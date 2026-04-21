Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

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Milton Pyron's avatar
Milton Pyron
1d

Sadly the music scene is even worse now since that interview long ago.

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John Sheehy's avatar
John Sheehy
1d

She’s a real one.

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