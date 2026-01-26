Public Domain.

For years after my two trips to the Soviet Union, I must have bored my friends beyond the point of exhaustion with my endless chatter about the experience. As I noted in the intro to my interview with Mike Naumenko, posted here on April 10, 2025, everything about Russia fascinated me, for reasons I still can’t really explain. My first visit was on assignment from Keyboard magazine to profile some of the country’s leading keyboard players. I came back home inspired to write a book about what was going on over there in the rock & roll community – or communities, official and unofficial, as I’ll explain momentarily.

To me, the idea was a natural. “Soviet chic” had become a thing in America, in large part because of Mikhail Gorbachev, the first head of the Soviet state who didn’t seem like a robot or a doddering fool. Add that to the apogee of Eighties-vintage youth culture and it seemed obvious to me that you’d have a best-seller. Sarah Lazin agreed; as the head of Rolling Stone Press, she was a giant among New York’s agents and book packagers. Even so, we couldn’t persuade any major publishers to sign onto the project; I remember getting one nibble of interest, from a small New England academic firm that offered an advance of $5,000.

Still, I came back with some amazing memories from both visits, of taking a circuitous route to avoid being watched as my translator led me to the home of an artist acclaimed by the illegal right-wing Pamyat movement, of a busful of Russians helping me find my destination and waving goodbye as I exited, of attending an Orthodox funeral whose spiritual intensity still moves me whenever I think about it. There was the night I had to walk silently from the auditorium where the supergroup Aquarium had just finished, because some plainclothes KGB were breaking up an unauthorized art exhibition in the lobby. Or the time I was propositioned by a fur-clad call girl obviously assigned to “compromise” me. And on and on …

Despite these distractions, I did at least complete my Keyboard assignment. As with my report on keyboards in Japan, posted here on Jan. 12, 2025, I formatted this story to run as a long essay with two sidebar interviews. The first, with the excellent jazz pianist Leonid Chizhik, I described in the intro to my Naumenko interview; the second, with Sergey Kuryokhin, one of the most extraordinary artists I’ve ever met, was added to this Substack on Sept. 27, 2024.

What follows here is roughly the first half of the story. Part Two will follow shortly.

****

Lights dim in the Leningrad Concert Hall. The audience waits on wooden folding chairs. Smooth ivory-colored columns surround the room, soaring toward the ceiling, whose Baroque ornamentation is lost in the distant shadows. Six lavish chandeliers reflect the stage lights, which beam down hard on a drum set, acoustic bass and grand piano.

After a moment, two bored young guys in white shirts and black ties shuffle in and position themselves at the bass and drums. Listlessly they plunk and tap, until a smiling older gent waddles to the mic and begins speaking. His words echo against pillar and pilaster, welcoming listeners to the Leningrad Jazz Piano Festival.

Jazz in Leningrad? In a manner of speaking, da. The show opens with Arkady Menhes, a familiar face in the local music scene since the Sixties. Burly and balding, he waits stolidly for the bass and drums to lay down their pattern, then begins dropping heavy-fisted bombs just a hair off the beat. The acoustics of the room and the haphazard miking melt Menhes’s stride into a murky rumble. Slowly, something resembling “Take the ‘A’ Train” takes form. At the chorus, Menhes jumps two beats ahead. With hardly a blink, the sidemen jump ahead too. All goes well until the fourth tune, “Rosetta,” when the fallboard suddenly snaps loose. During a two-bar drum fill, Menhes tears it from the piano, drops it on the floor and comes back in time for his solo.

Maybe it’s the jet lag, or the paralytic cold of Russian winter. Whatever the reason, this scene feels allegorical. The beat is ponderous, like the plodding dance of a gypsy bear. Pianos crumble, restaurants run out of food, bars run out of booze. The audience, peppered with burr-headed sailors on leave, listens patiently, conserving its energy, as Russians for centuries have waited for their winters to melt into brief springs. But what are they waiting for?

That night in Leningrad, they were waiting for another hometown hero, David Goloshchekin. His entrance sends a stir throughout the room, and after the first few bars of his performance, it’s clear why. Unlike the pianists who precede and follow him, Goloshchekin swings. He has a light, fluid touch, and a relaxed command of jazz syncopation. He even grimaces at the right places. The bassist and drummer snap out of their lethargy as he plays. And at the end of his set, he bows elegantly, hand over heart, as cheers rise and die in the vast hall.

The long wait, the moment of passion, the flash of an artist with something special to give, then silence and memory. This is music in the Soviet Union.

David Goloschekin in November 2011. Photo via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 3.0.

****

“Every artist, everyone who considers himself an artist, has the right to create freely, according to his ideal, independently of everything. However, we are Communists, and we must not stand with folded hands and let chaos develop as it pleases. We must systematically guide this process and form its result.”

So wrote Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, the father of the Russian Revolution and the ideological beacon of the USSR. In Lenin’s words we see the paradox of Soviet art. There is freedom – within limits. Massive resources nurture musicians, but this support is conditional. Though audiences turn out for experimental as well as mainstream concerts, it is the political establishment that determines which works will survive, which musicians will be allowed to flourish.

This dichotomy underlies the looking-glass division that separates the official and unofficial music worlds in the Soviet Union today. We have a clear view of one side, the side that produces such artists as the classical pianists Emil Gilels and Sviatoslav Richter, jazz pianist David Goloschekin and the superstar rock band Autograph. Another world exists behind the mirror, reflecting a different side of Soviet art. Here we see nonconformists like Sergey Kuryokhin, emigré performers like Vladimir Ashkenazy and internal dissidents like Vladimir Feltsman.

But, like ice on the Neva River when the spring thaw comes, the division between official and unofficial seems to be melting in the warm glow of glasnost (“openness”). Concert spaces are springing up specifically to provide unofficial – “amateur,” in the current argot – bands a forum. Certain performers are finding it possible to play both “amateur” and “professional” gigs. Saxophonist Vladimir Chekasin, for example, performs with the Ganelin Trio in official sanctioned concerts and with Sergey Kuryokhin in unofficial settings.

Even more encouraging, some of the leading unofficial artists have been mentioned favorably in the Soviet press or given performance opportunities these past few months. In January, the state news agency TASS quoted jazz critic Alexei Batashev’s theory that jazz in the USSR falls into the schools: mainstream, as in Goloschekin’s work; folk-based, as in the powerful Eastern-modal improvisations of the late pianist Vagif Mustafa-Zadeh; and the avant-garde. Not only was Batashev’s benediction of the avant-garde a new twist, his mention of such unofficial artists as Kuryokhin and the free-form ensemble Arkhangelsk signalled a new flexibility in the government’s determination of what is to be considered legitimate. More surprising still, Feltsman, a brilliant classical pianist who had been harassed for years after applying to emigrate to Israel, was allowed to give a recital last April in Moscow’s prestigious Tchaikovsky Hall.

Yet every Soviet artist, professional and amateur, lives within limits that would baffle their Western counterparts. In the U.S., if you can’t get signed by a major label, you hustle up enough money to put out an independent album. In the Soviet Union, your options are either to record with Melodiya, the one and only legal label, or to risk arrest by putting out a bootleg LP. One musician, saxophonist Anatoly Vapirov, was jailed when some of his tapes were released abroad without approval from the state. Even official bands face difficulties: The lyrics of their songs must be cleared by authorities before release, and the musicians must play where and when their concert organization tells them. For this reason, one group, Bravo, recently split up in discouragement shortly after winning status as professionals.

Then there is the danger that history will repeat itself. In the Soviet Union, musicians live with spectres of the past: Shostakovich recanting his masterpiece, the opera Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, after the political apparatus attacked its libretto and score as “fidgety, screaming, neurotic … coarse, primitive and vulgar.” Saxophonist Pirka Rustanbekov languishing in a Siberian prison camp for having unauthorized contact with an American musician. World-class virtuosi, from Bella Davidovich through Vladimir Ashkenazy, seeking escape from what they perceive as a system incompatible with their creative needs.

From top to bottom, the Soviet musical hierarchy wrestles with its own legacy. On one side of the struggle is the uneasy relationship between the essence of art – individual expression – and the Marxist idea that every human activity has political relevance. In its famous commentary on the music of Shostakovich, Prokofiev and other modern composers in 1948, the Central Committee of the Communist Party discovered “formalist perversions and anti-democratic tendencies” where we might notice only interesting music. No matter how ridiculous these words may seem to us, people take this kind of rhetoric seriously in Russia, since every aspect of the musician’s livelihood is controlled by the state.

Yet Soviet artists have a powerful weapon on their side: their magnificent cultural heritage. Though their traditions stem mainly from a cappella church services and stringed folk instruments, they have embraced keyboards with a fervor and created a school of piano performance recognized around the world for its technical sophistication and emotional power. This history carries over into pop music as well. To give just one example, the Leningrad Dixieland Jazz Band’s pianist, Constantine Dyubenko, is no simple tickler. When not striding through “When the Saints Go Marching In,” he amuses himself by composing serious chamber pieces.

Leo Feigin at Leo Records Celebration, Moscow, August 2013. Photo via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 3.0.

In a strange way, the difficulties faced by today’s Soviet musicians also stoke the fires of their creativity. Leo Feigin, a former resident, now lives in London, where he runs Leo Records, whose catalog includes many albums by unofficial and highly experimental Soviet artists. “The people there are enslaved by the system,” he explains. “But as the enslavement continues and the suffering grows, the search for spiritual freedom gets stronger. With this, the music gets stronger as well, especially with such a democratic form of music as jazz. The musicians realize that they don’t need to copy American musicians anymore because they have so much to say. They are so rich with music because their lives are so hard.”

Music Education, Past and Present

Moissey Mazur, director of the Children’s Musical School No. 26 in Leningrad’s Krasnogverdeysky (“Red Guard”) district, ushers us into a small practice room. There, seated beneath a grim portrait of Rachmaninoff, we find three young female piano students, each wearing a black-and-white pinafore, and the formidable Sima Bruk, for three decades the chief piano instructor at the school. The youngest girl, a seven-year-old pigtailed blonde named Katerina Ivanova, moves to one of the two pianos, a Soviet-build Red October grand, and sits quietly. Softly, Bruk advises Katerina to “think of how you should start.” A moment later, Katerina begins Glazunov’s The Mistress and the Servant, as Bruk leans forward, whispering encouragement, sometimes counting through rubato passages and breathing deeply to the rhythm. One by one, each student performs, ending with an advanced pupil named Mariana, who plays the first movement of a Haydn sonata. Then, a surprise: Bruk seats herself at the second piano, a Czechoslovakian Petrof, and together they romp through an improvised duet on Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer.” Just before the C section, Bruk jumps up from the bench, shaking with laughter. “Ragtime,” she explains, with a fond gesture toward her serious pupil, “is Mariana’s hobby.”

****

While peasants flocked to Orthodox churches and listened to the rich polyphony sung by choirs hidden above the congregation, members of the Tsarist aristocracy in St. Petersburg amused themselves with keyboard instruments. In 1586, Queen Elizabeth of England sent a gilded clavichord as a gift to Irene, wife of Tsar Theodore I. For days after its arrival, crowds gathered outside the palace windows to listen to its unfamiliar sound.

Today, there are about ten thousand children’s music schools scattered throughout the Soviet Union, from rural facilities with no more than one hundred students to larger centers, such as Mazur’s school in Leningrad, which teaches more than one thousand children. Classes are held after regular school hours, with most students coming from three to five days a week.

Instruction starts as young as four years old. Though these lessons cover only the most basic principles of rhythm, Mazur insists that teachers are already on the lookout for signs of talent, even before admission. “First, a faculty committee talks with each child,” he explains. “They ask their name and age and try to learn about what they like to do. We assess the child’s general musical ability. We tap out a rhythmic pattern of some kind and ask the child to repeat it. We examine the child’s sense of pitch and try to find out how many distinctions he or she can make. We ask the child if he or she can dance or sing, which instruments they know. We also talk with the parents about what they would like their children to study. But most important, we study the child’s feelings about music. Is the child moved by music?”

Once an applicant is accepted, the teachers begin familiarizing themselves with his or her capabilities. “We look at their hands, lips and so on, to find which instrument best suits them,” Mazur continues. “lTeachers come to these classes to demonstrate their instruments. Also, the children visit advanced classes. At five or six they choose an instrument, on which they begin advanced training at the age of seven.”

The courses are basically identical in all of these schools, though plenty of flexibility is built in to allow for individual interaction between teacher and student. The program runs for seven years, with an eighth year for aspirants, or exceptionally talented graduate students. Mazur describes the curriculum as “classical,” in the traditional European sense, with an emphasis on Russian repertoire. Though Soviet educators are aware of new concepts of music instruction being explored in the West, Mazur maintains that these innovations have had little impact in his country.

“We do have problems, especially with respect to piano education,” he admits. “For example, we are very interested in finding out about the latest achievements in teaching improvisation and in teaching piano in a shorter period of time. Perhaps we can benefit in these areas from studying the Suzuki system. On the other hand, we had a famous Japanese music educator as a guest here some time ago, and he greatly appreciated our way of doing these things too. Truthfully, especially in such areas as violin instruction, I think we have the best approach. That’s why you often see advertisements in the West that read ‘violinist wanted, especially from the Russian school.’”

Students who wish to pursue further studies compete for admission to music colleges, where four-year advanced programs are offered. No tuition is charged; in fact, financial awards are sometimes given to the most outstanding students.

In larger cities, talented kids can combine their academic and musical educations at special schools, which are administered for the local conservatory. These schools offer eleven-year programs, and graduates are allowed to apply directly to the conservatory, without having to attend the intermediate four-year college.

Unless you specialize in pop or folk styles, you must be a graduate of a college or special secondary school to work as a professional musician.A handful of these students go one step higher on the educational ladder, to the conservatory. It is in these institutions that the finishing touches are put on the Richters of tomorrow.

St. Petersburg (previously Leningrad) Conservatory, May 2013. Photo by Alex “Florstein” Fedorov via WikiPhoto.space.

The Leningrad Conservatory has a proud history, particularly in piano. The most important figure on the piano faculty after the Revolution was Leonid Nikolayev, whose pupils included Vladimir Sofronitsky and Dmitri Shostakovich. Today, more than forty years after Nikoyayev’s death, his presence still looms large in the Conservatory’s bustling corridors and lecture hall. One of his former students, Yekaterina Murina, is now chairman of the keyboard department and chief guardian of the Nikolayev tradition, which emphasizes musicianship over spectacle or, as one Columbian student at the Conservatory put it, a vocal rather than an orchestral approach to the piano. A jovial buxom grande dame, Murina is an alumnus of the first Leeds Competition, a faculty member at the conservatory for twenty-three years, and a whirlwind of energy. Between rehearsals for an upcoming concert commemorating the school’s 125th anniversary, she explains her former teacher’s ongoing influence.

“Such professors as Pavel Serebriakov have passed the lessons of Nikolayev to their pupils,” she says. “Because of these teachings, the Leningrad Conservatory distinguishes itself through its great attention to and submersion in the musical side of each particular work, rather than on mere virtuosity. This is in spite of the fact that we have produced such outstanding virtuosi as Grigory Sokolov and many other pianists who bring glory and distinction to our Soviet school of fortepiano.”

Interestingly Serebriakov, a former director of the Conservatory, was one of the most vocal pleaders of mea culpa during the government’s crackdown on “formalism’ and other musical sins forty years ago. In siding with the Stalinist establishment of the time, he condemned modernist teachers whose classes produce “little Prokofievs or little Shoastakoviches” and convey only “a certain complexity of musical language, which does not appeal to the people.”

Stalinism now seems as foreign to daily life at the Leningrad Conservatory as laissez faire capitalism. The atmosphere is charged with music and nothing more. Nearly two hundred piano students crowd the practice rooms and well-stocked library. There are twenty-eight instructors on the piano faculty, and particularly in the advanced faculty, the student/teacher relationship is kept as small as possible. Sokolov, for example, had no more than four pupils, each of whom he saw four times a week.

Other teachers might work with larger numbers. Mark Zolotariev, a professor of piano for fifteen years, admits that not all of his students are destined for world-class careers. “I am obligated to carry a specific student load,” he says. “And, let’s face it, there is a significant number of rather untalented students. We have very few truly talented people – geniuses, if you will. Perhaps no more than five or six in the whole conservatory. We have to prepare professionals as well – accompanists, and so forth. This is true in conservatories throughout the world. We can’t send all of them back; if we could,” Zolotariev concludes, with a laugh, “I wouldn’t have any students left!”

Like Sokolov and other members of the faculty, Murina juggles concert and teaching responsibilities. “Yes, certainly I still teach!” she explains. “A very big class, unfortunately. It is better to have one-half that size. I played my first concert thirty years ago – it’s terrible! – and I’ve been teaching here for twenty-three years. To do both is very complicated. In the first place, there’s the problem of primacy: Which comes first? Then there are the administrative problems. I am always concerned with the links between the conservatory and its college. There are purely methodological problems: We must maintain our ties with teachers in music schools throughout the city. Then there are problems with the students’ practice and where they should play, because to become an artist, you must play. And of course there is the continuation of the tradition.”

Tradition is the glorious burden borne by all the great Soviet institutions. To keep[ it alive is the responsibility of all who teach it, yet it must also be adapted to the modern world. Or, Murina muses, perhaps the world must learn to understand the lessons of the past.

“The major problem for us now, for the whole musical world, is that it isn’t enough for classical music to be performed,” she says. “The public also needs to be directed, to be educated. The public is too diverse. We play concerts for a very well-prepared audience one night, and then we find ourselves before a more occasional audience the next night. It is then that we need to find a certain language that will somehow acquaint our listeners with the classics.. Meanwhile, we must also try to assure that our students get such an experience.”

In a moment, Murina is off to rehearsal, but her spirit lingers, like that of Nikolayev: the ghost of tradition, the strength of history and the thoughtful Russian passion to keep music alive.

####

In upcoming posts, I’ll share the rest of my article on Soviet music, with topics including the chronic shortage of musical gear faced by young musicians in the Eighties and the strange coexistence of official and unofficial rock & roll.