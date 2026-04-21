At the Fillmore, New York City, October 2009. Photo by Dina Regine via Creative Commons Attribution – Share Alike 2.0.

A few days ago I posted an essay I had written in the days after Billboard Publications pulled the plug on Musician Magazine. As you could imagine, it isn’t easy to allow yourself some time to heal while also trying to find more work in the midst of financial and emotional chaos. For me, the most promising path forward was to start working as a freelance writer, which at the turn of the century was still a viable way to pay the rent and care for your family. I was lucky in that my position as editor at Musician was one of the most visible executive gigs in my niche of the business. Lots of publications were still in business; more were popping up online. With a lot of networking and hustling, I managed to piece together a decent income stream while still keeping an eye open to salaried opportunities.

Just about all of those pioneering music sites are gone now. It was my good fortune that the dot-com bubble was expanding. These brave efforts were like lily pads, floating on unknown waters; for a while you could hop from Pitchfork to Addicted to Noise to Stereogum to Launch to Groove Engine and on and on. I even managed to land staff positions at SonicNet, Music Player Network, the Allmusic Zine and Harmony Central, brief though they were.

CD Now was one of those early zines. I got their attention by offering an interview I had conducted with Lucinda Williams, which I had scheduled for an issue of Musician that never made it into production. It was actually a perfect calling card: Williams was and is verbal, opinionated and not shy about tussling with interviewers over some matter of concern. Or at least, she had no problem tussling with me.

She and I met at the Tin Roof in Nashville. It was one of my favorite places to do interviews, because after being burned by tape jams and dead batteries too often with my cassette recorder, I preferred using my tape transcriber and this restaurant happened to have AC outlets at many of its tables. Williams was agreeable, for reasons I spelled out in my intro:

“On her albums, the voice of Lucinda Williams is full of pain, playfully funny, heavy with life and wisdom. Here, in her favorite Nashville restaurant, it’s a deliberate caterwaul as she howls the ‘Miss America’ anthem: ‘Here she comes, our beautiful waitress!’ Heads turn and customers look puzzled, but the staff smiles and our server gives Williams’s shoulder a squeeze as she passes by. This is home turf for Williams, a place where folks know what she means when she orders ‘the usual.’”

The timing was right for a feature on Williams, wherever it would happen to run. Her latest album, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, had just earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album. And she was gearing up to deliver the keynote address at the next South-by-Southwest event in Austin, where she had once busked on Guadalupe Street and worked in a used record store. Nobody ever coddled or cut corners for her. She had earned David Fricke’s endorsement as America’s greatest living composer on her own. We started with her imminent return to her onetime hometown.

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At Fitzgerald Theater, St. Paul, Minnesota, April 2019. Photo by Andy Witchger via Creative Commons 2.0 Generic.

What will you tell your listeners at South By Southwest?

I’m gonna talk about my experiences in the music business [uncertain laugh]. I guess I’ll talk about the corporate takeover of the music business – the corporate takeover of America, actually. I call it the Walmart Consciousness, the dying of Route 66. All the little Mom and Pop stores are being bought out. It’s happening everywhere.

What does that mean for musicians, though? Are there no more John Hammond-type A&R people who can get them placed at major labels?

John Hammond, who discovered Bob Dylan, Billie Holiday and Bruce Springsteen, is a thing of the past. Part of the problem is that those [A&R] guys don’t have tenure. There’s too much changeover. I wish there were still people like him at the labels. That cool idea of taking an artist off the street and nurturing them, I don’t see that happening anymore.

Is the difference that they’ve got to turn a profit more quickly now than in years past?

It’s obvious that labels are being handled by companies like Seagram’s. All these people, the ones who own the record labels, don’t know the first thing about music. There was a time when the record label was the record label and that was it. But the big umbrella thing, where this company is owned by that company and they’re owned by another company, has trickled down and affected everything.

Well, now there are alternate paths that artists can follow to get their music out to people.

Maybe, but I still think that artists have a harder time than they used to have, because everything is based on sales. As soon as there’s a problem with a company, the heat is on and everybody is looking at, “Okay, is this guy selling enough records?” And if all these bands aren’t selling enough records, they’re dropped.

So what should young artists do?

They should sign with an independent label. They don’t have that much distribution power, but we can all fight for that. I see it as a war between the major labels and the indie labels. I don’t think major labels are working anymore. They’re “broken,” as my friend Rob Gleason says.

In terms of bringing worthy music to the public?

Yeah. I mean, look at what’s happening to PolyGram. All of these bands are gonna be dropped. So let’s focus on the independent labels. Let’s try making them stronger, because they don’t have to answer to some Joe Blow who plays golf on weekends and doesn’t give a damn about artists trying to pay their rent in Greenwich Village. You know what I’m saying? There’s no more connection with the major labels! they’re totally disassociated from reality. They want instant gratification – now, now, now! Money, money, money! They worship the almighty dollar. There’s something sinister in all this mega-corporate crap that refuses to recognize great artists like Steve Forbert and Bo Ramsey, these geniuses who are barely making ends meet. I’m sick of it.

Yet the public still lines up and buys the stuff that the majors release.

That’s because they’re fed that stuff on MTV. They can’t even think for themselves. It’s like they’re being fed Soylent Green. That’s how we used to look at it, back when I was in high school. There was always this sense of them and us. If you were unaware, you could be controlled. To not be controlled, you have to be aware. It’s not about money; it’s about awareness. That’s your key to freedom. And we’re not just talking about the music industry. We’re talking about America. America is dying a slow death, and it breaks my heart because I love this country.

But haven’t we gotten to this point with the complicity of the consumer? There are Robert Johnson albums in the stores, but customers are passing them by and rushing to the Spice Girls rack.

That’s only because they don’t know about Robert Johnson. If Robert Johnson had the same space on the radio that the Spice Girls have, people would buy it. I believe in the people.

Maybe the problem is that it takes more work to interact with artists who are provocative and intelligent.

I know what you’re saying, but blues? Come on! It’s the people’s music. It reaches into people. When I started out, nobody knew who I was when I was doing things like opening for Ted Fucking Nugent by myself, on acoustic guitar. The guy who ran Liberty Hall in Houston liked me, and he called me up and said, “I’ve got Ted Nugent coming. Do you want to open?” I was like, “I’ll be there.” I didn’t care where it was or who the audience was, because the people would listen.

Well, audiences in those days were more open to new types of music.

But they still would be, if they had the opportunity! People are being born every day who would do that, but they’re being fed bullshit. They think that’s all there is. The thing is, you don’t have any faith in humankind!

I’m only looking at history. There was a time when alternative radio built audiences by programming Led Zeppelin, Ravi Shankar, Jimi Hendrix, Louis Armstrong and Joan Baez. But when they found they could draw more listeners by dropping Shankar, Armstrong and Baez from their rotation, they did.

Well, okay. My theory’s shot, then. Forget it [laughs]. But you know what? I’m not concerned about reaching those people you’re talking about. I don’t care whether I sell three million records. And anyway, what’s enough records to sell? Who decides when you’ve sold enough records? The head guy at Seagram’s? I’d rather write great songs. The world definitely needs great songs.

Onstage in Grass Valley, California, July 2015. Photo by Larry Miller via Creative Commons Attribution – Share Alike 2.0.

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