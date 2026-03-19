Jazz pianist Marian McPartland at the Village Jazz Lounge in Walt Disney World. Photo by Laura Kola via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0.

Despite my assurance, in the intro of this project, that befriending famous people wasn’t remotely a goal when I pulled up in my Volvo Sedan just outside a bland, generic office, shook off my road dust and began my first day at Keyboard Magazine. Still, during my eighteen years on staff, I developed a few friendly acquaintances among the artists I interviewed, none more personal than the one that Marian McPartland and I came to share.

We met when I was in my early twenties. She was on the edge of sixty years old. The ink on my journalism degree wasn’t quite dry yet. Marian had been a respected pianist since her residency at The Embers in Manhattan, beginning three months before I was born. She had a unique charisma, blending English elegance with jazz hipness. I didn’t. But we both loved the piano, and that became our common ground.

In 1995, I moved from the West Coast to New York, where I began a new job at Musician Magazine. This made it possible to see Marian more often, as she lived on Long Island. And when I suggested that we consider working together on a book about her life, she agreed to explore the idea. So one day I took the LIRR from my home near Bayside, Queens, to hers in Port Washington, the last stop on No. 7 line.

She greeted me at the station and, after running a few brief errands, drove me to her place, a cozy, somewhat cluttered house, with sheet music, books and other items scattered here and there. After she’d brewed up some tea, we sat in her living room to talk about the project. That initial conversation wasn’t easy, as it began with Marian expressing some skepticism, mainly about logistics but also about how interesting an account of her life would be. On the other hand, I was eager to move forward. To me, her life story was almost cinematic: From her childhood in a Thames Valley town, it encompassed classical training followed by a decision to forsake a promising future in composition for a career in jazz. A few years of entertaining on the British vaudeville circuit led to performances for troops on the front lines during World War II. A chance encounter with American jazz cornettist Jimmy McPartland led to work with his Dixieland band, an impulsive wedding on his military base, and a one-way ticket with him to Chicago.

There’s so much more: Her rise to prominence in New York,, a long affair with drummer Joe Morello, the collapse of her marriage to McPartland, a subsequent intense friendship with songwriter Alec Wilder, her pioneering work as a radio host and early advocate for women in jazz and an eventual reconciliation and remarriage to McPartland shortly before his death in 1991. I encouraged Marian to speak candidly, as nothing would be published without her approval. (I was hoping, though, that as our rapport strengthened she would become more comfortable with being open. For example, my research had suggested she may have had a brief romantic relationship with Duke Ellington, a regular attendee at her Embers gig.)

Maybe an hour had passed when she asked that we continue a few days later, as she had to get ready to meet some friends for dinner, though she would be happy to drive me back to the station on the way. With that, she left me in the living room to browse and maybe play a bit on her Baldwin piano. A few minutes later someone knocked on her front door. I opened it to a guy with a puzzled expression.

“Who are you?” he asked.

I introduced myself and explained, “I’m working with Marian on her autobiography.”

He considered this and replied, “That’s weird. She and I have been doing the same thing for several months now.”

Awkwardly, he asked that I tell her he had dropped by. I did, shortly before dropping me off. Neither of us said anything further until a few days later, when Marian called to say that I was obviously too busy with Musician to commit fully to working with her on the book. And so our collaboration ended, and neither of us ever said anything about that awkward encounter in Port Washington.

We did, however, talk a number of times before I left New York in 1999. And she did invite me to write liner notes for an upcoming addition to her album series, Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz. Each of these presented an episode from her award-winning radio program; the one she offered to me featured her conversation and duet performance with Brad Mehldau. I happily accepted the offer, as Mehldau was one of the most intriguing pianists of the time. His style was much darker than hers, more introspective, in a way even somewhat ominous, yet eminently musical and animated by a formidable imagination. I loved it when Marian brought someone onto her show whose approach contrasted with hers, as she always found a way to connect personally and musically with them.

(An interesting side note here: A few years later I was hired to write liner notes for one of Mehldau’s albums. We did what I thought was a great interview, enabling me to submit what I thought was an insightful final draft. A few days later, though, his publicist called back to say that Brad didn’t agree and had given the assignment to someone else. I only hope it wasn’t that guy on Marian’s doorstep.)

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Marian McPartland interviews Ramsey Lewis on Piano Jazz , 2009. Photo by Melisa Goh / Public Domain.

Halfway through her interview with Brad Mehldau, right after they’ve finished their duet on “Stella by Starlight,” Marian McPartland makes a revealing comment: “We work pretty well together,” she says, the delight of performance still in her voice, “for two people who never saw each other before.”

With this one sentence, the indefatigable hostess of Piano Jazz sums up not only a premise of her radio show but also the thrill of jazz artists coming together in the first place. This is particularly true when barriers that might seem impassable – things like age, language, culture – prove irrelevant before the greater priorities of communication and, to be really honest about it, having a little fun.

It’s tempting to turn this idea into a sermon about the remedial potential of this music: If two of the greatest pianists of their respective generations can find accord on a few standard tunes, then why can’t we all get along, whether in the streets of our town or on battlefields half a world away?

Sad to say, the answer may be that life is more complex than art, if only because one is too often driven to conflict and the other enriched by a nobler instinct. Music, too, is more childlike – one plays the piano. But it is also subtle and elusive, which means that a quality of joy enters into the dialog between performers when they meet and bond through the similarities that led them to this place they share.

No one expresses this wonder of discovery as purely as Marian, even now, long after she has mastered the intricacies of her art. She has few peers among pianists who know how to caress a melody, to dress it in harmonies that highlight its features like a suit tailored to a perfect fit. And of course she can talk about all of this as eloquently as she speaks through song.

As regular listeners to Piano Jazz know, Marian is a most gracious hostess yet is also far from shy about her preferences. She proclaims often, for example, her love for ballads and belief in the value of standard repertoire – the “American songbook” titles that provide a lingua franca for the jazz performer. But this makes even more impressive her reception to Brad Mehldau, who is no stranger to tradition but also follows the modern imperative that instrumentalists should fill at least part of their sets with original material.

As a pianist myself, I share Marian’s apprehensions on this subject. Certainly I enjoy playing something by Gershwin more than my own stuff; after all, why restrict myself to inferior repertoire? But I’ve also learned, partly from Marian’s example, that the greatest pleasure offered by preconceptions comes when you set them aside – and with this gesture, on this show, she allows herself and Mehldau to connect, in performance and dialog, while granting us the privilege of listening in.

Brad Mehldau in concert, May 2021. Photo by Harald Krichel via Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported.

Unlike almost everyone who has emerged as a jazz innovator over the past ten-odd years, Mehldau draws significantly from an appreciation for nineteenth-century German classical composition. He has made this clear in interviews and in notes he has written for his own albums, but as he explores Cole Porter’s “From This Moment On,” his first solo performance for this show, the point is made as well through music. Mehldau shows little interest in the blueprint that guides most jazz artists. Typically, on jazz sets that range from traditional to avant-garde, the intensity builds, maybe from a statement of the theme to an elaboration or departure from it, and then the participants wrap it up with a burnin’ final chorus.

Mehldau works differently: Nodding more toward Baroque than bop, he lays out the tune, implying rather than hammering the rhythm; it is left to the listener to discern the swing through the placement of his chords rather than through articulation of the beat. As he begins stretching out, Mehldau extracts a fragment from Porter’s theme and allows it to guide everything that follows. Bits of it scatter throughout his solo, separate into streams of counterpoint, and cycle through triplets that spin like sparklers illuminating the development of his concept. The beauty here is in the symmetry, execution, and design of his improvisation; the excitement is in his commitment to play by something other than the usual rules.

Marian notices this immediately. “That’s a very unusual way of playing that tune,” she begins, sounding for a moment like the mother of a teenager sizing up his new Mohawk. But then she identifies a key element in the Mehldau approach, not just on this song but in much of what he’s recorded since his debut album in ’94: “What I like about it is [your] wanting to have several voices going at one time and not [just] having the melody line and the chord changes.” This opens the door toward their discussion of classical training and its influence, in which Mehldau pulls the focus back to jazz tradition, to Oscar Peterson and Art Tatum specifically.

And with that, only minutes after the tape began rolling and not much longer than that after they had met, Marian finds their common ground. In the fashion of jazz players all over the world, they play together, on “Stella by Starlight.” As I savored the sound of these two artists, one raised in England and the other in Connecticut, one working in New York years before the other had been born, feeding each other ideas and complementing what the other was creating, I thought about a friend of mine, one of the better pianists in San Francisco, who years ago flew to Paris on a brief vacation. Right after disembarking, while still in the airport, he met another musician; they shared one taxi to an after-hours club, and my friend found himself jamming with strangers until well past dawn. The only English spoken on the bandstand was the title of the next tune, but that was all anyone needed to say.

So it is on Piano Jazz, and never more clearly than on this remarkable episode. There is one surprise, by the way, in an anecdote involving Mehldau’s parents and a night at New York’s Hickory House nearly fifty years ago, where Marian presided at the piano. In this story, the past and present blur – but with these two sharing their memories and music, that’s as it ought to be.

– Robert L. Doerschuk

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