Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

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JE Holmberg's avatar
JE Holmberg
2d

The most interesting interview I've read in a big while. And, I believe I've read a lot about jazz - even more than Jimmy Smith :-))) - No, take that with a pinch of salt, like a bit of what Jimmy Smith said here. But one thing is for sure; he is one of the very greatest in jazz. He did what Bird did for the saxophone, Blanton for the bass, Blakey for the drum kit, Bud for the piano. And I'm only using one first letter, B, as in Blues and Bop. Sweet.

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Ted Panken's avatar
Ted Panken
1d

Wonderful interview. Hope you find that 1984 issue of Keyboard so you can share the second interview with us.

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