Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 17

What a wild ride this whole story is. The Jarretts' bet on pay-per-view only model while cutting out traveling costs was genuinly smart business thinking, especially when McMahon had already squeezed regional territories into extinction. The part about potential treachery through BTP/Hassman really underscores how vulnerable startups are when they're dealing with suppliers connected to their biggest competitor. I remeber when TNA was fighting for its life back then, had no idea the Panda Energy bailout was that last-minute.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Doerschuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture