In 1965. Photo by Les Leverett / public domain.

Most artist interviews happen in settings controlled by the publicist, a quiet office or conference room being the norm. Sometimes, though, the location is nearly as memorable as the content of the conversation. I’ve mentioned already my encounter with Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, which was preceded by our chasing her exotic bird around her house until we could stuff it back into its cage. For Country Weekly I grabbed a minute or two at a time during an all-day promotional jaunt with Phil Vassar throughout the State of Texas. Then there was my first Q&A with Willie Nelson, which began promisingly in 100-degree heat backstage at his Fourth of July Picnic but evaporated in the cloud of weed that grew to encompass both of us.

Then there was the hour or so I spent with Loretta Lynn, who was about to release Full Circle, the forty-fifth album in a discography dating back to 1963. We met in her tour bus, which had parked outside the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, where empty streets and silence belied our location just a few blocks from the raucous honky-tonks along Lower Broadway.

I don’t need to run down her list of awards and achievements. Let’s just say I knew well that I was speaking with one of the most revered figures in American cultural history. She seemed tired but gracious in a natural way, not as cultivated through media training but rather through surviving a life that began hard more than eighty years earlier, in a home that stands now as a museum in Butcher Hollow, Tennessee. As noted in song years later, she was the daughter of a coal miner who barely scrabbled enough of a living to feed his wife and their eight children.

By the time we’d finished, she had put me at ease, so much so that it was natural for me to embrace her as if we had long been friends or even family. That’s the way it often is, with people raised in the country, whether in comfort or more difficult circumstances. As I headed outside and back to where I’d parked, the night seemed darker than it had, and her bus gleamed brighter, almost like home.

Onstage at Birmingham (Alabama) City Stages, 2005. Photo by Scott Schram via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

****

It’s been more than 10 years since Van Leer Rose. Had you thought of recording anything since then until now?

No, I got a hundred songs wrote and I got ‘em recorded at John’s [i.e., John Carter Cas.’s “Cash Cabin” home and studio].So when we need a song, we just holler at them to send down one of the ones that’s recorded.

So these songs weren’t recorded in just one session.

I recorded them over probably two years time. I’ve got 97 songs in the can yet. I started recording them a couple of years ago and just kept recording them. When Sony called, I said, “You all come and pick the songs you want — pick ‘em and we’ll put ‘em out.”

The first song you ever wrote is on here, “Whispering Sea.”

That’s Jack White’s favorite tune. I was in my twenties when I wrote that. See, I had four kids in school when I was 21, so I didn’t start singing until I was 27. I had too much else to do to sing!

“If I wanted to write about that coffee pot over there, I’d start writing something with ‘coffee.’ One line just leads to the next.”

What happened on the day you wrote it?

Well, me and Doo [her late husband Doolittle Lynn] was fishing. I lived on the West Coast, out in the state of Washington. I was up in this tree, with a line out in the ocean. And I started writing it. It wasn’t nothing any hard. I just sat down and wrote, “The sea whispered to me. It brought back an old love affair that used to be.” Now, is that hard [laughs]? I wasn’t old enough to have a love before my husband. If I wanted to write about that coffee pot over there, I’d start writing something with “coffee” on it. One line just leads to the next.

When you listen back to this song, how does it sound?

It sounds like something I’d done today. My writing hasn’t changed. It’s just getting better.

So when you’re working with your daughter Patsy and with John Carter Cash …

… I have to go in and tell ‘em what I want [laughs]. You know they’re gonna record what I want them to record. We kind of work together. Maybe Patsy will hear something I don’t hear, or I’ll hear something Patsy or Johnny don’t hear. I was cutting one song — it’s called “Little Orphan Girl” — and I started crying. I was just crying away, sitting down on the floor and crying away. He comes to see what was going on. I said, “This ‘Little Orphan Girl’ is so sad, I can’t hardly sing it!” And we never got it cut.

Your album includes original tunes and some old traditional songs. How did you decide on the final list of tunes?

Patsy and Sony and me together kind of came up with it.

Are you already thinking ahead to the next project?

Oh, yeah. I’m recording right now. I recorded two days last week, out at the cabin.

When did you first go out to the Cash Cabin?

It was three or four years ago.I started recording and I just didn’t stop.

Is it important to you to record out there in seclusion rather than right down Music Row?

Oh, yeah. I like to be alone and you’re alone out there. When you go through that gate to that little cabin, there ain’t nobody gonna come in and bug you unless we let you in.

What’s it like having your daughter work now as your producer?

She pretty well lets me do what I want to do. “I know, Patsy, but I’m doing it like this [laughs]!” That’s how it goes. A lot of times she comes up with a real good lick for guitars, like on “Secret Love.” When I lived in the state of Washington, way before I started singing, that song was out by Doris Day. I learned that song when I was 27. When I come back here, I cut it.

“In the Pines” is the most traditional-sounding track on the album.

Me and my first cousin sang that one when we were about five years old. She’d do the harmony, then she would sing it and I’d do the harmony. That’s where I learned to do harmony. We didn’t have a radio until I was ten years old, I guess. Mommy taught ‘em to me. She was Irish.

You did an interesting arrangement of “Black Jack David.”

We picked that out of an old catalog of stuff. I’d never heard it before. I just looked at the title and said, “That would be fun.” It’s an old song but it’s about a love thing. You can’t go wrong if you write about love. Everybody wants it.

You didn’t change the key on “Everybody Wants to Go to Heaven” from the original. But I think it is a little lower for “Fist City.”

I don’t know.

The original “Fist City” begins with a guitar lick. This one starts with a piano figure.

You know, I can’t remember now, but I’m pretty sure you’re right.

Old Tunes, A New Way

So when you revisit your old hits, is it important to find a new way of doing them?

Patsy and Johnny, they hadn’t heard all my stuff that I’d recorded. The girls were like, “Well, that’s just Mommy singing.” And they didn’t pay any attention to what I sung. Now that she is producing, they do it a little different. And I want them to do that because I want something new. I listened for something new all the time. Even when I’m writing, I try to keep that going.

Van Lear Rose was totally different. Full Circle has a lot more traditional, old-country feeling.

That’s right: “full circle.” Everybody talked to me about doing this or that. That was fine with me. For my next album, I’ve got lots of ‘em [new versions of her old hits] already cut. I’ve recorded everything I’ve done, so when I go back to put out another album, it’s like that.

Since you recorded over a two-year period, did you use different groups of musicians?

Yeah. We had a studio full of musicians the other day. I mean to tell you, they were a houseful of musicians. You know, it’s small out there. So I went out the back door, started to come in the front door and I had to go back. I said, “My God, there’s nothing for me to do here.” They’re all young musicians.

How do you get these young players to feel the authentic, original feeling for these songs?

We just played them the record. Let ‘em hear it. That’s it.

You had a couple of guest artists on here, with Willie Nelson and Elvis Costello.

You know, I didn’t even know they were gonna be on this album. I wasn’t there when all this was going on. I didn’t know it was happening until it was all over.

Where did the idea come of bringing Elvis in on that?

Probably from Johnny. Him and Johnny work together a lot. Me and Elvis has wrote together. We’ve done some stuff together before.

With Conway Twitty, 1976. Photo from MCA Records / public domain.

You recorded so many great duets, especially with Conway.

We cut twelve albums, me and Conway did.

On those records, you and he were in the studio together. Duets these days are often cut with singers recording in separate times and places.

I know. I didn’t even know this was going on. I didn’t even know Willie was gonna cut his part. I didn’t know Elvis was doing that with me. But that’s all right. I like what Willie done. Willie, he could sing any time with me. He’s got this commercial on TV with the dogs right now: “my friend, my pal.”

Are there any other folks you’d like to record a duet with?

Well, you know, I haven’t thought about anything like that since Conway passed away. Conway come to the hospital my husband was in and died that night.

What is the key to being a successful duet singer?

I don’t know. Me and Conway was just kind of like one. For twelve years we sang. If he heard a song, he’d say, “I heard a good song today.” I would hear it. We didn’t go backwards and forwards on a song that we heard. If it was good, we both liked it.

When did you know that he was going to be your ideal duet partner?

Well, he said to me, “We ought to sing a song together.” And I said, “We’ll do that.”

When did you first meet Willie?

We both hit Nashville about the same time. I remember the first time I met him. We did a little show together, somewhere on a boat. He was headlining the show.

Wasn’t there a feeling in those days that Willie was a very talented songwriter but he wasn’t a fully developed singer?

He was making demos. But he had the songs with Patsy [Cline]. When I come to Nashville, Patsy was cutting all them songs of Willie Nelson’s. I realized that, yeah, you’re a songwriter!

Childhood home of Loretta Lynn and sister Crystal Gayle. Photo by Nicolai Edgar Anderson via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 4.0

How hard is it for you to go back to that period before you received the Presidential Medal of Honor, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and became an icon in American culture?

It’s not hard at all. Last time I was in Butcher Holler, I went up to the little cabin I was born in. It’s the last little cabin in the holler. We had to walk ‘cause there’s no road from our house on up the holler. I remember hugging [sounds like: Quint] Butcher, who was a first cousin of my daddy, which is probably a second cousin of mine. I’d run over there to hug him and kiss him on the cheek. He was on the porch. And he said, “Loretta, ain’t you ever gonna get old [laughs]?”

You do draw from modern musical trends. Who are some of the young artists who might influence you?

Not very many nowadays because I work by myself most of the time. I love Miranda Lambert. She’s my girl. She’ll keep it country as long as they let her but I’m afraid they’re gonna push her to pop. I hope they don’t ‘cause she’s a good country star and as long as they keep her as a country artist she’ll make it. If they push her pop, she’ll lose it.

Lynn presents the Female Vocalist of the Year Award to Miranda Lambert at the 44th Annual CMA Awards, Nashville, November 2010. Photo © UPI / Terry Wyatt via Alamy stock photos.

Did people try to push you in that direction?

It didn’t make no difference to me ‘cause I was country and that’s how I was gonna stay. It was no use to talk to me. I probably looked at them and thought, “You start singing it!”

You’ve been an Opry member for more than 50 years. What does that mean to you?

Well, you know, I got on the Opry when I first come back here. They let me on every Saturday night that I wasn’t doing anything. It kept us eating. Three hundred-some dollars on a Saturday night was something for us. That was a good thing. It’s been quite a while since I’ve been back. I don’t do the Opry too often.

Who comprises your audience these days?

I think they’re from three to eighty! You're liable to get a whole front row of half of them twelve or thirteen, and the rest of them would be eighty.

“There’s a lot of talented male singers, but they don’t get no further than their tractor and truck.”

Has country music gotten too big?

I think there’s a good side and a bad side to that. The ones that’s too far out, they will take it away from real country music. They sing about trucks and tractors and going out behind the barn to drink their beer. I don’t understand that! Men, they just don’t think [laughs]. There’s a lot of talented male singers, but they don’t get no further than their tractor and truck. I’ve noticed that and I’m gonna be telling Brad Paisley to get out from behind the barn and sing something else. I’m pretty sure people would like to hear love songs. All these women like to hear men sing love songs and they’re not doing it!

I think people that love country music won’t let that happen. The ones that let it happen, they’re the ones that are gonna lose. Maria had me do some calling the other day, and overseas they’re not too happy with the new stuff. They like the old stuff best. That’s all I am; you can listen to that record and hear that. That’s the way I want to stay. That’s why I put this on here [the CD cover photo], just me and a guitar.

Why do you think women are so under-represented on country radio?

The strong ones that are singing will make it. Them that’s not real strong probably won’t, with strong country roots. If they’re gonna sing country, they might as well come back to the roots because it’s not gonna go nowhere.

Why should people outside of the country demographic be interested in country music? Does it speak to them too?

It speaks to everybody, to anybody that wants to listen. It's not hidden. Real strong songs are for everybody. Anybody who wants to hear a good song will listen to it. Otherwise, we’re flat-out lost [laughs].

What would you suggest these folks listen to in order to appreciate traditional country?

You can’t say. It’s got to be every man for himself. Nobody could tell me what I would like to listen to. I’d have to hear it and so will they. It’s an individual thing.

You’re shooting the Willie duet here at Municipal Auditorium.

We’re doing it tomorrow. He’s coming in tonight sometime. I think me and Willie will play it low-key. I don’t like fancy stuff and I know Willie don’t either. I said, “Well, how am I gonna dress?” Tim says, “Well, dress like Willie.” I said, “Holy cow!” I’ll probably put on a gown.

What would you say to yourself as a brand new artist in terms of advice?

I probably would update my lyrics and my singing and my melodies a little bit more. I don’t think I will now, but I would have if I had started singing. I would write my songs with a little different sound with maybe a little more flowing and up to date. But since I’m not doing it now [laughs], I don’t have to work that hard, do I?

Do you still have challenges you’d like to face as an artist?

Not really. I think I could do anything I wanted to. If I wanted to sing an up-to-date song, I could do that. But it’s easier for me to just be me.

PULL QUOTE: “I’m getting ready to go back on the road again – and I’ll be back there forever.”

Your voice is terrific on this album. Do you do anything consciously to preserve it?

Never. I’ve had a month off for this year. I’ve been going crazy. I’ve got to get back on the road and I’ll be out when I get out there and start singing. I don’t smoke. I don’t drink. Every now and then I’ll have a soft drink. I drink water mostly. I’m getting ready to go back on the road again — and I’ll be back there forever.

How long did it take you to get used to living on a bus?

We were driving a car, me and my brother. I was asleep in the back seat after two or three shows a night. If you ever get a bus, you wouldn’t care what it looked like, as long as it’s moving. I got my shower back there. Who would have thought I’d have all this? That would be unthought of!

What do you regret the most at this stage of your life?

My husband's been gone for twenty-one years now. Of course, we’d planned on maybe stopping sometime and going places, just me and him. That’s the only regret I have.

Onstage at South by Southwest, Austin, Texas, March 2016. Photo © Anna Hanks via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

####