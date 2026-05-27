After voting for Kamala Harris, Nashville, November 2025. Photo via Mary Gauthier Facebook page.

I want to begin this intro to my Mary Gauthier interview transcript with a recollection of my encounter with … Bruce Springsteen. Because my reactions to being introduced to each artist were remarkably similar.

In February 1974 ,a few months into my job at The Austin American-Statesman, I was summoned by John Bustin, head of the paper’s “Amusements” section. He wanted me to interview this new singer/songwriter out of New Jersey who was about to make his debut in our town, at the Armadillo World Headquarters. Problem was, there was no advance music, only press releases. And the only time available for the interview was tomorrow. In other words, I pretty much had to wing it. I was, however, comped for the first of his two shows that night.

So I went to his motel, knocked on the road manager’s door and was told to wait for a couple of minutes. Bruce then emerged, in a white t-shirt and leather jacket, his hair tangled, his eyes blinking in the light of day. The interview went as well as it could, though it started shakily. “Do you play country music?” I asked, reasoning that if he was headlining at the Armadillo, that must be the case. He smiled and shook his head no. I re-routed and began asking about the song titles on his latest album: “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight),” “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy),” “Incident on 57th Street.” The titles alone suggested a facility for capturing time and place in lyrics, which in turn prompted me to tell me about the neighborhoods where he grew up, how they fed into his writing and arrangements. He spoke at some length, then I offered my own reflection on the New York vibe: During a recent visit, on a cold night in Midtown, I could see steam billowing up from manhole covers into the misty air.

At this Bruce brightened. “Yeah,” he said. “That’s good. Maybe I can use that.”

I don’t think he ever did, but the point of this story is that later that night I stood at the edge of the Armadillo stage, watching Bruce perform with an eloquent desperation that I’d never seen from any other artists. Was this the same guy I’d spoken with a few hours earlier, who had just stumbled out of bed and mumbled sleepily through much of our conversation? That dumbfoundedness was what drove me to write the story afterwards at the office for the next day’s edition, in advance of his second night at the Armadillo.

Forty-one years later I received a similar assignment regarding another singer/songwriter with whom I was yet to be familiar. I was asked to write the PR bio for her upcoming second album, and this time there was an advance I could check out before the interview. What I heard from those tracks struck me about as hard as Springsteen’s set at the Armadillo. Here was another rare talent, with as strong a command of poetic narrative lyrics as I’d heard maybe since my stretch at the American-Statesman.

That album was Mercy Now, written and performed by Mary Gauthier. Her songs took me as deep into the shadows of her life as Bruce’s The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle led me into his. But where Bruce’s songs were more experiential, Mary’s were primarily introspective, which was effective not just because of her talent but because of her turbulent life: raised in an orphanage until being adopted by a dysfunctional religious family, drinking heavily by age twelve, being beaten by homophobes, spending her eighteenth birthday in jail … then becoming a world-class chef with her own restaurant in Boston, kicking her addictions and only then channeling her energy into music. By the time we met, she had already released three albums, though the adulation they drew came mainly within the folk music community. The one we would discuss would win much wider attention, rising into the Billboard Top Ten.

I began with the question I often used to start my bio interviews.

****

Is there a central point we should emphasize in this bio?

It’s just hard, you know? It would be easier to ask a twenty-year-old. I’m forty-two. So much has gone down to make me who I am. The one thing that I consistently get fed from my fans and from audiences is that they have this overwhelming sense that what I’m saying is real and true, and that it shocks them and startles them in a way.

That obviously reflects in a positive way on the tremendous focus you bring to writing songs.

Well, it’s finding the truth.

You began writing songs rather late. Was all that music in you from the beginning, though? Did it just take a while to find its way out?

Yeah. I was incapable of doing it when I was getting high and drinking. I’m a strange person. Most writers can’t do it sober; I couldn’t do it drunk. I wanted to. I felt as though I should be doing it. But ironically, I was capable of running businesses. I could be a businessperson and not an artist [laughs]. I could be somewhat creative in business and keep it together enough to run a restaurant, but I couldn’t put words together that meant anything to me. It wasn’t until I was several years sober that I was able to put together songs that I felt proud enough to play in front of people.

When you left home at fifteen, did you have the songs already to say but you hadn’t found the key that could let them out?

I had to find peace before I could write. I had to find a quiet place inside my soul before I could write. And I didn’t have that until much, much later in life. The chaos just made it impossible for me to be creative lyrically.

You weren’t even thinking at that time about being creative.

I wanted to, in my heart, but I couldn’t. I couldn’t sit down still long enough to do it. I had to sit sometimes in a chair for twelve or fourteen hours to work on a verse, or even a line, or sometimes even a word. I didn’t have the discipline, I didn’t have the patience, and I didn’t have the faith in myself to do that.

Did you listen to music as a kid, though?

I always listened.

There’s something to be said, though, to coming into your own as a writer at an older age than average, with your experiences factoring into the process from the start.

It has worked for me. It’s been against all odds. I didn’t start writing until I was thirty-five. At that point I was seven years sober. I’m almost seventeen years sober now. So talking about the process of becoming who I would have been all along, I think I’ve gotten there. I’ve healed the wounds, moved past all that wild-child stuff, and grown up. I’ve become, hopefully, a replica of what I should have been all along, if I wasn’t so self-destructive.

With Lucinda Williams and Emmylou Harris backstage at the Basement East, Nashville, April 2025. Photo by Zach Furham via Facebook.

Your family was very conservative and Roman Catholic. Were they musical?

Not at all. They were like zombies. Music saved my life.

Even back when you were just twelve years old?

Yeah. It was the only thing I could relate to. I looked around me, and I couldn’t relate to my family at all. I couldn’t relate to the neighborhood I was in at all. I couldn’t relate to the people I went to school with hardly at all. I felt like an alien. But I found songs that spoke to me.

What were the sights and sounds of that neighborhood?

It was cookie cutter, cookie cutter, cookie cutter, cookie cutter -- the same house, the same car, the same husband, the same wife, the same kids, the same school, the same clothes, and it was horrible. I felt like a prisoner. I felt like a misfit. I felt like an alien. And I was adopted, so I was almost two families removed from being connected to humanity.

Did you try to find your birth mother?

This last year I hired a private detective. She was found in four days. I thought I had a couple of weeks, you know? Four days later I got a phone call: “You got a pen? Here’s her name. Here’s where she is.” I’ve spoken to her once. It wasn’t what I was hoping for. Nobody knows about me. She never told my father. She never told her family. I’m known only to her. And she doesn’t want to change that, so I let her have her peace. I thanked her for bringing me into this world.

That’s a resolution of sorts, at least.

It also points to why I’m probably a truth teller. It makes sense to me psychologically that I feel compelled to be a truth teller -- because my mother can’t. I didn’t know that, and maybe that’s just a psychobabble thing I’m drawing in my head to try to make sense of this. But it does make sense.

What do you mean by “truth teller”?

Well, it’s been interesting to come to that term to describe myself. What is the difference between a truth teller and a great lyricist? The most interesting thing for me to write about is struggle. The things I tend to want to tell the truth about are struggles inside of relationships. Somewhere along the way I figured out that the most intimate part of me is the most universal part of me. Somehow, somewhere, I’ve figured out that the artist’s job is to reveal that -- not in a navel-gazing way, though. You have to find a way to make it universal, not just “me, me, me,” or else you’ll end up being boring. Your narcissism becomes boring. Your songs become uninteresting. There’s got to be a way to go inside and pull out the universal.

The Writing Begins

You began playing at age thirty-five, after you’d had a breakup in a relationship …

I began writing at thirty-five.

The fact that it happened at a pivotal part in your life suggests that truth and music are directly connected in your work.

It coincided with sobriety. I’d had enough time clean and sober to be able to sit down for long periods of time to do this work.

Was your partner an enabler?

No. I got sober and immediately became addicted to lovers [laughs]. I filled that time that I spent getting high and getting drunk with lovers. It’s very common; people do it all the time. There’s no way to get sober and make it painless and easy, but if you have somebody there it helps for a little while. So I did that until it didn’t work anymore. I had to deal with all the years of living and the things that happened to me that I hadn’t dealt with. Getting sober is like you’re going 110 miles an hour down the Autobahn outside of Nuremberg, Germany, and you slam on the brakes. Everything you’ve been running from your whole life comes slamming into your ass and you have to deal with it. And it keeps coming for years.

Music is your airbag, then.

It’s been a way for me to make sense out of all this, to try to understand my own life. Fortunately for me, that process has also been useful to other people. It’s helped them to understand their processes. I didn’t know that’s how it was going to be. I thought it was just this little Emily Dickinson thing: I was doing it for me.

Was it an instant epiphany or a gradual process of slowly getting into writing?

Bam, I was writing. Something healed. It was like two neurons touched, fused, connected, and the next thing you know I’m obsessed with getting to the words of a song.

Why was it that quick?

I was left with a lot of time.

“I’m not trying to write a ditty. I’m trying to find the truth.”

You were working at the restaurant, though. You were busy.

The restaurant had stabilized at that point. I’m coming up on fourteen years sober; I got sober on July 13, 1990. I was four or five years into the restaurant at that point. So I had people running it at night, I didn’t have to be there, and I had time on my hands. And I had no lover, no liquor and no drugs. When I talk about this to you, it helps me to understand it myself, but to this day, when I sit down to write, I’m not trying to write a ditty. I’m trying to find the truth -- about me, or about the character I’m writing about. It’s almost like turning up stones, trying to find it, looking anywhere it might be.

How did it feel when you were finally able to begin this search through writing?

The first couple of songs, I didn’t realize that was what I was doing. And I didn’t really do it. I just did what most early songwriters do: I mimicked the people whose work I loved. So the first few batches of songs were pretty derivative. I hit my stride when I wrote this song called “Goddamn HIV.” It’s written in the first person from the perspective of a gay man who’s got the virus. It was also written during the height of the virus. That’s when I realized that something has to happen when I write -- a physiological reaction. It raises the hair on my arms and puts goose bumps there. It just seems to be universal that people feel the truth in their arm hairs. I don’t know why; it was there long before me. But that’s called “chicken skin.” You see people out in the audience doing this [scratches her own forearm] when I’m playing. And it doesn’t just happen to the audience; it happens to the player as well. As you know as a writer, when you nail it, you feel it. That’s what I’m aiming for. But I didn’t know that until I stumbled upon it by writing that one song where the character is not me but is a composite of things I’ve done and people I’ve known.

So all your songs are based on real people.

I’ve got a buddy who gets up and says, “Here’s a true story I just made up [laughs].”

Escape to Nowhere

When you stole your parents’ car at age fifteen, did you have any idea where you were going when you were going?

I had no idea where I was going.

Did you know how to drive?

Barely. I knew that if I stayed my life would be in danger. Not that there was somebody that was going to kill me, but it felt like I was dying. It’s heavy, man. It’s hard to talk about because I don’t know how to explain it.

You knew that if you stayed it would just get worse and worse.

That’s been proven to me over time.

That must have been a liberating but also terrifying experience.

I was a fifteen-year-old girl out there.

Did your parents try to find you?

Well, my father is an alcoholic. My mother was on all kinds of tranquilizers at that time. Things were screwed up. Her mother had cancer. There was chaos and pandemonium in the family. I ended up in the detox.

Were they out of the picture after that?

They were in the picture but they weren’t in charge anymore. If they ever were in charge, that’s the moment they weren’t in charge anymore. I went into detox, ended up in a halfway house, got thrown out of the halfway house, ended up living with my mother again for a week. She presented me with this contract to sign. I ran away again, ended up in another detox and another halfway house, and that was it. I found friends to stay with and was off and running for a good ten years.

What do you remember about those ten years?

It’s a blur. I was just running.

What images do you recall from that time?

It’s so hard to remember time sequences. I don’t know. I just remember a couple of detoxes and halfway houses, getting thrown out everywhere I went, getting arrested … I was driving a car through a carwash in the middle of winter in Salina, Kansas, a seventeen-year-old kid from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I was spraying the ice and snow off of the car, and I stole something out of a car -- a bottle of pills or something -- and I ended up in jail for my eighteenth birthday. They let me out, I left Kansas, and I was on my own.

Do you regret those years?

I don’t regret what I’ve been through because as a writer it gives me so much to pull from. And quite honestly, it gives me compassion for people who are down, because I’ve been down. I know what it feels like on the bottom. I’ve been there. I’ve spent a good enough time there to not be able to forget what it’s like. So I can feel for people who are there. I know how you end up there. It’s not a mystery to me. But it’s also not a mystery to me how to get up off the bottom. I’ve experienced both. It’s given me confidence that if everything falls apart again I’ll know what to do. I know how to fail and rebuild. That’s a really nice thing to have. If somebody didn’t walk around terrified of things falling apart because they wouldn’t know what to do, I know what to do. It isn’t that I want it to happen or anything, but the confidence is there, so I can take bigger risks than someone who needs safety and security.

“My life is a gift. With all sincerity, I know in my heart that I should be dead.”

You take it a day at a time.

Yes. I don’t think a lot about the future. I don’t think a lot about the past except to look back on it and feel glad that I’m alive. I feel as though my life is a gift. With all sincerity, I know in my heart that I should be dead. Most of my friends are dead. The way that I lived, I had no respect at all for my own life. I should be dead. So I’m living on this borrowed time, and there’s a liberation in that. Most people that go through a near-death experience end up liberated if they live. This freedom comes from almost having lost life. It gives you an ability to move as though this is a gift -- which it is, for all of us, but you lose touch with it until it’s almost taken away.

Maybe there’s more poetry among those who have been near death: love, hate, self-loathing, redemption, and so on. But whoever your parents in Baton Rouge listen to, they’re singing about life without challenge.

That’s right.

Maybe you’ve achieved eloquence through those experiences that you wouldn’t have attained through talent alone.

I agree, wholeheartedly.

Why do people relate so strongly to music about characters they wouldn’t even talk with themselves?

We can shine the light on the value of light. We can shine the light on things that are hard to see in their everyday routine.

You’re not preachy about it, though.

No. We just tell stories about people who are all fucked up.

You’re clean now. You’re in a position of strength and success. Does it get harder to draw from that reservoir that you’ve left behind?

Not yet, but I suppose it will. It seems to for all my heroes. Without naming names, they’ve run out of stuff to write about. I expect my writing to change. My writing has caught up with my life. On my first three records I had catching up to do. But now I’m writing in real time.

In fact, the new album isn’t primarily dark. It’s actually rather familiar. When you write, say, “Falling Out of Love” the images are dark, but everybody who has fallen out of love can relate to these feelings. So you seem to use the language and poetry of your experience to write about things anybody can feel.

That’s what I’m trying to do. Somewhere along the way, in the twisted history of this country and the corporate takeover of everything, “human” has come to mean “dark.” “Challenge” has come to mean “dark.” I don’t know what happened. It didn’t used to be like that in this town. People used to be able to write about real life -- in fact, so much that the “drinkin’ and cheatin’” songs became a cliché. But people are still drinkin’ and cheatin’. It’s just that they’re not writing about it. The songs aren’t getting cut. There’s hypocrisy now. People feel compelled to write songs that the radio will play. They’re not songs that reflect their own lives. Or maybe we’ve just gotten so comfortable that the challenges are different. I don’t know. My challenges are the same, to consistently stay connected to human beings or to myself. And that’s hard.

Listeners really need the kinds of songs you’re doing now. They’re starting to notice writers like Steve Earle and yourself because they need that change.

I hope so. The label thinks so. I do know that when I play these songs out, people are shocked. They’re like, “It’s so real. I don’t know what to say.”

Detour to Academia

How did you get from those twelve blurry years to becoming a philosophy major at LSU?

I had a job in a restaurant. The restaurant was right next door to LSU. The owners of the restaurant made a deal with me: If I maintained a B grade point average, they would help put me through school. This was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. Plus, having been through detoxes and halfway houses, at that time there was a surplus in the Louisiana state budget, so the governor declared some sort of a money pool for people who had been indigent or had struggled. So between the state and my boss, I got sent to school. The restaurant paid half and the state paid half, and I ended up in philosophy, where a soon-to-be songwriter is right at home.

Did you actually get anything out of that education that applied to your writing?

Absolutely. The most important thing you get from philosophy is that you realize there are no answers; there are only good questions. To me, a song should end with a question, not an answer. It helped me to understand that the most intelligent minds throughout all of human history never, ever gave answers; they just re-asked the questions. There’s freedom in knowing that I don’t have to have all the answers.

That goes back to Socrates.

You bet. I learned how to be a better writer by learning how to read the philosophers.

You never lost your vernacular writing voice, but maybe studying philosophy affected your creative process.

I think it did.

You were there for five years. Did you earn a degree?

Nope. I always leave right when it’s time to graduate [laughs]. What’s the paper for? I’m not going to be employable anyway.

Did you immediately go to the Culinary Institute?

No, I got in trouble with drugs really bad in my senior year of college and I decided to leave town. I held it together, held it together, held it together, held it together, and then everything started falling apart. So I decided to leave town. I moved to Boston, worked a couple of really bad jobs, ended up in a place where I learned how to present food in a way that would draw real yuppies to it. I worked at a little café in Boston for a cutting-edge restaurateur. I learned how to charge $4.50 with a straight face for an éclair [laughs].

In Austin, 2023. Photo via Mary Gauthier Facebook page.

Did you start out as a waitress?

I started off working at the counter and worked my way up to manager.

When did you start cooking?

I found some investors who were willing to put down some money on a restaurant idea that I had. He executed that idea and it started going very well. They got paid back about half of the money they’d put into it in less than two years. I said, “I need to go to chef school. I want to open a bigger place.” So they said okay and they sent me to chef school. I quit chef school right at the very end and we opened a full-service restaurant. The first one was just takeout. I did that for almost ten years: the Dixie Chicken restaurant.

Why did you opt for Cajun food?

I didn’t know what my concept was going to be. One night I was at the bar with one of the professors from chef school who was from Italy. We were really drunk -- drunk, drunk, drunk. I clearly remember the moment: He said, “You have to do what’s in your heart, Maria! You could only open a Louisiana restaurant!” Well, jambalaya and gumbo were what I knew. I was thinking of doing this cafeteria thing or Italian, but it was right in front of me and I didn’t know. Then he told me that I had to do it from my heart, and I knew he was right.

How did working at a restaurant in Boston bring you closer to being the artist you are now?

It made clear to me that the most interesting part of business is the concept. The maintenance of it is drudgery; I just couldn’t stand it. The best part of the gig was writing the menu, rewriting the menu, coming up with what the place was going to look like, and sharpening that. I’d wake up at night, having created a brand new soup in my sleep [laughs]. I get off the most out of creating something out of nothing -- and once it’s created, I’m done. I’m not a maintenance person. I had to run the place, but it annoyed me to no end. I hated it. Once again, it goes back to that routine thing. Maybe it was a flashback to my parents’ monotonous life in the cookie-cutter neighborhood with the cookie-cutter car and the cookie-cutter house and the cookie-cutter kids, and everybody had the same house and the same shrubs -- you know, Fifties and Sixties America.

So you were stimulated to the point that it began to conflict with some element of routine. And then you moved on.

That’s it. In the restaurant I knew that it was under control, no matter what happened. No matter how many people piled in and no matter how many times the phone rang, I’d been through every possible crisis and survived it, and that gave me confidence

The Move to Music

Describe your first performance.

I was horrible. My mouth was so dry I couldn’t spit sand. I was terrified. First of all, I was the oldest person there. It’s a kid thing, open mikes. My hands were shaking. I forgot the chords. I forgot the words. I was banging into the microphone. I had no idea what I was doing or how to do it. But I got through it somehow, and I knew I was going to come back and tackle it again … and again and again and again.

From this point we can document your rise into full-time music work, so let’s move on to your recorded output. What does each of your albums represent?

The first one I made with songs I had written to play at the open mikes. Some of the songs on the first one I never even played at the open mikes. I just wrote ‘em and recorded ‘em. I made that as a demo, as a chance to try to get gigs. And it got nominated for a Boston Music Award, for best new contemporary folk artist. Of course, it’s the country-est record I’ve ever made. It was definitely much more country than folk, but there’s no category for country in the Boston Music Awards. I didn’t win, but they gave me a nod.

Still, that’s extraordinary, given the quality of talent in that town.

Absolutely. There are five thousand people running around with folk guitars in Boston. For me to get one of four slots was incredible, with a first-run record. That gave me some confidence and I really started writing hard and strong. I spent less and less time at the restaurant, more and more time at my writing desk. It became a compulsion. It became something I studied. I took some writing workshops. I began coming to Nashville and doing workshops with the Nashville Songwriters Association, associating myself almost exclusively with other songwriters, talking about songs -- passionate about songs, the way I once was about soup [laughs]. It was a great time.

From soup to nuts.

Yeah, and they were thrilled to know me because they could come into my restaurant for free. I’d hook ‘em up. I loved it because I was getting good at it. I wrote and wrote, and then I decided I was going to sell the restaurant. I tried to rededicate myself to it. I gave it a good year of “I’m going to try to love this again. I’m crazy! I can’t do this at my age. I can’t be a songwriter. What, am I nuts? I can’t even sing! What am I thinking?” But I just couldn’t do it. So I asked my partners to buy me out. And with the money I got from the buyout I made my second record. A few months after that was released all hell broke loose. I got invited to play at twelve major festivals. Except for open mikes, I’d never played a gig. I hadn’t a clue! I had to put a band together. I didn’t know what that meant. I’d never played with a band. I’m on the main stage at the Newport Folk Festival. I’m on the main stage at the Rocky Mountain Folk Festival and at the Strawberry Music Festival up in Yosemite, California. I was way over my head. I had no clue. But the second CD really hit a chord with radio. So I did this whirlwind tour of all these festivals. I thought I was well on my way. But playing festivals does not a career make. I’m still very slowly building this thing. I kept writing. I decided to move to Nashville. I made my third CD. I started getting licensing deals for the records I had. I was touring Europe a lot; I was well received over there, more than here. And now I’m sitting here with this deal from Lost Artists.

“Mercy Now”

What does this album represent to you?

I think I’ve found my sound. I know what I sound like. Of course, that’s probably going to change, but I don’t think it’s as derivative a record as the other ones. I never know when I make a record what story that record is. I had a manager who would always tell me what the story is. That’s how the bios came to me before you: She wrote them and told me what happened to the characters on this record and here’s where you are as a writer. It’s hard for me to get a perspective on that.

Were all of these songs written with the slow, meticulous attention you’ve described as your method of writing?

Yeah. One was just like that. It’s “Ain’t Got Heart,” which is a silly jab at Toby Keith. That was a five-minute song.

That was a pretty nasty number.

I stand by it, though [laughs].

There’s more nuance on this album too. “Mercy Now” is delicate, even supplicating -- not at all dark.

That particular song started out as a song about my dad. I did a cinematography technique: I pulled the camera back. It started out with my dad, my brother, and my family. Then I started pulling the camera back. It occurred to me, in the process of writing it, that it’s not just my dad that needs mercy, it’s not just my brother, it’s not just my country or the church -- my God, it’s every single one of us. But it took a while for me to figure out that’s what I was doing.

Onstage at the Loft, Colorado Springs, Colorado, December 2011. Photo by TDC Photography via Shutterstock.

You’ve talked about how difficult things were between you and your family. It’s an important step to acknowledge that they need mercy.

Maybe this is yet another coming of age record, but it’s a different image. The Drag Queen record is coming of age as a young adult, no longer a kid. Now I’m coming of age in a different way: My parents are old, I’m in my forties, I’m looking back on what transpired, and I realize they did the best they could and it’s time to take care of them now.

…

Several songs on here -- “Drop in the Bucket,” “Empty Spaces,” “Too Soon to Tell” -- are relationship songs, but they’re all about relationships that have been lost.

It’s a recurring theme in my life [laughs].

Maybe the most evocative perspective involves looking back on something you’ve lost.

The most interesting things to me, as a writer, involve the struggle, the push and the pull. That’s what I want to write about. I haven’t had the experience of having a lot of easy relationships. I don’t know anybody who has. You couldn’t tell it by other people’s songs that get played on the radio today, but I don’t think relationships are easy. I think their maintenance is the most difficult thing about this life. So I write about that. That’s my experience.

And you stay in the past tense.

Yeah, I write about ones that have gotten away from me.

Is it easier for you to write about relationships when you’re not in them anymore?

Yes, because it gives me a perspective. It’s hard to know the truth when you’re in the middle of it.

“Your Sister Cried” is very evocative but its literal meaning is elusive.

I didn’t write that one. Fred Eaglesmith wrote it. I like that ambiguity a lot. I’m not yet able to write that way. It has to be ambiguous based in some sort of a story. You have to at least be able to come up with scenarios of what’s going on. You may not know exactly what’s going on, but the ambiguity of Dylan is incredibly interesting.

“Being a songwriter in the time of Dylan is like being a playwright in the time of Shakespeare. It’s an honor to be in the same world as him.”

“It Ain’t the Wind” is very Dylan-like, from the storm imagery to even your vocal phrasing …

Absolutely.

… yet you didn’t go overboard with it. The central metaphor stays clear and powerful throughout the tune.

Dylan will always be an inspiration. If you’re a songwriter and Dylan isn’t an inspiration, I don’t really understand how you can say that. Come on, being a songwriter in the time of Dylan is like being a playwright in the time of Shakespeare. It’s an honor to be in the same world as him.

Even the organ stuff is Dylan oriented. How did you find the musicians you used on this album?

The producer, Gurf Murlix, did that. But Ian McLagan plays the B-3; he used to be in Small Faces, he was with Rod Stewart, toured with the Stones, and has played with Dylan.

Where did you record?

Austin.

Is this your third project with Gurf?

It’s the second one. I just bring in the songs, the voice, and the guitar. We talk about what would sound good: “What do you think?” We try things. He’s definitely in charge of that. He’s a multi-instrumentalist; he played twelve instruments on my last record. I am a word person that can barely play a guitar. That’s his art, pulling this together.

When the orchestration builds slowly throughout “Mercy Now,” from solo guitar up through cello …

Gurf did that. He hears it the way I hear it. That’s why I love working with it. That’s what I would have done if I knew how to do it. I knew I wanted a cello. It was obvious that the song needed a cello because of the sadness of the song. That’s probably one of the saddest instruments I know, if not the saddest. But he knows right when it should come in and what note it should come in on. He’s very good at that.

Do you have any final thoughts before we wrap this up?

I want people to know that I’ve moved way past that wild-child/going-to-jail/crazy-life thing. I’ve been a sober woman for a very long time now. I plan on continuing down this path. Hopefully, as the human being matures, the writing will mature. That’s the message I want to put out.

Photo via Mary Gauthier Facebook page.

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