Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

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Daniel Sallberg's avatar
Daniel Sallberg
2d

First heard Mary Gauthier on a compilation CD called Radio Bob (2008). Song was "I Drink" Been a fan ever since

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