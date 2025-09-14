Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Doerschuk's avatar
Robert Doerschuk
1d

Of course I would fuck up my own eloquence with bonehead typo. Another reason to get offline while I can still complete a sentence. Thanks, Albert.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gerald Brennan's avatar
Gerald Brennan
1d

I'm so sorry to see you go. These were some of the best, most insightful, informative, and entertaining interviews I've read. Thanks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Doerschuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture