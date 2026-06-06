Publicity photo from 1958. Photo by Bruno of Hollywood, NYC. Distributed by Joe Glaser’s Associated Booking Corporation. Public domain.

Both of my encounters with Jimmy Smith, the late, great godfather of the Hammond B-3, were unlike any other I’ve experienced, even up to now. His stature as the wellspring of jazz organ is undeniable, but what made those two interviews memorable was his personality. It was, as they say, larger than life: He was a terrific storyteller, gifted with an animated and often self-deprecating humor. As I wrote in my intro to this interview, “Smith’s gravelly voice, often heard mumbling, growling and shouting beneath his organ lines on recordings, is even more expressive away from the microphone as he does impersonations of other famous musicians, delivers discourses on modern musical directions, rumbles expressively through long anecdotes and fast one-liners and explodes in frame-shaking laughter, all in rapid sequence.” Even if he’d never played a musical note in his life, if all he had done with himself is drive dead bodies around Philadelphia in a hearse (see below), he would be hard for anyone to forget.

But, of course, he was a musician. Specifically, he was the first and greatest exemplar of his instrument. The B-3 was a massive machine, powered by a motor rather than a puny electric wallplug. He drove it like no one before him, sometimes like a muscular eighteen-wheeler, sometimes like a purring Maserati. To those who associated the Hammond with radio soap operas, heaving and sighing melodramatically, Smith’s style was a revelation.

Unfortunately, I don’t have a copy of my second conversation with Smith, which ran in the October 1984 issue of Keyboard. For that one, he invited me to the L.A. home he shared with his wife and business manager, Lola Smith. As she greeted me at their front door, I heard Jimmy yelling his welcome from inside, where he was kind of frantically getting our lunch together. Having become acquainted at our first interview, he suggested we just sit down and catch up over his rich, spicy chili, bubbling in a big pot on his stove before getting down to business.

It’s frustrating that I can’t find that second transcript. Much of it expanded on what we had already covered, including his upbringing in Philadelphia. I particularly remember his account of living next door to John Coltrane and forming a friendship with, of all people, Albert Einstein, who he insisted was one of his first loyal fans. To be honest, Jimmy was a fabulist at heart. One learned to take much of what he recounted with a smile. I’m not saying the inventors of modern physics and modern jazz organ had nothing in common. But in a larger context, it doesn’t really matter, at least not to me.

This first interview happened in San Francisco. I think it must have been backstage at some venue where he had been booked to perform. My recollection is that it was a nondescript room, with empty shelves, a couple of unused desks – sort of a storage space. No matter; it took no effort to connect and begin our conversation.

(Note: I’ve removed most of the “shop talk” about drawbar settings, footpedal technique, tremolo settings and so on.)

At the Festival Jazz Sori, Italy, July 1994. Photo by Hammondite via Creative Commons Attribution 3.0.

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Let’s start by talking about your parents. I understand that both of them played piano.

Well, my mother was taught. She probably worked to save a little money to take lessons, so she was taught to read music. My dad’s a natural. I think I got most of my talent from Mom and Dad, and of course there’s the gracious gift from God. I was taught by playing in churches, being a Seventh Day Adventist. I learned a few hymns and stuff like that, so I’d be able to play in church and show off [laughs]. I soon found out that I could play a little more: That was the gift, and I didn’t know anything about it. My folks said, “He plays pretty good,” so I began taking lessons. Lessons in those days were about four dollars for half an hour, when I was a kid.

Were you taught on piano?

Yeah, but they didn’t last long. My teacher’s dog bit me on the first day I went to take a lesson! He bit me right on the ankle, man! I told my mom, “I’m not going back there to that lady anymore. That dog bit me!” It wasn’t used to seeing our folks out there, I guess, but that’s cool. Anyway, I didn’t go back. To this day, I’ve never gone back to take a lesson.

Didn’t you study piano at the Ornstein School of Music?

No, I studied theory, composition, fugue, counterpoint and double bass. But I never learned to read music. You’ll find that some of our best musicians don’t read, like Erroll Garner and Wes Monrtgomery. Basie didn’t read until about thirteen years ago.

How did you get through music school without learning to read music?

It wasn’t a problem with me. See, when you come as a born genius to a school like that, they give you to an advanced teacher, and that was Mr. Ornstein. He took me up to his penthouse, where not too many people go, and I sat down at the piano, and he said, “Just play something for me. Anything you wish. Just play something.” He was holding his cigarette like this. [Smith holds an imaginary cigarette elegantly, his little finger politely curled.] And when I got done, he was holding his cigarette like this. [Smith gapes in disbelief.] He was saying, “What were those chords you had in there? What kind of chords were those you did?” Because I was going past the 15th and 16th chords, you understand? I put some Tatum on him. I was born and raised up on [Art] Tatum. I did some “Laura” and other ballad things, because I’m a freak for ballads.

Anyway, when he found out how I played, he had me give a debut performance at the school the first month I was there. So I did my little debut and I got a big hand. The kids were yelling, “One more!” I said, “No, that’s it. No more. You’re getting it free, man. You got to pay now [laughs].” I was a little concerned too, because I could play, but you know you don’t get nothing free. After that I was king at the school, but it didn’t make a difference to me, because I was playing in there.

Were you playing any organ at that time?

No, I hadn’t thought about the organ. Let me refresh you on that. I got out of the service in ’47. I was in the Navy. I went on the first Bikini Atoll atomic bomb test. I was there with the black filters over my eyes and the whole bit. That was the most exciting thing I ever had happen to me in the service. But after I got out of the Navy, I went straight on to music school, because I was getting that $52 a week.

From the G.I. Bill?

Right. Dig it? [Laughs.] I’d wait for that check. I would go down there and just BS. I’d say, “Oh, man, I need that $52!” Sometimes I’d go on Monday and miss my lessons, and Mrs. Ornstein would start getting on me, saying, “Well, James, you have to show up if you want to get credit.”

First Gigs

What happened after you got out of music school?

I started playing gigs around town. That’s when I ran into Red Garland, Philly Joe [Jones] and all the other musicians. We’re talking about Philadelphia: Jimmy Garrison, McCoy Tyner, people like that. Trane [John Coltrane] hadn’t gotten there yet because he was in the South. Anyway, I went to work with a group called Johnny Sparrow and the Bows and Arrows. He was famous back then. I got with Johnny because his old piano player got sick. He had a drummer that stammered; he used to go [Smith pretends to stutter]. So John would say, “Count it off! Come on, hit it! Don’t take up so much time, man!” And the drummer said, “Man, g-g-g-give me a chance! I’ll c-c-count it.” He’d count off with rim shots, and we’d say, “You can’t rim shot! Count off by mouth!” The curtain would come back and he’s going, “Wuh-wuh-wuh-one …” Forget it, man [laughs]!

How long were you with that group?

I stayed with that guy for about six months. He’ll remember me if he picks up one of these magazines. I left him and went with another group, the Bobby Edwards Quartet. Then I ended up playing with the Don Gardner Sonotones. From there I went by my own self, in my own field. I got my own trio, with Donald Bailey on drums and Thornell Swartz on guitar. There was a club called Spider Kelly’s on Mole Street in Philadelphia.

This is how I got us a job there. I had bought a ’41 Chevrolet. I put on these work clothes, like overalls, and I went to this particular club. They didn’t have any music there that night, but I told them I had an organ that was supposed to be put inside. The poor little Jewish guy named Abie, who worked there, was saying [in Yiddish accent], “Vat? Vat? Who asked for organ? Vat is dis?” I said, “Man, all I know is, I’m supposed to put the organ in. I gotta go home, my wife’s got dinner on the table and I gotta get out. I’m putting this thing in here.” I finally got him to let me put it upstairs, and once I did that, I had it made. I went around town, telling everybody, “I’m gonna open at Spider Kelly’s tonight!” Abie’s son was just getting started in booking groups, and he thought I was one of the acts!

I hit that night. The place was packed. Abie was still going around there, saying “Vat? Vat? Vat are all dese people?” But when the cash register started ringing, I didn’t hear any more “Vat? Vat? Vat?”s. That’s how I got my first job. That was around, say, ’51.

“It makes you kind of nervous to play with somebody with a piece standing over you.”

When was the first time you actually played an organ?

With Don Gardner. Don and I went through a half-and-half partnership to buy it, but then later I got my own organ. Being a musician, I couldn’t get credit to pay for it, so I got it through a loan shark, and every Saturday night the boss of the loan people would have this guy standing in front of the bandstand as I was playing, to pick up the money. I’ll never forget him. His name was Bob. He’d stand there with his hand on his gun like I was gonna run somewhere. I ain’t gonna run nowhere; I’m playing, man! You know, it makes you kind of nervous to play with somebody with a piece standing over you, so I finally talked him into getting a seat at the back, out of the way, or standing at the bar, having a drink on me. “But you’re gonna get your money, you don’t have to worry about that!”

So that went on until I paid the organ off, and finally the guy I got the money from came down and asked me a bunch of questions: “Did Bob worry you? Did Bob get on your nerves? Bob’s kind of pushy.” In other words, he was the bump-off man. If you didn’t pay your loan, pow! Nobody told me that you had to have a hit man following you around to make sure you pay your loan off, but in those days that’s the way they did it. Today they just walk up and say, “Your name John?” Pow! That’s it.

What moved you to switch from piano to organ? Did the sound just grab you?

No, it was a challenge, because Wild Bill Davis had told me it would take me fifteen years just to learn the pedals, and that pissed me off. He questioned my validity! I was playing with Don then. I knew about the organ, but I hadn’t gotten my organ yet. And I went down to hear this guy called Wild Bill Davis play, and it sounded good. In fact, he was just getting ready to do that “April in Paris” before he recorded it with Count [Basie]. He was doing “April in Paris” in the club; it was his hot number. I told him I could do it as well as he could. In fact, I wanted to get up that night, but he wouldn’t let me sit in. He had Floyd Smith on guitar and Chris Columbus, who is Sonny Payne’s father, on drums. Columbus was cussin’ Wild Bill out, telling him, “Hey, man, let the boy up there!” I’m not kidding you! I was twenty-four years old, and I said, “Man, this Wild Bill is crazy!” You know what? I knew my bass lines. He made me so mad, I sat down and taught myself the pedals.

How long did it take for you to learn to play them?

Oh, three months at the most. But after that, when I got my own organ and it was delivered to the warehouse, I just left it there for about six months to practice on. I put a chart of the pedals up on the wall so I wouldn’t have to look down; I got tired of looking at my feet to see where D is and where F is, so I said, “Hell with that, I’ll look at the chart.” That’s how I taught myself to play.

With Nancy Wilson, Vikki Carr and the Four Tops, Grand Gala du Disque, Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 1968. Photo by Eric Koch for Anefo via Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication.

It looks to me like you actually carry the bass line with your left hand on the lower manual, using your left foot only for accents.

That’s right. That’s the way it’s done. It gives you the extra depth you need in the bass when you’re playing.

Do you do much comping on the lower manual along with the bass lines?

Of course! I’ll be comping all over the place. No telling where I’m going. I’m all over the keys! I even played backwards. No, I’m serious! I’d turn around. When I first started out, I’d learn a tune backwards, and I’d come around in front of the organ to play it. That’s what used to kill the people. They’d say, “He’s showing off – you know, ego.” I wanted to do something different, but they sort of put me down. I’m also the originator of the fluorescent shoes! My left shoe has a fluorescent light on it, so you could see it underneath the organ on the pedals.

Have you worn those shoes recently?

No, no, this was back in the Fifties. I stopped that because everybody started getting fluorescent shoes! It was like when I got my hearse. I bought a 1954 Cadillac hearse to carry my organ in. The main reason for that was to keep the cops off me, because you couldn’t do over 55 with this big truck I had. I kept getting tickets because it wouldn’t go fast enough, so I said, “The hell with it.” I spotted these hearses one day back in a garage, so I just walked in casually off the street and asked this guy, “How much is one of these hearses?” The guy looked at me and said, “Well, are you a mortician?” “No, I’m an organ player.” He looked at me real funny and said, “Wait a minute. You’re a what?” I said, “Man, I don’t want to carry no dead bodies. I want to carry my organ!” This one black guy that was working there knew who I was, so he came by and said, “This is Jimmy Smith, the great organ player.” So I was able to buy it. It cost me $1,200.

How did you get your Hammond organ into the hearse?

All I had to do was cut the organ legs off, slide the chassis in on this ramp where you roll the body out the side, and put the legs in. Then the legs would screw back up on the bottom when you get to the gig. Solid! The engine wasn’t hurt because it would go at only 25 miles per hour to the burial ground. I used to have more fun with that damn thing, man! On the first day, I’m riding around town, hollering, “Hey, baby!” And everybody’s running! They’d say, “Man, that ain’t Jimmy Smith!” And I’d say, “Yes, it is. I’m Jimmy Smith.” “I didn’t know he was a mortician [laughs]!”

Did you have to modify the hearse to carry that organ around?

I took the low rear out, I bought a high-speed rear and I got in extra-heavy shocks. I got those wide truck tires to put in the back. Hey, man, I was rolling! I’m talking about 80 miles per hour! The cops would chase me, but I bought all this paraphernalia – you know, the dickey, the derby, a mortician’s outfit – and when the cops stopped me, I’d take my time pulling over so I could get my stuff together. One time I got pulled over when my guitar player was with me, and he’d start to hand me the stuff. I slipped into the jacket and held the wheel with one hand. By the time the cop got there, I was in uniform. He said, “Well, what’s the hurry?” I said, “Sir, I’ve got a matinee to do on this guy. He was in the service, he died and his parents are waiting. They can’t keep the body too long; they have to keep punching it with that embalming fluid to keep his face nice and fat.” So he said, “Well, why didn’t you say that?” He gave me an escort right into town. His siren was going and I was following right behind him, running through all the red lights. When we got to town, he had to go one way and I went the other. That was just luck, man, because had he followed me, I would have been messed up.

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Predecessors & Followers

When you were learning to play the organ, were there any organists around who influenced your approach to the instrument?

There weren’t any! There weren’t any organ players when I was a kid.

What about Basie and Fats Waller?

Oh, man, they weren’t playing the organ! That was just a toy for them. Basie just picked up the organ as a plaything. The one who was playing organ in those days was Ethel Smith.

People just didn’t think of the organ as a jazz instrument back then. You changed that.

Yeah! Everybody was so excited, in fact, that they didn’t believe it was only me; they didn’t believe it was only one person playing. If you can find that record The Champ, you’ll know why. They thought two people were playing. They thought I had gimmicks on the organ. They thought I’d overdubbed. This was back in the Fifties, now.

“You’ve got a bunch of organ players that I don’t even know about today, all because of me. I started this mess.”

Are there any organists today that you enjoy listening to?

Oh, there are so many young players I hear, man! Don Patterson, Jack McDuff, Jimmy McGriff. There’s Groove Holmes; don’t think he can’t play. Groove can play his ass off! And of course there’s my girlfriend, Shirley Scott; don’t forget her! Christ, you’ve got a bunch of organ players that I don’t even know about today, all because of me. I started this mess, man. It’s a compliment.

You’ve influenced all of them; that’s easy to hear in their playing. But have any of them done anything to influence you in return?

No. I’m looking for ’em, though … so I can kill ’em [laughs]! I want to throw some of this experience on them.

You mentioned in a DownBeat interview that rock music is so simple that sometimes you find it hard to play. You were talking about your cover of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Yeah. Sixteen damn takes on that one song! That’s how simplified it is. When you start out playing, like, augmented 11th and 15th and 18th chords, and then clusters, and then after that you learn your atonals and melodics and harmonics and whatnot, you ain’t got time for no I-V7, man! That don’t mean nothing to you. But it’s an art in itself. Rock is an elementary art.

So you can find something to enjoy in the playing of, say, Billy Preston?

Oh, man, he kills me! He’ll kill a 7th chord, man, and wear it out until you get tired. He can get more out of a 7th chord than I can get out of a 9th, but he was raised in that elementary environment. I don’t mean to say that he’s different or that his family was elementary, but I’m just saying it like it is. It’s hard to play elementary when you’re born advanced. It’s like Tatum was, man. You’re out there by yourself.

What do you think has been your most important contribution to music?

The main thing I want to stress is that most people have taken credit for what we’ve done years back. For instance, we get up to this day and age and we find out that Beethoven was a black Spaniard, but they’ve only got white pictures of Beethoven. They say Bach was a white man, but as far as we know he might have been Indian. There’s no telling. But we didn’t find out these things because they kept black history hidden back in the libraries. We couldn’t get our hands on it. So all I’m saying is, I just want it to go down in history that a black man is the legend and the originator of this Hammond organ style. A black man made this organ, and that was Jimmy Smith.

Onstage at Liri Blues Festival, Isola del Liri, Italy, July 2004. Photo by Sardognunu via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 3.0.

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