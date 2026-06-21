At Rock im Park, Nuremberg, 2017. Photo by Stefan Brending via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 3.0.

For five years I thoroughly enjoyed being USA Today’s unofficial Nashville music correspondent. That joy ride began when Brian Mansfield abdicated that position and recommended me to the paper as his successor. It turned out to be a dream freelance gig: I’d pitch ideas to Alison Maxwell at the Gannett office in New York, or she’d pitch me. Either way, work poured in. And they paid well – a dollar a word, with a targeted word count of 600. Not at all bad for the time.

It was also a nostalgic pleasure to work with these folks. My first year as a professional journalist was at the Austin American-Statesman, where I found I could thrive on daily deadlines. Typically, my editor there would assign me an interview for the next day or two. He’d lay a bunch of promotional material on my desk: press releases, bios, photos and an upcoming LP. The point wasn’t to dig deep into history; it was to focus as much as possible on the new album, get some colorful quotes and write it all up asap.

The day of the interview would begin with me dashing either to the office for a phone chat with the star or to get my stuff together for a face-to-face at their hotel or wherever. By the time we’d begin I had listened to the new music two or three times, taken notes that I could turn into questions and put myself on alert for any unexpected directions our conversation might follow. Then I’d head back to the office, transcribe the tape and pound out the story on an IBM Selectric, all in plenty of time for editing and printing in the next day’s edition. I loved daily deadlines. I was good at meeting them too. The tick of the clock wasn’t intimidating to me; it was exhilarating.

But that was the only job I ever had as a staff writer for a daily. Everything after that involved working for a magazine, where stories had to be longer and deadlines more flexible. These two factors made it a more satisfying schedule than I had at the American-Statesman … but that adrenaline burn was missing.

To be honest, the USA Today experience didn’t exactly replicate what I’d enjoyed as a newspaper staff writer. But it had one thing in common: Severely restricted word count. Where I could fill page after page in Keyboard or Musician with some epic tale about Jimi Hendrix or the Van Cliburn Piano Competition, I had to cut to the heart of the story, which once again was always about a new album coming out. Which turned out to be as breezy a process as I remembered.

My next few posts here will consist of transcripts for some of my USA Today pieces. You’ll notice that they’re much more truncated than what you’ve already seen here. And, if I may be candid, they require much less background knowledge than a magazine feature. By no means do you need to be an expert in whatever the person you’re interviewing has done or is doing. You just need to get what you need to cover the topic and then get out.

So it was with me and Liam Gallagher, who was about to release his first solo album. I certainly knew who he was, not least because we had included Oasis in a special “Brit Pop” issue I put together for Musician in the late Nineties. I just added some common knowledge about the band, particularly the feuding between brothers Ian and Noel, and the genre’s tendency to draw from the “British Invasion” sound of the Sixties. With that in my head and a few other thoughts scribbled on my notepad, I greeted Ian and began recording.

****

How did you decide this was the time to release your first solo album?

To be honest with you, I wasn’t planning on doing one. [Sounds like: The I exhaust] the tip of a coma and there was no waking up. I was getting [sounds like: de-bossed]. There was lots of personal stuff going on. For the third time in twenty years I was without a band, with no songs. I was just fucking about, drinking too much, a lot of shit going down. I was thinking, “You know what? Fuck this. I’m gonna go live in Spain, get me head together, get some sun on me bones.”

Then that didn’t happen. So I woke up one morning, looked at me guitar, which had been sitting there for ages, and started playing it. I come across this song called “Bold.” I messed about with that for a bit. Obviously I didn’t write it in a day — I wrote it in half a day. I got the ball rolling on that song. Then I got a number one “When I’m In Need.” I finished them up over a couple of weeks or whatever or maybe six months. I played them for someone. They said, “Yeah, they’re really klller. You got any more?” And I said “No.” Then he said, “Would you be up for co-writing with someone?” I said, “Well,as long as the [sounds like: crew] is not too painful.”

So Greg Kurstin and I did “Wall Of Glass,” “Paper Crown” and another song. Then I come back to England and wrote a load of songs. Before you knew it, we had, like, twenty songs.

It’s like someone turned on a faucet that had been off for some time.

“I’ve been good at rock ‘n’ roll over the years. I’ve never let it down.”

Well, I’ve been good to rock ’n’ roll over the years. I’ve never let it down. I think it was one of them … If you’re good to rock ’n’ roll, it’ll be good to you. So I just waited for the universe to fucking plow me some songs. And it did.

I didn’t sit down and go, “Right, I must write a fucking song because I’m not famous any more and I must get back in the top of the charts.” There’s none of that nonsense. It just started happening. I don’t need to get any more famous. God, no.

You didn’t miss the old days, the big crowds, the huge venues … ?

You can only miss them if you were never there. I had fun with Oasis. I enjoyed doing small gigs with Oasis too. Oasis wasn’t big all over the world. We were massive in England. Maybe in Germany. Even in America, man, we weren’t playing stadiums. We had a healthy career but we weren’t playing fucking stadiums every night. We were doing small gigs and big gigs. And I didn’t miss it terribly.

I’ll tell you what I missed. I missed getting up onstage and singing songs, whether it was for two people or two hundred thousand people. I love music and I love singing, so I definitely missed that.

Your voice on this record is beautiful. Did you take care of it during your time off?

I stopped, man. I didn’t take care of it. I don’t really take care of it even now. I should take care of it a lot more than I do. I’m a snarly, rock ’n’ roll singer. You don’t want to start watering it too much, you know what I mean? Because you’ll end up sounding like Noel Gallagher and we don’t want that.

Going Solo

How was the creative process on this album different and similar from the band projects of your past?

Well, we only got the band together at the end of the album. So I met [sounds like: a nat cole] band, who I met Monday at a studio. He could play drums, piano, bass and everything. His mate was a producer called [sounds Van Alsen]. We went into his studio in North London. I can play a little bit of guitar. I never played it onstage. But I can write a song on it and go, “Look, like this is not the kind of track …” And they’ll go, “Okay, all right, I hear you.”

So I played him these songs. He went in and played them, obviously. Then he put down the bass and the drums and all that. From there we’d do one song and go, “Right, let’s take that as far as that one. What do you think of this one?”

I’lll tell you what’s different. Obviously with Oasis we had lots of instruments. It was like being in a sweets shoppe, with lots of things to choose from. On this album, we used the same drum kit. We had one guitar and one amp and the same piano. We had the same thing running through it, which I think is good sometimes. Obviously, if we do another album, it might be different. With this one, we just had to make do with what we had. That was a good thing.

On band sessions you’re constantly changing drums and amps and gear …

Yeah. It was a “definitely/maybe” kind of thing with a lot more instruments going around the first time you go into the studio. With this one it was like, “just get on with it.”

Your songs have actual melodies rather than just riffs. They’ve got solid changes. Has your writing evolved in some way since the Oasis days?

I don’t know how it’s changed, but you’re gonna get better if you keep constantly doing it. Things will unlock and you go, “Ah, that’s how you fucking do it.” I don’t pass myself off as a ‘songwriter.’ I’ll write a little tune here and there. I know I’m good with melody. Words are [sounds like: find out] to come across because I just kind of let the world know what’s fucking going down just yet, you know what yo mean? You’ve got to keep a little bit of that for yourself. But I think I’m getting better as a songwriter.

Onstage in Milan, June 2018. Photo by Jonnby Smirth via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 4.0.

You make several allusions to classic songs with “You Better Run,” the lyric that repeats “happiness is a warm gun.” Are you reminding audiences of what inspired you?

Yeah, I reckon it’s more of a tip of the hat. But if it works, fucking put it in. I’m not gonna hide my influences, you know what I mean? It’s like Bowie used to do. Everyone fucking does it. If the word fits with it, fucking leave it in, mate, you know what I mean? I’m not gonna change it if that’s the best one I’ve come up with.

You’re getting ready to tour the States and other places as well. What are your concerns in terms of getting back on the road and performing for audiences that do and do not remember the older stuff?

“The minute I have concerns about being onstage, it’s time to jump off the nearest bridge.”

I have no concerns about getting onstage. The minute I have concerns about getting onstage, it’s time to jump off the nearest bridge. I don’t really think about it that much. You’re only as good as your last gig. The gig we did last night was great. The last gig we did in America was pretty cool. The band is good. I’m singing well at the moment. I can’t wait, man! I’m itching to get on that plane, get over there and fucking turn it up, have a good time and try to remind people of the good old days and also something in the present.

Your set will include Oasis classics …

Without a doubt, completely, one hundred percent. We’ll probably be doing half and half — half Oasis and half new songs.

Will you revisit the older songs in new ways?

I’m doing it pretty much as we recorded it — a little bit heavier maybe. We certainly won’t be doing them acoustic — certainly not “Supersonic.” I might do “Wonderwall” acoustic because I think that sounds better without the drums, with just the percussion, the acoustic guitar and maybe a cello. But all the heavy ones will get played properly.

Klaus Voorman did some artwork for the special box set of this album. How did you and he cross paths?

I’ve never met him! He does something for my fashion label as well. I think the record label asked if he could draw a picture of the cover. I certainly didn’t get on the phone with him. But he sounds like a nice man. He looked very cool in the Sixties and Seventies.

There’s a song on the new album called “Universal Gleam.” You wanted to give that title to the Beady Eye album Bee. Why is that an important phrase to bring out again?

It wasn’t a song. The song wasn’t made then. But I always had that title. In his biography I think Derek Taylor wrote that when he left the Beatles, when Brian Epstein had died, and he’d gone over to L.A., they rang him up and said, “Can you come over and be our manager?” They apparently met him off the plane. The last time he saw it [unintelligible] was wearing fucking suits and shit. Then he met him off the plane [sounds like: a partner]. He picked him up in a minute [sounds like: John and jaws] and apparently [sounds like: over all that] in a Strawberry Fields gear [?]. Then he turned around and he said, “Yeah, he. had a universal gleam about him.” I always liked them two words. I wanted to use it for the album but people were going, “Oh, no, you can’t use it. We’re gonna call it Bee.” Every person I asked said that Universal Gleam was the fucking best album title ever, especially for them songs because they had them songs had a bit of a trippy vibe about it. And they’re going, “Oh, no, no.” Anyway, it’s always been in the back of my mind so I wrote a song about it.

Born Too Late

Do you ever wish you had been born in another time so that you could have been in that scene you admire so much now?

I’m happy where I am right now but I do feel sometimes I’d have been there quite a bit more [?]. Yeah, maybe I wish I’d been around in the Sixties. I reckon they were more my people. These days there’s a lot of fucking rappers around. That’s fine. Everyone is doing their own thing. There’s a lot of different genres, which I guess is a good thing but it can also get in the fucking way. I’d have liked the times when it was just the Stones, the Kinks, the Who, the Small Faces, the Beatles and all that stuff. I’d have been happy with that.

But I was in a little band called Oasis, so you can’t complain. And I do believe Paul McCartney owes me a few quid for keeping that flame burning. That’s the kind of music I like.

Liam and Noel Gallagher performing with Oasis in San Diego, September 2005. Photo by Will Fresch via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 2.0.

When I read about your history with your brother, I think about the Davies brothers.

I live in the same village as Ray Davies. I bump into nearly every third day. He’ll go, “Have you seen your brother? Are you speaking to your brother yet?” I’ll go, “No. Are you speaking to yours?” That’s all we says. Then I’ll go, “See you later” and we walk past each other. That’s all we’ll say!

What do you see for yourself a year or so down the road?

I just take it record by record. Listen, it goes where it goes. If it doesn’t sell really well, I don’t see the point in doing another one. If people take this record to their hearts and it means something to them, then I guess we’ll do another one. But it has to mean something on a spectacular level. it doesn’t have to sell fucking millions but I can’t do things half-assed. If it just limps out and people don’t fucking go mad for it. I don’t see any point with doing another one because I think this is the best I can do. And if the best ain’t good enough, I certainly don’t want to force another record down peoples’ heads. And I certainly don’t want to do another genre of music to be on the radio, trying to stay relevant or whatever.

I heard you interviewed a day or so ago on Howard Stern. What did you think of him?

He was a dude, man. I’d like to meet him again. He was cool, man. I was a bit nervous, thinking “he’s gonna rip me to shreds.” But then I thought, “You know what? I think me and him are similar,” you know what I mean? We’re cut from the same cloth.

On Beck’s Park Stage, Rock im Park, Nuremberg, 2017. Photo by Stefan Brending via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 3.0.

####