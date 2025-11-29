“On the muscle of my arm, there’s a red and blue tattoo

Says, ‘Fort Worth, I love you!’”

— Michael Martin Murphey / Boomer Castleman

Fort Worth, Texas. Onetime home to the sprawling and odoriferous Fort Worth Stockyards. It makes sense that museums honoring cowgirls, cowboys and John Wayne are located here.

Incongruously, it also hosts the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. This being Texas, it’s the world’s biggest, glitziest, most media-saturated classical music event, an incendiary mix of nineteenth-century drawing-room recitals and NASCAR laps.

So I figured I had to cover this spectacle for Keyboard Magazine. With my editor’s blessing, I flew from the Bay Area to Dallas, where I stayed for a few days at my mom’s place before heading west down Interstate 20 for, in effect, a High Noon showdown involving many of the best young virtuosos on the planet.

This was 1981, a very different time. We all know how things have changed: Internet, cell phones, home computers, legalized weed. To these I should add that Fort Worth has shed much of its cowtown veneer. Actual art museums abound, as do restaurants that serve something other than barbecue. Maybe lots of rich people still live there too, even though the oil economy isn’t what it used to be.

In the Eighties, though, the elite lived much as the characters on the TV nighttime soap Dallas did. The men wore tuxedos, Charlie Dunn boots and Stetson hats to concerts and fundraisers. Most of them seemed beefier than the folks I knew in California, or even down I35 in Austin. And when they and their wives threw parties, the experience was beyond anything I’d ever seen.

There was one evening when some tycoon opened his mansion and property to the Competition community. This meant for themselves and their friends primarily, but also for the pianists, none older than their twenties and some from places that seemed exotic or even vaguely dangerous. I went to one of these shindigs, and though we’re talking about nearly fifty years ago, I remember several details. One was the bathroom, with polished gold fixtures, whether solid or plated I don’t know and didn’t ask. Then there was the food, most especially the main course. Behind the house, over an open flaming pit, a steer as big as a Sherman tank rotated slowly on a massive iron spit. Guests stood around the sizzling carcass, bourbons in hand, talking business no doubt. I can still see them, but the images of the two pianists just off the plane from China are more vivid: mouths open, eyes popping. I wondered whether this inconceivable excess improved or confirmed their preconceptions of America.

This was the sort of thing that the media didn’t cover. The daily reports filed on PBS focused on performances, interviews with the contestants and some biographical background. Naturally, I had to tread that same ground, to a degree. How to do it, though, was the question. Thankfully, in the early 1980s we were still in the era of long-form journalism, when magazines like Rolling Stone reserved a dozen pages for an artist feature. Keyboard followed suit, in effect telling me to write until I’d said all I needed to say, after which we’d figure out how to cram it into the issue with minimal cuts.

So I came up with this format: Conversations with key figures at the Cliburn would be framed by essays that would provide context. Even that far back in my career, I set a goal for myself in everything I wrote, which was to take the reader there, whatever “there” might be. For this article, that meant conjuring the feeling of Fort Worth during the competition, with its cowboy swagger, oceans of money and a clutch of young pianists trying to stay focused on the music within these distractions.

I did this by using prose to describe the ambience and channel the narrative into a Q&A section with some of the key players, unsung and otherwise, behind the scenes or at center stage. I spoke with Anthony Phillips, the English-born executive director of the competition; the delightful jury chairman Abram Chasins (who concluded our chat by asking for my autograph!), hard-working publicist Mary Lou Falcone, pianists Christopher O’Riley and the eventual winner André-Michel Schub, the husband/wife resident piano technicians Joe and Priscilla Rapport. I thought it was important also to speak with Edward Newman, age 24, just after he had learned that the judges had decided not to pass him along to the next round. In music and in life, how often are we privy to the thoughts of someone who had tried his best not made the cut? (To his credit, Newman spoke thoughtfully and without rancor. “I know this sounds very Miss America, red, white and blue,” he reflected. “But at least five of these [final] six are legitimate contenders — what an awful word to put on a musician! — for real careers They’ll just get there a lot faster than the rest of us.”

Here’s what I came up with.

“The Van Cliburn Competition:

Inside Classical Piano’s Starmaking Machinery”

Keyboard, Nov. 1981

For millions of viewers tuned to their local public television stations last May, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition boiled down to one image, that of a 28-year-old pianist, André-Michel Schub, being embraced by Cliburn and hailed by hundreds of music lovers, political bigwigs and the moneyed elite of Fort Worth, Texas, after being proclaimed winner of the quadrennial contest.

The cameras prolonged the moment, as Schub again performed a Liszt Paganini Étude for the enraptured audience, then left the stage for a press conference in a small room to the rear of the Tarrant County Convention Center. Microphones pointed toward him, flash bulbs exploded and reporters shouted questions. The casual observer might assume that he had wandered into the aftermath of a political rally or a rock concert.

Facing the packed room, Schub maintained the reserved demeanor that had characterized his appearances onstage. neatly dressed, unruffled, he projected a sense of self-control. Asked how he intended to relax after his triumph, he replied, matter-of-factly, “As far as free time is concerned, I don’t like idle time. I hate to go on vacations. I think that going to the Caribbean and lying in the sun is boring.”

Some had criticized Schub’s performances during the competition as being similarly cool and analytical. His command of the keyboard was evident, the product of many hours devoted to music rather than daydreaming on tropical beaches. But momentarily, in his press conference, as in his playing, a taste of the passion that drew Schub to music in the first place flashed into the open. No musician is a machine, especially not those willing to undergo the incredible pressures of the most media-intensive piano competition in the world.

Was his struggle to the top of the Cliburn as easy as it looked for the unflappable winner? To some people’s surprise, he answered, “It was an almost impossible task, because I guess the incredible anxiety of certainly this whole period doesn’t go together with making music. I’m human, so it takes me a little while to forget about this aspect and remember what’s essential to me, and that’s making music.”

What the television viewers didn’t see was the long road taken by Schub and his peers that led from their homes and conservatory practice rooms to the videotaped auditions in fourteen studios throughout Europe and America. For the 41 pianists who made it past that initial hurdle, there was the trip to Fort Worth for the last elimination rounds. And there, the lives of the many other people involved behind the scenes with the competition intertwined with theirs: the host families that welcomed the contestants into their homes, the august jury members whose burdensome duty it was to cast the pianists’ fates after 150 hours of concentrated listening, the officials who capped four years of preparation with two final weeks of high-energy administrative legerdemain, the volunteers on the stage crew and concessions stands, and ultimately the music lovers who came to hear history being made by the next generation of classical virtuosi.

The story of the Cliburn Competition runs deep beneath the televised surface. For those who were in Fort Worth during the contest itself last May, it was a human story, in which the fundamental element was compassion, both for art and the young artists themselves. Perhaps the most difficult aspect of working in a competition like this is the balance one must maintain between the mission of finding the next great talent and the painful empathy that one feels each time another hopeful player is cut from the list of contenders. Despite the usual reassurances that “there are no real losers here,” everyone understands from the start that there can be only one winner. It is this realization that paints the final ceremony in such rich hues of both sorrow and celebration.

Although the competition is only held every four years, its growth has been a full-time process since the late Irl Allison founded it in 1958. … Since its first staging in 1962 (there was only a three-year gap between the 1966 and 1969 contests), the Cliburn has established itself at the front rank of world piano competition. Its prizes are spectacular: $12,000, concerto and recital debuts in Carnegie Hall and throughout Europe and the Far East, and a recording contract being only part of the haul for the winner. More valuable, though, is the near guarantee of a secure career. Even those who may miss first place but still attract critical notice in the media glare of the Cliburn can greatly benefit, like Youri Egorov, a non-winning sensation at the 1977 contest.

But with success came the difficulties. At the ’81 Cliburn, there were several disquieting problems. One was the decision of Ivo Pogorelich, a controversial 22-year-old Yugoslavian, to cancel his participation in the contest when offered a contract with the prestigious ICM management firm. His flamboyance had caused a stir at the 1980 Chopin Competition in Warsaw; like Egorov at the Cliburn, he had been cut in an early round but had won a special award from critics aghast at the judges’ ruling.

More upsetting was the decision of the Soviet Union to not send any pianists for the 1981 contest as retaliation for the American boycott of the 1980 Moscow Olympics. In international competitions, the Russians had traditionally been strong contenders, and at the Cliburn in particular they had been perennially well represented. Soviet contestants took second and third places in 1962, with Vladimir Virago winning first prize in 1973. And Alexander Toradze, the silver medalist in 1977, was regarded by many as the strongest talent in the field that year. Although the first appearance at the Cliburn by pianists from the People’s Republic of China partially offset the effect of the boycott in1981, it was clear that competition had nonetheless suffered a blow.

Still, as Rita Clements, wife of the governor of Texas, stated at the final awards ceremony on May 31, “for two weeks every four years, Fort Worth becomes the music capital of the world.” The mechanisms of the instant community that make it so are complex. Egos and tensions are constantly strained yet never manifest before visitors. The citizens of the Cliburn are more civil and more driven than their neighbors in the outside world.

****

Much of my interview with Anthony Phillips circled around what he called “this videotape business”: the stipulation that all auditions include a film of the applicant playing one of the required pieces. One may ask, why video? Who cares how the pianist looks or sits? Isn’t the music they produce what matters? This became a big part of my story.

In some few cases, contestants were admitted without having to play for a video camera. The Chinese pianists, for example, didn’t have access to recording gear, and André-Michel Schub was accepted without a tape, mainly on the basis of his having won the prestigious Naumburg Competition in 1974. But almost everyone else obliged. They recorded in settings that fit the competition requirements as closely as possible with respect to lighting, camera angles and acoustics, presenting a program consisting of an allegro movement from a Mozart sonata, a Chopin étude and any other music of their choice to fill a twenty-minute cassette.

The tapes were studied by a pre-selection jury chaired by Abram Chasins, who also served with the regular panel of judges, as had done twice before. Few in Fort Worth took their work more seriously than Chasins; though typically buoyant and expressive, often winking playfully as he spoke, he was the picture of sober attention when judging these submissions. And like many of his fellow journals, his concentration seemed to intensify as one elimination round followed the next.

The jury was a distinguished assembly. Several judges had to cancel their appearances, including Lili Kraus, who had served at every Cliburn before arthritis hospitalized her last May. But jury chairman John Giordano, Leonard Pennario, Vlado Perlemuter, Valentin Gheorghiu, the Chinese pedagogue Zhou Guang-Ren and, in his trademark florid sports jacket, Earl Wild joined Chasins each morning in the center of the auditorium to listen silently, take notes and weigh the futures of young men and women who played for them.

From the start the jury members were segregated from the contestants. As the ever-shrinking field of pianists housed with families throughout Fort Worth, the jurors sequestered in a downtown hotel and shuttled to and from the venue on private buses. Semifinal rounds were held at Ed Landreth Auditorium on the campus of Texas Christian University. At this point, new demands confronted the sixteen remaining pianists, none more pressing than finding time for interviews with reporters from around the world. Everywhere, they encountered whirring and clicking cameras and frantic scribblers, notebooks in hand. The media even followed them to their host families for “candid” shots by backyard barbecues in the sweltering summer air or behind the household piano.

In the press room, the television and print representatives gathered, occasionally with a pianist in tow, with whom they either disappeared into a soundproofed storage room next door or grabbed a table as far as they could manage from the bedlam of ringing phones. All the while, the sound of whatever was happening onstage — another recital or a chamber performance with the Tokyo String Quartet — was piped in through monitors.

A few feet from me, one television reporter was saying to another, “Listen, you’ve got to represent this like the Olympics. That’s what it is.”

“But Joe Blow knows a lot about music,” objected his colleague.

“He doesn’t know a lot about this kind of music! He has to be educated!”

“Yeah, well, he doesn’t know a lot about gymnastics either,” came the puzzling reply.

Nearby, the career of Steven De Groote, winner of the 1977 competition, was the subject of analysis, though not from any artistic standpoint: “Of course the Cliburn is a big deal! Look at De Groote! Did you know that he already owns an airplane?”

One door down was the cafeteria, a quick stop for hungry correspondents, artists and spectators. Conversation flowed between bites of cold quiche and sips of lukewarm tea, as the performance of this favorite was approvingly recounted, or the mistakes of that one dissected. At one table, poring over a copy of Leonard Bernstein’s Touches, which had been commissioned for all semifinalists to play, a freelance writer shared his thoughts. “This Bernstein piece is perfect,” he began. “I think it’s the finest piece so far that’s been written for the competition and one of the best pieces he’s done in a long time. You can see his plan in the score, with every imaginable kind of dynamic and poetic expression. As short as it is, Bernstein puts all of his personality in it. It’s very subtle, very quick, very Webern-like in its conciseness, but it’s all there.”

A piano teacher from a Western university ventured that he didn’t see much of a jazz element. “But that’s because it hasn’t been played,” the writer insisted. “Jeffrey Kahane is the only contestant I’ve heard who has brought the piece out so far.”

A few tables down, an elderly piano teacher from New Zealand bubbled over her visit. “I’m on my way to visit my daughter in Holland, and I’m so glad I was able to stop in.” Is she rooting for any particular player? “Oh, no, I wouldn’t choose one out of the sixteen, although,” she cautioned, “I do like Kathy Selby. She’s such a musical little girl.” Selby, at sixteen, is the youngest pianist and the only Australian in the running.

John Ardoin of the Dallas Morning News, for fifteen years chairman of the G. B. Dealey Awards, a Dallas piano contest, sat with a friend near the window. “The surprising thing about this year is the high preponderance of Americans in the semifinals,” he suggested, “much more so because in ’73 there were no American finalists at all, and in ’77 there was only one, who won second. This year there’s a very good chance all the finalists would turn out to be Americans.”

But there’s something missing from this year’s event as well, in Ardoin’s view. “What’s missing is that one person who comes out, brings you to the edge of your seat and takes your breath away. No one’s done that, like Toradze did four years ago. He’s a great, great artist.”

So why didn’t he win? “You’ll have to ask the jury, but Toradze was highly controversial, so I think that in many ways they arrived at a compromise, someone they could all live with. It was a very controversial contest, and there’s been none of that here. Instead, there’s been a great deal of equanimity on the jury. That’s always a bad sign, in my mind.”

****

There are roughly three hundred volunteers at the Cliburn. They greet visitors at the hospitality site, with fresh fruit, coffee and soft drinks. In the lobby outside the TCU recital hall, the peddle souvenirs: silk ties, handkerchiefs, napkins, shoulder bags, all decorated with the competition’s grand piano insignia. Others staff the information booth, sell albums recorded by past and present participants, or usher listeners to their seats. Their smiles and Texas drawls add a little relief from the gridlocked crowd scenes during intermissions.

Their reasons for working are simple. A young insurance vice president says he’s on the job in the hospitality suite because he’s a music lover: “The high point of my job has been getting to meet the jurors and contestants.” He finds the jurors “delightful and appreciative,” though increasingly serious as the days pass by.

For visitors from far away, this “y’all come” attitude charms from the start. Throughout the competition, wealthy patrons open up their homes to bewildered and nervous young pianists, feed them and at times dazzle them with the splendor of their prairie estates. Or they might take them on slice-of-life visits to local nightspots, including one memorable midnight bus trip to Billy Bob’s, where local cowboys ride bronco bulls.

As the competition wore on, one foreign visitor attracted attention partly through his friendly manner but also because of his homeland. Zhu Da Ming of the People’s Republic of China surprised many observers by surviving into the semifinal and, then, the final rounds. If Southern-fried English confused him at all, Zhu didn’t show it, instead remaining polite and accessible to the last day. A Chinese-American translator at his side, he smiles at yet another interrogator — this one from Keyboard — during the semifinals.

“The whole thing started when this competition sent a flyer to China,” he explains, “to many different music schools and universities. All the students were very interested in entering the competition. In December, Mr. Giordano visited China and had many of the students at different conservatories play for him. And he picked me!”

There is another Chinese contestant, Yü Jin, who was eliminated in an early round. Yü had included works by several Chinese composers in his recital program, their names unknown in the West, while Zhu played only European repertoire. Zhu explains, “I didn’t notice that Chinese composers could be included. The most important composers of piano music in China are located in two conservatories. One is where I’m now going to graduate school, at the Beijing Conservatory; my teacher, Zhu Gong Yi, is probably the most important Chinese piano professor, and he had written a good piano concerto. The other is at the Shanghai Conservatory, Chen Pei Shün, who wrote The Autumn Moon on the Smooth Lake, which Yü was going to play. They both use techniques from the West, but in the style of Chinese folk music.”

The question of what he expected at this competition, so far from home, causes Zhu to reflect for a moment. “I feel that maybe the audience is looking for winners and losers,” he finally ventures. “But winning or losing doesn’t really matter to me. Like Van Cliburn said to us one day, ‘Music is a lifetime profession. You really devote your life to it.’ Winning one time doesn’t mean you’re going to be the best forever, and if you lose this particular time it doesn’t mean you will not be making it one day. I want to be a good musician, that’s all.”

****

There isn’t a bad seat in the house at TCU, but the view from backstage offers a unique perspective. Moments before going on, and just after the performance has ended, the pianists find a private refuge there. Others stand several feet away, doing whatever must be done to steel themselves for the judges’ gaze, or to recover from the intensity of their recital.

Arguably, this is where the highest drama of the competition plays out. The setting is stark: a few television cables run to a hidden camera behind a backdrop at the rear of the stage, the lighting control board near the entrance, some chairs and a couch. Occasionally there is a visitor: Harold C. Schoenberg, the powerful New York Times music critic, a reminder that the ever-present media stand pen in hand, ready to relay every triumph and every wrong note to the public. At one point I approach him and ask for an interview. Politely but firmly comes the reply: “I never give interviews, not to radio or TV or newspaper.”

“May I quote you on that?”

A smile. “Sure.”

The pianists enter and leave this space as their schedules dictate, but one figure never leaves. Eddie Maud Smyth is officially the competition secretary, but to the contestants she is the “backstage mom,” an elderly gray-haired lady whose duties are simple but crucial. She caters to any last-minute requests the performers may have, and generally provides a familiar face to help calm frayed nerves. Her province is a table near the stage entrance, on which she keeps Band-Aids, Bufferin, Anacin, an electrically-heated towel, some water and orange juice. More importantly, she offers soothing words and a pat on the back to any who need them.

In the semifinals she sits quietly, waiting for the next contestant, Barry Douglas, a 21-year-old Irishman. He soon breezes in, coatless, fussing amiably with his tie. When Eddie suggests letting someone else straighten it for him, he laughs slightly. Then, as the lights dim in anticipation of his entrance, and he paces back and forth, running the Liszt B Minor Sonata through his mind, they share a few hushed words. Then, with a final tug on his tie, he strides toward the light and onto the stage.

The parade continues, each pianist exhibiting a different way of psyching up or recovering. Panayis Lyras, a 27-year-old student of Jorge Bolet, stands far from the stage door. When he hears his name announced, he remains still for several long seconds, then hurries through the backstage area and into the hall. After performing the Liszt B Minor Sonata, he returns, the audience’s applause still ringing, removes his glasses, wipes his face with several towels and downs a cup of water. He takes a last-minute look at the Bernstein piece; holding the music in one hand, he runs it through his head, his body dancing slightly in rhythm. Then, setting the score down, he briskly returns to the piano.

Some contestants seem more emotional. After his recital, 24-year-old Jeffrey Kahane bursts through the stage door and pants, “Gimme a beer!” The Taiwanese contestant, Hung-Kuan Chen, prepares to play with deep-breathing exercises, his head between his knees. Santiago Rodriguez, 29, genuflects before his entrance. His fiery performance sparks a standing ovation, and as he leaves the stage he staggers and gasps, “Oh, God! Am I still alive?” Eddie is at his side. “Need a cigarette?” “A mild one,” Rodriguez laughs. More reflective, he asks her, “How was the Bernstein? I wasn’t too jazzed on it.” Then suddenly he is in her arms: “Oh, God, how can I get through this?”

A more dramatic episode occurs onstage, in full view of the audience. Midway through Norman Krieger’s appearance, he abruptly stops and leaves the stage. Later it is revealed that he was suffering from stomach cramps. After a quick consultation, jury chairman John Giordano announces that Krieger would be allowed to make up that part of the recital he was forced to miss. “After all,” Giordano states, “this isn’t a torture chamber.”

Krieger’s return is tense. He walks directly to the stage door, stops, then says grimly to himself, “All right, let’s go.” He is welcomed with one of the warmest ovations of the competition.

Of all the players, André-Michel Schub is perhaps the coolest backstage. Before his chamber performance with the Tokyo String Quartet, he arrives early, unobtrusively, with his page turner. Schub looks affable, relaxed, but there is no conversation between them. He will be playing Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat, Op. 44. Someone mentions that Jeffrey Swann played the same piece at the 1977 Cliburn. Replies Schub, “It’s magic.”

Giordano makes the introduction from the jury’s section: “Our next contestant is André Schub.” Then, after a short pause, he corrects himself: “That’s André-Michel Schub.” Backstage, Schub smiles and cracks, “That’s better.” The Quartet laughs, then they all walk out together.

****

“Schub is a total professional. You can tell that he’s had a lot of experience. But he sweats a lot, like Roberto Urban of Cuba. They both get so intense out there.”

So says stagehand Kevin Isaacs, a fifth-year senior at TCU majoring in composition and orchestral conducting. He spends much of his time backstage, watching the performances on the television monitor, reading or idly passing the minutes. There is a lot of down time while the contestants play, but between recitals the crew does its job with meticulous teamwork. Wearing white gloves, they set up or remove chairs for the quartet, roll the contestant’s piano out, dust the keys, position the stool. But there are other duties too.

“Every morning we have to put up the flags in alphabetical order by country,” Isaacs explains. “Then we clean the backstage and make sure the television people have all they need. The television people have been a big … well, I won’t use the word ‘hassle,’ but it has been a hassle having to work them in around everything. We write out our schedule, with the particular needs of each pianist. This guy needs a special bench. Or Lyras needs the Baldwin music rack backwards, so we have it rigged to fold down to about a thirty-degree angle instead of a sixty-degree angle.

“And at night we clean up, bring the flags in and hang lights for the television people. The power went out one day at two in the morning as we were doing that, so we had to wait around until 6:30 for it to come back on. We’ve worked about fifteen hours a day sometimes.”

There are six pianos available to the players: a Hamburg Steinway, an American Steinway, a Baldwin, a Bösendorfer, a Bechstein and a Yamaha. All rest on dollies behind the stage backdrop, ready to be rolled in and out of service. The instruments that aren’t needed that day are often in partial disarray, being checked and rechecked by Joe and Priscilla Rappaport, the Cliburn’s two technicians. Like country doctors, this husband-and-wife team is on 24-hour call throughout the competition. Without their expertise, players and officials alike would have sweated through each round in fear of mechanical disasters. With their help, all goes well.

****

The last semifinal round is played on May 27. By May 28 the six finalists are announced. One is Zhu Da Min of China. The rest are Americans: Jeffrey Kahane, Santiago Rodriguez, Christopher O’Riley, Panama’s Lyras and André-Michel Schub.

The competition moves to the Kennedy Theatre in the Tarrant County Convention Center for the last three days, during which the concertos are played with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Leon Fleisher. Each contestant presents one classical concerto — Schub chose an early Beethoven, the rest played Mozart — and one later work.

By this time the jury and the finalists have become unavailable to the press. The audiences begin suiting up in evening clothes, rather than the shirtsleeves predominant at TCU. Edge-of-the-seat time arrives. After one candidate plays his concerto, an agitated audience member wails to an acquaintance, “Did you hear how he butchered the Mozart? And they gave him a standing ovation? Unthinkable! Another attendee groans on reading Schub’s choice of the Tchaikovsky B-Flat Minor Concerto: “If I hear that Tchaikovsky one more time … I never want to hear it again in any way, shape or form!”

During the performances, audience members follow their copies of the music assiduously, each note from the piano triggering winces, sighs or knowing smiles. One respected music journalist listened intently, his right hand subconsciously duplicating the pianist’s lines on his leg.

Especially notable throughout the auditorium are the pianists who had not made it into the finals. Practically none have left town, and after each performance they flock backstage to congratulate their new friends. Their enthusiasm seems genuine, though each doubtless feels a panoply of emotions.

Finally, at 6:30 Sunday evening, May 31, the crowds file into the Kennedy Theatre one last time. Now there are several rows of chairs onstage: one for the jury, one for the six finalists and another for various dignitaries associated with the competition. A podium stands at center stage, rising from a bed of decorative flowers. In the background, we see all six of the competition grand pianos, gleaming black in the stage lights.

There are some light moments, beginning when six pianists walk to the instruments, music under their arms. One of them gives a downbeat … and they break into an enthusiastic approximation of the Blue Danube Waltz, specially arranged by Abram Chasins for Josef and Rosina Lhevinne. The pianists, TCU master class students, follow with Gottschalk’s arrangement of “Oh, Susannah,” bow to amused applause and exit.

Then come the familiar faces: Anthony Phillips, Phyllis Tilley, Van Cliburn, John Giordano, the jurors and the finalists. Among them sits Lili Kraus, who left her hospital bed for these proceedings. A long ovation greets them all. For those who had spent more than a few days in the auditoriums, the hallways and the steaming summer heat with these people, the applause conveys affection and understanding to those we had seen struggling through their trials and the more private challenges that they had overcome on their ways to Fort Worth.

Next came the speeches, the congratulations and commiserations. Giordano’s verbal slip momentarily tickles onlookers: “These contestants,” he enthused, “are a wonderful group of people to worry with … to work with!” Rita Clements, wife of Texas Governor Bill Clements, praises the Cliburn Foundation, noting that they had already begun preparations for the next event. When Cliburn himself takes the microphone, he earns a laugh by stating, “Sometimes Phyllis Tilley, Anthony Phillips and I joke about whether there will be another competition — I still prefer to call it a music festival — but now that I’ve heard the First Lady of Texas say that we’re at work on the seventh Van Cliburn Competition, I wonder what happened between my departure from the hotel and my arrival here.”

Finally, the winners are announced. Phillips reveals that the jurors have contributed their own funds for a special award to the two most promising young talents: Barry Douglas and Kathy Selby. Santiago Rodriguez, who hadn’t been too “jazzed” about his rendition of Bernstein’s Touches, is judged to have delivered the best performance of that piece. Sixth prize went to Zhu Da Ming, fifth and fourth to O’Riley and Kahane. Then a surprise: There would be no third prize. The jury has found it impossible to rate the next two players separately, so they awarded a combined second place to Lyras and Rodriguez.

Leaving, alone among the deserted contestants’ chairs, the first-place winner.

And this, of course, is where we came in.

###

An afterthought: Some traces remain of the feelings kindled by my time in Fort Worth. In one, I see myself walking to my rental car to head back to my mother’s place in Dallas for the night. Immediately I saw that one of the tires had gone flat. Cell phones didn’t yet exist, so it wasn’t clear what my next step would be. Right about then, one of the contestants I had gotten to know, I think it was Chris O’Riley or maybe Barry Douglas, passed by with some friends. “What’s going on?” he asked. After I’d pointed out the problem, he told his colleagues “I’ll catch up with you,” then joined me in tracking down a cell phone and making sure we could get someone from AAA to come to my rescue.

How can I describe what this meant to me? Here’s a musician at the beginning of his career, having reached this point through years of practice and study, who only minutes before had been live on national TV, being, I have to say, normal. Not a star, at least not yet. Just a person, when just being a person was what he needed to be.

In the hundreds of interviews I would do after that night, I would draw on that moment, consciously or not. Maybe Keith Richards or whoever would have stopped to help me out in that situation — or maybe not. But it helped me connect. It made me a better interviewer.

###