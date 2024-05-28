At “Stand Up for Heroes” benefit for Bob Woodruff Foundation, Madison Square Garden, November 2019. Photo © Lev Radin / Shutterstock

When Sheryl Crow and I first locked eyes, I was playing piano at Saffire, a popular restaurant south of Nashville, and she was at the bar. It was late afternoon, so the crowd was sparse. Still, even if the place had been packed, each table filled and the bar two or three deep, I think I would have noticed her.

The thing is, although she definitely caught my attention, I didn’t quite recognize her at first. But I knew she was somebody I should have been able to identify. Unfortunately, she left before I ended my set. I had to wait until another night at Saffire for my enlightenment.

This time she shared a table with a dozen or so friends and her young son Wyatt, whose birthday was the reason for the festivities. I knew full well who she was by then, so after closing my set with “Happy Birthday,” I went over to congratulate the guest of honor. That was when I disclosed to her that I wasn’t just the house piano player; I had been in music journalism for decades and had in fact featured her on the cover of Musician Magazine.

At which point, for God knows what reason, I added, “That was our very last issue. Right after that we were shut down.” Sheryl’s eyes widened at the implication that somehow she was responsible for our demise, then she mimed conking herself on the head with an invisible bottle. Meanwhile, her friends rallied behind her, manifesting outrage over my faux pas; one testily, if bewilderingly, snapped, “Can I get fries with that?” And I retreated hastily back to the piano and resumed playing the Bill Evans posture: shoulders hunched and head bent down toward the keyboard. If I could have made myself invisible, I would have.

Years passed before we crossed paths again. This time, as editor of the Country Music Association magazine CMA Close Up, I assigned myself to interview Sheryl about her new album. An assistant ushered me into a suite they had rented in some downtown Nashville hotel. The artist rose, gave me that same smile I saw at the Saffire bar. As we shook hands, that smile turned quizzical. She studied my face and then asked, “Have we met before?”

“Hmm,” I replied. “I don’t know. Maybe at some media thing? Or the CMA Awards?”

She looked confused; I tried to. Then she waved her hands, as if shooing a pesky memory away. “Oh, who knows? Let’s get started!”

We met again twice, first when I was hired to write the label bio for her 2017 album Be Yourself. A few months later, I returned to her rustic, roomy ranch house outside of Nashville to write about the same release for USA Today. Now, I’ve had assignments cancelled after confessing that I had written the bio for whoever the artist was; that happened when Downbeat asked me to put an article together on bassist Victor Wooten but reversed its decision when I admitted to having written Victor’s bio.

I didn’t make the same mistake twice. Thus, being familiar by now with the layout of her home, and without admitting that I was the klutz from Saffire, I could enjoy her hospitality and candor.

Sheryl, if you’re reading this, sorry for my deception. If you come by my current gig at Gannon’s, your first drink is on me.

Onstage at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women concert, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York City, February 2023. Photo (c) Lev Radin.

What makes this album stand out from the others in your catalog?

Well, there are a couple of things. This record was about coming back together with my old writing partner Jeff Trott. I did the second record, the third record and some of the fourth record with Jeff. We just sat in a room and over the course of a couple of days here, a couple of days there, we turned out some old-school Sheryl Crow tunes. Jeff is so telepathically in sync with what I’m gonna say, how I’m gonna sing it and how the style will inform the personality of the song. We just always work so great together. He plays interesting parts as opposed to being a virtuoso, which I don’t need as a songwriter. He’s just a great part player. I find that with him it really does create a great environment for me to write words and music.

The other thing that makes this special for me is that it’s really topical. It feels like a grown-up record, as opposed to other records that were topical mixed with trying to appease radio. And also, almost every song on this record I wrote on bass.

Why?

When I’m writing on bass, I think more about melody than I do about the next chord and how it’s gonna work with the last chord. The bass basically follows the melody, so I wind up writing better melodies that way.

Have you written this way before?

Yes. When Jeff and I write, it works out well to have a drum groove, me on bass and him on guitar, with a mic set up. It wound up being a really fluid process with this one.

Your last album was country-oriented. But this was a conscious decision to go back to your more pop-oriented roots.

It was a great experience. I enjoyed it. I loved it. I felt like I was really stretched as a songwriter. This record is a return to my beginnings. After the last record, I felt that I really needed to investigate what made those early songs strike people as being authentic and artistically original. And we did it. We didn’t edit ourselves. We made no judgments about it. We just put down what we were doing as demos, thinking we would recut them and make them better. And then we didn’t. We realized that the demos were authentic.

“This was the first time I’ve ever sat down and listened to my old records.”

In the best sense, they’re rough and real. You mentioned going back to investigate your early songs as part of this process. Were there specific songs that inspired you on the new project?

Actually, this was the first time I’ve ever sat down and listened to my old records. On numerous occasions I got in the car after school drop-off, drove around and listened to the old stuff. I know everyone can relate to how that takes you back to certain feelings and a certain time in your life. Even though it was my voice on the phones, it was definitely a return for me to what it felt like when I was writing and recording those songs. It brought back a lot of memories and emotions as far as the experiences that went into those songs. It helped me to remember my beginnings.

Were there musical elements that had slipped out of your writing that you specifically revisited?

Well, you never try never to repeat yourself. On this I really wanted to not repeat it but revisit it and see where that took me. One thing about revisiting my second, third and even parts of the fourth record was my investigating the spirit of those records and what they felt like. My last creative invention was exactly what I had intended it to be, which was very collaborative with Nashville writers. For this record, I was thirsting to get back to feeling that liberation I felt on that second record. A desperate liberation informed that record. I felt that on this record in a number of ways, one of which the fact that at a moment in time where everything seems to hate-filled with our dialog and the events in the world and the election, that need to feel the innocence of being creative was crucial for me.

Even in sessions for The Glow (1998), so much of that record was informed by my being heartbroken over the end of a relationship. But at least it was committed to that emotion. There was no calculating, no crafting. That is also what [unintelligible] this record.

Inspiration in Apprehension

Describe the initial seed that led to this album?

Well, I’d gotten together with Jeff a few times. We really hadn’t finished anything. It was my fault. I realized I just wasn’t inspired enough to finish anything. So this past summer Jeff called this buddy of his who is a great programmer. He brought his gadgets over. Because of what was going on in the world at that time and particularly in the United States, for me the sense of urgency about writing was right on the surface.

That’s a new thing for you, in a way.

I’m not good about sitting down and writing every day, like a lot of songwriters do. I store it up like a chipmunk and when inspiration hits I just barf it all out [laughs]. I didn’t walk in and say, “Okay, I’ve got to write about this or write a song about that.” But there were certain things I could not get away from. One of those things is technology. One of those things is our inability to connect with each other. One of those things was mistrust in the government. There’s one song on there called “Heartbeat Away,” which is basically a spy novel. You can listen to and think it’s a little outlandish, but it’s not that far from the truth.

When did you write these songs?

Well, it’s funny. We started in September, after school started. We worked for a couple of days every couple of weeks. We’d jam up a couple of songs. We didn’t have a timeline, but the next thing we knew is that we had seventeen songs. Both of us were like, “What do we do next? What would really complete this process?” We agreed it would be great to get our old buddy [producer/engineer] Tchad Blake involved. I emailed him and said, “I know it’s a long shot. It’s been seventeen or eighteen years.” And he was like, “What time should I be there?” That was it: He got on a plane, came and stayed for three and a half weeks. And we finished the record.

Everything on the record is so thematic to what was happening at the time. The fact that Russia is in “Heartbeat Away” …

“Russia is blowing up the phone.” Did you go back and insert that line as all this Trump stuff was coming to light?

No. In fact, that was one of the first songs we wrote. “The man with the red face” was Trump. His disconnect from humanity “as he flies off into space,” it’s like, “Well, we’ll just go onto the next place, conquer and build another Trump Tower.”

His name isn’t actually in the lyric.

No, but a lot of that darkness was infiltrating even peaceful, serene Nashville. You couldn’t turn on the TV and feel at peace. I’m still going through it, still feeling like I’m not able to detox from a really bad trip.

True, but at least a lot of interesting music will be written over the next couple of years.

You would hope, but I don’t see anybody writing about it. Even songs like “Long Way Back Home” … That song came out as a fully realized lyric, but the idea is that you sometimes have to go so far past who you think you are to get back to what it is you know you were meant to be. I just had to look at where we’re at and think, “This is a really trying time. I hope it’ll bring us back to something more compassionate.”

“I feel a lot more removed from my business now, which is in some ways liberating.”

The Sheryl Crow of 2016 is different from the one who cut those early records you listened to. What are the key differences in where you are now that informed how you wrote and performed the new stuff?

On the old days I obviously had no kids, so the hours were different. I could stay up all night. Sleep deprivation helps you get into that. On my earlier records I drank a lot more, which for whatever reason made me think I was more lucid and ..

Better looking?

[Laughs.] Exactly … and much more fun to be around! Some of that has changed but I feel a lot more removed from my business now, which is in some ways liberating. And I feel very melancholy about that, about making music. I miss something that doesn’t exist anymore. When I’m writing songs, I’m always performing them. An alter ego kicks in in the vein of somebody who was playing in the Eighties or Nineties, before cell phones were between me and the listener. That’s in every one of these songs, trying to make a connection.

In the old days, when I made records, it was really only for us in the room. Now when I’m making records, I’m trying to get outside of the room and connect to humanity. But there’s a little disillusionment about how much can music really matter. In the old days you were up for sleeping during the day and writing and recording furiously all night because there was something altruistic about making music that could save the world. Now Jeff and I are just a couple of old dudes in the studio.

With Luciano Pavarotti after duet performance of “Là ci darem la mano”, from Mozart’s Don Giovanni , Moderna, Italy. Photo (c) ilpo musto / Alamy Stock Photo

Your album is also about life today, written by someone who has a broader perspective than she used to have. How did you make sure you didn’t come across as some old fogey complaining about kids in your yard?

Gosh, I don’t think I set out to be non-judgmental, but I don’t have a strong judgment about it. I can’t say it’s right or wrong; it just is the way it is. In the early days I would write my opinions through other characters — the woman leaving Las Vegas or the woman at the Maiden Voyage in “Sweet Rosalyn.” I could always impart my insights through these characters.

Now, because I’m ten steps removed from the outside world, I’m seeing it through the eyes of two little boys. My perspective is the way it is. It’s not good or bad.

Has the ever-sophisticating recording process made the spontaneity of your early albums harder to capture?

It has less to do with the equipment and more to do with me as an artist getting older and wanting not to repeat myself and wanting to grow and be a better producer, a better songwriter, a better this, a better that. On this record I was like, screw that. Let’s just get in, close the door and feel the innocence again of having no concern about who hears this.

There’s something really fantastic about being my age. I know I’m not writing for 20-year-olds. I know I’m not trying to appeal to radio as it is now. I’ve outgrown it. I’m proud that I’m as excited now about writing as I was back then. But I don’t have the attachment to it that I did.

I didn’t think the first record would be successful but it was. The success of that record was a little bit of a curse. The second record was the result of the curse of the first record being so big and people being so sick of me. All of a sudden that girl everybody was rooting for was the girl that they hated. So even though I wasn’t writing to get on the radio, there was this big weight of “OK, radio could possibly play this.”

Now, I don’t think that it’s impossible that radio would play this record. There’s definitely likable stuff on the record. But radio is so geared toward whatever that demographic is that I just made a record for adults. I love that everything in the ether became fodder.

“Songs aren’t even songs anymore. They’re just information”

Creative radio years ago seemed dedicated to informing and challenging as well as entertaining listeners. Does today’s radio have an opposite intention, to lull and soothe?

Oh, yeah. Art is always on the money as far as documenting who we are in our evolution as people. There’s always been some vapid, highly commercial pop competing with the art form. But what’s on the radio now is very indicative of who we are. There was this big study about how you have to have a musical hook every six seconds or the listener changes the radio station. That is so counter-intuitive to actually writing a song. Songs aren’t even songs anymore; they’re just information — not as in [unintelligible] information but in keeping your brain stimulated, just like an iPad does.

I’m a dinosaur and I like it. I like writing songs. I listened to “Anyone Who Has a Heart” the other day and actually was reduced to tears. There’s something to that. I still believe in that, whatever that is.

Like every one of the preview tracks I have, “Alone in the Dark” has a gritty, catchy guitar hook. It’s a relationship song, but you did this triplet thing at the end and change the lyric to “I’m really happy here in the dark.” That was a sudden shift toward irony.

Well, there are couple of ways to look at it. Jeff has a teenage kid and we were talking about how hard it would be to be so exposed now, because kids put up pictures of themselves and once it’s out in cyberspace there’s no getting it back. They can be pretty brutal with each other, texting, and not having that experience of empathy by seeing the other person’s reaction. So the song started out as this relationship between two people, whether it’s boyfriend/girlfriend or just friends, with somebody telling all or selling themselves short. The idea is that I’m kind of happy here in the dark, as in “I’m going dark.” It connects to technology and not being out in the world for a minute while I lick my wounds. There’s a little bit of a double meaning there. But there are times when you turn off your gadget and you find that “I’m happy here in the dark. I’m happy not knowing what everybody else is saying about me.” That’s how I’ve been living and it’s been great. I’m the hardest person to get ahold of now.

Congratulations!

Well, when I was a kid our phone was connected to the wall — and very rarely did my mom spend hours on the phone. So I don’t want my kids to look at me and think, “She’s always had a phone in her ear. She’s always talking to somebody outside the house.”

Do they have their own phones?

No. They’re 6 and 9.

What roles do your children play in your ongoing career?

Sheryl and son Wyatt at the opening of Cars 2 in Los Angeles, June 2011. Photo © DFree / Shutterstock.

Well, you can definitely hear that on this record. I’ve always said that your life influences your art. That’s kind of a square way of looking at it but it is true. It has informed the way I see the world. I’ve turned into one of those people that the young rock ’n’ rollers would hate and criticize, in that I do censor my kids. I don’t like them turning on pop radio and hearing songs about sex. And that’s all that’s on there. I don’t care what anybody says, it’s all sex-sex-sex. Of course, they love it It’s really fun music. But it’s children singing songs about sex — 18-year-olds singing about “the taste of you.” It definitely informs the way that as a parent I’m trying to figure out a way to protect their innocence. They’re already highly aware of girls’ breasts. That’s a sad commentary! And these are boys who are sheltered from YouTube. But if everything is about branding and we’re branding sex as power, what does that say to little girls and little boys? What does it say about beauty?

I want to encourage any young person reading this to know that art is a powerful tool and it is diminished when you bring your brand into it. You’re not creating art, you’re creating a product to be consumed. And if you are talking about being a role model, then you have look at all that.

Isn’t the fact that your sons are already noticing girls’ breasts in part just hormonal?

It certainly is but you have to put everything into a context. I used to think I was the mom of two little boys, now I feel like I’m the mom of two future people. My answer to all of it is to keep them engrossed in nature with their humility intact. It’s already so hard to grow up. With the pressure we put on our kids, why does everyone of them have to go to college? We’ve made it not OK to be a skilled laborer, and so nobody wants those jobs.

“You may drive a Chevy truck and I may drive a Prius, but at the end of the day don’t we want the same thing for our kids?”

Relationships also play into “Halfway There.” One person drives a Volt, the other one drives a Hummer. But it’s not just about relationships. The lyric can be taken as a metaphor for how the whole world is divided these days.

That song was inspired by lots of dinnertime conversations within my own family, having part of my being liberal and part of my family being conservative. That’s just a microcosm of what’s going on across America. In this election, I’ve found a total lack of reason. The lines are so drawn that people don’t even attempt to find a place to meet. It’s more prevalent in our government than anywhere else. To watch somebody like Mitch McConnell not only not want to do what his constituents want him to do but to actually say, “I will not do anything that our president wants to do because I don’t want him to be elected again,” that’s high treason as far as I’m concerned. This lack of reason, with technology, has created such avenues for hate to be acceptable.

Especially when you live in Nashville, this idea that if you’re a conservative there’s no place to meet in the middle, it really worries me. That’s what this song is: You may drive a Chevy truck and I may drive a Prius, but at the end of the day don’t we want the same thing for our kids? Even if you don’t believe in global warming, do you not want the world to last as long as it can?

The Post-Album Mentality

What do you hope this album will do out in the world of 2017? Obviously you want to sell copies …

Actually, there would be no reason for me to think it would ever sell copies. People don’t buy albums anymore. The get subscriptions. You hope you get on a playlist here and there on Spotify or wherever. At the end of the day, my wish is that it would be heard and that people would find some sort of connection to it that would make music have some place again.

So why is the album format still important to you?

Honestly, it’s not. If I could put out a song every month, I would. But I’m from the land of albums, so that’s what I hand in. And this is a complete thought. In some ways, an album cancels out your ability to put out a song and have it be a moment, because when you hand in a body of work they decide which two songs are the best and rest of them go into that tunnel of oblivion. But it is what it is.

“The country market is a lot different than what I thought it was … What they do to their artists is inhumane.”

What does it mean to go from Warner Nashville back to Warner Bros.?

It feels a lot more natural to me. The country market is a lot different than what I thought it was. This is not to slag country. I have no beef with them not playing me. But what they do to their artists is inhumane. It’s so political. It has so very little to do with music. In my estimation, there’s a direct correlation between how they hock their artists and the crap that’s on the radio. All of the songs now are totally sexist. They’re written with key words. They hardly ever play women. The payola is not the money, it’s the artists. They bargain with record companies to play their artists if they can get the artists to show up at their radio station for free. It’s just a bad system. I’m very happy to be out of it.

When you came to Nashville, you expected something a little different.

When I came here eleven years ago, I got stopped everywhere and people said, “Oh, my gosh, I’m writing with so-and-so. She’s such a big influence.” Granted, my early stuff sounded kind of raw, maybe a little more in the vein of country than it was in pop. But I fooled myself into thinking that my roots and my knowledge of country music were why I should be at country radio. And I was wrong.

Last time I saw you onstage was when you opened for George Strait at Bridgestone.

What an honor it was to open up for him! You know what? I wouldn’t have done it except he was the one that asked me to do it. That was a high compliment.

Looking Ahead

Are you planning out your next album?

Actually, a year and a half ago I started working on a collaborative record [Threads, released in 2019]. It’s not quite finished. It’ll probably be out pretty shortly after this one. Neil Young is on it — Stevie Nicks, Johnny Cash has a track on it, posthumously. Willie and Don Henley are on it. Joe Walsh, Kris Kristofferson — people I’ve known for twenty years and worked with.

Vince?

He’s on it. He’s been a really good friend and a strong confidant. I’m getting ready to record a little bit with Emmylou, has has been there from the very beginning with me. It started with Kris Kristofferson. That was on the heels of having spent a year promoting the Feels Like Home record. I’d spent a lot of nights away from my kids to promote the record. It felt like I had this great, wonderful experience with Kris in my home studio, which is at the foot of my garage. I felt like, “This is what it’s about.” It’s about the intimacy about making music. It’s about the relationship with the people you collaborate with. It’s about the memories that you have of who they’ve been in your life. I wanted more of that. I didn’t feel like, “Okay, I’m making an album. I’ve got to get these people and these people. I need to get it out before blah-blah-blah.” There was none of that. It was more about the experience of sharing something with the people who meant so much to me even before I’d ever met them.

Is there anyone on Threads that you actually hadn’t known well beforehand?

The only person I didn’t know well was Andra Day. After having met her and been around her a couple of times, I asked her because I felt her authenticity. The record she made was a huge inspiration to me. Not only was her record great but I also connected to her, the person, through it. That’s a funny thing to do. I mean, everything I’ve seen of her, every performance I’ve seen her do, I felt like she was a throwback to the kind of artists whose voices were original. I mean, I’ve always loved Phoebe Snow. She’s really the only person here I didn’t know well. I’ve had deep relationships with everybody else. Many of them go back to when I was a seven- or eight-year-old girl in Kennett, Missouri.

What was it like to grow up on the music of many of these people and then actually work with them in the studio?

There are lot of uncanny experiences on this record. If I had written them in a book, they would have been unbelievable. I guess it was 1986, I was in St. Louis at the filming on a Friday night of Hail, Hail Rock & Roll, which Keith Richards produced. Steve Jordan was the drummer. Then cut to now: Steve produced and I worked with Keith.

Onstage with Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones, Chicago, Illinois, May 2013. Photo © Cindy Barrymore / ABACAPRESS.COM

I know Keith and Mick and essentially all the Rolling Stones since something like ’97, when they asked me to open up for them at Joe Robbie Stadium (near Miami, Florida). I was seriously new. I was just getting traction with my record. I was very nervous. I have to say that even though I’ve had great experiences with them over the last 25 years it doesn’t leave me who they are.

Going in with Keith, he is exactly how you hope he’s gonna be. He’s kind of like a pirate! You can see the similarities and not [unintelligible] against character. He’s freewheeling and unpredictable and dangerous and funny and extremely well-bred. He also is the greatest interpreter of his music. So I called his manager Jane Rose and said, “Tell Keith I want to record ‘The Worst.’ I’ve always loved the song. I want him to do it with me.” She called back and said “He’s in.” We went into the studio in New York for two days and we recoded everything except for the drums. I played Wurlitzer. He did all the guitar parts, the Floyd Cramer piano.

I guess all that is to say, what I get from all these artists is that there is a truth about them that demands your presence and your authenticity. You have to show up with your A-game. But you also can’t be so confident that you can’t be vulnerable. That’s the one thing I would say about every one of these artists: There’s a vulnerability there although they know exactly what they’re doing. They’re able to access it. It’s an interesting exchange to be in a room with these people who have written the books.

How does your duet partner affect your vocal? Are you conscious of altering you phrasing or sound when your with James Taylor, Chuck D and everyone else?

Generally, it’s about the song. It’s about the way I hear it [sounds like: in my club] that dictates how it sounds. For instance, I wrote and recorded the Chuck D song and then sang it to him.

Sheryl Crow onstage in Grand Rapids, Michigan, July 2019. Photo (c) Tony Norkus

You not only pay tribute to your influences but you also spotlight younger artists. Do you sense any generational differences between how they work?

The thing that defines all artists is that there’s a [quotient? cushion?] of having an opinion and needing to voice it. I think that holds true for people like Brandi Carlile and Jason Isbell and certainly Gary Clark and Andra. They all have that edge that’s required to want to stick your neck out and write the truth. That’s the similarity that exists with the older and new generations, at least the ones on this record. I gravitated toward them because I see the thread there, from the people who had influenced me all the way down to them. It’s still alive. You don’t necessarily hear it on rock radio, but it is still alive. I did want to tie that thread all the way through because that is inspiring to me now.

When you get to be a certain age, most people expect you to quit listening to people’s records. You’re going to quit being inspired. You’re going to rehash the things that made you money. But there’s just so much good stuff out there! I’ve got two little boys who want to listen to pop radio, so I hear a lot of that. But there’s a whole other world that doesn’t necessarily get as much notice. It’s alive, it’s thriving and it inspires me.

There’s something liberating about being on the back nine. With these older artists, ego doesn’t exist in the same way it does with younger artists. I see a serenity and an acceptance in the artists who are older than me. They’ve seen a lot. They’ve fought for so many things. That’s why it would be interesting to know what Johnny Cash would be saying now. These artists have been there at the No Nukes concert. They’ve flown helicopters in Vietnam. They’ve written songs that have galvanized movements. Now they’re reflective.

I’m entering that reflective part of my career. I welcome it. I relish the joy of feeling liberated from all the things that tether you to being commercial and popular. That’s a really big yoke to have to carry, to try to compete in the social media world. These artists — Chris Stapleton, Brandi — already have a pretty good idea of who they are and aren’t willing to change that to be popular.

How the posthumous Johnny Cash track happen?

After June passed, Johnny’s son-in-law gave him my version of “Redemption Day” because he was wanting to record. He did a demo of it at his studio out in Hendersonville, just a month or two before he passed. His son and his son-in-law were involved in it. The track went on to Rick Rubin, who augmented it. I think Benmont [Tench] was on it but I’m not sure.

The family had already allowed us to use his vocals for our live shows, where we cut some video together and halfway through the song you would hear him come in. The demo was in the same key. It was basically the same tempo, the same arrangement and everything. So when it came time to make the record, I had his vocal and I started playing the piano part to it. That’s what it was: It was just him and my piano. I sat with it for a couple of weeks. I’d just bawl every time I listened to it. I was feeling extremely emotional about what was going on, having two little boys and watching what’s going on in our political discourse, how the truth has become an inconvenience.

So I called John Carter and said, “Can we send you this? If you like it, could you pass it along to the family? And if they like it, can we put it out?” Steve Jordan was the one who said, “You need to put your vocal on it.” I was like, “I don’t want to do my vocal on it! I love it the way it is.” But I sang it several times to find my way through it, to figure out to sing with him and not get in the way of his vocals. That’s what it is.

Where were you emotionally and in your head, singing with this great artist who is no longer with us?

I can’t find the words to tell you how deep it felt to me. I can tell you that I sent it to Rosanne and she said, “I can’t listen to it. He sounds so present. I wasn’t prepared for that.” That’s how I felt. I felt like he was in the room with him. It’s still difficult for me to listen to it without being emotional. And it’s hard for me to talk about it without becoming emotional.

“I’ve had a lot of extreme lows in my life. As I get older, I feel not the burden of those memories but certainly the gifts and the lessons that come from them.”

What does this album means in terms of paying tribute to your forebears, whether in music, in literature or even in an office where you work?

I hadn’t thought about it in that sense, but just the words you said made me stop for a minute and think … and I think we don’t even do that anymore. I worry about civilization through the fact that we do distract ourselves from every feeling. And we’re getting so good at it. It really serves us sometimes to sit with our memories and with our melancholy and just reflect, because there’s no way to get here without having gone through everything. I’m in touch with that because of a number of reasons. I’ve had a lot of extreme lows in my life. As I get older, I feel not the burden of those memories but certainly the gifts and the lessons that come from them. I think it behooves all of us to just take a moment to reflect on the reasons why we are where we are.

