This is a long story, so I’ll keep the intro brief. Published 26 years after Hendrix’s shocking demise, my attempt to untangle its conflicting accounts triggered several death threats, one from a well-known guitarist. The Viacom Building’s security team stopped one clearly deranged individual from hunting me down at my office on the fourteenth floor.

The point is, tempers still ran high among the many who knew and loved this singular artist. Their squabbles, and those creepy notes in my daily mail, generally centered around one individual and her claim to his legacy and, not incidentally, part of his estate.

I’ll leave it at that. From this point, you’re reading the results of some of the deepest research I’ve ever done in putting a story together. But in this case, nothing less would do. I’m proud of this piece. And, amazingly, I’m still alive.

****

This much we know: Sometime on the morning of September 18, 1970, Jimi Hendrix died in London, just a few months shy of his twenty-eighth birthday.

But even on that day, controversy swirled around the issues of how, when, and why. In the years to come, lawsuits would volley back and forth between his former friends and associates. Examinations by the press and the police would do little to clear things up.

For as long as this storm has raged, Monika Dannemann has stood at its center. A handsome German blonde, she met Hendrix on January 13, 1969, Dusseldorf, and was with him on the morning of his death in her garden suite at the Samarkand Hotel, a residential inn. Beyond this, agreement dissolves into bitter dispute.

What’s at stake? The image of who Hendrix actually was and the story future generations will accept as the true account of his last days.

In 1995, Dannemann upped the ante by publishing The Inner World of Jimi Hendrix. This lavish memoir traces her version of her life with Hendrix. It recalls their meeting in a Dusseldorf bar for what was supposed to have been a photo shoot but, as she remembers, transformed instantly into two souls joining as one. From that point, Dannemann outlines their relationship as a series of intense meetings over the next few years, with long and frustrating periods of separation. She recreates their conversations in detail, on subjects mystical and mundane, from numerology and astral travel to Dannemann’s cigarette habit. (Hendrix was against it.)

More critical is her account of his death. Given her prominence and, in some quarters, credibility – her book begins with a signed affirmation from Jimi’s father, Al Hendrix, that “my son Jimi Hendrix was engaged to MonikaDanemann and … they planned to get married – her version of what happened is on its way to being accepted as fact.

Or is it? New evidence, in the form of testimony delivered by witnesses to British authorities and to Musician, raises some questions.

Love or Confusion?

According to her memoir, Dannemann’s meeting with Hendrix was kismet. The moment he appeared in her life, walking into that bar in Dusseldorf, she writes, he headed “straight in my direction, to sit down right next to me…. Jimi asked me all kinds of questions and seemed to want to know everything about me. … After a while he asked, ‘Do you want to be my girlfriend?’ … I want you to be my girlfriend and my lady. I’ve been searching for you for a long time.” She recalls that they spoke for two hours before the band had to leave for Cologne. She was “too confused” to accept his invitation to travel with them, and “shocked” when Jimi suddenly took me in his arms and kissed me. … Within two hours he had managed to turn my life upside down.”

The next day, the 14th, Dannemann did travel to Cologne to catch up with Hendrix, bassist Noel Redding and drummer Mitch Mitchell at their next gig. Afterwards, she writes, she accompanied the band to a club for a late jam session and a Chinese dinner, during which Hendrix :bought a bunch of red roses and handed them to me.” The evening ended in his hotel room, where Hendrix confessed that “the moment he had seen me … he had fallen in love.” They “spent most of the night talking and then just fell asleep.”

Events moved quickly. Later in February, Dannemann notes, she went to London, where she continued to spend time with Hendrix where they shopped and went to the movies (“slipping in when it was dark, and … out again before the lights came up “) but mainly “stayed in [her] hotel room, where we were not disturbed, talking for hours.” A few weeks later, in March, Hendrix bought himself a ring identical to one that Monika had bought herself the day before, in a Chelsea jewelry shop, and said to her, “I want them to be our engagement rings.”

In a deposition taken in Seattle on October 25, 1994, as part of a lawsuit over ownership of rights to the Hendrix estate, Dannemann made it clear that, as far as she was concerned, she and Hendrix became engaged in March. “Later,” she told the assembled attorneys, “we went to the Speakeasy – that was a club at the time – and he, to my surprise, my embarrassment, he went from one table to the next in the restaurant section, showing people the rings we were wearing and saying that we were engaged.”

Contacted by Musician at his home in Ireland, Hendrix’s former bassist Noel Redding was asked if his bandmate ever mentioned getting engaged to Dannemann. “Never. She wasn’t his fiancée. I’d certainly imagine that if anyone in a band got engaged, they’d tell the other members of the band.” In fact, Redding doesn’t remember him saying anything at all about Dannemann. As for the night spent with Hendrix after the Cologne concerts, Redding consults his diary.

“January 14,” he reads. “Got up at twelve o’clock. Went shopping. Bought some gloves and a jacket. Came back to the hotel, had a meal … Left for the gig at five o’clock. Got there at 7:45. Did one show; very good. Came straight back … Had a drink. Went to Jimi’s room [italics added]. Went to bed at 2:15.” Redding adds that he and Hendrix spent those hours in his room writing songs – alone.

How much does Redding remember seeing of Dannemann? “She was in Düsseldorf that one morning and maybe the next day. That’s the only time I saw them together.”

The festive unveiling of engagement rings at the Speakeasy, described in Dannemann’s book as well as in her 1994 deposition, would confirm Hendrix’s ties to her. Yet this event, involving a superstar guitarist at London’s hippest rock-star hangout, has never been corroborated. Instead, regulars at the Speakeasy, including headwaiter Luigi Bolognese, tell Musician that it simply couldn’t have happened.

Laurie O’Leary, who was at the club six nights a week throughout his eight years as a promotion manager and talent booker, agrees. “I don’t believe it,” he responds, when read Dannemann’s account. “In fact, I’m absolutely certain that it didn’t happen. If he produced two rings and announced his engagement, there would have been chaos.”

Especially, O’Leary points out, because Hendrix was living with Kathy Etchingham, his girlfriend at the time. “Kathy and Jimi were a pair,” he says. “They were sharing a flat. I dropped them off there one time.”

In The Inner World of Jimi Hendrix, Dannemann says that Hendrix did tell two people, his father and Mike Quashie, a friend in New York, of his intentions to marry her. However, notes Tony Brown, who has extensively researched Hendrix’s life as head of the Jimi Hendrix Archive in England, “Monika contacted Al Hendrix very early on [after Jimi’s death]. As far as I know, she’s been going over the States to visit him twice a year, so he’s pretty much come to regard her as Jimi’s fiancée, although they may have started getting suspicious about what happened.” Quashie, contacted through an intermediary, refused to speak with Musician.

Queen Jealousy

Flash forward to 1970. Dannemann, by her own reckoning Hendrix’s fiancée for more than a year, describes this as a blissful period in his life. She remembers them discussing marriage plans in May and August. They dreamed of having a child, buying a house. Though he was on the road from April through early August, she writes, “he asked me to go to London and rent a flat for us” to occupy once he returned to England later in August. Scotland Yard records indicate that Dannemann did rent a flat, at the Samarkand Hotel on August 24.

Yet, according to many who knew him, 1970 was actually a time of emotional turmoil for Hendrix. Financial pressures were building, partly from unsuccessful business arrangements with his manager, Mike Jeffrey, and debts involving Hendrix’s studio in New York, Electric Ladyland. Many also remember him as being involved with a number of women during this period, including a Danish model named Kirsten Nefer; Pat Hartley, who appeared with Hendrix in the film Rainbow Bridge; Eric Burdon’s ex-wife Angie and an American named Devon Wilson. Wilson’s status as Hendrix’s “girlfriend” in New York as late as June 1970 is confirmed by a number of observers in John McDermott’s authoritative book, Jimi Hendrix Sessions.

Etchingham, who had split up with Hendrix and gotten married by this time, maintained a concerned friendship with him. Shortly after he flew to London to perform at the Isle of Wight rock festival in August – the same month that Dannemann remembers them talking about getting married – Etchingham recalls being summoned to his hotel by Angie Burdon. What she saw remains a shocking memory.

“I came in [to Hendrix’s suite at the Londonderry Hotel] and went into the bedroom,” she tells Musician. “It was seventy degrees outside but Jimi was in bed, shivering and sweating, with the heater on. The temperature must have been 95 degrees. In retrospect, it looked like … he was suffering from reactive depression from all the problems he had.”

Over the next few weeks Hendrix played his tour, backed by Mitch Mitchell on drums and Billy Cox on bass. Recordings of these concerts, gathered by BBC producer Martin Shankleman and broadcast over Radio One last September in a special program titled Wink of an Eye, capture a player in a much more dispirited mood than one would expect, based on Dannemann’s characterization.

Night after night, on Shankleman’s tapes, we hear problems. At the Isle of Wight, the crowd reacts coolly as Hendrix tries out a few new tunes, prompting him to say, “Y’all want to hear those old songs, man? Damn, I’m trying to get some other things together.” He then kicks into a desultory rendition of “Purple Haze,” which sinks into a swamp of electronic noise and shortwave interference through the P.A. After a frustrating two-hour set, at four in the morning, Hendrix tells the crowd, “Thank you for being so patient. … Peace and happiness and all that other bullshit,” then slams his Strat onto the stage and walks out.

“The band flew to Sweden that afternoon,” Shankleman reported. “Jimi was exhausted. He had another gig in Stockholm that evening, the second concert of the day. Backstage in his dressing room, he picked up a small bottle of whiskey and drank it like water. He seemed to be slurring his words when he gave an interview to Swedish radio.”

The next concert, on September 3, was at the port city of Århus in Juland. Here, Hendrix’s performance was even more ragged. He arrived, according to reports cited by Shankleman, “trembling and sweating” and tried to cancel his appearance. After being introduced to the crowd, he said over the mic, “Give me a minute to try and tune up, okay?” A minute later he led the band through a sloppy version of “Freedom,” followed by a two-minute pause and a crescendo of frustrated rhythmic clapping from the audience. Now we hear Hendrix say, “I actually forgot what I was here for. Oh, yeah. It was ‘Message to Love,’ right?” He hit the intro hard but before long the song collapses, with Hendrix aimlessly doodling. Just fifteen minutes after the show began, he had to be helped from the stage.

Club manager Otto Fuorsite remembers going into Hendrix’s dressing room right after that. “There, Jimi Hendrix was ill,” he tells BBC reporter Jack Friscoff. “He collapsed in my arms. … Jimi was cold. Cold fever. He asked for cocaine, and I said, ‘We have not cocaine.’ He could not play anymore.”

At something called the Love and Peace Festival, held September 6 on the Baltic island of Fehmarn, Hendrix played his last gig, in a setting that could best be described as apocalyptic. A violent storm delayed his appearance. Hendrix’s road manager, Gerry Stickells, was captured on tape, pleading backstage with the implacable organizers of the event, asking them to call it off due to the weather and Hendrix’s condition. The crowd, which included a sizable contingent of German Hell’s Angels, booed and whistled as the band took the stage. Stickells, pushing through the mob, was hit in the face with a chain. Hendrix, greeted by cries of “Go home!”, responds, “I don’t give a fuck if you boo, as long as you boo on key.” Then, with a vengeance, he tears into “Killing Floor,” spitting out the lyrics, “I should have quit you a long time ago.”

“Voodoo Child” was the closing tune. Hendrix deviated from the recorded version by repeating the line, “If I don’t see you no more in this world” three times before singing, “I’ll see you in the next one, and don’t be late.” After his exit, hooligans attacked the stage and burned it to cinders. Hendrix left town, with a little more than one week to live.

House Burning Down

Henrix returned to London and checked into the Cumberland Hotel. Dannemann reports that he moved in with her at the Samarkand on September 15. From that point, she writes, “we were together every moment, except for two occasions: once when Jimi was backstage for a few minutes at Ronnie Scott’s Club, and then on Thursday night, when I left him at a flat for less than an hour.”

The visit to Ronnie Scott’s, London’s top jazz venue, took place on the night of the 16th. Hendrix and Dannemann dropped in to hear Eric Burdon’s new band, War, with Hendrix briefly sitting in. The next morning, after a night together at the Samarkand, Dannemann took a series of photos in the garden adjacent to the flat. These whimsical shots show him with a tea service, a long-stemmed yellow rose, and his black Stratocaster, now in her possession.

On this, Hendrix’s last afternoon, we come to a crossroads, at which accounts of his activities veer in at least two directions. Dannemann was either at his side or nearby in his final moments. Her proximity, and her efforts over the years to propagate her story, have won her many supporters in arguments over the details of his death.

In her book, Dannemann notes that she and Hendrix ran into Devon Wilson and her friend Stella Douglas in the shopping district of King’s Road that afternoon. Wilson invited him to a party that night; it’s not clear whether she intended that Dannemann would come along with him.

Shortly after this, around 4:30, Hendrix and Dannemann were stuck in traffic at Marble Arch. She writes, “Waiting for the cars to move again, I saw three young people in another car, waving and laughing at us, and Jimi waved back. They were trying to talk to Jimi across a row of cars, inviting us to come to their flat for a drink.”

Strange as it seems, the famous rock star and his companion did agree to visit this threesome in the evening. As Dannemann recalls, after a brief stop at the Cumberland, “we followed them in the car to their flat, where we stayed for about an hour,” returning to the Samarkand around 8:15. Beyond this, she writes nothing about what seems to have been a brief and trivial encounter; she doesn’t even offer, or apparently remember, the names of their hosts.

Their identity remained a mystery until 1995, when two of the three “young people” stepped forward and spoke to British authorities on the subject of what happened that evening. Though neither consulted with the other, their remarks are impressively consistent. More importantly, their recollections differ dramatically and disturbingly from those of Dannemann.

Philip Harvey, in 1970, was the young son of a prominent British politician. His father, Lord Harvey of Prestbury, was a Conservative member of Parliament from 1945 through ’72; in 1962, he became chairman of the 1922 Committee, the second highest elective post in the Conservative party. Throughout his career, he declined eight cabinet positions in order to maintain a successful career in private business.

Philip is now a success as well, with an aviation insurance practice thriving in Switzerland. In 1970, though, he was more concerned with cruising through the streets and clubs of Swinging London. On this September afternoon, fate placed him and two female friends in a Ford Mustang, gridlocked a few yards away from Jimi Hendrix.

For years, out of respect for his father’s position in Conservative circles, Philip kept his memories of that day to himself. But with Lord Harvey’s death in April ’94, he decided to step forward. In a statement made to a British solicitor, something equivalent to a sworn deposition, Harvey describes a visit that was considerably longer and more acrimonious than Hannemann’s recollection. The two young women in his car, Penny Ravenshill and Anne Day, “started rolling ‘joins,’ which Jimi helped smoke with considerable enthusiasm,” Harvey says. “Soon everybody in the room loosened up and became very relaxed in the pleasant atmosphere, with the notable exception of Monika, who did not appear at ease at all. … Each time they rolled a ‘joint,’ Penny or Anne offered it to Jimi first so that he could have the ‘honour’ of lighting it up. … I could see Monika across the marble table, getting more and more upset each time this little ‘charade’ was played out. Monika took little part in the general conversation. I remember trying to draw her into conversation, but to little or no avail.

“At about 7 p.m.” – already well over the hour that Dannemann claimed that she and Hendrix spent at the party – “I produced a couple of bottles of French red wine and five silver wine goblets,” Harvey continued. “At one point, Anne, who had her acoustic guitar in the house, started playing and singing. … Jimi complimented her warmly on her music, which made Monika look very displeased. … Later on, at about 8 p.m., Penny and Anne asked Jimi if he would like something to eat. He agreed that he was hungry, and the two girls went out to the kitchen and prepared a simple vegetarian meal, which they brought back into the reception room on trays about half an hour later. I remember that the food consisted mainly of rice and a mixed salad. … Jimi ate heartily.”

According to Dannemann, by this time of the evening, she and Hendrix had already left the party. In his book Electric Gypsy Harry Shapiro paraphrases her account: ”They drove back to the Samarkand flat at 8 p.m. Jimi had a bath, and Monika cooked them a meal and drank some wine.” In her own book, she writes, “I cooked a meal for us while Jimi had a bath and washed his hair. … We had a bottle of white wine with our meal, Jimi drinking more than me.” All this was a prelude to several hours of conversation about “our future” and other matters. Essentially the same scenario was outlined in her own testimony before a solicitor on Sept. 14, 1991.

As the hours passed, then, Hendrix was either deep in conversation with Monika at the Samarkand or having a good time with Philip Harvey and his friends. But, as Harve recalls it, the pleasantries came to an end around 10 o’clock. “When Jimi had gone to the downstairs cloakroom,” he states, “Monika, quite suddenly and for no apparent reason, got up and stormed down the four steps leading from the reception room, through the double glass doors, past the door to the cloakroom, down the hall, and out of the front door into the mews, shouting as she left, “I’m leaving! I’m leaving now!! I’ve had enough!” Jimi, who had obviously heard something, quickly came out of the cloakroom. … I explained to him briefly what had happened. He looked at me in a most embarrassed way and raised his eyebrows to the ceiling. … He then followed her out into the mews, leaving the front door ajar.

“ … I could now hear Monika shouting at Jimi at the top of her voice. … Jimi was just standing quietly there in the mews while Monika verbally assaulted him in the most offensive possible way. I remember hearing her shout at him, ‘You fucking pig!’ I interrupted them and suggested that they should come back into the house, as I didn’t want the police called. Monika simply carried on shouting at Jimi, telling me viciously to mind my own business. … Monika’s haranguing continued, in my best estimate, for half an hour.

“At around 10:30 p.m. Jimi came back into the house alone and walked into the reception room. … He apologized profusely for Monika’s behavior and said that she was very embarrassed. He said he didn’t really know what was wrong with her but she had obviously had too much to drink. He said that Monika refused to come back into the house and that, as he couldn’t abandon her, he would have to leave with her. … Monika was still screaming at Jimi as they left and she did not say a word to me. The time was about 10:40 p.m.,” approximately the same time when Dannemann says she was making dinner at her flat for a mellow Hendrix.

Which of these stories is true? Or, which is more likely to be true? As a rule, it’s the version corroborated by someone else. In this case, that would be Harvey, who was supported in a separate deposition by Penny Ravenshill. Her recollection of Dannemann was that “she seemed rather insignificant. … My impression was that Monika was some kind of employee, possibly Jimi’s driver. … There seemed no hint of a romantic or sexual involvement, and I don’t think they related to each other hardly at all while in our company.” However, when Ravenshill attempted to calm her down, “Monika turned away rudely and wouldn’t answer. … Jimi, who seemed to be desperately trying to deal with an unreasonable situation with this woman, turned, and I saw his expression change from [sic] one of agitation.”

We’re now in parallel universes. As Hendrix unwinds with his fiancee at the Samarkand in Monika’s description, others suggest that they were on their way to a party to which Devon Wilson had invited him earlier that day. In this universe, one could imagine Dannemann, distraught after watching Hendrix kick back with two younger women at Harvey’s, less than thrilled at the prospect of delivering him to the doorstep of another romantic rival. On the other hand, judging by comments Dannemann made to police hours after Hendrix’s death, they may not have gone out at all but rather stayed home, where “I cooked a meal of spaghetti.”

Dannemann does acknowledge that she took Hendrix to the Wilson party, though she places his arrival much later. In a statement made to police on the day of his death, she says that “I drove him to a house in Great Cumberland Place” around 2 in the morning.”I asked him if I could go with him but he said that they were not very nice people. I saw him go into the house and later, at about 2:45 a.m., I picked him up there and we went home.”

In her book, she offers a bit more detail. “Jimi … explained that he wanted to go to the party to which Devon had invited him, in order to warn her to leave me alone, Jimi thought that her intention was to cause a rift between hi, and me. … He first asked me to join him, but we both decided it was better if he went alone. I drove home and phoned him as we had agreed, but he said he hadn’t had a chance to speak to Devon yet and that I should ring back about ten minutes later. I did so, and he asked me to fetch him at once. … He said it had been hopeless, because Devon had been too stoned to speak to seriously.”

That’s not how Angie Burdon remembered it. In an unpublished letter to Kathy Etchingham, Burdon, who was present at the party, wrote, “That chick [Dannemann] came back about half an hour later. Jimi got Stella [Douglas] to put her off. She called up on the intercom. She came back again. Jimi put her off his time. By then he seemed quite uptight. I know Jimi, so I knew what he was feeling. She came back again. He got angry because she wouldn’t leave him for long enough. In fact, she was begging him, ,,, He asked Stella again to put her off. Stella was rude to her, and the chick asked to speak with Jimi. Well, when he finally got to the intercom, he mumbled something, and then without saying anything, just got into the lift and split. That was around 3 a.m.”

Hendrix, either apprehensive or relieved to see Dannemann, was retrieved and taken back to the Samarkand. There, she has alleged on several occasions, she made him a tuna fish sandwich after he asked for something to eat. Significantly, in a manuscript written with Richard C. Levy before publication of The Inner World of Jimi Hendrix, she recalls that “after eating the snack” he launched into a weighty conversation about “magic, miracles, and his message of Love, Peace, and Freedom.”

No More In This World

In these last hours, time is critical. Questions even of minutes take on significance as medical experts, police investigators, friends and family probe for the truth. Perhaps the simplest way of resolving these conflicting testimonies is to arrange them along a timeline.

4 a.m. Apparently wide awake, Hendrix expresses an interest in taking some of Monika’s Vesparax sleeping tablets, but she dissuades him, makes him a tuna sandwich (of which, she notes in her book, “he had only a bite”) and “carries on discussing life after death” – so says Dannemann in her book. At the same time, after waiting for Hendrix to arrive at a jam session he had been invited to at the Speakeasy, Mitch Mitchell decides to head back home to East Sussex.

5:30 a.m. Possible time of Hendrix’s death, as estimated in 1992 by Dr. Rufus Crompton, director of forensic medicine at St. George’s Medical School in London. Crompton based his conclusion on the results of Hendrix’s autopsy, which turned up whole grains of rice. Given the time needed to digest rice, especially after the ingestion of alcohol and certain drugs, he could not have eaten it much later than at 2:30 that morning at the party with Devon Wilson. The autopsy turned up none of the tuna fish or the snack Dannemann says he ate sometime after 3 a.m.

6 a.m. According to an interview of Dannemann by Harry Shapiro, she and Hendrix stop talking and get into bed. Dannemann, in her unpublished manuscript, takes a sleeping tablet. And in East Sussex, Mitch Mitchell comes home and decides to stay up and wait for his baby daughter Aysha to awaken.

6:30 a.m. Around this time, Judy Wong, a houseguest of Eric Burdon’s girlfriend Alvenia Bridges, is awakened by a phone call. Wong later tells Tony Brown that it was Monika, desperately asking to speak to her friend Alvenia. Wong admonishes Dannemann for calling so early but tells her that Alvenia is at the Russell Hotel, spending the night with Burdon. According to B urdon’s autobiography, I Used to Be an Animal But Now I’m Alright, he too receives a call from Dannemann “at crack of dawn,” with the “first light of day coming through the window.” He reinforces the point in a recent interview with the fanzine Straight Ahead, telling reporter Steven Roby, “It was still dark.” Dannemann is distraught, says that Hendrix is unconscious and that she’s unable to revive him. “I told her to get an ambulance.” Burdon recalls to Roby. “She argued about it, saying that there were incriminating things in the flat, which I guess she took care of.”

7 a.m. As noted in her deposition of September 14, 1991, Dannemann takes a sleeping pill at the Samarkand and goes to sleep. Hendrix, she says, is still awake.

8-9 a.m. According to research and interviews by Harry Shapiro, Gerry Stickells, Hendrix’s road manager, receives a call from Terry Slater, a former roadie for the Animals and a friend of both Burdon and Hendrix, during this hour. Stickells remembers Slater saying that there was “a problem with Jimi at the hotel.” He dashes off to the Cumberland, not knowing that Hendrix has been staying with Dannemann at the Samarkand.

9 a.m. In a 1975 interview with Cesar Glebbeek, Shapiro’s collaborator on Electric Gypsy, Dannemann remembers waking at this time.

9:30 a.m. As noted in documents filed by Special Operations One at Scotland Yard, Slater reports arriving at the Russell Hotel, where he finds Eric Burdon on the phone with Dannemann, telling her to call an ambulance. (Note: In his book, Burdon admits to possibly falling asleep after taking the initial call from Dannemann, then suddenly waking up when the realization that someone serious may be going on jars him from his dreams.) Meanwhile, Margaret Redding, Noel’s mother, insists in an interview with Musician that she definitely heard of Jimi’s death from her son at this time, then passed the news along to Mitch Mitchell.

10 a.m. In her unpublished manuscript, Dannemann remembers waking up at this time. “Jimi was still sleeping soundly. I got out of bed, put on some clothes, and ran across the street to fetch some cigarettes.”

10:20 a.m. According to the 1991 deposition, Dannemann “woke up. He was sleeping normally. I went ‘round the corner to get cigarettes.”

11 .m. At this time, Dannemann told police on the day Hendrix died, “I woke up and saw that Jimi’s face was covered in vomit. I tried to wake him but could not.” (In her October ’94 deposition in Seattle, she retracts this testimony.)

11:18 a.m. Phone records indicate a call for an ambulance from the Samarkand Hotel.

11:27 a.m. The ambulance arrives at the Samarkand. Dannemann tells Shapiro that she watches as the two crew members “checked his heart, his pulse, his breathing, and said it’s all right, it’s fine, nothing to worry about. … They were not worried one bit. They said this afternoon, you will walk out of the hospital with him.”

But that’s not how Reg Jones and John Suau, the ambulance crew, remember it. In interviews recorded by Dolores Cullen, a.k.a. Dee Mitchell, they remember finding the front door wide open, with nobody inside except for Hendrix, who was lying on the bed. Jones said, “It was horrific. … He was covered in vomit. There was tons of it all over the pillow – black and brown, it was. His airway was completely blocked, all the way down. His tongue had fallen back. … John ran up and radioed for the police. He got the aspirator too. We felt his pulse between his shoulders, pinched his ear lobe and nose, shone a light in his eyes. But there was no response at all. I knew he was dead as soon as I walked in the room.

Suau concurred: “I knew it was hopeless. There was no pulse, no respiration. We knew he was gone. … But we are not doctors. It’s our job to keep trying until we get him to the hospital. As soon as the police arrived, we were off.” Suau also recalls that Hendrix’s vomit was dry, suggesting that he had been dead for more than a little while.

11:30 a.m.: Two policemen, Ian Smith and Tom Keene, arrive at the Samarkand. Dannemann, in her book, quotes Smith as saying that “he was at the flat but never saw Jimi dead.” Yet Smith apparently disagrees. In a 1990 interview with the Bucks Advertiser, the newspaper in his home town of Aylesbury, he remembers being greeted by Monkia at the Samarkand. “Hendrix was on the floor, lumped out. The ambulance people were already there, and as far as they were concerned, he was dead.” In a taped interview with Dolores Cullen, Smith repeats, “Jimi was dead. It wasn’t very pleasant. They [the ambulance crew] had taken some of the bedding from around him. He was dressed, but there was a lot of mess, so they just wrapped it around his body and took him off.”

In a conversation with Tony Brown, Smith joins Reg Jones and John Suau in challenging Dannemann’s claim that she was even in the flat at all. “We closed up the flat, as there was no one about. If she’d been in the flat, they would never have called us to come, because they could have just taken him as normal. But because no one was there, he was dead, and circumstances were a little odd, they radioed their control to get us in.” (After being visited by Dennis Care, a private investigator working for Al Hendrix, Suau reportedly changed his story slightly, indicating that someone may have let him into the Samarkand flat.)

11:45 a.m. With Hendrix inside, the ambulance arrives at St. Mary Abbots Hospital. In many different interviews, Dannemann insists that she rode with Suau and Jones. Hendrix, she said, was seated upright in a chair between the two, with his head occasionally falling forward onto his chest. She also tells Shapiro that they drove with the siren off. But according to Jones and Suau, the siren was blaring, the lights were flashing, and Hendrix was lying flat. “There’s a standard procedure, especially for someone who’s unconscious,” Suau told Martin Shankleman for the Radio One show Wink of an Eye. “All the equipment is at his head, if you need to do resuscitation.” So it was with Hendrix, Suau says, who adds that Dannemann was not in the ambulance; the only passengers, he insists, were “me and the casualty and Reg the driver. Nobody else.”

This point was underscored in January ’92, when the London AmbulanceService, after conducting its own investigation of Dannemann’s allegations, issued a statement: “In the light of our extensive enquiries, it is apparent that the ambulancemen acted in a proper and professional manner. There was no one else, except the deceased, at the flat … when they arrived; nor did anyone else accompany them in the ambulance to St. Mary Abbots Hospital.”

12 noon: The ambulance arrives at St. Mary Abbots. Dannemann says that just before they pulled in, Suau and Jones quickly whipped an oxygen mask onto Hendrix; at this point, she says, she knew something was going wrong. Dr. John Bannister, the surgical registrar, observes Hendrix and, as he noted in a letter to Shapiro and Caesar Glebbeek, “on his admission, he was obviously dead. He had no pulse, no heartbeat, and the attempt to resuscitate him was merely a formality, an attempt we would perform on any patient in such condition. … The very striking memory of this event in my mind was the considerable amount of alcohol in his pharynx and larynx, despite suction, and it was obvious that he had drowned in his own gastric contents. … I recall vividly the very large amounts of red wine that oozed from his stomach and his lungs, and in my opinion there was no question that Jimi Hendrix had drowned, if not at home then certainly on the way to the hospital.”

Bannister’s view is confirmed by Dr. Martin Seifert, who spent some time trying to revive Hendrix at St. Mary Abbots. Dannemann quotes, but does not document, statements allegedly made by Seifert that he had forgotten the details of that day and that he was called to work on Hendrix for a full five to ten minutes after his admission. She has also posed the question of why Seifert would spend up to half an hour trying to revive Hendrix if the patient was obviously dead. This year, in Martin Shankleman’s broadcast, Seifert gives his explanation: “We must have thought at the time that there was a possibility that we could try and resuscitate him. Unfortunately … it was obvious that we weren’t able to. I have always assumed that Jimi Hendrix was brought in dead.” In interviews with Harry Shapiro, Seifert elaborates: “Jimi was rushed into the resuscitation room. He was put on a monitor, but it was flat. I pounded his heart a couple of times, but there was no point. He was dead. … We didn’t work on him for anything like an hour, just a few minutes.”

In interviews and in her book, Dannemann argues repeatedly that Hendrix was alive on delivery to the emergency room and that it was medical incompetence that did him in. “It makes me uncomfortable to think that his doctor [Banniser] had Jimi’s life in his hands,” she writes, adding that “Dr. Banniester had been struck off the medical register.” The implication is clear that Bannister was a bumbling Major Burns type. In fact, he was disciplined in Australia, though for what an article in the London Times describes as “an accounting error.” No one other than Dannemann has publicly criticized his performance as a doctor.

Even while contradicting the police, ambulance crew, and doctors in the hospital, Dannamann contradicts herself. In her book she writes that after Hendrix died, “a nurse allowed me to go and see him. I was still weeping, but the moment I entered the room and saw Jimi lying on some kind of stretcher I couldn’t cry any more … The room was filled with an atmosphere of complete peace. Jimi looked like he was just sleeping, with a faint smile on his face, as if he was having a beautiful dream. For a long time I just looked at him, caressing his face.”

This tender scene, according to Seifert, could not have happened. “No one would have been allowed to look at him or stand over him,” he told Dolores Cullen. “This would never have been done.” Not only that: Dannemann herself has said that she never saw Hendrix in the casualty room. When Tony Brown asked her who identified Hendrix’s body, she replied, “as far as I know, Gerry Stickells, because I didn’t want to see him. They asked me, but I just couldn’t [italics added].”

Then there’s the coroner’s report. Dannemann quotes it as stating “clearly at the inquiry that [Hendrix] died at the hospital.” But the official report of the Kensington coroner lists 12:45 p.m. on September 18 as the time when “the deceased died or was found dying or dead [italics added].” This was recorded only after efforts to revive the patient were stopped and Stickells had identified the body to officials as Jimi Hendrix.”

SUBHEAD: “... Nothing Can Harm Me At All

If Hendrix died in the hospital, then the blame arguably lies with a handful of Keystone Koppish attendants and doctors. But if he died at the Samarkand, it was quite likely due to that tragic and familiar interplay of booze and drugs – especially sleeping pills.

It was Dannemann’s Vesparax that Hendrix took: nine tablets of the German brand-name sleeping pill. She gave them to him or directed him to where they were. Or perhaps he found them himself. The label was German, which Hendrix couldn’t read. Each tablet contains 220 milligrams of barbiturates – three parts Quinolbarbitone sodium, one part Brallobarbitone calcium – and 30 milligrams of Hydroxyethyl hydroxyzine dimolente. The recommended dosage, as noted by the post-mortem examination, dated September 21, 1970, is one-half a tablet. Hendrix, then, took eighteen times the normal amount.

In a letter to Harry Shapiro, dated February 28, 1992, Dr. Rufus Crompton writes, “Vesparax is indeed as strong as a 200-milligram barbiturate capsule. Hendrix may not have realized this. [He] may have realized that he was too high on amphetamine and looked for a barbiturate to bring him down. Not being familiar with Vesparax, he could have taken too much, seriously inhibiting his normal cough reflex, so that when he drank some wine it went down the wrong way and was not coughed up. In favour of this is the fact that though he smelled of wine and it was on his face and hair, his blood alcohol was low.”

Ultimately, one has to hold Hendrix himself responsible for actions that ended his life. Many of those who act out this tragic drama around him are peripheral players, drawn by the flame of his music, then driven back into the darkness for fear of being burned. Hendrix will survive in sound; the position his story will take in history, however, is the responsibility of those who war with each other in his name.

####

Thanks to the artists, officials, and friends of Hendrix who cooperated with the musician. Angie Burdon and Devon Wilson are both deceased. Eric Burdon, contacted on our behalf by Noel Redding, declined to be interviewed. In our attempt to speak with members of the Hendrix family, we contacted Jimi’s sister Janie, who referred us to her publicist, who was unable to arrange an interview before our deadline. Alvenia Bridges, who was with Burdon when Monika Dannemann called on the morning of Hendrix’s death, told us – twice – “I have nothing to say.” On October 30, 1995, we spoke with Dannemann, who agreed to receive twenty questions from us via fax; just before press time, she declined via fax to cooperate, noting, “I can see no reason why I should have to defend myself before persons who question the veracity of my words.” On April 5, 1996, Dannemann was found dead in a fume-filled Mercedes Benz near her home, two days after being found guilty of contempt of court for repeating false allegations she had made previously against Kathy Etchingham. Authorities ruled her death a suicide.