Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Van Cliburn Punched Me In The Mouth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
larry smith's avatar
larry smith
2d

I saw Tony back in Toronto in the late 60's ,a soulful singer who cut to the bone of the song ,no frills just a funky backbeat and simple straight ahead lyric,he was on stage by himself,now this was on a bill with a lot of loud brash rock bands being the era and all,he made a impresssion on that young man,who thought if you you don't need lights,volume and makeup ,just a good soul and a large dolp of Soul..........thanks for this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robert Doerschuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture