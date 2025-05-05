Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Valerie Starr's avatar
Valerie Starr
8h

What a delightful and fantastic article. I’m reading this on my lunch break and I’ve taken just about every of my 30 minutes to score this remarkable read. Thank you so much!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
7h

I knew virtually nothing about Anthony besides his recordings ("Going Out Of My Head" and "Hurt So Bad" are soul masterpieces) before I read this. I now know a bit more.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robert Doerschuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture