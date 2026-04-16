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The other day I found this essay in one of my files. Though I had no memory of writing it at first, as I read it came back to me: This was my real-time chronicle of the days following the demise of Musician Magazine and with it, my termination as its editor.

When you lose a job, especially one you love, everything in your world shatters. But in my state of alarm and self-doubt, I sensed it was important to note how I handled the immediate aftermath, so that I could connect to something amidst the chaos and maybe come up with an article I could sell as my first step into freelancing.

I was unable to get the piece published, but the exercise did introduce me to the mechanism of writing for hire. And now, 25 years later, it feels fresh, almost as if was someone else’s creation. It’s also resurrected the emotions that drove me at that time: anger, confusion, fear. Writing it, and then reading it 25 years later, did me a lot of good. Maybe it’ll help those who are going through this uniquely difficult experience now. At any rate, here it is.

****

We’ve all been there … most of us, anyway. The unexpected meeting with your boss and the head of HR. The notice that the company has shut down. The guy who heads your division gets caught in a scandal of some kind and everyone who worked for him is booted out as well. The NDA. The Banker’s Box filled with your office memorabilia. The long trip home, thinking about how you’ll break the news to your family.

This is the iconography of losing your job. I can attest to that personally. I’ve been fired. My position has been eliminated. It’s horrible, even worse in some ways than losing a loved one or breaking up with someone. It crushes one’s soul in unique ways, especially in America, where the idea of success, even of having value as a human being, depends far more than it should on numbers, bottom lines, cutbacks and so on.

Journalism is an especially hazardous career. When I got into college, my dream was to sit behind one of those gray metal desks, tapping away on a typewriter (hopefully electric) and bringing light to the world on the wings of newsprint. My first professional writing gig was at The Austin American-Statesman, which hired me just before my graduation from the University of Texas. The staff worked in one huge room, bathed day and night in merciless fluorescent light. Near my desk, a door led to the presses, where copies of the daily paper raced like kids on a roller coaster, then tied into bales, loaded onto trucks and driven off to stores and subscribers all over Austin.

It’s always exciting to be the new hire. You get paraded around and introduced to everybody, you fill out a few forms, maybe have lunch with your supervisor. It’s like joining your colleagues on the field before an all-star game: cheers, handshakes, camaraderie. Honestly, it’s a rush – the opposite of how it feels somewhere down the road, when you’ve become excess baggage.

In 1999, when Musician Magazine “invited me to seek new opportunities,” it was for me a catastrophe. They’d moved my office from the Viacom Building on Times Square to Music Row just ten months before. My son was trying to adjust to a new school. My wife wasn’t thrilled about moving from the East Coast to Dixieland. We’d both left a lot of friends behind in New York and bought a house in Bellevue. It felt like we had just started getting used to it when I got the news (and a couple of free Musician Magazine t-shirts as a parting gift). I was not so much alarmed or depressed as confused. What now?

My answer to that was two-fold. First, look like hell for another job, ideally but not likely in Nashville. Second, chronicle this transition, its dizzying downs and occasional ups, in hopes that maybe I could sell it to some publication and make enough to pay for my son’s school lunches for a few weeks. Eventually my search for a new gig did pay off, but the essay didn’t. Maybe it was too much of a downer? That wasn’t the impression I wanted to make, though you can’t avoid that part of the story. Anyway, once I was hired at Allmusic.com and began packing for the move to Ann Arbor, I stuck this essay in a folder and forgot about it.

Today, though, as I was digging through my archives, I came across the article, which I’d titled “Jobless in Nashville.” To be honest, even then I couldn’t remember writing it. But there it was, so I figured why not finally get it published? It looks to me like it’s worth reading, especially if you’ve been down this road too.

****

February 11

It’s just 5:30 in the morning. Three days ago I was sleeping a lot better: regular hours, to bed around 11:30, up around 7. But the old routine is history. This morning, I snapped awake around four o’clock, my mind already racing through the evaporations of a restless dream. What about medical coverage? I was asking myself. How much will it cost me to keep the house?

What about my son? He doesn’t know yet. How can I tell him?

So this is what it’s like to be unemployed.

I just bought my house eight months ago. It’s in a settled part of Bellevue, on the west end of Nashville, where the trees have aged agreeably and each house has its own look. This place was the culmination of paychecks I’d been drawing for twenty-five years. Outside, even in the darkness, I can see hills to the west, rolling like a dark tide above a twinkling of streetlamps and porch lights.

How long will I be privileged with this view? How many more nights will I have here, before circumstances take me away to some less panoramic place?

I moved to Nashville from New York in January of 1998. I was editor of Musician, a monthly magazine that was read and respected by lots of professional musicians but, it turns out, not quite enough buyers of the products our advertisers manufactured. Billboard Publication, the parent company, had hired me in July of 1995, paying the cost of relocating my family and me from the San Francisco area to the East Coast. I had left a secure job, a staff position with another music magazine, because, at that moment, security meant less than an opportunity to move up.

It seems obvious now that Billboard’s decision to move us to Nashville, where I would work more closely with our locally-based publisher, meant that things weren’t going that well. The editorial side – my responsibility – wasn’t the issue. I was giving them the kind of magazine they wanted. The problem was with advertising. In a field where magazines are built on a narrow base – say, guitar players, or people with home studios, to the exclusion of other potential readers – we invited anyone who worked as a musician to come on board. The industry wasn’t used to that kind of openness.People who built guitars knew to buy ads in the guitar magazines; the fit wasn’t so obvious with a magazine like ours.

There were broader concerns as well. I became very aware of them just a few weeks ago, while attending an industry trade show in Los Angeles. The playing field had changed. We were no longer battling just other magazines for ads. Manufacturers were now selling through direct mail campaigns, based on trading mailing lists even with rival firms. They were also getting great results from ads placed in so-called superstore publications put out by MARS Music, Guitar Center, Sam Ash and other music retail chains. These trends struck me as serious enough to merit writing a multi-page memo, spelling out the threat not just to our business but to all of the other old-guard, product-driven magazines.

Apparently I write a convincing memo. Within a week or so of forwarding my analysis to the decision makers at Billboard, I was called into a meeting at my publisher’s office. Waiting for me there was the head of our human resources department from New York. It took less than a minute to learn that publication of Musician was “suspended,” effective immediately. The value of my contributions was reaffirmed, and a severance package was put on the table.

I stood throughout this brief meeting, nodding. Musician was simply costing the company too much money. Figures were quoted. Loss projections were cited. Who could argue? They were sure I was going to land on my feet and find great opportunities elsewhere.

Back at my office, there was an email. The entire staff was to meet at the conference room in a little more than two hours. As instructed, I kept the door to my office shut and didn’t tell anybody what was going on. Up to and past the moment that the meeting began, I was on the phone, calling friends and people I knew, spreading the news. I didn’t have any kind of a plan, but already I sensed that in these unfamiliar waters, the ones who sank were the ones who didn’t keep moving.

I attended only a part of the staff meeting. As our publisher was explaining the situation, I took my seat at the head of the table, half-listening. I knew how hard it was to fire people: I’d done it myself, twice. You feel about as low as anyone could feel. You know full well the toll that you’re imposing on these colleagues of yours. You are screwing up people’s lives. You have no idea what your staff will do. Some may rebound, as you assure them they will. Others will have a harder time.

The first guy I had fired two years before was young and single, with a strong reputation. He quickly found other work, which he supplemented as a freelance writer. In fact, a piece he had written was scheduled to run in the next issue of Musician – the one that would never be printed.

I spoke briefly to the staff. “We put out a great product. People appreciate what you did for them in this magazine. But that wasn’t enough. We didn’t help our advertisers sell as many widgets as they needed to sell, which was really our mission. You don’t sell widgets, you don’t succeed.” As my publisher began expanding on these remarks, I stood up and left the room, not because of what she was saying, but because I didn’t want to hear myself saying the same kind of stuff too.

They’re not lies, exactly, these things that you hear as you’re getting fired. The more like a kind of incantation, a ritual that companies follow in part for the mental health of the people they assign to swing the hatchet, and in part for legal reasons. I have trouble saying reassuring things while handing out pink slips, since the charade makes me at least as angry as the unfortunate souls being canned.

On my day of sharing the dire news with my about-to-be former colleagues, though, things went pretty smoothly. No shouting, no breast beating. People were even smiling a bit as they heard that the issue on which they had been working minutes before was history. Thank you and good night.

****

I have never been unemployed. I worked through much of my college years: part-time jobs as a waiter or a librarian’s assistant. I played a lot of gigs with bands. None of this was necessary; my father, who had himself been briefly jobless in the early Sixties, paid my bills and tuition. But I felt restless not doing anything, so I worked. One big difference between then and now, of course, was that I didn’t have to then.

From the day I got my degree at the University of Texas up until three days ago, I was always on somebody’s payroll. And the jobs were kind of exciting. I didn’t have to accept some wage-slave position. I didn’t have any serious responsibilities. I was supporting no one other than me. I worked for a Ralph Naderesque publication for a couple of years in Washington DC, earning next to nothing but thriving on what a colleague of mine called “the luxury of working for the public interest.” I dashed around town, went to Congressional hearings, wrote exposes for Nutrition Action magazine.

It astonishes me to say that my work since those days has been similarly exhilarating. Since 1977 I’ve run with moderately fast company as a music journalist. I’ve hung out with the odd star here and there, won some writing awards, established a pretty good reputation in a concentrated field. I kept getting paid better too.

I became a homeowner, beginning with a rickety firetrap in Palo Alto, then moving up to a condo in Mountain View, a graciously disintegrating old row house in Queens, and finally this place in Nashville. I’ve gotten married, to the girl I fell in love with when I met her in first grade. We have a son. We battled credit card debts; two or three times we knocked what we owed down to zero. More recently, just a couple of months ago, we took on a second mortgage to deal with what we hoped would be a mortal blow to the debt monster. This time, we told ourselves again, we meant it. We’re tearing up the credit cards.

Then I began thinking, what if I need to buy time? Or food, and the money isn’t there? Maybe I should keep one card. Maybe all of them, in the back of a drawer for emergencies only. But when will these emergencies come knocking on our door?

****

For two and a half days now, I’ve been on the phone. Partly I’ve been putting Musician out of its misery, calling writers who are in the middle of assignments, canceling travel plans, paying kill fees. Mostly, though, I’m looking for income. Just interim money, over the next few months. I’ve asked record labels to keep me on their CD review lists; most have said the will, though one publicist I’ve counted as a friend has declined to take my calls. I’ve got an interview I did with the Cranberries on tape, with no place to put it. Is Spin interested? We’ll see.

Yesterday I had a long talk with one of my New York-based staff. He and I have known each other for years; I hired him for Musician within days after taking over as editor. “You know what you should do?” he said. “The first thing you should do is to take some time off. Maybe just a week. Do nothing. Let the offers come to you. Believe me, you’ll get offers. People know who you are. You’re respected in this business, Go easy on yourself.”

I listened, knowing how wrong my friend is. First of all, there’s no way to relax at a time like this. The mind races. Paradoxically, it feels like there’s not enough blood getting to the brain. Breath is short. A week of reflection would only make things worse at this point.

Then there’s the question of short memory. For everyone, it seems, life moves along. No matter how tedious someone’s job might be, each day has some movement, even if it’s only a routine of punching in and punching out. Unemployment slams on the brakes and you’re stuck in a state of stagnant desperation. The things you do seem circular and most likely pointless. Yet doing nothing isn’t an option. Friends can disagree, but in the late and lonely hours before dawn, you know it’s true.

You’ve got to keep moving, because that’s all you know. It’s inertia that races in my blood and nips at my nerves.

February 13

It’s Saturday morning, about ten-thirty. My son is playing a Nintendo 64 game on the other side of the room as I write. He knows what’s going on now. Last night, on the way to dinner at a friend’s home, we told him that Dad’s magazine doesn’t exist anymore but not to worry, everything will be fine. My wife and I tossed cheerful reassurances back and forth while our son sat behind us, in the darkness, as we drove into the hills where our friends live.

“Lots of people know your daddy, and lots of them want him to work with them.”

“That’s right. And maybe I’ll be home more because I’ll do most of my work there.”

“And we’re almost certainly not going to leave Nashville.”

We were talking more to each other than to our son, promising that things would be fine, neither of us really believing it, both of us afraid to admit it to ourselves.

The night before had been tough. My wife – I’ll call her Polly, a favorite name of hers – had been thinking about our house. “You know, we can’t sell it,” she said to me, shortly after our son had gone to bed.

“I know,” I agreed. “I spoke to our realtor today, and she tells me that we’d most likely lose money if we did. It hasn’t really appreciated since we bought it last summer.”

“And if we come out of this with nothing,” she said, “you know that we’ll never be able to buy another place again.”

We’re both 47 years old.

I had been thinking about this. I had sketched out a budget based on trying to streamline our expenses by selling one of the two cars and other measures. The numbers kept leading me back to the fact that we had to sell the house at a loss or rent it to someone while renting a smaller place for ourselves, for at least five years.

“Well,” I said, “I’ve found out that there are rental agencies in Nashville that will come out and give us an estimate as to how much we might charge. I’m hearing that maybe we won’t get as much for it as we would if we were closer to downtown, but being out here in Bellevue …”

That’s when the argument began. Polly turned to me, unexpectedly furious.

“You never know when to stop, do you? Don’t you have any idea how this makes me feel?”

I thought I was helping by trying to figure things out, by looking at the facts as clearly as I could.

“I’ve had to move twice in the past three years,” she was shouting now. “And I don’t want to do it again. Maybe if something opened up out of town, but I couldn’t stand it if we had to do it again in Nashville.”

This time I snapped, for the first time in the four days since the axe fell. “How do you think this makes me feel?” I yelled. “Do you think I’m enjoying all this?”

I knew where this was going. We had been down this road before: accusations that I didn’t understand how she felt, a sense that somehow we were engaged in a contest over who suffered most from whatever the crisis was, a dread that anything I might say would only make things worse. But on this night we weren’t arguing, exactly. At least that’s how it felt to me. It was more like we were calling to each other for help, each of us unable to hear the other above the sound of our own voice.

We went to bed silently. My stomach was knotted, my head swimming. I know you’re not supposed to end the day in anger, but sometimes there doesn’t seem to be a way around it. Especially when the heat of anger is fanned by winds of chill despair.

The next day – yesterday, Friday – I went to the office. The lights were low in the space once reserved for Musician. I checked my voicemail: For the first time since Monday, no one had called. Already life was moving on for the rest of the world. An hour or so later, the phone rang.

“Hi,” said Polly.

“I am so sorry,” I said. My throat was husky, my eyes stinging.

“It’s not your fault.”

“I’m so sorry for what I said last night. I do know how hard it is for you. Believe me. We’ve got to keep remembering that we’re on the same side. We can’t fight each other.”

“Mmm-hmm.”

“I know I can put things together. People know who I am. Something will happen.”

I was improvising, trying to conjure optimism in what I was telling my wife. Maybe if I said it enough, my own doubts would evaporate.

I promised to bring home some wine.

“I love you.”

“I love you too.”

I hung up the phone. All around me were empty offices, except for a couple of former employees at their computers, posting résumés, looking for work. For the next seven-odd hours, each of us type alone, scanning our screens for hints of what lay ahead.

***

Last night at our friends’ house was okay. A little strange. He’s a fairly well-known songwriter; I’ll call him Joe. He’s also a terrific cook. We arrived as he was putting the last touches on a spectacular pasta entrée. His wife – let’s say her name is Liz – poured us some wine. Joe introduced our son to his new keyboard workstation; for a couple of hours our son punched away at rhythm presets, going for the rawest dance beats and most distorted lead guitar sounds. We laughed at the sight of him, his face lit green by the keyboard LED, bobbing his head like a performing deejay.

On the way home, Polly asked whether I’d thought Joe was acting a little strangely.

“Well, it was probably strange having us up in these circumstances,” I said.

“You heard that he was expecting problems with his publishing because of all these shakeups in the recording industry?”

I nodded.

“He said something about how he might want to just put all this behind him, leave Nashville, and go someplace warm to open up a bookstore,” Polly said. “Naturally, Liz seemed a little alarmed, but Joe reassured her. ‘It’s just me talkin’,’ he said.”

As we drove home, I thought about how long the odds would be of running a small bookstore in these days of the Internet and superstore book chains.

February 15

Just before dinner, as Polly was putting the finishing touches on some pasta, our son turned too quickly and banged his leg against the open door of the dishwasher. I heard the impact all the way across the house. He was okay, but the door was slightly bent. It no longer stayed shut unless you latched it. Even then, the top of the door didn’t look even against the counter. Nerves were taught as we ran the machine. It worked.

“I don’t care,” Polly said. “I will not live here without a dishwasher.”

February 16

I’ve called just about everyone I can think of calling. I’ve “networked” myself to the limit. Somehow all the work has added up to precious little, but I kept reminding myself that maybe I’ve set some process into motion that may lead to a phone call with an offer somewhere down the line. “Maybe,” “may,” “somewhere.” These are fragile hooks on which to hang my hat, but at least they’re something.

****

So now I enter a second stage of this adventure. Activities grow more complex and overlapping. I begin developing my skills as a freelance writer – not those that involve the writing itself, but the routines one must perform in order to procure an assignment. In other words. I’ve got to become just as good or better at this than the scores of writers who have been calling me for work for years.

My former supplicants are now my competitors.

This has to be just a stopgap measure. I’ve done the numbers, and based on the contacts I’ve got and the state of publishing in my area, I’d have to work like a demon, doing at least two 1,200-word articles each week, to pull within a couple of hundred bucks per week of the salary I’d been drawing. That assumes that all articles will be bought, and doesn’t take into consideration savings for retirement or payment for medical coverage. Another important point: I’ve got to begin doing this right now, given the slow-motion compensation in this business. One writer told me recently that he devotes more time trying to get paid for his work than to doing the work itself. Facetious, perhaps, but there’s still a warning there.

Luckily, I have sold my first story – an interview I’d done for Musician with Lucinda Williams. The online magazine CDNow picked it up and will send me $400 for it. The editor there is someone I’ve never met, but he knows who I am and he seems eager to develop a regular relationship with me. He asked me whether I could pitch him other ideas. I explained that this was difficult for me at the moment, given the chaos I’m dealing with. Well, he said, then maybe we can come up with some ideas together. This impresses me: An editor who is willing to work with a writer to create ideas is an editor who has faith that his writer can deliver. That’s the kind of editor I’d always tried to be.

Yet it is only $400.

No matter. There’s more to be done than hustle up some work. Today I dealt with two other issues. The first was to explore what the state unemployment apparatus had to offer me. The second was to deal with my health.

At one o’clock I joined a group of people in a conference room in a state-run, grant-funded agency dedicated to helping people deal with unemployment. For a few minutes we all sat there awkwardly as the counselor shuffled through a pile of papers and got herself organized. I looked at the folks around me as they looked atme, in quick, guilty glances. My impression was that almost everyone there had never had a so-called “creative” job. Slightly more than half were black. Several were overweight. I was probably the oldest, maybe the second oldest.

The presentation began. The speaker was a slender blonde, crisp, articulate, but not impersonal. She began with the disquieting observation that this group, like the other groups she’d been seeing twice a day in recent weeks, was much larger than she’d been used to handling in the past. This meant that things would run a little slower than everyone would like. There was only one career counselor on the staff, and she was booked more than two weeks ahead. We had to meet certain criteria to qualify for the programs here; as an “innocent victim of a layoff,” I was accepted. This wasn’t a placement agency, but it was dedicated to getting us to shake off our fears and develop the skills to adapt quickly to changing times.

“Job security,” she intoned, “is a thing of the past. Today people typically change their jobs seven or eight times in their adult lives – and they change their careers four or five times.”

The prospect of having to do something different after decades of work in an area I liked was more than depressing. What was in the cards? Hotel management? Whatever I found, would it meet the needs I had created based on the income I had recently earned? Glumly, I knew that it would not.

Then the solo career counselor came in. Here was a woman with a tough job. Twice a day she had to summon the energy to smile and reassure a roomful of people in a state of panic; the rest of the time she spent with each of us individually, in half-hour consultations, suggesting plans of action. As if to make the point clearer, someone came running into the room just as she began speaking and whispered to her. She smiled, excused herself, then left. The first counselor explained to us that the career lady was having to deal with a medical emergency in her family. This had never happened before, we were told. Another grim omen. Time passed until the career lady came back in, a little harried but still smiling. Her stepfather was in the hospital. Heart problems. He’s “not doing well,” she told us, brushing back her hair and sitting down.

Nobody said anything. We didn’t know this woman well enough to offer condolences. And anyway, she’s supposed to be patting us on the shoulder and helping us along. That’s her job, not ours.

After a while, we were led into a testing room, where a bunch of computers waited for us with our names already typed onto their screens. I sat at my designated terminal. Rather than a typewriter keyboard, there was a huge red dial in front of me. I was instructed to turn it in order to highlight my answers to questions that would appear on the screen, and then make my choice by pushing a smaller red button. This was not a test, I was assured. And there is no time limit. The questions began.

The first one in the math section asked me for the sum of two plus two. There were four options given. Numbly I twirled the dial around as the questions grew more complex. By the end of the fifteen-minute exam, I had registered maybe two math errors. To my surprise, the machine told me I made two word usage errors as well. I left in a hurry, running late for my next appointment.

Dr. Tom Patten had been my primary care physician since Billboard moved me to Nashville just about a year ago. He’s a good guy: youngish, attentive, easy to talk to. For some reason, things are running way behind at his office. I get there at around 3:30, a little ahead of time, and sign in. But I don’t get ushered into the back office until a quarter after four. I’m by myself in this bright little room for more than half an hour. The wait makes me anxious. By the time Dr. Pattern comes in, toward five o’clock, I am on the verge of tears.

“I haven’t been able to talk with anyone about this,” I tell him. “I mean, really talk about it.”

“Because you’re still taking care of everyone you know,” he says.

“Right But the truth is, when I’m telling my son that everything will be fine, or even my wife, I guess I don’t entirely believe what I’m saying.”

Patten nods. “I know that’s how you feel now. This is about as bad as it’s ever been for you. But you have to believe that things will get better.”

“I’m not sure about that.” My voice, my hands, are shaking.

“Look,” he says. “You’re a bright guy. You’ve had plenty of experience. You will find a way to do the things you have to do.”

“But this is a shrinking field, Tom. Everybody in my business knows everybody else. They’re all holding onto their jobs; new opportunities aren’t really opening up. And I don’t see how I can live and keep my family secure as a freelance writer. Not at this point. There are too many expenses, too many needs …”

“So maybe you do something else, something you haven’t thought of doing before. I don’t know. Maybe you can manage a new Target store. Maybe you work at Wendy’s. That takes care of your medical coverage. The point is,” he repeats, his eyes on mine, “you will find a way.”

February 26

It’s a cold morning. Frost dusts the hills, silver in the thin light of dawn. It’s been only nine days since my life changed, but it seems as if it’s been years. Already it’s hard to remember that feeling I used to carry with me to work, that sense that what I do is who I am. You know what I’m talking about. Whether you hate your job or you’re one of the lucky ones who look forward to getting out of there and doing what you want to do, you are what you do. There’s pride in this picture. You’re earning your place in the world, paying for your presence. Feeding your family.

More than that, you’re defining who you are to yourself. Me, I was always a writer, good enough with words to eventually expect that people would pay to read whatever I had to say and maybe admire the way I said it. I grew from that point into becoming an executive, someone entrusted to go beyond writing, to help others write and keep us all afloat.

That’s gone now. I miss that feeling. Its absence is what I’ve felt in my stomach these past nine days. People can tell that it’s there. That’s why so many have assured me that this identity will return. What they’re saying is that my life will surely curve back to someplace similar to where I was, where once more perks would be offered and life would move forward and I would once more be able to say that I am what I do.

Sure, that may happen. I hope it does. But even in this short time, I’ve started learning a few things. These lessons are just beginning. I can’t say where they’re leading me. I do know that they began, though, in Tom Patten’s office.

We learn too soon to expect the wrong things from life. In the end, the idea that we are what we do can lead us beyond the virtues of pride in doing good work and into a more isolated place. The structure of this place is more fragile than it seems. Companies are downsized. Presidents disgrace themselves. One way or another, we all have to adapt as things change around us, beyond our control.

Faith is good. It is, in fact, essential. But misplaced faith, in distorted notions of our own value, hurts more than it helps.

I’m learning about faith. The full light of day spills now over the hills of Bellevue. Beautiful, but there are other hills in the world.

####