coffee and world-class, rockin’ music. Not long afterwards, though, Hurricane Katrina muted the city’s siren song. In its immediate aftermath I watched images of neighborhoods I’d explored, reduced to ruins. I’d experienced evidence of the population’s diaspora first-hand a day or so later: In a Nashville gas station after filling up at the pump, I overheard a conversation between the manager and a guy who looked like he’d been in a fight for his life, whether in a bar or in the flooded Lower Ninth Ward.

“What can I do for you?” the manager asked.

“I need a job,” the raggedy visitor replied.

The manager looked him over. “Are you from New Orleans?”

“Yes, sir. I lost everything a month ago in Katrina and I’m just trying to find someplace to live.”

From behind the counter, the manager offered his hand. “You’re hired. You can start now.”

I wondered about this refugee’s story. As I drove home, I began to wonder also about the stories of the musicians who weren’t stars but whose lives had been upended by the incomprehensible loss of lives, properties, opportunities and dreams. So I put together a pitch and called the good people at No Depression. My hunch is that they were thinking about this too. They green-lighted the idea, and I went to work.

****

We all know well the trials that have beset New Orleans over these past few months. Most of us appreciate the immeasurable contributions that the city has made to America’s music. We’ve also tracked the survival of the city’s most famous artists: Fats Domino, rescued from his rooftop; Allen Toussaint, holed up in a hotel before catching a bus to Baton Rouge; the Neville Brothers, most of them, sharing a house in Franklin, Tennessee, waiting for the waters back home to recede.

But for every celebrity, there were hundreds of musicians living gig to gig in New Orleans. Cast to the winds by Katrina, they found themselves in places they never thought they’d be, able only to look back to the clubs where they’d played, the flats they’d rented, the instruments and master recordings they’d left behind, and to wonder what hand they’d be dealt in the days to come.

New Orleans, Just Before Easter, 2004

My first glimpse of the city came after a ten-hour drive from Nashville that plunged in mid-afternoon through lush green wilderness in Mississippi. At dusk I turned south onto Interstate 10, where the woods thinned, the horizon widened, and soon I was rolling along the bridgework that yawned over Lake Ponchartrain, now skimming low, now rising high and then sinking back down toward the dark water.

Around ten o’clock I took the St. Bernard Avenue exit, made a couple of turns, and in found St. Peter Street. Preservation Hall was a few blocks ahead. Ben Jaffe, the owner and bass player with the celebrated house band, had told me to park outside the Hall and knock on the door. Getting there wasn’t easy: Just before Royal Street I encountered a mob unlike any I’d seen before: scores of people, most with plastic cups in their hands, all of them in a state of extreme festivity.

Now, this was a Thursday; the weekend wasn’t yet upon us. Still, it took a good five minutes to inch through the last half-block, double park, and run up to the entrance. Right at that moment Ben showed up, having ridden his bike from home a few blocks away. He gave me the key to the guest house, just around the corner on Bourbon Street, told me where to ditch the car, and welcomed me to town.

Ben Jaffe with audience member in front of Preservation Hall, April 2013. Photo by Mathewobrien via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 4.0.

Later, having acquired my own plastic cup and refilled it a couple of times on the half-block walk from my place to the venue, I squatted down on the floor, a couple of feet in front of the band. Later I would write about what I saw:

“Lights are low. Furniture is rudimentary: some benches, cushions scattered in front, paintings of musicians, their dignity undimmed within the fading colors. The wooden floor is buckled and rough. Pegboards patch the old stone walls. In front, before the tall windows, which somehow make St. Peter Street seem far away, are the simple chairs, the upright piano, the thirty-year-old drum set – the altar in this church.”

Over the next four days, I interviewed the band and looked at old posters and photos and archives that documented Preservation Hall’s history back to the early Sixties. Ben’s parents, Allen and Sandra, converted this 250-year-old building into a shrine to a style of music that dates (legend claims) to 1894, when trumpeter Buddy Bolden blew some bluesy, brassy solos at a Globe Hall gig that opened the door toward jazz.

I spent hours there, in the main room or out back, on the veranda where the musicians rested between sets, near the cherub fountain and the old slave quarters cluttered now with file cabinets and paperwork. I remember older statesman John Brunious, white-haired, courtly, concerned as we spoke about the state of a friend’s garden that he was tending while she was out of town. A former Dizzy Gillespie modernist, Brunious that night would lead his audience in a rousing chant – “Shake your ass! Shake your ass!” – over a parade-ground beat. Ralph Johnson, delicate and as thin as his clarinet, whispered that there wasn’t a style of music he didn’t love because “all of it, all music, is made by God, not man.”

And I remember the young guy, Don Vappie, who never lost his wise-guy smile, probably the best banjo man in town, assuring me that he could tell what part of the city someone came from by the way they walked. “There’s an uptown walk, a downtown walk, a back-of-town walk,” he insisted, his eyes teasing. And Joe Lastie Jr., the drummer, a master of the Baby Dodds groove, a Louis Armstrong lookalike, who alone among these musicians would confess his doubts that this music would survive. Kids were drawn more to pop culture, he said, and the future harbored too many things that could not be anticipated, that might smash that fragile construct of history, culture, architecture, all the bits and pieces of New Orleans, over time or in a single moment.

“A lot of people think of us as part of the South, but we’re really the northern Caribbean.” — Ben Jaffe

“New Orleans is a complicated, multilayered place,” Ben would tell me one afternoon, as shadows darkened the main room. “A lot of people think of us as part of the South, but we’re really the northern Caribbean. You can’t compare our music to music you hear anywhere else. Guys outside of New Orleans emulate us, whereas in our band we’ve got third- and fourth-generation musicians. Our banjo player, Don Vappie? His great-uncle, Papa John Joseph, had performed with Buddy Bolden, and he died on the bandstand at Preservation Hall. They finished their last song of the night, ‘When the Saints Go Marching In,’ and he laid his bass against the wall, sat down, and passed away in his chair.

“We’re an island,” he continued. “We’re surrounded by water on all four sides. You can only get to us by bridge. Life here isn’t easy. It’s the same with our food: You can’t ship the oysters or the crabs or the shrimp or the catfish. They’re delicacies that can only exist here. That’s true of the music as well.”

September 11, 2005, Nashville

There’s a greeting on Ben Jaffe’s cell phone, directing callers to a new number. This leads to another greeting, something like, “Hi, this is Ben. We’re all okay. Preservation Hall is closed for now. We’ve accounted for nearly everyone in the band. Please do not leave a message unless it’s an emergency. Thank you.”

Ben’s cousin, Aron Lambert, is backstage in the basement level of the Nashville Convention Center, a block up from the honky-tonks of Lower Broadway. Like many of the city’s musicians who were on the road when the hurricane struck, he had spent the past week in a bizarre state of displacement. Website bulletin boards and cell phones were standing in for all the familiar touchstones of life: the front porches and street parades and bars that rocked with music even on Sunday mornings.

Aron, wearing a “504-ever” t-shirt, seems to be everywhere, his phone jammed into his ear. Calls from the city’s 504 area code were connecting only sporadically, but he’d gotten through enough to pick up bits of information here and there. I asked about the old clarinet player, Ralph Johnson; he’s okay. So is Joe Lastie, who had posted a note only a day or so after the city went under, telling everyone that he had made it out to Mississippi. What about John Brunious, the trumpeter? He got out, made it to New York, but he’d developed some problems with his throat that were causing concern. Ben was in New York too, like Aron organizing local events to raise funds and keep everybody in touch and above all make sure that musicians far from home could start finding work.

“I live on Sycamore Street, right off of Carrollton Avenue,” Aron says between calls. “It looks like we got five-and-a-half feet of water, which means that since I’m on the bottom floor I lost all my drums, all my pictures and everything. The drums can be replaced, but my first few kits were bequeathed to me by drummers who I heard while I was growing up, playing at Preservation Hall in the late Sixties and Seventies. … Honestly, I’m trying not to think of any of that stuff. I’m just trying to do things for the benefit and mobilize people to help others to at least have the opportunity that I had, to get out and do something.”

****

“Through pestilences, hurricanes, and conflagrations, the people continued to sing, through long oppressive years of … fortifying the town against the ever-threatening Mississippi. … They are singing today.”

– Lura Robinson, It’s an Old New Orleans Custom, 1948.

Music in New Orleans has always been about collaborating even as darkness peeks from around the corner. Its role in American music is incalculable, from the instrumentation and very existence of jazz to the myriad flavors of blues and R&B, all of which drifted upriver and fanned through the Delta and into Texas and on to nurture the white blues explored by Jimmie Rodgers and other country music pioneers.

But it’s also different from the blues, which draws from the burdens and sorrows that all people bear, some more than others. There’s sadness in the sounds of New Orleans too, but it’s expressed paradoxically, through a kind of joyful fatalism. Some of it owes to the city’s unique social structures: the overlay of free and slave prior to the Civil War, the interplay of European and African aesthetics, and in particular the marching brass bands, born from the marriage of black gospel and ethnic parade traditions from Italy, Germany and Portugal, which transformed even funerals into celebrations with the shift from dirge to dance in ‘When the Saints Go Marching In.”

These bands summoned citizens into the streets, where music reigned as a matter of public participation. Listeners who were in the know could recognize each band as it approached. “Each neighborhood has its own rhythm,” Cyril Neville once told me. “That’s why these marching clubs and the Mardi Gras Indians from different parts of the city all have their own style. The Uptown Indians played tambourine with the points of their fingers and a little bit of slapping. The Downtown Indians played with the palms of their hands. The fun part was to learn these rhythms and incorporate that into my own way of playing.”

The Mardi Gras Indians, descended from street gangs but enduring as social clubs, are perhaps the purest reflection of the city’s spirit. Their costumes are explosions of beads, ostrich features, sequins, rhinestones, all modeled loosely on Native American regalia. And their music, performed on the way toward sartorial showdowns with other tribes,strips the feel of the marching bands down to its core: drums, tambourines, call-and-response vocals. They have no counterpart in any other urban American culture; it is, simply, impossible to imagine them anywhere else than in New Orleans.

The Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, February 2010. Photo by Derek Bridges via Wikimedia Commons.

Backstage at the Nashville Convention Center, Big Chief Smiley Ricks is far from the costume he had left in progress back home. Nondescript in jeans and green t-shirt, he seems distracted, thinking perhaps of the house he and his sister had bought across Lake Pontchartrain. “That house is gone,” he says, quietly. “My sister got my mom and some of our nieces and nephews out. We found one of my brothers and my nephew. I can’t find my other brother and his wife. But I will not worry about this now. We’re leaving everything in God’s hands.”

Smiley was raised in the Fisher Projects, notorious as a center of urban violence. “I didn’t make that lifestyle in the neighborhood,” he says. “But it made me what I am today. It was the music that took me from the streets, from doing things that were totally wrong to society. My cousin got me involved with his tribe, and when it started taking me a year to make my Indian suit, I liked that because I had to sew it right if I wanted to be pretty.”

His rise in the ranks of his tribe, the Comanche Hunters, at age twenty, led to other opportunities, including a stint on the road with Dr. John’s band. That world seems impossibly far away from Nashville, where Smiley has settled for the time being. “But I’ll tell you this here, and I really mean it from my heart,” he says. “That Indian culture was grounded there and it’s going to be there again. If you listen to some of the Indian music, now you understand what they’re talking about when they sing, ‘We won’t bow down, we don’t know how.’ When I hear that, I think things will come back there. It makes me want to go back right now.

November 17, from the Walnut Valley Bluegrass Festival, near Winfield, Kansas.

Mike West answers to a Florida area code now. “It’s funny,” he says. “I’ve never owned a cell phone. My wife and I have traveled all over the world, but it took a natural disaster to make me buy one. And we happened to be in Florida when the storm hit.”

West’s introduction to cell phones came as another chapter of his life seemed to be ending. For ten years he has lived in New Orleans, an unlikely transplant. Born in Australia, raised in England, trapped for a while on the music-biz treadmill while chasing his pop-star dream, he had come to the States as a tourist and decided to stick around. Being a singer/songwriter, he thought about settling in Nashville, but when he couldn’t afford any of the apartments he found there, he made one of those cockeyed decisions that turn out to make sense after all. With $75 left to his name, West bought a Greyhound ticket to New Orleans.

He got off the bus with a guitar case in his hand, a total stranger. “I checked into a hostel,” he remembers. “Then I started going to all these open mics. I ran into a guy called Dave Sharp, who used to be in an English band called the Alarm; he was running a writers-in-the-round thing, where anybody could show up and play in the circle. I heard all these great people there. And there was this openness I’d never seen anywhere else. I’d never been in a place where musicians of this caliber would take a kid like me seriously and show me their techniques: ‘Slide guitar? There ain’t nothin’ to it. Here, this is what you do …”

West found a foothold in the city’s small but tough cluster of Americana performers. He started playing at the Kerry Irish Pub and then at Margaritaville, where he worked his way up to three nights a week. Both of these gigs continued to the last days before Katrina. The miracle was that he never had to play anyone else’s material – “not even a Jimmy Buffett song at Margaritaville,” he says, laughing.

“It was magical to go out one morning and there’s somebody wearing an Indian headdress and riding a horse.” – Mike West

Mike and his family lived in the lower Ninth Ward. “It was an old, blue-collar, largely African-American neighborhood,” he says. “Real estate agents would say it’s on the wrong side of the industrial canal, but the lots were big, with this semi-rural yard farmer thing going. People kept chickens and horses. There were great folks there, the best friends I ever had. Nobody had proper air conditioning, so when it got hot inside, you’d go out and find some shade. If you were having an argument, your neighbors heard it all. But it was magical to go out one morning and there’s somebody wearing an Indian headdress and riding a horse. The place was full of life.”

The levee broke while West and his wife were playing in the Midwest. He hadn’t been back yet as we spoke, but he’d heard that the flood had risen up to the eaves beneath their roof, even though they lived on the highest land in the neighborhood. The house was still standing, but everything around it was washed away, leaving West with some major decisions to make.

“I love that neighborhood,” he says. “I’ve written thirteen albums’ worth of songs about it. It’s home, you know? On the other hand, we’re used to living on the road and out of our car. We’re still doing the things we’d normally do. It’s just that our roots have been severed. So here we are in the Midwest, feeling a little nervous but also feeling that Kansas is a place that can bring something to us and hopefully we can bring something to it. And it’s cheap, just like New Orleans when we moved there …”

And here West breaks off, for a few seconds. “I don’t know,” he resumes. “It’s sad. We’ve all been scattered, like seeds off a dandelion. We’re all over the place, all of us from New Orleans. But we’re in touch with each other, the black guy with the headdress on his horse, the white guy in the bondage suit and chains from the gay community near the French Quarter, and me, that weird guy with the long hair and the banjo. We’re all still parts of the community. These are bonds that you can’t break.”

September 18, somewhere between Nashville and Memphis.

Like Mike West, Lynn Drury had a regular routine going at Margaritaville and other clubs around New Orleans. But where it took a cataclysm to separate West from the world he loved, the Mississippi-born singer/songwriter was on her way out when circumstances rushed her more quickly into the void than she had expected.

Her mind was already wandering to New York, where she planned to try her luck in the months ahead. Her singing, equal parts honey and home brew, had won some attention in the Crescent City. She was even able to give up her day jobs shortly after she had arrived with a guitar and a college business degree, and get by with local club shows maybe five nights a week. Drury had started at Cooter Brown’s and then moved up to the Neutral Ground Coffee House, as part of a rotation that involved four performers every night of the week.

It became almost hypnotic, this life of sleeping and playing late, earning little and spending less. She had just put a band together just before Katrina; its members rode the winds to parts unknown. “I’ve always evacuated as hurricanes come,” she says. “I know what a Category 3 storm feels like even forty-five miles inland, so I evacuated on Sunday before Katrina. It was creepy, leaving New Orleans. I’d played a show on Saturday night, down at Kerry’s Pub. Then my sister called at seven on Sunday morning and said, ‘You’d better get out now.’ I called my friends and took two with me. I took my guitar, my amp, some clothes, my birth certificate, my Social Security card and some pictures that were important to me. Later I heard that my apartment had four feet of water inside, even though it’s four feet off the ground. I thought about my grandmother’s quilt, the one she made by hand, which I had left behind.”

Suddenly adrift, Lynn headed north to stay with friends in Memphis. What she found astonished her. The community had opened its arms. She received a printout right after her arrival, with information on hotels that were offering free lodging and apartments that had lowered their rents and waived deposits. “I had my guitar, my Martin, stolen after I got here,” she says. “So the Merchant’s Association organized a donor for me and got me a guitar. It’s not a Martin, but it’s a guitar. And they started giving me gigs.”

Lynn Drury with the Honeypots at Buffa’s, New Orleans, September 2014. Photo by Derek Bridges via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

She was on her way, as we spoke, to a bowling alley for a benefit sponsored by the Memphis Grizzlies, the NBA franchise, to buy backpacks for underprivileged students. “They’re even paying me for this,” she says, a little disbelieving. “The only thing is that they want me to play New Orleans music, which I’ve never done. But, hey, I’ve been shredding, so I’m going to start doing ‘Mardi Gras Mambo,’ ‘Iko, Iko,’ maybe ‘Fire on the Bayou’ …”

Like many who lost their footholds in New Orleans, Drury can only take things day by day. “I haven’t even been able to think about writing a song from all of this,” she admits. “But the other day, I was sitting around with my friends in Memphis and I said, ‘You know what? I just realized that I lost my guitar strap. It was a gift, a shiny rock & roll guitar strap.’ And this sound engineer said, ‘Well, let’s just get some glitter and glue.

“So I’ve started writing a song called ‘Glitter and Glue,” she says, with a smile. “It’s about people coming together and making you feel like you belong, and how strange it is to be thrown out here and realizing that, in some strange way, it might be the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

In an office at the School of Architecture, the University of Missouri at Kansas City …

Out here on the prairie, not far from where Mike West scans the flat, dry horizon, Jacob W. Wagner has been taking a lot of phone calls. A few weeks ago, he was a little-known young professor of urban planning at UMKC, but suddenly he’s become the target of newspapers and radio interviewers because of developments that have turned him into an expert of extraordinary relevance.

Wagner wrote his dissertation in urban studies just last year at the University of New Orleans. The city was his focus, how it worked and threatened not to work. When he wasn’t tapping on computer keyboards, he was usually on his way to play mandolin at the Cigar Bar, uptown on Tchoupitoulas Street, or at any number of clubs in the Quarter where he might pick up a gig with Ricky Castrillo’s band.

“The thing is, people in New Orleans go out to hear music,” he explains, sounding incredulous. “Imagine that! Americans getting up from behind their TVs, going out and participating in this celebration of life through music.”

He sensed this vitality almost from the moment he and his wife moved into Mid-City. “I found out that Buddy Bolden is buried a block away at Holt Cemetery, which is actually a potter’s field,” he relates. “Jessie Hill, the guy who wrote ‘Ooo Poo Pah Do,’ is there. There are rumors that Robert Charles, who set off a race riot in 1900 because he resisted arrest and shot a bunch of police, is there too. And when it’s Mardi Gras, you walk with your neighbors to the parade. With your feet on the street! You hear the brass bands. The sun goes down, the lights come up and this parade is going by. All I could think was, ‘This is where I want to live.’”

Romance and mystery are as important as academics in Wagner’s feelings about the city. “It has a seductive allure,” he suggests. “It turns people into natives, whether they like it or not. They begin to appreciate the decay that’s all around them. They become what Malcolm Heard, at the architecture school at Tulane, calls ‘optimistic activists,’ people who fight for preservation and are hopeful about the future.

In diagnosing the needs of his former hometown, Wagner concludes that attitudes about housing need to be revolutionized or, perhaps, counter-revolutionized, based on pre-twentieth-century practices. “We’ve abandoned the idea of building arts and replaced it with building in mass production. That’s exactly what can’t happen in New Orleans. You have to work house by house. It’s going to take a couple thousand dollars for each one, but we can give people tax breaks and financial incentives to clean up the houses that can be salvaged and rebuild the ones that can’t. That’s why you have to have architects and historic preservationists working together, not to duplicate the past but to refer to it in innovative ways.”

Only then, Wagner believes, can the city’s culture revive. “The issue is street culture, which is the engine of new creativity,” he points out. “Will that come back? That depends on whether this massive migration from the city can be reversed. The push factor was obvious: Katrina kicked them out. There are pull factors too: better jobs in the towns they moved to. But come January and February, these folks will begin to realize that they’re living in a town that doesn’t know what Mardi Gras is, and there will be a lot of sadness.”

This, too, he knows from experience. “When I moved up to Minnesota for a while last year, I tried to have my own Mardi Gras celebration, but people didn’t know what I was doing. You can’t have a parade in two feet of snow. Minneapolis is cool, but it’s not New Orleans. No place is.”

####



Update: Ben Jaffe remains in charge at Preservation Hall, where his cousin Aron Lambert is often behind the drum kit onstage. Chief Smiley Ricks is back in New Orleans, where he leads his band, the C-Town Specials. Lynn Drury has also returned to New Orleans; High Tide, her latest album, was released in April 2024. Mike West now lives in North Wales, where he runs a recording studio and continues to perform, solo and with his wife Katie. Jacob W. Lambert remains at UMKC, where he has built a national reputation as an authority on urban planning, community/neighborhood development, racial justice, historic preservation, asset-based development, music cities and urban food systems