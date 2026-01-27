The Equipment Famine

Mid-afternoon at the Leningrad Hotel. The nightclub is empty, except for a few waiters tidying up and a gaggle of dancers going through the paces for that evening’s intermission shows. In a few hours, Alexei Petrov, 29, and Vladimir Gustov, 25, will position themselves behind their keyboards and, backed by an auxiliary synthesist and a drum machine, pump out dance music for a roomful of tourists. The songs are all copped from the charts; Dire Straits is the hottest ticket this week. It’s a grueling gig, six nights a week, but steady, giving Gustov and Petrov plenty of time off for session work as well as video and recording projects with their own band, Rendezvous.

An excellent guitarist, Gustov plays synth as well; at the hotel he uses a Roland JX-3P. He also owns a Roland vocoder and a Yamaha RX`` drum machine, which he uses “because I can’t find a good drummer. Our backup keyboardist is not so good,” he adds. “But he has a KorgPoly-800.” The pride of the band, though, is Petrov’s Yamaha DX7. “It’s the best thing around until samplers start appearing here,” Alexi says. “The only problem is that there is no Russian translation of the manual. You have to learn to play it from scratch.”

Gustov and I drink tea and talk while Petrov flips through the February 1987 issue of Keyboard. Suddenly Alexei comes across a full-page display of Brian Eno’s DX7 patches. His eyes widen. DX7 sounds! From Eno! Unfortunately, I have to keep the magazine, the last of the batch I’d brought over from the States. As the clock ticks away the last twenty minutes of our conversation, Peetrov feverishly copies each list of parameters. Too soon, it’s time to go, and though his scribblings cover one side of his sheet of paper, he hasn’t even half finished. So we compromise: I rip out the Eno page and give it to Petrov; Lazar Berman gets the rest of the magazine that evening.

Detente, Keyboard style.

****

Musical equipment is scarce in the Soviet Union. If you’re a keyboard player, the problem is especially acute. And if you’re playing keyboards in an unofficial band, finding modern gear is a near-impossible dream.

The problem is not restricted to electronic gear. Good pianos can be as hard to track down as good synths. Most of the musicians we visited had well-worn uprights, pre-Revolutionary grands or Soviet-built knockoffs of erratic quality. The eminent composer/pianist Rodion Shchedrin describes one such instrument, his first piano, which bore the brand name Ukraine. “The price was incredible, around two hundred rubles, and when I tried it at the shop, it was beautiful,” he recalls. “But within the first hour after they brought it to my house, everything I played on it sounded like a Charles Ives sonata! There was no longer any logical design to it at all. I’ve encountered a million bad pianos in my country. There are some problems here.”

Today, Shchedrin has a handsome Steinway grand in his flat “because,” he smiles, “I am a Steinway artist.”

Rodion Shchedrin, December 2017. Photo via Creative Commons 4.0.

A number of piano manufacturers operate in the Soviet Union. Many of them bear the names of Soviet republics or regions, such as Estonia or Moskva, and cater more toward the needs of regional institutions and individuals than to concert halls, Moskva, for example, specializes in spinets. In concert halls, August Forsters, Bechsteins and Petrovs abound, though Yamahas and other brands can be found as well, especially in Moscow.

Eduard Artemiev, 2008. Photo by Zorgazimut via Creative Commons Attribution 3.0.

But most young players scramble after electronic instruments. By Western standards, the shortage of gear is critical. Eduard Artemiev, a respected studio synthesist in Moscow, has one of the most impressive collections of equipment in the country, including a Roland JX-8P, a Yamaha CXSM and DX7, and that rarest of prizes, a sampling keyboard. His sampler is an Ensoniq Mirage, and he makes creative use of it. While working on some original music at his home studio, he noticed some birds singing outside. He opened the window, sampled their chirps and added the sound into his project. Unfortunately, he can’t get hold of any more Ensoniq disks for his library and is forced to record over older samples to make room for new ones.

The equipment famine is especially ironic because some of the most interesting pioneers of electronic music did their work in, or hailed from, Russia. One of these pioneers, Lev Terman, known in the West as Leon Theremin, is still alive. Until recently, the ninety-year-old inventor was designing equipment for underwater research at Moscow University’s physics department, and spending his spare time creating new electronic instruments at home. But he is best known for inventing the theremin, known in Russia as the termenvox (“Termen’s Voice”).

Lev Termen demonstrates his Termenvox, December 1927. Public domain.

Born in St. Petersburg, the son of a lawyer of French lineage, Terman studied physics at the Higher Electric Engineering School and cello at the Petrograd Conservatory. While studying radiophysical instruments as head of the electric oscillation lab at Petrograd’s Physical Technology Institute in 1921, Termen created his termenvox, on which the player makes music by moving his or her hands through an electromagnetic field generated by two antennae. In the vigorous cultural climate that followed the Revolution, the termenvos fascinated many observers, including Lenin himself. In 1922, Termen played a private recital for the Soviet leader in the Kremlin, offering electronic renditions of folk tunes and pieces by Saint-Saëns and Glinka. During most of the Thirties, Termen lived in the U.S., where he staged concerts, signed an agreement with General Electric to manufacture two thousand termenvoxes and developed new instruments, such as the terpsitone, in which the heterodyning principle of the termenvox was extended to allow musicians to use their entire bodies to control pitch and volume. After returning to the Soviet Union in 1939, Termen also experimented with keyboard controllers and polyphonic instruments.

Unfortunately, our meeting with Termen was cancelled when the inventor was hospitalized with an undisclosed ailment. He did grant an interview to Novosti Press shortly before our arrival, though, in which he downplayed the importance of his termenvox in contemporary music. “The instrument is mostly of historical interest today,” he said. “A lot of new electronic instruments have emerged, so termenvox playing is not taught professionally anywhere. Termenvoxes are only played by enthusiasts nowadays.” Those enthusiasts are many, however, including the Electrical Instruments Orchestra of the Soviet radio and television networks.

Another early innovator in electronic music, Evgeni Murzin, is much less heralded in the West. An engineer by trade, Murzin was musically untrained, but his love of music sparked his interest in instrument design. Like Termen, he came up with an electronic system that did not feature a keyboard. He called it the ANS, named after his favorite composer, Alexander Nikolayevich Scriabin. Only two of them were built; both were installed at the Scriabin Museum in Moscow. Murzin’s studio was a laboratory for musicians who wished to explore electronic idioms.Vladimir Ussachevsky worked with the ANS during a visit in 1962, and a number of Soviet musicians used it for their own electronic explorations, including Edison Denisov, Alexander Nemtin and the outstanding avant-garde composer Alfred Schnitke, who wrote one four-minute piece at the studio.

According to musicians we spoke with who were familiar with the ANS, it operated on photoelectric principles. “There was a large glass covered by a black cover,” Schnittke remembers. “Removing the cover exposed parts of the glass and determined the pitch and duration being generated. The process did not exclude the possibility of recording overdubs” Artemiev, who worked for a while as Murzin’s assistant, adds that the ANS had 720 tone generators and was capable of playing microtonal music with 720 notes per octave.

Other Soviet electronic pioneers include Georgi Rimsky-Korsakov, co-inventor of the Emirton in 1930, and Vitali Godziatsky, who coped with the equipment shortage of the Sixties by putting much of his own gear together. Generally, these were highly disciplined musicians, trained in the best Soviet schools and steeped in the Russian traditions of excellence. Rimsky-Korsakov, a grandson of the famous composer Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, taught acoustical science at the Moscow Conservatory, wrote books on acoustics that are considered landmark texts in Soviet electronic music, and consulted extensively with Murzin. But with the advent of synthesizers, pop musicians in the USSR became just as eager as their counterparts in the West to join the electronic revolution.

At least for the time being, the Soviet keyboard industry can do little to satisfy this demand. Very few electronic keyboards are being made, and those are manufactured as minor sideline products at factories which specialize in producing electric organs. Musicians must therefore look abroad for what they need. Of course, this is no easy task. For one thing, only professional, or official, musicians are allowed to travel to the West. And even this privileged elite lacks the budget that American stars or credit-card holders are used to working with. Until his British tour in 1984, Vyacheslav Ganelin, the dean of Soviet avant-garde piano, was unable to afford even a basic setup. Up to that point, he was restricted to playing piano and an East German bass keyboard called a Bassette, whose malfunctions eventually became a regular part of Ganelin’s free-form improvisations.

It’s possible for professional bands to obtain gear through official channels, the route taken by the most popular of these groups, Autograph. Known for their extensive use of keyboards and their polished Genesis-like sound, they have a solid setup by any standards. The keyboard player, a Moscow Conservatory graduate named Leonid Makarevich, uses a Yamaha DX7, a Yamaha TX7 module, a Yamaha CP-70 Electric Grand, an Oberheim OB-8 and a Memorymoog Plus, both with MIDI, and an old Hohner Clavinet, the only survivor of the band’s original arsenal from 1979. Together with programmer Ruslan Dubrovin, they’ve created about one hundred programs for the DX7 and stored them on three RAM cartridges. Guitarist and chief songwriter Alexander Sitkovetsky also uses sequencers extensively in his composing. He wrote and recorded his most recent project, a “We Are the World” type of anthem title “The World Inside,” on sixteen tracks, using his Yamaha QX7 and QX21, with a Yamaha RX11 driving Dynacord electronic drums.

“There are difficulties in getting equipment,” Sitkovetsky admits. “Some bands buy them when they’re on tour abroad. Sometimes our concert organizations help us buy equipment too, if your local organization has [foreign] currency. For example, we are hoping to buy two synthesizers, a Roland S-50 and a Korg DSS-1. We asked our Ministry of Culture to obtain them. I think they will have them for us in maybe one year.”

The concert organizations Sitkovbetsky refers to, such as Roskontsert. Modskontsert and Lenkontsert, operate out of major cities and book professional acts that come into their area. Gear can also be obtained through other official channels, including Mosco’s Technical Center, a kind of clearing house for equipment through which the veteran band Time Machine obtained its RX11, QX21 and other instruments. It is also possible to use house equipment at the Melodiya recording studios. There is talk that Melodiya is preparing to purchase a New England Digital Synclavier for their 24-track Moscow studio. . But for now, the pickings are relatively slim; their mainstay keyboard is an ancient Hammond B-3.

Each of these channels is closed to amateur musicians, who in any event have even less money to spend than their professional counterparts, since they are not allowed to earn an income through music. On those rare occasions when a $350 guitar might be available on the black market, for example, the asking price might be $2,000, far beyond the means of the average Soviet musician. This accounts for the relatively low-tech instrumentation of underground bands and the extraordinary ingenuity many amateur musicians apply in finding instruments and using what they have to maximum effect.

As Vladimir Gustov notes, “We don’t have a lot of keyboards here, but that’s both a good and a bad thing. In other countries, where the musicians have a lot of synthesizers, they can’t do the kinds of experiments we can do. If they need a new sound, maybe they buy a new instrument. We try to get everything from each instrument that it can give us.”

Joanna Stingray, a rock artist from Los Angeles and a champion of Soviet underground rock since her first visit to the USSR three years ago, agrees. “Many times I’ve seen these people compensate in extraordinary ways for not having decent equipment,” she says. “They’re forced to become more creative. At one recording session, I saw a musician pick up a piece of metal that was lying around outside, bring it in and use it as a sound source. When they get hold of equipment whose plugs don’t match their outlets, it’s amazing how many of them can cut, solder and wire on the spot without electrocuting themselves. The bass player in Strange Games even built his instrument from spare parts; pieces of it came from America, from Germany, from Japan and from England.”

Where equipment is unavailable, underground Soviet musicians work with whatever they have. This can range from Kuryokhin’s fiery approximations of sequencer lines on piano to the primitive experiments of Leningrad’s self-styled Zero Musicians. Drawing inspiration as much from the poetry of Mayakovsky as from pop music, this community of performers is dedicated to the fusion of theater, literature and music. Central to many of their concerts is a homemade “synthesizer,” no more than a table from which wires, weights and an old metal iron are hung. By moving the table or vibrating its metal components and sending the sound through a pickup, the Zero Musicians create a cacophony of rattles and electronic howls that evokes early Russian Futurist explorations.

Joanna Stingray, 2016. Photo (c) Mark Humphrey and Joanna Stingray via Creative Commons Attribution 3.0.

Other amateur players, including keyboardists Kuryokhin, Viktor Sologub of Strange Games and Moscow’s soloist Andrei Chernyavsky, rely on alternative sources, most often the kindness of strangers, for obtaining instruments. On most of her trips to the Soviet Union, for example, Stingray has brought some equipment, from effects pedals to Kuryokhin’s Sequential Prophet-2000. Since Soviet law recently made it illegal to buy instruments from foreign visitors, Stingray gave them away as gifts, though even free handouts are complicated by customs regulations which require the receiver to pay fifty percent of the item’s value.

Stingray has also galvanized a movement within the Western music industry on behalf of the Soviet amateurs. As we went to press, she was organizing a tour that would bring a group of manufacturer reps, music business executives and interested bystanders from Los Angeles to Leningrad, including producer Phi Ramone, in search of bands for upcoming international recording projects. Some choice equipment will be on the flight too. Dave Weiderman of Guitar Center in L.A. will be carrying two guitars to present to Boris Grebenshchikov, one donated by Gibson and the other a custom job from Kramer, featuring a design motif of Soviet and American flags. And Yamaha’s Doug Buttleman will bring a selection of items, from demo and discontinued instruments to a small sound system for the Leningrad Rock Club. In the midst of these presentations Stingray will take time off to marry her fiancé, Yuri Kasparyan, guitarist with the underground band Kino.

Rock: State-Approved & Underground

“I’ll be doing what I want no matter what they tell me. / They can shout all they want to; it doesn’t make one bit of difference. / I am a cut-off piece. / Only the grave will cure me. / So let me shout as much as I can while I can. / As long as I have enough air – rock & roll!” – from “Bad Boy” by Kosta Kinchev, recorded by Alisa, © 1987 Radio Stingray.

****

Boris Rychkov is one of the most extraordinary rock keyboardists in Moscow. Not because of his playing, though Soviet critics have been praising him for years. Not because of his setup: He plays a Roland Juno-106 MIDIed to a Yamaha DX27, a good but not spectacular combination.

Maybe it’s the way he looks onstage. He is conspicuous among his colleagues, who range in age from twenty to twenty-eight and wear outrageous fashions. Rychkov, on the other hand, dresses conservatively. Perhaps he would grow his hair long, if he had any to grow. Though his face is heavily creased, and his voice, scratch from smoking, frequently breaks into coughing fits of laughter.

Rychkov is a fifty-year-old born-again rocker. “I love to play hyeevy-mittle music,” he cackles. “But, I must confess, even while thinking in the rock system, my heart and soul belong to jazz.”

Rychkov’s refusal to acknowledge barriers between styles should serve as a lesson. In America, the tendency is to categorize music. A song is either on the rock charts or the R&B charts. You’re either an improviser or a classical player. Rychkov’s approach is more typical of Soviet artists, among whom the buzz word these days is “polystylistic.” In his opinion the musical differences between rock and jazz are insignificant. “Certainly the rhythmic pulse is different, especially when you consider that my band has two drummers,” he says. “The main difference between the two styles, though, is one of culture.”

More significant, Rychkov maintains, is the difference between “black” and “white” music. After hearing the bands of Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman during their concerts in Moscow, he allied himself with what he sees as the black attitude. “It boils down to the simple fact that black music is filled with emotion,” he says. “White players have more mathematics in their music. For this reason, black music is closer to me. I realize now that this was true for me even back in ’52 or ’53, when people who didn’t like jazz called it ‘the music of fat people.’”

Come again?

“It was Gorky who called it that. But I was never fat. I even played basketball then. So,” he laughs, “I disagreed.”

Rychkov isn’t the oldest rocker on the Soviet scene. Yakov Vikshtain, composer for the heavy metal band Airya, is about ten years older. Still, rock is just as much the music of the young there as it is everywhere else. The spirit and sound are universal, but by the time they reach Soviet ears they’ve been run through some unusual filters.

Kris Kelmi plays keyboards with a group called the Rock Salon. Before turning pro in 1980, he played an East German Venmo organ with Leap Summer, the band from which Autograph eventually evolved. The Rock Salon has a strong following, partly because of Kelmi’s rugged good looks, and on occasion they take their Genesis-influenced show on the road. But most of the time, you find them in one place, at Moscow’s Young Communists Theater. They’ve been playing there about 150 nights a year since 1980, doing music for two plays that have been running for at least six years.

“This was a dramatic theater for many years,” Kelmi says, relaxing backstage amidst his Yamaha DX7 and CP-70, Memorymoog, Oberheim OB-Xa and other keyboards. “They had no dancers or singers – only actors. But they decided to experiment by producing plays with rock music. They started in 1975 by staging a concert with a band called RX. Then the producer looked at a play that had been written for the theater and thought about how to restructure the performance in order to introduce music.” The band plays the score onstage, percussion on the right, keyboards on the left, the guitarists and singers in the pit and the actors in the middle.

Posters cover the walls in Kelmi’s backstage space, advertising performances of the Young Communists Theater ensemble in France, Greece, the Netherlands, Cuba and Yugoslavia. Clearly this has been a rewarding gig, but after seven years it’s time to move on. “There is talk about having another theater of this kind in Moscow,” he says, “one which would use unusual music in combination with a dance company.”

If Kelmi does move to a new theater, his fans will have no trouble following. Tickets to concerts by professional artists are sold to the public at large, though the number of tickets offered may be restricted, as at Vladimir Feltsman’s April recital. To hear amateur musicians, one must either buy admission on the black market or join a private club, under whose auspices these shows are staged. Underground rock bands can therefore be heard at the Rock Clubs now operating in various cities around the USSR. In Moscow, for instance, the Rock Club features about forty bands in fifteen to twenty concerts per month. Amateur jazz players have their own clubs as well, dating from 1961, when the Youth Cafe and the Elite Cafe opened in Moscow. Currently, the music is available at the Quadrat Club in Leningrad and smaller organizations that operate in schools throughout the country.

In the beginning, most clubs were run by Komsomol, the Communist youth organization. But Komsomol’s dominance began fading in the post-Brezhnev era. Despite an ongoing debate in the press, in which Komsomol has been arguing for the right to have its own television show and rock organizations, its control now extends no further than the Soviet disco circuit. In the club and concert business, they are being replaced by more liberal entities. For instance, the Ministry of Culture and Union of Composers jointly sponsor the Moscow Jazz Festival every two years, at which professionals and amateurs trade licks onstage. And if you want to sit in with the Leningrad jazz elite, you can drop in at the Vostok Cafe every Wednesday night, or jam with David Goloshchekin’s combo at the Seaman’s Club, both non-Komsomol establishments.

The further the Soviets move into the Gorbachev era, the more the lines blur between artistic factions. Though the state continues to push for talented amateurs to turn pro by inviting them to audition at such facilities as Moscow’s Rock Laboratory, the stigma against underground groups is fading. For the first time in the history of Soviet recording, it is possible to hear such amateur bands as Kino on the state radio. You can even watch Western rock videos on such popular TV shows as Albums Are Spinning. On this series, aired three times a month, about thirty percent of the videos are Western – and all of them, Soviet as well as American, are subjected to the notoriously sarcastic criticism of the host and his pet parrot, Vaka.

Culturally and politically, the Soviet Union is a boiling cauldron. Its musical juices are rocking and rolling. The volatile mix of sound and fury gets hotter every day. The loosening of restrictions on amateur bands is but one sign of the state’s efforts to adjust, though it’s anyone’s guess how the tensions between rock and the system will ultimately resolve. Natasha Lantz, a student at Columbia University’s Harriman Institute and a student of Soviet underground rock, says, “The state doesn’t like the message of such groups as Popular Mechanics. It doesn’t like the bootlegging that was going on with unofficial takes. That’s why they’re trying to make adjustments. It’s similar to how movements for abortion, civil rights and peace create changes here. That’s exactly what rock is doing in the Soviet Union.”

Art & Politics

“Leningrad is a cultural center, an artistic city. Moscow is a big marketplace, where people buy and sell. They have no time for pure art because their tastes are more commercial.”

We are outside the Leningrad Concert Hall, moments after the jazz piano festival had broken up. It is roughly twenty below zero, the streets are dark, taxis are scarce and Arkady Menhes is filling us in on the differences between musicians in Moscow and Leningrad.

“They’re more commercial in Moscow?”

“Da,” he insists. “Sometimes, when they need good musicians for a project down there, they come up here to find them. Also, they have more rights than we do. They are much closer to the Ministry of Culture, so they have more opportunities to take foreign trips.”

“But if you’re on a session with a rhythm section from Moscow, does it feel different to you than if you’re working with some of your colleagues from Leningrad?”

“Of course.The musicians here decided a long time ago that the greatest musical achievements of the century were blues intonation – the combination of major and minor – and swing.”

****

Blues and politics fuse together as the skeleton of Soviet art. These bones support a vibrant body, in which tradition, passion and genius transfigure into music, that perennial manifestation of Russian spirit. But strip it all away and you’ve got the old bugaboos of blues, or something rather like it, and politics.

From Dostoyevsky through Solzhenitsyn, Malevich through Oskar Rabin, Burliuk through Kuryokhin, the brightest flowers often bloom from the darkest soil, Leo Feigin of Leo Records believes that this is the key to understanding the uniqueness, as well as the insularity, of Soviet music.

“None of the avant-garde musicians in the Soviet Union have a political stance,” he says. “But they live in a society where everything is political. Though the musicians and the content of their creativity are totally apolitical, even that becomes political. Almost everything that Kuryokhin does has nothing to do with politics, but he is not recognized by the authorities as an artist, and that makes him political. Yet Kuryokhin is more Russian and more patriotic than all those bureaucrats put together because he realizes that the Russian people nourish his art.”

A top Soviet punk band calls itself Strange Games. In the USSR, musicians must play strange games every day and abide by rules which simultaneously divide and unite their world. Consider, for example, master synthesist Eduard Artemiev. Though his work was heard around the world in the electronic theme to the Moscow Olympics of 1980, and though he has done more than one hundred film scores, his most prolific source for equipment has been not the government but his ex-singer, who presented him with high-tech musical gifts after relocating to the West. Artemiev is an honored professional, yet even he must learn to work with no more than what the system allows him.

Then there’s Time Machine, the oldsters of Russian rock. Founded in 1968 by guitarists Alexander Guzikov and Andrei Makarevich, they’ve been working with 27-year-old keyboardist Leonid Zaitsev since 1980. For years their tapes and albums were hot property in the Soviet underground, recorded on the fly and circulated clandestinely. Not long ago, however, they agreed to become professionals. Now they’re working on their third album, composed entirely of songs they had already recorded as amateurs. The remakes have essentially the same lyrics and arrangements; what differs is the quality of the recording, since access to the best studios comes with state acceptance.

Time Machine onstage, Moscow, February 2018. Photo by reactor691 via Creative Commons Attribution - Share Alike 4.0.

Then there are those puzzling music shows on state television. On one program, a parade of artists plays live for a roomful of listeners. As the last notes of each song fade, members of the audience ;lunge into a spirited debate over the merits of the performance. Young people argue earnestly with one another as emcees hustle microphones through the crowd. Or they hurl questions at the artists, who stand exposed onstage, smiling bravely and trying to explain everything from why their styles are so derivative to what social purpose their music serves. And you thought lip-syncing on Soul Train was hard!

More recently, Boris Grebenshchikov has triggered a peculiarly Soviet furor. For years he led Aquarium, the most popular amateur band in the USSR.Armed with a guitar purchased originally by David Bowie, fronting an all-star lineup that included Sergey Kuryokhin on keyboards, he built a reputation as the living symbol of nonconformist rock. He used a razor as a pick on Subway Culture, a duo album with Kuryokhin, not just for musical effect but as a statement on the limited resources available to underground performers. At one show, with the ensemble spiralling toward a typical free-form climax, he and Kuryokhin left momentarily and returned with a log, which they calmly sawed in half amidst the chaos.

Boris Grebenshchikov onstage, Oslo, May 2015. Photo by Lusinemarg via Creative Commons Attribution — Share Alike 3.0.

The thousands of fans who followed him were therefore stunned when Grebenshchikov accepted an invitation from the Ministry of Culture to turn pro last April. Immediately he was given six consecutive concerts at Leningrad’s largest auditorium. Despite his protests that the times, not he, had changed, Kuryokhin resigned from Aquarium and musicians on both sides of the looking glass faced a moment of crisis.

To the outsider, these are indeed strange games. Yet somehow music survives and even prospers. Again and again, stereotypes are shattered by performers who fight through the Red tape, who pay lip service to a state that assumes the right to define and regulate artistic quality, or who simply keep quiet, then play what they feel with all the conviction they are permitted to display.

Like many Soviet artists, from composer Rodion Shchedrin to jazz virtuoso Leonid Chizhik, keyboardist Nikolai Levinovsky has drawn from chastushka in his fusion group, Allegro. Chashkushka is, roughly, a Russian equivalent to trading fours, mixed with the spirit of the African-American precursor of rapping, the “dozens.” In one such piece, the band follows his arrangement of two Russian folk tunes, “There Stood a Beech Tree ina Field” and “Oh, Samara City,” which turns into a chashtushka dialog between Levinovsky and saxophonist Alexander Zakaryan. The reference is obvious to Soviet listeners, who appreciate the now familiar “polystylistic” marriage of genres.

But then, the lights fade, leaving Levinovsky alone onstage behind his old Rhodes electric piano, Korg Poly=800 and Roland JX-8P. Softly he begins an improvisation on the Rhodes. It’s Gershwin’s “The Man I Love,” brooding, sensitive, restrained. Then, in a call-and-response – or is it a chashtushka? – pattern, he sustains one lush chord after another on the Korg, alternating each one with a melodic commentary on electric piano. The effect is magical.

Levinovsky and I are watching this performance on a VCR in his Moscow apartment. Afterwards, he recalls Allegro’s debut appearance in Finland. “They have a very strong jazz festival there,” he says. “We were the first Russians ever to play at it. You could tell that people were curious about us. Everybody was asking, ‘Where are those Russians?’ But then, when we played, the audience reaction was like a storm. The next day, the newspapers called us the sensation of the festival, not because we were superior to the other artists, but because they just didn’t expect Russians to play on that high level!”

In the arts, whether at Geneva or Reykjavik, the Russians do surprise. To the visitor on his way home, the greatest surprise is that their system, like ours, is ultimately a network of human beings. Right or wrong, it is human, from Sima Bruk’s escapades with Scott Joplin through Sergey Kuryokhin’s anarchic Popular Mechanics concerts. No matter how the political system may or may not change, history has proven the Russian people and their culture indestructible. We should find that ample reason to celebrate.

####