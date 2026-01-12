Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 4.0 International license.

It was a typical meeting of the Keyboard magazine staff, in which ideas for upcoming issues are tossed around. Usually this hinged on what artist we might put on the next cover or what non-interview features might we investigate. I don’t know what possessed me on this particular day, but for some reason I came up with maybe the wildest idea ever proposed in these monthly gatherings.

“Hey,” I suggested. “How about I go to Japan to report on what’s going on there?”

Remember, back in the Eighties we had no social media. Nor had journalism reconsidered the attractions of long-form investigative articles. In that context, I was asking the company to spend a few thousand bucks flying me there, putting me up in comfortable hotels, paying for transportation and, if there was enough money left over, bringing me back home.

Still, it took only a few minutes for my editor, Tom Darter, to approve the pitch.

Today’s young journalists might question whether there was ever a world in which this sort of decision could be made with so little debate. But there was. I know, because I was there. And I did bring back what seemed to me at the time to be a killer story, a deep dive into a world far more complex and strange, from my perspective, than I had anticipated.

Maybe that’s why this piece hasn’t aged that well into our current milieu, at least in my opinion. Without getting too granular about it, I’ll just say in general that my assumed role as an interpreter of Eastern aesthetics for Western readers reads a little cringey now. In particular, I wonder now about what emerged as the story’s subtext that “they” operated collectively, in arts and other endeavors, while “we” were all about individual achievement. At the time, that seemed reasonable to assume, based on a whole lot of research I did before taking off for Tokyo. Even so, there’s something about my certainty that could arguably cast doubt on some of my pontifications.

But what’s done is done, and in my catalog this does remain a kind of landmark. And it did help me prepare for my other great travel piece, a journey into the world of Soviet music, a few years later.

What follows is an edited version of the essay that served as the backbone of the piece, winding around a series of short interviews with some of Japan’s more representative keyboard musicians. I’ll scatter a few quotes from these here and there, for whatever illumination they might offer. And so, onward …

***

Back in 1552, a group of missionaries staged a missa cantata in Yamaguchi. Never before had Western music been heard in Japan. We may imagine the local citizens listening closely, following every note of the unfamiliar music.

Today, only four hundred years later, nine symphony orchestras and six prestigious music schools thrive in Tokyo alone. Teens and twenty-somethings flock to tiny crowded clubs for nightly doses of punk rock or slam dance on Sunday afternoons to the din of ghetto blasters by the Olympic stadium. Music technicians set the pace of synthesizer development in the bustling laboratories of Tokyo and Hamamatsu. And a robot sits before an organ console at the Tsukuba City Expo ’85 science fair, reading printed scores and playing them with mechanical legs, arms and hands.

Those monks in Yamaguchi had no idea what the world was in for.

Walk down the streets of Tokyo. Drink in the sighs and sounds that surround you. Techno-pop blares and neon glares around the corner from an ancient Shinto shrine. A lone geisha waits at an intersection, surrounded by high schoolers in American-style baseball jackets. Fast food stands abound, offering hamburgers with minestrone and other bizarre combinations. Orange-haired punks hand out leaflets in a busy fashion district, wearing jackets that proclaim “Sid Vicious Lives” and “Kill Me.” They affect a British working-class swagger. One has even pierced his eyelid with a small safety pin. When their work is done, they haul out trash bags and canvas the area, picking up flyers that passers-by have discarded. A few minutes later they go home, leaving the sidewalk spotless. The style, not the essence, of punk survives in this genteel land.

To the visiting Westerner, Japan is a complex jigsaw puzzle. There are thousands of pieces to study, each one promising a breathtaking final picture. Yet somehow they don’t quite fit together. At times you think you may have picked up the wrong puzzle: There are so many bits of America before you that you might conclude you’re working on a panorama of New York. Here’s a piece with a gang of street dancers spinning to a savvy rap. But this isn’t the Bronx. Check again: They’re moving in unison, their steps choreographed. They’ve memorized every move. No one breaks out of the routine. This is Tokyo, 1985.

But there’s another side to this. The Japanese don’t just swallow foreign trends. Rather, they work with them to stoke the fires of their own dynamic society, thus producing something new, a fusion of East and West whose impact can be felt in world economy, art and thought.

Because of their history of collective action, the Japanese still tend to concentrate on perfecting ideas rather than originating them. In contrast, Western arts emphasize individual expression. This inevitably rubs against the Japanese organizational view of the world, particularly when it comes to music.

Japan has rich traditions of literature, visual arts and drama. Music has generally played a secondary role, most often as an accompaniment to noh, bunraku and kabuki theatrical productions. The concept of improvisation is especially foreign: Performers on koto, shamizen and shakuhachi measure their virtuosity by how closely they conform to established standards of performance, not on how creatively they depart from them.

“Brian Eno’s work is much more Oriental than mine.” – Ryuichi Sakamoto

Yet from the beginning, Western music, fueled by the heat of individual genius, has fascinated the Japanese. In 1581, Oda Nobunaga, a powerful general who had dedicated himself to breaking the influence of Buddhism in politics, visited a Christian missionary Azuchi, where a student, Jeronimo Ito, played several harpsichord pieces at his request. Ten years later, a concert was held at Kyoto for Nobunaga’s protégé, Toyotomi Hideyoshi, by a quartet – harp, violin, lute and clavichord – that had just returned from a tour of Europe. By this time, two organs had been installed in Jesuit monasteries in Japan, and a number of Japanese students had already learned to play them. Two, Mancio Ito and Michael Chijiwa, would give successful organ recitals at the cathedral in Evora, Portugal.

The seeds were planted, but the full flowering of Western music in Japan wouldn’t happen for another three centuries. Christianity was outlawed in 1588; the deportation and execution of missionaries brought the liturgical scene to a quick and quiet end by 1600. When isolationism became the state’s official policy in 1639, secular as well as religious doors to the outside world were slammed shut, and the complex advances being made in European music passed unheard for nearly 250 years.

In 1868, the newly-crowned sixteen-year-old Emperor Mutsuhito swiftly reversed course with a simple proclamation outlining his projected policies. One article shook Japanese culture with a single sentence: “Knowledge shall be sought throughout the world so as to strengthen the foundations of Imperial rule.” Five years later, the ban on Christianity, no longer enforced, was officially lifted. And with an alacrity almost unprecedented in human history, a revolution swept the artistic world, one that has only accelerated and expanded with time.

Military bands were the first to embrace the Western idiom. By the 1880s, Japanese army and navy ensembles were playing regularly at balls and soirées. Protestant hymns helped mold public taste for popular secular tunes. An official Institute for the Investigation of Music, established in 1879, hastened the integration of Western scales into Japan’s musical language. The national music education system was established by Imperial decree in 1887 to instruct students in the art of Western classical music; native Japanese music was not taught in its classrooms until 1936.

The piano itself was making equally rapid inroads into the country’s social fabric. A Japanese-built square piano was exhibited at the Paris Piano Exposition of 1878. A year later, the government asked the Knabe manufacturing firm of Baltimore to supply Japanese schools with pianos. The first European pianos, from Blüthner and Carl Otto, arrived in 1882. Predictability, the domestic piano industry sprang into high gear. Nishikawa & Son of Tokyo began building pianos in 1885; the father had formerly built traditional Japanese instruments, and the son had picked up the piano trade as an apprentice for the Estey firm in New York, By 1895, reports Cyril Ehrlich in his book The Piano: A History, harmoniums identical to $40 Mason & Hamlin models were being built in Osaka and sold for $17.

“We don’t quite know how to deal with the huge American market … or with things like the Mafia [laughs].” —Haruomi Hosono, Yellow Magic Orchestra

During the same year that Nishikawa & Son entered the piano trade, Torakusu Yamaha, a piano manufacturer since 1880,expanded his line to include reed organs. Before the end of the decade, Yamaha founded the Nippon Gakki Siezo Kabushiki Kwaisha, or Japanese Musical Instrument Manufacturing Company, with an investment of 30,000 yen. By 1911, Yamaha’s company was building six hundred pianos a year, triple the output of Nishikawa & Son. Efficient organization and postwar industrialization would make Yamaha a world leader in the music industry and inflate production to nearly six hundred pianos per day.

In performance, too, the Japanese eagerly embraced the keyboard. Piano recitals had become a popular cultural diversion throughout the country by the end of the nineteenth century. Many of Europe’s leading virtuosi, including Leopold Godowsky and Mischa Levitzki, had toured there by 1930.

In every respect, Japan has worked a musical miracle. It has overwhelmed the world with high-quality instruments and great musicians to play them. Yet archaic prejudices remain evident. Most prevalent of these is the suspicion that the spiritual ephemera of Western music still elude Japanese instrumentalists, either because of some bit of cultural flotsam floating in the Eastern air, or because, well, you know: Physically, genetically, they just plain can’t do it.

Even more surprising than the endurance of this racialist hocus-pocus is that large numbers of people in Japan share it. Yoshiko Katayama, a classical pianist and teacher at Tokyo’s Toho Gakuen University, told a Wall Street Journal reporter not long ago, “A lot of critics here can’t get rid of the idea that European people have something in their blood that makes them superior in Western arts.”

Yellow Magic Orchestra, 1981 (l-r: Hiruomi Hosono, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Yukihiro Takahashi). Photo by Kenji Miura for A&M Records / public domain.

Clearly, Japan bursts with creative energy, which is inhibited – and nurtured – by its preference for collective over individual expression. It’s surprising that an essential element in the West – music education – would actually reinforce that conformist inclination.

It starts in the classroom, with Western classical training not just for the talented or interested student, but for every child in the country. The cultural implications are obvious, as noted by The Instrumentalist in its February 1982 report on Japanese music education, “with a musical literacy rate of nearly one hundred percent, Japan is fast becoming the world’s foremost generator of Western music.”

Nippon Gakki, the parent company of Yamaha, has established training centers throughout the country, where kids as young as four are fed the rudiments in ensemble drills. They play through keyboard exercises, each at his or her own piano, one hand at a time, to the teacher’s slow tempo. The curriculum also includes group singing, rhythm drills and note identification. Early group instruction is offered through the Suzuki Piano Method as well, also taught at special centers. In these courses, adapted from Shinichi Suzuki’s program for teaching violin and cello, children are guided at the earliest possible age through a four-volume course, moving along to new pieces only after memorizing and perfecting the previous work. The results can be surprising.

“The final selections in Volume IV [of the Suzuki curriculum] are the Minuet and Gigue from J. S. Bach’s Partita in B-Flat,” Lester Van Tress notes in Piano Quarterly. “It is not uncommon to hear five-year-olds play these movements quite acceptably.”

“Music that is very easy to produce will not survive. The ultimate point is whether you put your heart into it.” – Isao Tomita

Music education continues in public schools. About ten years ago, the Japanese government decreed that every elementary school in the country devote one of its rooms to music training. Most of these rooms are stocked with as many as forty small organs. Every student between the second and fifth grades receives two weekly hours of lessons. From grades six through eight, each one must take one hour per week. Nikon Gakki prepares the curriculum, which involves learning solfege and musicianship at the keyboard, with students singing a melody and accompanying themselves.

Classroom lessons usually end by high school, when students begin concentrating purely on academics. Many are equipped at this point to launch themselves in pop music careers. Hiroyuki Namba, for instance, took his training straight into rock. His background is entirely classical: “I didn’t even know about the Beatles until I went to my middle school,” he tells Keyboard. Still, he had no trouble creating a progressive rock style with his group, A Sense of Wonder. Blessed with boyish good looks as well as keyboard chops at the Keith Emerson level, Namba has a sizable following. Further, his fans have no trouble with the extensive classical episodes he inserts between rock tunes; on his recent solo album, La charme discret de la bourgeoisie, faithful adaptations of Bach and Durante organ pieces and orchestral works offer respite from jolts of symphonic rock and melodramatic ballads.

Naturally, students can opt to continue their classical music studies, usually in advanced classes or private lessons, usually with one of the five thousand members of the Piano Teachers National Association of Japan (PTNA). Professional teachers are respected and well compensated for their services. Often they must recruit a staff of aides to handle the demand from parents seeking the best instructors for their children. Even here, though, the tendency is to encourage conformity to established interpretations, sometimes leading to strange results.

In a 1982 issue of Piano Quarterly, Martin Canin relates his experience as a judge at one of the PTNA’s annual student competitions.”In one instance, the G Minor Prelude & Fugue from Book One of The Well-Tempered Clavier was a required piece. … It was astonishing to hear every single one of the 23 students play the fugue subject with a rather arbitrary phrasing. The mystery cleared when we discovered that all of the students used the same Japanese edition, and that this edition contained odd phrasing which no teacher or student had ever thought to question as far as we could tell.”

Another manifestation of universal training is the pop-oriented classical pianist. Invariably young and female, these attractive performers play in the same concert halls where international virtuosos appear, doing similar programs. Beyond that, the similarities end. These pianists are generally not taken seriously by critics, but their followings are huge. Their celebrity is more of a social than a musical phenomenon, reflecting the idealization of feminine beauty that connects with the Japanese patriarchy’s complex attitude toward women.

For Japanese musicians, the answer is not to slavishly copy American ideas but to uncover their own musical essence. Kitaro, the beguiling master of new age synthesis, exemplifies this process. From his private studio in the countryside near Mt. Fuji, he weaves sinuous lines and silken textures into exquisite sonic tapestries, which reflect a strong Japanese sensibility. To a small circle of like-minded artists, such as the group Salon Music, Kitaro’s meditative albums are a source of cross-cultural inspiration.

Kitaro, May 2011. Photo via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 4.0 International license.

Others strive to fuse East and West in more experimental frameworks. Since 1953, when an early musique concrete concert was staged in Japan, some artists there have explored electronic music in search of a musical language unbound by any one culture’s conventions. In 1955, the first electronic music studio opened in Tokyo, under the auspices of NHK, the Japanese Broadcasting Corporation. There, in 1960, Akira Miyoshi created Ondine, a piece for voices, orchestra, Ondes Martenot and tape.

“Japanese pianists seem to just go from note to note … They don’t go behind the notes.” – Minoru Nojima, classical pianist

Electronic experiments continued with Takehisa Kosugi’s Micro I, for solo microphone, in 1961 and, a year later, Space, the first of a series of works by John Cage disciple Toshi Ichiyanagi for electronically treated Japanese and Western instruments. By 1970, when Expo ’70 at Osaka showcased a number of advanced electronic music performances, some of the world’s most vital work in this area was being done in Japan.

More recently, a new breed of Japanese artists has emerged. Strongly influenced by pop culture, they blend elements of rock with the more formal electronic mainstream. Within this movement, we see Merzbow, a duo known for its melanges of natural sounds and electronic in live settings, Hajimi Tachibana, formerly a guitarist with the Plastics, and Spaz Attack, an Ohio-born expatriate who gives punk/breakdancing performances at Tokyo art shows to a synthesized accompaniment. Two other offshoots of the Plastics, a pair of bands named Melon and Watermelon, infuse elements of Martin Denny and Nino Rota into their music. And Ba.Na.Na, keyboardist for the experimental rockers EP-4, cites Roger Powell as an influence while also acknowledging a subtle touch of Japanese music.

JAZZ

Jazz is enormously popular in Japan. Legions of fans listen, study, transcribe and learn with an almost frightening determination. American artists whose names are barely known in the U.S. draw large crowds and enjoy access to world-class recording studios. Downbeat magazine noted in 1977 that there were nine jazz clubs thriving in Tokyo, up from just two in 1965. Audiences patronize these clubs so faithfully that the leading establishments, like the subterranean Pit-In, open their doors in the morning and keep swinging late into the evening.

Perhaps the thing that most intrigues listeners and players to these clubs is improvisation, the heart of jazz with very few antecedents in Japanese music. “I don’t like to admit it, but I have to say that improvisation is a pretty foreign concept,” Hirotaka Izumi told us in Tokyo. Izumi, who plays keyboards with a popular fusion group called the Square, got into jazz through the fairly normal exercise of transcribing solos. Mostly he worked on early Bill Evans and Herbie Hancock albums, sometimes spending an entire night on one measure to get every nuance down.

“Many intelligent people in the U.S. … concentrate on one direction without listening too much to other opinions. The Japanese people, on the other hand, probably listen too much to other opinions.” – Ikutaro Kakehashi, president, Roland Corp.

“When I’m doing a jazz solo, I’m very conscious of the fact that I am a Japanese,” he elaborates. “What I play comes out sounding very Japanese, at least to my way of hearing. I play a lot of pentatonic phrases, and there are traditional pentatonic scales in Japanese folk music. What I play becomes similar to those scales. … Many Japanese musicians listen to these wonderful improvisers and come away thinking that they can’t do any better. If we can’t do as well or better than Chick Corea, for instance, we feel that we can’t sell records. I don’t think I can do my own improvisations even now. Someday, before I die, I’d like to do an improvisation that’s truly my own.”

With certain exceptions, most attempts to marry rock and jazz are based on an ensemble mentality. This emphasis has kept some very exciting players under wraps within complex group arrangements. But it takes formidable musicianship to create a successful, intricate fusion sound. Perceptive listeners from abroad have been able to hear through the gloss of bands like Square and Casiopea to discover how remarkable these players actually are.

In their journeys toward mastery of jazz, Japanese musicians generally follow one of three paths. The emigré group chases their muse all the way to the West. Two excellent pianists, veteran bandleader and composer Toshiko Akiyoshi and young Gary Burton sideman Makoto Ozone, as well as guitarist Ryo Kawasaki, took this approach. Others, like saxophonist Sadao Watanabe and trumpeter Terumasa Hino, stay in Japan but spend considerable time gigging in the U.S.

A third group is less known in the West because they work mainly in Japan. These include Aki Takase, who works her magic on piano and koto, Maeda Norio, an erstwhile pianist who now composers for film and television, Naoki Nishi, a straight-ahead neo-bopper, and Masura Imada, a fixture on the Japanese jazz scene since its postwar nascence.

Yosuke Yamashita, January 2013.Photo by Manel Armengol / Archivo.

The more experimental side of this group is best represented by the avant-garde pianist Yosuke Yamashita. We caught up with him at, of all things, a Bach tricentennial concert in Tokyo’s elegant Shinjuku Buna Center. In a dramatic deviation from normal performances of the repertoire, Yamashita made his stage entrance in an all-white jump suit, with white sneakers. The crowd rocked with cheers, whoops and stamping feet. Yamashita grinned, bowed, and waved vigorously.

The music was even more disorienting. Against the orchestra’s stately renderings of familiar Bach repertoire, Yamashita flung fistfuls of notes, roared up and down the keys in bone-rattling arpeggios, and jabbed out stiff-fingered clusters. His aesthetic veered between Cecil Tayloresque percussive assaults and high-velocity lyrical melodies reminiscent of Keith Jarrett. Sometimes he retreated back to the theme of the piece being played, but only to regroup before another dissonant flurry. His wiry body rippled with the music; elbows, shoulders and torso undulated in waves of motion. The concert climaxed with musicians throwing firecrackers, taking photos of each other and hurling confetti into the air.

“Sometimes it’s too difficult for me to just play what’s written down,” he later admitted to me. “I prefer taking something out of the music that I can use. When I play Bach, I can’t help but pull something out of it, almost breaking it. Maybe people will be angry with me for doing too much to the music.”

“Maybe,” I conceded, “except for that great improviser, Bach himself.”

Yamashita laughed. “I’ve been thinking that same thing … secretly.”

Signs of Change

On a recent Japanese tour, George Duke played several gigs with Casiopea, perhaps the country’s top fusion ensemble. He described the experience to Keyboard: “On my way to our first rehearsal, I was saying, ‘Oh, God, this is going to be a mess. I don’t speak the language. I’m going to have to take them step by step through each tune.’ Well, when we hit the first song, I couldn’t believe it. It was just like my record: the same feel, the same drum fills, everything. They had hired somebody to transcribe the music, and they rehearsed everything before I got there. They knew my stuff so well that I had no need to rehearse.

But since then, Duke insists, “they’ve gone beyond being copyists to becoming really incredible innovators. They take it seriously. They’re willing to work. I think this reflects in the instruments they come out with and in the way their society is put together. We [in America] used to take pride in our work, but we’ve degenerated into commercialism, going for the money first. In Japan, they have the attitude of going for the good product first. That’s a very important difference.”

The Japanese are masters of imitation in the arts. Their relatively shallow grounding in Western culture, which Europeans have been diddling around with for more than a thousand years, accounts for some aspects of taste that may strike us as peculiar. But Duke is right: As every innovator learns through imitation, so are the musicians of Japan emerging in their own creative sphere. What we now find questionable, from anarchic interpretations of classical repertoire to the earnest sincerity of Hiroyuki Namba’s ballads to the celestial romanticism of Tomita’s compositions, actually reflects a process of evolution toward standards related to but not handed down directly from ours. Japan is finding its own voice; it’s up to the world to acknowledge this, open its ears and take its turn in learning.

###