This is the end, beautiful friend

When I began this project with my David Crosby interview transcript, two reasons inspired me. One was to offer whatever knowledge I’d accrued through 50 years in swamps of reportage to younger journalists who might want to muddle into that same murk. I believe I was pretty upfront about that, in my introductory essay.

Then there was the unspoken but perhaps more compelling reason: I just wanted to leave a monument to myself online. When I think about this, I have to conclude it wasn’t because I was particularly proud of how I’ve spent my professional life. Actually, stories where I failed in my assignments linger longer, but remain unspoken, compared with my brighter moments.

Fact is, I consciously opted for the easiest option in journalism. How much more challenging would it have been to model myself after the writers that most intrigued me in J-school: Woodward/Bernstein, Seymour Hersh, Nat Hentoff, William Greider? Think about it: You’re assigned to investigate, say, a burglary at the DNC in 1972? You’re new to the game. How on Earth do you begin? The road you need to travel is lined with tight-lipped no-commenters and scoundrels whose job is to keep you from the truth. Honestly, even now, it’s a terrifying thing to consider.

Actually, I did write two pieces that might be categorized as “investigative journalism,” but that one was handed to me on a platter. This was back in 1975 or so, when I was assistant editor at Nutrition Action, the Center for Science in the Public Interest’s bimonthly whose mission was to assail the bad guys at the FDA and Department of Agriculture who were allowing their rich friends to pump our foods with deadly colorings, taste enhancers, etc. I’d been wandering aimlessly down that beat for a while, until one day my phone rang and an anonymous tipster whispered a request to meet with me. He worked for the government & had some info about a pro-food industry publication that had illegally received grants from the Reagan Agriculture Department.

We met for lunch, where he maintained his anonymity but fed me all the details. Still being a kid in this job, I had to be guided as to how to ask him questions so that he couldn’t be accused of betraying the terms of his job. I still don’t know this guy’s name, but I took the info to the right places with a Freedom of information request, which yielded enough corroboration to run the story. It was even picked up a few days after publication by DC political gossip monger Jack Anderson.

The other story came right after I had taken the reins at Musician Magazine. I’ll not go through the details of how I was alerted to the story, but it involved a fraudulent claim by one Monika Dannemann that Jimi Hendrix had named her a major beneficiary of his estate, just days before his death. I remain especially proud of this one. I flew to England for face-to-face interviews with a bunch of people who were able to document the falsities in Dannemann’s claim, including Jimi’s onetime girlfriend Kathy Etchingham. My best “gotcha” catches included Jimi’s bassist Noel Redding, whose tour diary noted that he & Jimi had written songs together in London on the night that Monika claimed that he was at a nightclub, proposing to her on his knee as onlookers cheered. I also tracked down the maitre d’ AND a waiter working that night at the venue, both of whom swore that they would have definitely known if this had happened a few feet away from them.

There is a sad postscript, though. Shortly before going to press at Nutrition Action, I got a call from the wife of the person whose questionable actions I had exposed. She pleaded with me to stop publication because her husband had a delicate heart condition that stress might aggravate. I ran this past my superiors, who insisted that the story go to print. You seldom see these kinds of conflict when writing an artist bio or a country star puff piece.

But I did, with the Hendrix piece. I had sent a list of questions directly to Monika; though she refused to “dignify them with a response,” from that point she knew a day of reckoning was near. In fact, some of my findings had already made it into some sort of legal hearing, or so I was told, and laid out there before her. Shortly after that, Kathy called in the middle of the night with the news that Monika had locked herself in her car, rolled up the windows, turned on the gas and taken her own life.

How does one react to this? As happy as I was with my success at finding and laying out the facts behind Hendrix’s passing, that feeling remains clouded by the role they played in a Monika’s suicide. I imagine this sort of turbulence comes each time a journalist goes public with an exposé; I’m still feeling the effects of the one I wrote for Musician, so

I doubt I would ever have the constitution to do this sort of thing again and again.

Which led me to the more tranquil seas of music journalism — or, I should say, that specifically to the waters that feed into celebrity interviews; there are plenty of writers who have mastered the investigative game in this area, including Robert Christgau, Lester Bangs, Mikal Gilmore and Griel Marcus. I skittered away from their territory, I think beginning on the day after the Daily Texan published my snide review of a new Grateful Dead album. For days after that, incensed Deadheads called my home number, usually around or after midnight, to berate me in language that had little in common with the vocabulary of peace and love.

In the wake of all that, I have to consider Van Cliburn Punched Me in the Mouth to have been a largely defensive exercise. Unlike politicians trying to hide their perfidy, celebrities who want to sell their latest albums hire publicists to soft-talk compliant folks like me into extolling their clients. Thus, it was ridiculously simple for whoever was representing Bruce Springsteen on his first national tour to call the Austin American-Statesman to offer free show tickets and an interview, which were passed into my hands. He and I met at his motel the day before his show; I had never heard of him, didn’t know any of his music, absolutely nothing. Also, I woke him up when I arrived at our scheduled time, so much of what I got from him had to be coaxed from him while he was still half-asleep. (I had the same experience about twenty years later, with Stevie Wonder who was desperate to nod off after doing about 48 hours of trans-Atlantic press.) Yet I got something printable; I just wish that, after seeing his mind-blowing show the next night, I’d had another crack at him. But by then he had moved on to some other market, some other rookie reporter.

I want to thank you, my friend, for dropping by this little patch of the Substack Empire. I especially feel gratitude for those who pledged to become paying subscribers. You will notice that I never set up a paywall and, in my introductory essay, promised I never would. The reason is simple: I knew this wasn’t an endless exercise in self-advertising. I did not want to feel responsible for pocketing anyone’s money and then pulling the plug. I wanted these installments to be available for what they’re worth, which turned out to be either worthless or priceless, depending on the reader’s inclination. Yet I am indebted to all who made the offer. Many thanks.

Anyway, that’s enough. At age 74 I find more real-world concerns tugging at my sleeve. I hope you’ve enjoyed some of what I’ve paraded before you here. God bless, carry on and, in the words of my hero Doug Sahm, don’t take no shit from nobody.

Peace out.