Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gerald Brennan's avatar
Gerald Brennan
10h

Another great, enlightening interview...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
larry smith's avatar
larry smith
2d

That was swinging Robert,thanks l.c. smith Gibsons BC

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Doerschuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture