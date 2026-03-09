All photos courtesy of JimmyAmadie.com

Not many people remember the late Jimmy Amadie. Most of those who do might recall that he was, in his prime, a solid, swinging jazz pianist – not a giant the stature of Art Tatum or Chick Corea, but well credentialed for his work with Woody Herman, Mel Tormé and Coleman Hawkins, and consistently capable of performing with imagination and spirit.

I myself probably wouldn’t have been aware of his work if not for the headlines that began popping up in the late Nineties, when at age 58 he released his debut album, Always With Me. It took him that long because much of his adult life involved battling tendinitis, so severe that for thirty years he was unable to play the piano at all. Therapy eventually restored his ability, but only for a few minutes at a time before the sharp pains returned and a long rest had to follow.

For this album and the ones that followed, Amadie had to devise a method that involved, first, mapping out his arrangement and improvisations in his head. If he was working with sideman, he’d write and explain charts for them. Then he was able to record one song, maybe three or four minutes, just one take, and rest for hours or maybe days before cutting the next track.

He had just wrapped up his eighth album, Something Special, in 2011, when I got the call to write its liner notes. I was aware of his story, his music and his importance as the author of two books on jazz theory, Harmonic Theory for Jazz and Popular Performance and Jazz Improv: How to Play It and Teach It. So this was more than flattering; candidly, I felt that I was actually the right guy for this job. As a pianist, I was following in his footsteps as well as those of Hank Jones, Dave McKenna and other masters of interpreting standard tunes.

I began with the usual research, digging up his previous interviews, listening to his catalog and then studying advances of the new LP, taking notes and outlining possible lines of inquiry. In the end, though, it isn’t the writer’s call as to what the bio should say. Instead, we suggest topics as the interview proceeds, then let the artist’s responses chart my path.

In this case, though, one idea occurred to me that I thought would appeal to Amadie. I had learned that as a kid Amadie was a sports fan and participant. Baseball was one of his favorites; being from Philadelphia, he was therefore obligated to root for the Phillies. This information led me unexpectedly in mid-interview to a new theme I was hoping he would want to explore. Luckily, he did, and that part of our conversation would inspire the lead and overall thrust of the bio.

First, though, I opened with what was almost always my first question in a bio interview.

****

What would you like these liner notes to say?

It depends upon who the writer is. Sometimes there are writers who are better mechanical writers than they are music writers, where they know what’s happening with the players. That becomes very frustrating, but I’ve got to tell you, I was a fan of yours before you were a fan of mine. Many years before, when you were at Keyboard, I would always read your work. I always considered you one of the musicians who know how to write. So I think the writing should go according to the way you see it because you know well enough what has to be and I’m willing to go with that.

Many thanks for that! My inclination is to write primarily about the performances rather than fall back on your very well-known personal story.

Well, thank you. I’ll tell you what I had in mind. My life has really changed since I got sick. My priorities have changed because there were three hospitals – you don’t have to mention this, but I’ll just give you background: Pennsylvania Hospital, Jefferson Hospital and Fox Chase Cancer. They all told me I was going to die. It was very, very frightening. I’m so frustrated because I had just finished Philadelphia Story with Benny Golson. When I finished with Lew Tabackin, I got on my knees and I thanked God for enabling me to play the way I did. I felt really fabulous. And then I had a pain in my stomach. I figured I’d get this checked out, just a routine pain in the stomach. The day they got the results, he said, “Something doesn’t look right. We’d better do a biopsy.” And I found out it was malignant. I can’t tell you, but I went ballistic. I went crazy. My conversation with God was very simple: It’s taken me almost forty years to get my chops back to where I can play two or maybe three days a year so I can record. And all of a sudden, now I’ve got cancer. I can’t deal with hand problems at fifty-five years in January and then deal with this. There’s no way! I usually wait six months when I record, so I can get my injections and heal. I decided, when the third hospital said “You will die of this,” I called the musicians and said, “Look, fellas. I’m not waiting six months. I’ll wait five or six weeks, and we’re going back to record.” So that’s what I did. I decided I would use the trio because I’ve had as much mileage out of all the great players as I could get. I’d learned quite a bit. I got the great players so I could learn from them by playing with them. These guys play every day for fifty or sixty years. You could wake them up at two o’clock in the morning, throw them a piece of raw meat and they could play. Me, I need six months of forty, fifty or sixty treatments in clinics. So I went back in six weeks with the trio.

How did you pick which tunes to play?

I wanted to use the great standards because I want to be compared to the players. That was my reason for choosing the standard tunes. A lot of times, guys hide behind irregular tunes. I don’t want to do that. I figured, look, if I’m going to go this way, I’ve got to give it my best shot. And that’s what I did.

“My Funny Valentine” and “Fly Me to the Moon” follow a similar idea.

I wanted to play the piano. I wanted to let the listener know that I’m a schooled pianist. I studied at the Brahms Conservatory for ten years. I was going to audition with the Philadelphia Orchestra, doing the Rachmaninoff Second Piano Concerto fifty-five years ago. Charlie Ventura came to town, and I played with him and found out at nineteen years old that I didn’t know anything. So I stopped studying at the conservatory. My teacher was going crazy, but I wanted to play the instrument and I thought the best way to play the instrument was to listen. [He plays “My Funny Valentine.”] Bob, I know the heads of the tunes. They’re not going to change. You need a beginning, a middle and an end. When I play an introduction and I play the head, that’s by design. When I blow, I’m completely free. That’s the kind of practicing I do.

Why did you take these two tunes up tempo, when both are usually ballads?

I want to play the instrument. When people know you’ve got sore hands and you haven’t played in a while, they confuse that. Anybody can run fast. What really gives you chops is when you can play up-tempo things and swing. That’s what chops are about. I don’t want to mention guys’ names. They’re wonderful piano players. You can’t be better schooled than them. But they can’t make tempos, they can’t swing – and if you want to talk about chops, just listen to me play the tunes. The chops are in the music I’m playing. It’s not about running 65th notes or running a scale on ballads. It’s about playing tempos. That’s where chops are. I wanted to show that I could play pianissimo …

And you play big tremolos as well.

I want them to know that I’m a pianist. I’m about making music. That’s all I’m about. That’s all I’m trying to do.

There are two original tunes on here.

Yeah, one’s called “Happy Man’s Bossa Nova” and the other one is “Blues for Sweet Lizzie,” for my little dog who was with me twenty-four hours a day for years.

What kind of dog was she?

She was a little silky terrier.

So going the trio route was expeditious.

Yeah, expeditious because I figured if I got to the studio, I wasn’t going to worry about arrangements. I’d just make them up as we went along.

Obviously, unlike most musicians, you didn’t have the luxury of rehearsals or pre-production.

I’ve never had a rehearsal. I have never played with any of my rhythm sections other than on the day of the recording. I couldn’t! If I ever make a rehearsal, I’m not going to play. Everything was done in the studio.

But you brought charts in.

Of course! Definitely! But I didn’t rehearse the band to play them. I said, “Look, go over the charts. If you want me to go back and sit in for certain sections, okay. But I won’t do any blowing. I can’t do any of that.” That’s how I do rehearsals. In fact, they filmed the rehearsals. The proof of what I’m saying is the film that guys have. For example, Joe Lovano said, “Look, can we run down the head?” I said, “Yeah, run down the head. No problem. I’ll go through it; I’m just going to lay back.” But the only rehearsals were done on the recording day.

Going Mental

When you leave space in these performances for solos, do you work out the solo in your head in advance?

Oh, no. I haven’t touched the piano now for almost a month. I’m near a piano right now. If you want to call something out and ask me to play for twenty or thirty seconds, I don’t need anything. But I practice in my head. That enables me to sit down and just play. If I have to sit down and play something, it would defeat my whole purpose and being of playing. That’s why I wrote textbooks. When I play in my head, I may go through all the keys two or three hundred times a day. I play in A, B, F#, E … I always want to keep my mind fresh. And I always finger when I’m playing. If I finger what I’m playing, I always know what fingers are good. Right now my third finger is bad. I need surgery on my third period. But if I get it now, Dr. Kilpatrick said, I won’t heal before Lent. I just signed a deal with the Philadelphia Museum of Art for a concert on June 23. It will be the first time I’ve played live in forty-six years. My doctor said, “Look, you can’t practice because the cortisone doesn’t work anymore.” So I’m practicing and playing in my head. When I sit down to play in my head, I’ll hum the tune, I’ll play the head, I know the right changes, so when I sit down to blow, I don’t have to practice blowing at all.

So you’re winging it as you play solos.

Oh, sure!

You play a great solo on “Blues for Sweet Lizzie.” The line develops beautifully and you construct a great path around the changes.

I know the head of the tune. It’s my tune.

Some piano players, myself included, fall back on technical things they trot out. But your practicing is totally mental.

Right, I don’t have to do that. And here’s the other thing: I don’t have any all my fingers all the time. Right now, I’m dealing without my third finger on my right hand. I’ve got to play with four fingers. Now, I haven’t touched a piano in about a month. That’s by design.

[Amadie plays the blues tune and follows with “Body & Soul”]

I don’t need anything. I already played today in my head. I just want you to understand I didn’t have anything worked out

That comes from practicing mentally without lapsing into fingering habits.

I don’t have all my fingers all the time. I played that without my third finger. Without my third finger, I’m going to play a different harmony.

“Don’t ever tell me medicine won’t work for me. I need to have hope.”

Why do you remain committed to playing the piano after all these years?

I don’t want to give this up. I spent my whole lifetime learning how to play, and I wind up getting cancer. And I never smoked. Now, can I possibly give that up? I can’t give it up! Let me tell you what I told my doctor, Dr. Kilpatrick. I said, “Listen to me, Doc. This is how this works. You’re at least twenty years younger than me. You’ve got to be at least six or seven inches taller than me. And you’ve got to outweigh me by thirty or forty pounds. But I’m going to tell you something, Doc. If you and I were ever to have a fight, everybody would laugh. They’d take one look at you and say, ‘You’ve got to be kidding.’ Doc, you know what would happen? I’d fuckin’ kill you. Want to know why? You’d just be in a fight. Doc, I’m fighting for my life. Don’t ever tell me medicine won’t work for me. I need to have hope.” He turned so fuckin’ white, you wouldn’t believe it. Well, he said something was going to work, and the cortisone doesn’t work anymore. But at least when he told me that two and a half years ago, he gave me all the shots I needed. And now I need to do different things.

And that includes continuing to play.

Let me tell you something. I really believe that at some point, maybe fifty years ago – this is what I tell my players – God introduced me to Phil Woods, Lee Konitz, Randy Brecker, Lew Tabackin, Benny Golson, Joe Lovano, and he said, “Look, fellas, I want you guys to remain friends and communicate with each other for the rest of your lives.” I sent up a smile, and God said to me, “What are you smiling at, Amadie?” “Gee, look at these musicians you’re introducing me to.” He said, “No, but that doesn’t apply to you.” I said, “Why?” He said, “Don’t believe everybody is created equal. I didn’t make you in their image. These guys are special. You’re not special. You can’t cool these guys until at least fifty years go by.” I said, “Why, God?” He said, “Because it’s going to take you fifty years to be able to learn what they can already do.” I really believe that. I am not like any of the guys I play with. They were all prodigies. I practice sixty, seventy or eighty hours a week. That’s how I blew my chops. But I’ll tell you this – and don’t quote me on this: I’m one schooled son of a bitch.

Tell me who is in the trio.

The bass player is Tony Marino, and the drummer is Bill Goodwin.

Why are they the guys you recorded with?

Bill Goodwin has played with Phil Woods for almost thirty years. Tony Marino has also played with those guys for a long time. Phil Woods is a no-nonsense musician. I think he’s probably one of the greatest pure and true musicians, whether schooled and/or talented, that ever lived. He’s got to be one of the top five alto players after Bird. And nobody who has ever screwed up would play for thirty years with him. I wanted to use the best rhythm section possible. Nick Vignola, the great baritone player, was a friend of mine; he died five or six years ago. He said, “When you go to play, you use Phil Woods’ rhythm section. All they do is work.” He went through a whole list of bass players. He said, “Look, these guys are good players, but a lot of these guys coast. None of the guys with Phil Woods would do that because of the way Phil is.” And he was right. The bass player who had been playing with Phil for thirty years is Steve Gilmore, but he moved to Florida. I used Steve Gilmore on the first six albums. Then I brought Tony Marino in because of availability. Right now I have the best rhythm section I could possibly get. If I had to choose any rhythm section all over, these are the players I would choose. They know how to play. They’re very tasty. They know how to listen. And more than that, they know how to contribute. They make what you do a lot better because of what they bring to the table.

“The great jazz players are probably the worst teachers in the world.”

As you’re playing a standard, how do you approach it in a way that respects it but also brings something of your own to it?

Let me give you an example. The great jazz players are probably the worst teachers in the world. They spend their time playing. If all I did was spend my time playing, which I haven’t in fifty years, I’d be just like them. But I’ve been approached by Villanova University. They’re putting together a Jimmy Amadie Jazz Institute for teacher training for jazz harmony and commercial music. It’s based on my textbooks. I’ve been giving master classes all over the country for forty years. I’ve been teaching jazz harmony and jazz theory at Villanova for twenty summers, based on my two books. The first book is Harmonic Foundation for Jazz and Popular Music, and my second book is Jazz Improv: How to Play It and Teach It. I’m not just a musician who’s lost his chops; I’m a theorist who knows about how to teach and how to talk. It took me my whole lifetime to play, and it’s taken my whole lifetime now to talk and write.

Let’s take “All the Things You Are,” for example. If you think about it, the third of the chord is the melody. Now, I play it [he does some alternate chords]. I use not only passing chords and substitute chords, but I know where to put them. And when I blow, I blow in I95 [?]. The first chord is Fm7 going to Bbm7. I’m playing F, C, Bb, Eb, Ab – and now I’m going to play the flat-five as a passing chord. Then E7 to Bbm7. The next chord is Eb7, but instead I’m going to play Em7b5 to A7. Now I’m going to play the D7b5 and change the melody.

So I know how to deal with the harmony. I’m trying to make it as tasty as I can, so when I go to blow, I always know where I am. I’m just trying to play as simplistic as possible. Now, when I set down to improvise, I wrote a system called Tension & Release, which is about how you can weave in and out of the harmony. I don’t believe in scales. I don’t believe in patterns. I don’t believe in licks. In fact, I may have said something to you twenty years ago that may have angered you. It may come back to you when you think about what I’m going to tell you now. I said, if you listen to my player, I don’t sound like another player. I’ll tell you why: I’ve done maybe 25,000 bars of playing on eight albums now, and you don’t hear me play patterns or licks because they don’t exist. I move in and out of harmony, using the system of Tension & Release. Patterns and licks don’t work for me. I don’t have those kinds of fingers. I don’t have all the straight fingers. I’m constantly using player’s techniques. I may use three fingers; I’m going to solo with one, four and five. [He demonstrates.] This is to answer your question: I don’t have to work anything out.

“All the Things You Are” just begs improvisers to run scales.

It’s not going to happen. It’s not how I play. If you analyze my changes, I use changes that other players know about but don’t use. They can’t make them sound … They’re always trying to show you how much technique you have. Playing, for me, is not about technique. If I want to show you how much technique I have, you’re going to find out I have none. If I sit down and try to make music, you’ll find out that I’ve got more chops than 98 percent of the players. I’m just trying to make as much music as I can. If you try to make as much music as you can, you’ll get your point across. That’s all I’m trying to do.

Your music comes more from the head and the heart than the hands.

I don’t play from chops. That’ll kill me! Look, I did the tune “Autumn Leaves.” [He plays it.] That’s I95. They didn’t use that. Where they play Am7-D7-G, I play an F7, E7 over a raised 9, Bb over a raised 9, and then the same with D: D7+9, Db7+9, C7+9. [He demonstrates some chromatic movement.] That’s a whole new set of changes. But when I blow, I blow on Am7-D7-G. I’m playing on I95!

At the beginning of this track, you also have somewhat irregular accents from the band.

I wrote that out! We didn’t get lucky! Look, I’m almost ready to play now, even with no chops. Want to know why? I’m trying to do music!

I know I’m not God’s gift as a great player. That’s automatic. Since I had to learn how to play, I know how to learn, I know how to teach and I keep practicing. As long as I keep practicing, I know I’m going to be able to play, because I’m not in [sounds like: a natural] like the other guys. But you know what? I don’t have to be. I don’t care how you get to the top of the mountain. Get there.

Balls & Strikes

You just reminded me of a baseball story …

I played with Lee Elia, who played with the Phillies.

… but Pete Rose used to say that he didn’t consider himself a natural athlete, but he worked harder than anybody else with what he had, and that got him where he is.

You could make that comparison. I’m willing to work!

Of course, he screwed up in the end.

But you know what? We’re all human. He’s the greatest hitter. Listen, I saw his first hit [with the Phillies] and I saw his last hit. You could look it up: I’m an all-conference baseball player and football player. I was all-conference second base and all-conference quarterback.

Are there any final thoughts?

I’m trying to play. Teaching is my focus now. I’m going to give that concert. I hope that eventually, maybe months from there, I’ll be able to get another concert, maybe at least once or twice a year. I’m seventy-three years old. But can you believe I’m not practicing? I’m playing in my head! All the keys are equal to me. B and C# are no different. I’m trying to master playing in the keys and make as much music as I can. I don’t believe in patterns. I don’t believe in licks. None of that is in my playing. I’ve got the same concept as Bird. I’m not playing Bird; you’re not going to find it in my playing. I wanted to make as much music as I can. I feel I’ve got the touch, I’ve got the skill and I’ve got the musicianship. All of this was stolen from me forty years ago, and after all these years I’m still trying to play. I’m just trying to make music before I die. It’s as simple as that. You know, if I would have died at sixty, nobody would have known I could play. I’m seventy-three years old, and they really do know there was a time I could play.

Because of my respect for you as a writer, if there is any way you can represent a magazine on June 24 at the Philadelphia Art Museum, I’m going to play …

Is it a trio date?

It’s a trio date. You can stay at my home! That’s not a problem.

****

Sadly, I didn’t accept Jimmy’s invitation. That concert was released on what turned out to be his last album, Live at the Philadelphia Museum of Modern Art. I wish I’d been there, hearing his farewell statement, one more victory against long odds, a final example of his determination to swing. Just a few months later, Amadie succumbed to lung cancer at age 73.

My bio for Something Special will follow here shortly.

####