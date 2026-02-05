Liner photo by Tim Dyer / public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Notes via Wikimedia Commons.

A long time ago, in a record store far, far away, I used to browse through stacks, seeking the latest LP releases. Being plugged directly into the zeitgeist, I already knew who among my favorites would be issuing new music. Specifically, I recall the day that the Beatles’ so-called “White Album” made its appearance. On that day, I queued up for it, took it home and listened avidly with my brother as if we were hearing the voice of Moses thundering down from Sinai.

But I was a curious kid, so I also devoted some time to checking out albums by people I didn’t know. Usually it was the cover art that got my attention. Not long after my friend Mary Ishimoto turned me on to the blues, I wandered through the further corners of the store, where cover shots captured artists with exotic names in settings that had little resemblance to where I grew up.

That’s what drew me immediately to Walkin’ This Road By Myself: Below the title, there was Lightnin’ Hopkins in a faded black-and-white photo, making his way down a sidewalk in a neighborhood that I learned later was in Houston’s Third Ward. A few kids were playing nearby but the focus was on Hopkins, wearing a Panama hat, baggy old pants and a worn shirt unbuttoned above his waist, exposing his white t-shirt. Dark glasses hid his eyes, a cigarette drooped from his lips and, under the crook of his right arm, he carried an acoustic guitar.

That image persuaded me to grab the LP, head to the cash register and buy it with some of my dad’s money. The music sounded pretty much like the photo suggested it would.

The cover, then, was like a newspaper headline: One led to the printed article, the other to the music pressed into the vinyl disc. If both parts worked as intended, you’d be satisfied with what you read or heard. With albums, though, the experience was often sweetened by words from some expert, laid out on an inner sleeve or a bonus sheet, about why what you were about to hear wasn’t just entertaining. It was, in some way, important. And the credentials that followed the expert’s byline meant you’d better take their essay seriously.

These were the liner notes. For fans who liked to think of themselves as informed, like me and maybe everyone else in my generation, they were vital in putting what we were hearing into context. They weren’t that plentiful on releases by superstars: You could find the info you needed in Hit Parader or, later, Rolling Stone. When the album was cut by someone lesser known, that’s where you’d find words of purported wisdom from some academic or music journalist – the type of people I’d be trying to emulate in just a few years.

So I started writing about music, in high school and more prolifically beginning in my college papers: The Daily Trojan at USC, The Daily Texan at UT Austin. Within a few weeks after my first byline, my opinions were triggering responses, all of them unfavorable, as I wasn’t yet profound enough to explain positive attributes but able, like anyone with a typewriter, to piss people off with snarky invective. When one reader looked up my home number and called around midnight to yell at me about my disappointment with my review of a new Grateful Dead album, I was more amused than offended.

More to the point, I had my first taste of how volatile the written word can be.

Eight years later, in 1979, I was behind my desk at Keyboard Magazine. In those days, on those rare occasions when someone called our office, all of our phones rang simultaneously; whoever felt like answering had to deal with whatever the call was about. On this particular day, when the clangor of our old-school ringers jarred me from my daydream, my colleague Jim Aikin picked up. We soon learned that the caller was someone from Windham Hill Records, reaching out in hopes of finding someone to write liners for Bill Quist’s Piano Solos of Erik Satie. Just as I would have done, Jim volunteered for the job.

Silently, I berated myself for not being quick enough to get the gig, though truth be told, I doubt I could have come up with anything more suitable than Jim did.

Ten more years had to pass before my first liner assignment. I believe it was essentially a replay of the Bill Quist episode: I was still at Keyboard. Our old carillon system of incoming calls had been replaced by a human receptionist, who for whatever decided I should field a call from someone at Island Records, as I recall. He asked if I was interested in writing the liners for their upcoming album by French synthesist and composer Wally Badarou. I had a few questions in response, but even before I’d gotten to them I was inwardly proclaiming to myself “Yes! At last!”

Although I was somewhat familiar with Wally’s music and especially impressed by advances of his upcoming album, Words of a Mountain, I sensed that it was advisable, if not crucial, to ask him about the work and its backstory. Luckily, he happened to be in San Francisco, just up the road from our Cupertino headquarters. We met at a cafe in Japantown. While the particulars of our conversation have evaporated, my impression of him as a friendly, low-key guy remains vivid.

Right now I’m holding my CD copy of Words of a Mountain. Now I’m opening the multi-page booklet that came with it and squinting at my essay. All I can tell you is that it’s definitely by me, it runs thirteen paragraphs long and all of it is illegible to anyone without a microscope. The thinking back in the dawn of the CD era was that labels would have to introduce this format to listeners who were used to getting their music on large pieces of vinyl and accompanying written material set to a reasonable size. Their solution was to transfer it all to the new discs, even though it meant shrinking the type to sub-atomic size.

Maybe someday I’ll find these notes online and finally figure out whatever it was I was saying. Until then, I’ll be launching this next stage of Van Cliburn Punched Me in the Mouth, on the subject of liner notes, shortly, beginning with something I can still decipher.

####