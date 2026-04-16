Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

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Karen Bennett's avatar
Karen Bennett
6d

I know I shouldn't be surprised by the *NDA*, but I am. I really enjoyed writing for Musician.

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Cheez Whiz's avatar
Cheez Whiz
6d

Quite a gut punch. Thanks.

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