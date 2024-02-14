PRINCE

Musician Magazine, April 1997

Prince onstage at London’s Wembley Arena, c. 1992. Photo (c) Patrick Baldwin / Alamy Stock Photo

A deep freeze lay heavy on Minneapolis as I checked into the closest accommodation I could find to Paisley Park, the Vatican of Prince’s musical empire. Not taking chances with the weather, I had flown in from New York the day before our interview and spent the evening poring over notes in my motel room before calling it a night. They centered primarily around Emancipation, his recent three-CD project and his first to be released after he had cut ties from his longtime label, Warner Bros. This interview was a big one, so I felt even more than my usual obligation to be informed and prepared.

The following afternoon, someone picked me up and took me out to Paisley Park. The interior was brightly lit, spacious and airy. Catwalks stretched high overhead. I was ushered into the booth overlooking a studio, in which I could see Prince rehearsing with his band at the time, the New Power Generation. I pulled out my recorder and waited until he took his leave and came in to greet me.

My initial impressions surprised me somewhat. He was short and slight, as I had expected. But he was also relaxed and welcoming. More than anything, he reminded me of many jazz musicians I’d known and played with over the years: hip, funny, quick to laugh … in jazz parlance, a cat. That helped put me at ease immediately, which was helpful because, within seconds of his arrival, a problem presented itself.

“Oh, no,” he said, pointing at my recorder. “You can’t record this.”

“What? Why?”

“I don’t want my voice on any recordings except my own.” His voice dropped to an intense whisper. “See, I’ve heard my voice sampled by other artists. I’ve even heard it on other people’s answering machines. So, no. Put that away.”

This I wasn’t expecting. The whole point of recording interviews was to make sure everything, every nuance and inflection, could be archived precisely.

“So what should I do?”

He shoved a yellow legal pad across the table where we sat. “Just write everything down and use that.”

First off, I realized I wasn’t at all sure I would be able to read my urgent scrawl when I got back to the office. And since this was supposed to be a cover story, the longest feature in the magazine, that spelled disaster.

Thinking fast, I suggested, “Well, how about this? We’re in your studio. What if you record our conversation and send me the transcript?”

He shook his head. Out of the question. It was his way or no way.

“You understand that this means I can’t vouch for the accuracy of what I write down as we talk. I’ll be lagging behind the conversation, missing a lot of things along the way.”

He waved off. “That’s okay. No problem.”

Okay, so be it. But I remained concerned about making sure that what I wrote would be as accurate as possible under the circumstances. So I made an offer that I had never made to any interview subject before.

“Tell you what. How about I turn my notes into the best transcript I can manage and then send that back to you for review?”

“Wow,” he responded. “Nobody’s ever offered me that before. Thank you! Yeah! Let’s do that!” We shook hands, I picked up my pen, and an hour of animated conversation and frantic scribbling began.

Prince — who actually went by “The Artist Formerly Known As Prince” at that time — spoke candidly about how he had long felt suppressed by major-label priorities. He rated several of his albums objectively and shared elements of his approach to arranging, down to where he wants the kick patterns placed in a groove.

Although this interview focuses mainly on Emancipation, there’s plenty of insight into his aesthetic from a broader perspective. Often I tried to use references to impressions I’d gotten from Emancipation to encourage the artist to go a little deeper into what makes him or her tick. A restless and nimble conversationalist, he gave me the impression he liked being interviewed, maybe in a similar sense to how he might enjoy improvising with other musicians.

Prince rocks Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1992. Photo (c) Christopher Pillitz / Alamy Stock Photo.

****

Is Emancipation your greatest album to date?

Well, you know, you can’t really tell if an album is great until its time is passed. But a lot of reviewers called Sign o’ the Times a “mixed bag.” Actually, it was a mixed bag, almost purposely. Emancipation, though, is the most cohesive, evenly flowing album, from start to finish, I’ve ever done.

You’ve said that Emancipation was created in a freer climate than when you were on Warner Bros. Yet I’m not really hearing a significantly “freer” sound on it than on your earlier work.

Well, when you’re in the creative process, the first thing you naturally think about is the “bombs,” the great ones you’ve done before. You want to fill in the slots on your new album with the songs that will make everyone the happiest: fans, musicians, writers and so on. I used to try to fill those gaps first whenever I was doing something new or [waiting] to challenge myself to do another great one.

This means that you think more about singles — time constraints, for example, and the subject matter. My original draft of “Let’s Go Crazy” was much different from the version that wound up being released. As I wrote it, “Let’s Go Crazy” was about God and the de-elevation of sin. But the problem was that religion as a subject is taboo in pop music. People think the records they release have got to be hip, but what I need to do is to tell the truth.

So you didn’t feel free to express yourself lyrically during the Warner years.

Right. I saw myself in a place of real restriction, and now I’m in a different situation. I had to take some other songs, like “A Thousand Hugs and Kisses” and “She Gave Her Angels,” off the Warner albums because they were all about the same subject. But now I can write a song that says, “If u ask God 2 love u longer, every breath u take will make u stronger, keepin’ u happy and proud 2 call His name: Jesus” [from “The Holy River,” on Emancipation] and not have to worry about what Billboard magazine will say. Plus, I’m not splitting the earnings up with anyone else except the people who deserve to have them. The people here in my studio will reap the benefits of how Emancipation does, not people in some office somewhere who didn’t contribute anything to the music.

“Michael Jordan doesn’t go on the court and think, “Now I will shoot the ball.” He just does it. That’s the kind of freedom I’m talking about.”

Now, the record industry can be a wonderful system if you want to go that route. After all, some people don’t want the hassle of getting on the phone and talking to retailers about their own records. They want someone to do it for them. I’m just not one of those people. I mean, the other day, I came in to record a couple of numbers — and when I was finished, all of a sudden, it dawned on me that there was nobody I had to give these to [laughs]. See, Michael Jordan doesn’t go on the court and think, “Now I will shoot the ball.” He just does it. That’s the kind of freedom I’m talking about.

But isn’t there an element of risk involved in assuming that much control of your career?

Risk? There’s no risk at all.

What I mean is, when you’re with a major label, you’ve got, let’s say, art directors who can worry about whether the image you want to put on the cover of your album is right or wrong for the project, whether it will help the product to sell or …

But that whole idea of “right” and “wrong” is relative. See, in my situation, there is no risk. “Right” and “wrong” was before; there’s no risk now. [Prince points toward his rehearsal studio, where his band is practicing.] Those are talented musicians working in there. They’re also good human beings. It’s already a success that we’re working together. It’s a success every time I give God the glory He deserves.

Free At Last

So lyrically, you’ve got greater freedom now. What about musically?

If you’re working in a happier atmosphere, you’ll hear things differently and play them differently. “Courtin’ Time” [from Emancipation] is different from “Had You” [from Chaos & Disorder]. That whole album is loud and raucous, but it’s also dark and unhappy. Same with The Black Album.

Your drummer, Kirk A. Johnson, co-produced much of Emancipation.

That stems from his being a drum producer. He’s good at using the computer to put a rhythm track together. I don’t like setting that kind of stuff up because, a lot of times, the song will leave me while I’m doing it. But when Kirk and I work together, we keep each other excited. I can do all the programming myself. 1999 is nothing but me running all the computers myself, which is why that album isn’t as varied as this one. Technology used to play a big part in my music; it only plays a very little part now.

Why is that?

The problem was that regardless of what I heard in my head, I’d work with the sounds I had in front of me. It’s funny because Michael Jackson will spend ten million dollars to cut an album, and Quincy Jones criticized me for engineering my own records. But I never had ten million dollars to spend on an album! I have no idea how I’d spend that much if I had it!

Actually, I very seldom wrote [with] any instruments. I’m definitely into letting sounds dictate … not the way I write a song, but the way I develop my ideas. “In This Bed” [from Emancipation] is experimental: As we were working on it, I put a guitar on the ground and just let it start feeding back. After a while, I hit this button on the digital recorder and let the feedback pattern repeat. Does this mean that instruments have a soul or a life of their own? Will they end up writing the song?

Prince onstage at the Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, August 9, 2011. Photo (c) Northfoto / Shutterstock

It’s like how after Mayte and I got married. I took her to see the neighborhood where I was raised as a baby. When we got there, everything was gone. The house where I grew up, all the buildings, everything had been torn down except this one tree that I used to climb on when I was a kid. That’s all that was left. So I went over to this tree, put my hand on it and let the memory of that time flow back into me.

If that’s what energy is all about, if this tree could remind me of something, even if it looks raggedy and old, that’s the most beautiful thing. The sounds in my music are chosen with a lot of love too — and always with the idea of which color goes with which other color.

How do you know whether to do the bass part in a song on a synth or a bass guitar?

I’ll listen to the kick drum. The bass guitar won’t go as deep as the synth and the kick drum tells me how deep I have to go. My original drum machine, the Linn, had only one type of kick. I think I had the first Linn. I did “Private Joy” [from Controversy] with a prototype of that Linn.

You’re using the Roland TR-808, the rapper’s choice, for bass drum sounds now, right?

Sure. I used that on “Da, Da, Da” [from Emancipation]. But I need to remind you that I’m not a rapper. I’ll do rhythmic speaking. “Style” [from Emancipation] calls for words to be spoken, but you can’t [vocally] riff on it. It’s like James Brown: He’ll talk the whole song, but he’s not a rapper either. There’s music behind my grooves; it’s not just loops and samples.

On “Courtin’ Time” you drew a lot from big-band phrasing for your vocal parts. The whole thing comes from a swing jazz feel. So why did you stick to the backbeat in your rhythm track, rather than loosen it up with more of a swing feel?

I wanted it to be a dance record. [Saxophonist] Eric Leeds played me this record, Duke Ellington Live at Newport, with that long saxophone solo [by Paul Gonsalves, on “Diminuendo and Crescendo in Blue”]. He was telling me that one reason the solo went as long as it did was that this lady jumped up on a table and started dancing to the rhythm, so naturally, nobody wanted to quit. That’s the vibe I’m trying to capture. I played “Courtin’ Time” with Eric once for twenty minutes, and he was wailin’ that whole time. That’s why even people who are into hip-hop still get “Courtin’ Time.”

“Sometimes I’ll be walking around, and I’ll hear the melody as if it were the first color in a painting. If you can believe in that first color and trust it, you can build your song from there.”

“The Holy River” is another departure from your usual approach to rhythm.

The melody came first on that one. Sometimes I’ll be walking around and I’ll hear the melody as if it were the first color in a painting. If you can believe in that first color and trust it, you can build your song from there. Music is like the universe: Just look at how the planets, the air and the light fit together. That’s one reason why Emancipation is so long — because of the sense of harmony that keeps it all together.

“Soul Sanctuary” is more of an understated experiment, with a mixture of what sounds like Mellotron string lines, harps and marimba.

I’ll start a track like that piece by piece. I’ll have a color or a line in mind, and I’ll keep switching things around until I get what I’m hearing in my head. Then, I’ll try to bring to Earth the color that wants to be with that first color. It’s like having a baby, knowing that this baby wants to be with you. You’re giving birth to the song.

Was that a real or a sampled harp on “Soul Sanctuary”?

That was a sampled harp. I wanted to be able to play it perfectly, and while I can kind of play a few simple things on a real harp, the sample helped me get it the way I wanted it. Samples are good for music. You almost can’t compare “It’s Gonna Be a Beautiful Night” [an uptempo song from Sign o’ the Times] with “The Human Body” [from Emancipation] because of the difference that samples make.

“You can’t call yourself a musician if you just take a sample and loop it. You can call yourself a thief because all you’re doing is stealing somebody’s groove.”

You treat samples differently in your songs than many other artists, using them more as adornments than elements embedded into the rhythm.

I am so glad you said that! I’ve heard a whole lot of musicians who have had a hit record and then come to Paisley Park to set up and jam with the New Power Generation. Now, I’m not a judge, but I know when I see someone jammin’ and somebody drownin’ [laughs]! I have to pull the plug and save some of their asses. Man, learn your instrument! Be a musician! You can’t call yourself a musician if you just take a sample and loop it. You can call yourself a thief because all you’re doing is stealing somebody’s groove. Just don’t call it music.

Mystery & Creativity

Do songs tend to pop out of your head completely, or do you sweat over them for a long time?

It depends. Anything can be turned into a song. I have a vault full of ideas that I’ve put down. Some of them could take a while to develop. “Holy River” took me a long time. I was picky about not messing it up. I played piano on that one, with no punch-ins at all. My eyes were closed, and I played it all live with Kirk on the drums. That one I arranged as I played it.

How can you tell when a song you’re working on has potential?

Well, see, I can’t say anything about that because I hate criticizing music. If you judge something, maybe that means you get judged back someday. I wouldn’t tell you that some song you wrote isn’t any good. I wrote this song called “Make Your Mama Happy” that would probably really frighten you. And this other song I wrote, “Sexual Suicide,” has this horn section that’s nothing but baritone saxes. It sounds like a truck coming at you! So who can say?

You don’t rate any of your songs as more noteworthy than others?

The thing is everybody has an inner voice. Mayte and I are into this thing now of wondering whether we’re supposed to get up out of bed when we wake up. If you sleep past this point where you’re supposed to get up, then you’re groggy for the rest of the day. It’s the same thing with songs: Each song writes itself. It’s already perfect.

I remember when Miles Davis came to my house. As he was passing by my piano, he stopped and put his hands down on the keys and played these eight chords, one after the other. It was so beautiful. He sounded like Bill Evans or Lisa [Coleman], who also had this way of playing chords that were so perfect. I was wondering whether he was playing games with me, because he wasn’t supposed to be a keyboard player. And when he was finished, I couldn’t decide whether it was him or an angel putting his hands on the keys.

Still shot from Prince’s 1986 film Under the Cherry Moon , 1986. Photo (c) Allstar Picture Library Ltd. / Alamy Stock Photo

The point is that you recognized something in what Miles was doing, a kind of excellence that you might not hear in the work of musicians who might not have been touched by an angel or a spirit.

For me, excellence comes from the fact that God loves me. But what is excellence? You’ve heard of these people who will bomb a building and kill all these people in God’s name. You could say they did an excellent job at what they were trying to do, right?

Now, when I look at my band, Dyson is a different kind of guitar player than Mike. She looks cool. She has that kind of punk attitude. But that’s her, that’s not Mike. Lisa was never an explosive keyboard player, but she was a master of color in her harmonies; I could sing off of what she had with straight soul. I don’t know if the people in the band I’m with now will go on to greatness on their own, but everything they do gives me something I need right now.

Do you mean you also don’t rate musicians, saying one is better than the other?

God gave us all gifts. If we accept that, we’ll all do the best that we can do. Miles took some soul-type players and put Keith Jarrett on top of that; it was magic. And Fishbone? Are they good or not? The last time I saw Fishbone, their drummer played the whole gig facing the wall. But in that kind of craziness there was a certain kind of excellence too.

Well, yeah, but you presumably audition musicians for your bands. So you have to put them on some kind of scale of one being better than the other — or at least more appropriate to your needs.

Well, “auditions” … The idea of a judge is in there somewhere. And I don’t want to be a judge anymore. A lot of people criticized the last band that Jimi [Hendrix] had, but they were able to start and stop at his will. They were right for him at the time. I’ve even hired dancers whose only job was to be there and make me feel good. See, anybody can play with me. I can play with any musician and make them sound good — and they can bring something to me. This hit me when I married Mayte and accepted my name for what it is.

The Jam

At this point Prince stood and stretched, saying, “My band will kill me if I don’t get in there with them,” bringing the interview to an end. I stood, too, shook his hand and thanked him. Then I asked if he could have his driver take me back to the motel.

“Oh, no,” he replied. “You’re not leaving.”

He let that sink in for a second, then said, “We don’t let music journalists leave here until they jam with the band.” He held onto his grim expression, but I could see a playful twinkle in his eyes.

Now, I think I’m a pretty good keyboard player. And even if I wasn’t, who could pass up that challenge? So I said, “You’re on,” and a few minutes later I joined the group. I believe they called Santana’s “Black Magic Woman,” and with that we were off. They gave me a long opportunity to prove myself, so I dug in and did pretty well. The musicians were laughing and stage-whispering to themselves as they played: “Man, that white boy is hittin’ all the black notes!”

Prince, though, eyed me closely. Seeing that I knew what I was doing, he strapped on a guitar and followed my solo with one of his own, a searing display that pushed the band — and me — to intensify the groove. It feels to me like we went on for about ten minutes.

After that, as I started putting stuff away, though, Prince walked over the keyboard I’d been playing. Looking straight at me, he tore through a few licks of his own, watching carefully for my reaction. I laughed, so did he, before he escorted me onto an elevator — the one I think he may have died so tragically in nearly twenty years later — and we continued talking, more personally this time, on one of those catwalks that crisscrossed the studio, until the driver appeared and we said goodbye.

I fiercely respected Prince, or whatever his name was at the moment, as a creative force. Because of that day in Paisley Park, I can say I liked him too. A good guy, lost to us way too soon.

Memorabilia adorns fence outside Paisley Park after death of Prince, late April 2016. Photo © Washington 1775 / Shutterstock

###